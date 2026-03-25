Chappell Roan lied, her bodyguard was the one who harassed an 11-year-old kid

Pink Pony Karen Chappell Roan is getting dragged this week and it’s funny as hell. She really pissed off the wrong people this weekend when she (not-so-allegedly) sent her bodyguard goon over to Catherine Harding’s table and the goon bullied Catherine’s 11-year-old daughter Ada Law. Ada Law’s father is Jude Law, and Ada’s stepfather is Jorginho, a very famous and well-liked Brazilian footballer. This took place in a hotel restaurant in Brazil, where Catherine had taken Ada on a special trip to go to Lollapalooza Brazil. Chappell Roan made a denial video from bed in which she claimed she didn’t send her goons over to Catherine and Ada, and Chappell’s spokesperson claimed that Chappell has “zero tolerance” for anyone being aggressive towards fans. Everything coming from Chappell and her spox is a lie, by the way. They thought no one would be able to prove that it was Chappell’s personal bodyguard who harangued a child for looking at Pink Pony Karen in a public space. It only took the Daily Mail a few days before they got the guy’s name and a list of the guy’s previous celebrity clients.
The Chappell Roan bodyguard who confronted Jude Law’s 11-year-old daughter on Saturday is the same security aide who was fired by Kim Kardashian after she was robbed in Paris in 2016, the Daily Mail has exclusively learned.
Sources said Pascal Duvier, 53, ‘aggressively’ confronted Ada Law while she was eating breakfast with her mother at the same luxury hotel in São Paulo, Brazil, that Roan was staying at. Duvier previously worked for the Kardashians and was in charge of their security when the infamous jewel heist – which saw Kim robbed of an estimated $10 million – took place.
At the time, the musclebound heavy had been at a nightclub with Kim’s sisters Kourtney and Kendall, which left the Keeping Up With The Kardashians mainstay vulnerable. The security guard was sued by the reality star’s insurance company over the incident and eventually settled the lawsuit in 2020.
Duvier is now taking care of Pink Pony Club singer Roan’s security and was at the center of an altercation at the five-star Palácio Tangará hotel over the weekend that left Ada in floods of tears. The little girl was at the hotel with her mother Catherine Harding and the pair had been planning to attend Roan’s performance at the Lollapalooza music festival as a birthday treat for Ada.
But, according to a social media post written by Ada’s irate stepfather, soccer star Jorginho Frello, 34, the outing was junked after Duvier waded in.
Jorginho, who previously played for Premier League heavyweights Arsenal and Chelsea, said the confrontation came after Ada had wandered past the table where Roan was having breakfast. The midfielder said his stepdaughter did a double take to make sure it was the singer – who is famous for her heavy drag-style make-up – before walking back to her own table. It was there that towering Duvier confronted the mother and the little girl – leaving Ada ‘extremely shaken’ and in floods of tears.
Not just Kim Kardashian’s old bodyguard, but the same bodyguard who was partying in the club while Kim was being robbed at gunpoint!! That’s insane. Catherine said that she knows the difference between hotel security and celebrity bodyguards, and that she believed this guy was employed by Chappell. Not just employed by Chappell, but specifically ordered BY Chappell to bully a child. Chappell was just lying her ass off about all of it.
Additionally, the Brazilian hotel where all of this went down has now stepped up to emphasize that they did not and would not send hotel security over to a paying guest’s table to bully the guests about “looking” at other guests. Tangará Palace’s spokesperson didn’t get specific about Chappell, but the spox did say: “Statements from Jorginho and his wife make it clear that the hotel is not involved in the situation involving the singer.” Chappell tried to throw the hotel under the bus too, and they were like: this is your mess, Karen.
Last thing: there’s such a growing backlash towards Chappell that people have started doing deeper dives into her long history of lying. Contrary to the pitiful backstory she dreamt up for herself, she did not grow up poor, she did not grow up in a trailer park, she comes from an extremely wealthy Republican family who spent lavishly to give her the best of everything, including a pricey “Grammy summer camp.”
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Jorginho’s Instagram.
Pink Pony Karen for the win!!
OMG that nickname is absolute gold.
Looks like Chappel’s childhood is about to be my next deep dive. Wow.
I am not familiar. Did she go on record stating that she grew up poor? in a trailer park??
I’m not super familiar with her either so hadn’t heard either one. I’m curious if that was something she was rumored to have said or actually said and how it was figured to be a lie. It’s so easy to search people out that she couldn’t have kept that lie long if she did say it.
I did a shallow dive two days ago when this story first broke. Wikipedia had her growing up affluent and attending a fancy arts camp. As someone who previously knew very little about her, privileged kid from very conservative home was the first detail I found. Maybe that was a hasty update that day, IDK.
Only a self-obsessed idiot could have thought a handful of easily unravelled lies would save her. Describes roan pretty well, I suppose.
Of course the hotel is going to distance itself from this. they don’t want their clientele to be worried about being attacked (even verbally) from their security staff. That was a stupid lie on her part because SOMEONE was going to find out the truth pretty darn fast. And I’m not surprised it was a British tabloid.
I can’t figure out where her PR people are, or her label’s PR people – this could have ended DAYS ago. This never had to be a thing at all. (especially if her security had acted differently.) She could have actually apologized, reached out, sent merch, sent VIP tickets, etc. Instead shes just like “well not my security and I love kids” except…it was her security?
Even when I saw the picture of the security I knew he was a celebrity guard. I remember he was called Pascal and thought was it really fair that he got fired after the Paris robbery?I get that Kim was his principal but its not like he was living it up in a club,he was on the clock watching her sisters.
Everything about this tracks from her lying about her security to try to pull the hotel into her mess to her lying about her background. When you said that she grew up wealthy and her parents sent her to a Grammy super camp I knew exactly what type of person we were dealing with.
I don’t know what it is about these wealthy kids that like to cosplay poor people so much, but won’t use any of their privilege to actually help poor people.
They think that it’s cute and a game, because it doesn’t actually impact them. They didn’t experience poverty, so they don’t know what it’s like to actually worry about where you’ll live, the safety of your neighborhood, if you will have utilities on when you get home from school, whether or not you will have enough food to eat.
Growing up poor and overcoming it, being so weird and out of place amongst your peers because you were different, but your talent pushed through and you didn’t have to change, and look at you now! It’s s all just a role to her. She may as well have someone call cut at the end of the day.
It is a very similar narrative to Lana Del Rey. It seems like cos playing poor upstart is the go to strategy for todays pop tarts.
And acting as well. Look at the real backgrounds of most of the Stranger Things cast. At least Maya Hawke owns being a nepo baby, but the rest of the “broadway kids” on that show came from privilege the same way Chappel roan and Lana Del Rey did, but try to play the “I’m from humble beginnings, my dad was only a big shot lawyer and my mom was just a CEO”. It’s the entire entertainment industry these days. Which tracks. It takes time, money and privilege to put your kids into the arts and the “in’ crowd will do all they can to push out anyone not well connected. Look at the few folks who actually did make it after humble beginnings. They are ostracized more and more these days. It’s really unfortunate. The arts should be accessible to everyone. They all want the inspiration of “Billy Elliot” story without the struggle
Don’t forget Kid Rock. He cosplays having a trashy background but had anything but.
I remember in her Grammy acceptance speech she spoke about not having insurance. Wow.
That Daily Mail article is so convoluted. I wanted to know what the body guard did and why, but that didn’t come til the end. I’ve seen other posts/articles but they’ve only been about the statements after.
Basically, a kid walked by Chappell when there were in the same upscale hotel restaurant and the kid did a “double take” at her. (So a brief look? At worst, a stareand possible stare?
Dammit I hit submit by mistake. And didn’t finished editing in time.
I just want to know what Chappell “orders” were and if the bodyguard went too far. I also want to know what the bodyguard actually did or say. Did he speak to child child directly? Did he talk to her mother? Did he just ask for them to stop staring?
I think anything he said or did was trash. I think Chappell is trash for sending him over (to do…?) I also Chappell is especially trash for expecting privacy in a hotel dining room.
(The article also mentions how she typically dresses outrageously, but was she like that while having breakfast? Because that would get quite a few stares and she would be even bigger trash to not expect people look/gawp/stare.)
According to Jorginho, she walked past and smiled and then went back to her table. The security guard apparently approached the child directly and berated her pretty badly according to the mother (who I believe because why would she lie about this?)
I saw a video on Threads of chapel walking through an airport in sweatpants and a hoodie. She has a bodyguard with her, and that’s the only thing that makes her stand out as a non-normal person. As she’s walking through, she’s pointing her finger at people and telling her bodyguard “there’s camera” and then the bodyguard goes towards or shouts at the people and says stop filming. That sounds similar to what happened with this little girl at breakfast.
Yeah, the lying about it not being her security. Whew. Wouldn’t be surprised if that hotel blacklisted her after she tried to throw them under the bus.
Also, I don’t know what the law is on when you can sue for defamation in Brazil but CR’s lies could have seriously damaged the hotel. Brazilian footballers are widely admired in Brazil. If Jorginho or Catherine had *believed* the lies about the hotel staff being responsible and posted on social media accordingly, it would have probably had a significant effect on the hotel’s business.
I assume this was a high end (expensive) hotel – the rich and famous and their families *do not* expect to be screamed at by “hotel staff” for noticing that *other* (less) rich and (less) famous people are staying at the same hotel. CR claiming that’s what happened could have had a direct financial impact if Catherine / Jorginho had believed her.
Oooh that angle is interesting. Wonder if the hotel will take action.
I was at my niece’s birthday dinner a few weeks ago and chatting with some her friends, many of whom were servers and were swapping celebrity stories (it’s NYC, so they all had at least a couple). One of them mentioned a time when Beyonce actually had her security go over to a couple of tween girls who had been staring at her, to invite them to come and take photos with her (they also added that it was good that Jay-Z wasn’t with her at the time. No one has nice stories about him, lol). Another said that Taylor Swift and her party were in a private room at the restaurant, and a mom and her daughters somehow snuck back there. Even though they were definitely in the wrong in that case, Taylor was still polite and friendly, took photos, hugged the girls, and managed to not even look annoyed. So that’s two of the most insanely famous and successful artists of all time who still know how to be gracious with their young fans. What’s this entitled brat’s excuse?
Taylor Swift and Beyonce both know that if they behaved badly toward a fan it would go viral almost immediately. And in the case of the private room, like you said, yeah they were definitely in the wrong there and Taylor would have been well within her rights to be upset.
I feel like both Taylor and Beyonce remember being young and seeing your idol in public (or wanting to see your idol) and are very gracious because of that. Stalkers, people being pushy or aggressive – different story entirely obviously and I’m glad both have good security teams. But just general fan behavior? that’s going to happen.
here is where I’ll admit my joy over the last 24 hours – in between arguing about subs vs hoagies on Threads (IYKYK) and this Roan situation, I realized that THE Debbie Gibson is on Threads and I followed her immediately and 6 year old me is so so happy. I can’t imagine how I would have reacted if I had seen her in public at that age.
LOL, Becks1 … I’m #TeamHoagies.
But I’m assuming you’re not from Baltimore 🤣🤣
Living in NYC, you see and interact with a lot of celebrity body guards. And my experience with Beyonce’s and Jay Z’s is that they are the nicest most polite ones I’ve ever dealt with. Many are really rude, which will often get them an argument in NYC. But theirs are polite, get that they are inconveniencing you, etc. It really stands out.
I feel like there wouldn’t have been a deep dive into her background if her fans weren’t such assholes. “I’m not gonna feel sorry for a spoiled rich kid!” one of them said on Twitter and that prompted a user to make some tiktoks about her real background. And quite frankly finding out she comes from a rich MAGA family, adds clarity to her behavior during the 2024 election.
100% in reference to the 2024 election. She’s a performative ally and a performative feminist who radically changed her image to get over with a certain fan base and has been taking advantage of them ever since. Of course she’s going to treat these people poorly when she isn’t “at work,” she knows that she’s manipulating them to make a buck and they secretly disgust her.
Her family is rich and her uncle is an ultra far right Republican congressman in the Missouri house of reps. Their money and his connections are likely behind her meteoric rise from a quirky ingenue with cult following to saturating mainstream media and headlining stadiums in less than a year. From the uncle’s perspective, he probably thought he got a great return on his investment when she made those derisive remarks about Kamala right before the 2024 election and fragmented her fanbase’s support instead of uniting them behind the candidate that could have beaten Trump.
Minutes away from being cancelled I hope.
I’m sick of right wing MAGA cosplaying as progressive Democrats. This seems to be exhibit A.
Yes!! Omg pet peeve of mine too. Also my kid and I travel often and it’s a huge increase in Americans pretending to be Canadian, going so far as to sow the flag onto backpacks etc. I find this so offensive. My kid was born in the US and we always introduce ourselves as Canadian and American, and now we both live in Canada. No need to lie about anything.
I also noticed a huge uptick in people saying online or in person “I didn’t vote for this” (translation I voted for him but not this result), or “I didn’t vote for him” (which could easily mean I didn’t vote at all, I threw away my vote, or I voted for 3rd party or wrote in a candidate). The only correct response would be I voted for VP Harris. That is a clear explanation of where a person stands. What people say is important, and more importantly what people don’t say.
In Pink Pony Karen’s case (sorry I’m adopting it I love this nickname) there seems to be a real grift behind it pretending to be a feminist or a progressive to court a fanbase she has obvious contempt for.
Some of the cosplaying leftists are actually running in Democratic primaries and will turn into John Fetterman should they win (please, no!). At least, Chappell Roan isn’t running for office. Yet.
I don’t know about “extremely wealthy” but I read her parents own a veterinary practice and live on a 40 acre farm in Missouri.
I feel like she is trying to do some sleight of hands with words. She said not her personal security. Hoping you think its the hotel’s which the mother clocked her on that.
My guess, it was security hired locally paid by Lollapalooza producers. So “technically” not her on payroll. Then says she never told them to do that. Which is it Chappell.
I mean she has been leaning on her album for 3 years now. If she wants to be this self imagined Icon she thinks she is. You need a legacy and she doesn’t have that with one album.
Honestly, if she had a good PR team she would have come out and said. That wasn’t right, take ownership, apologize and reach out to the family personally and make it right.
The lies and denials are always worse than just the truth.
1. Fire the security guard, he’s problematic due to his past so it will resonate well
2. Apologize to the family invite them all to a show/meet &greet and let them know that there was a huge over reaction, blah blah blah.
3. Got a new publicist.
4. Get a personality transplant?
I feel like the cosplaying of poverty is an age-old brand of populism that you might have found in medieval England or Germany in the midst of the Peasants’ Revolt. It has to do with assuming the moral license to dictate the “truth” about your society, to call out the “Establishment” in whatever form it takes — church, state, etc. — and it’s exactly what Trump and J.D. Vance have engaged in, to great acclaim. It’s the insider / outsider game. Vance wan’t raised in some trailer park like a hillbilly, though he might have had family members who were. He borrowed their stories and appropriated them to curry favour with the voters so as to vault himself into the elite circles as a kind of tribune of the people. It’s an old and calculated act. Trump meanwhile inherited obscene amounts of money from his equally obscene family, then proceeded to lose most of it in fits of utter stupidity. Then had to play a rich man on tv, first in pizza ads and then on the Apprentice. It’s a persona. It offers authenticity, but it’s actually just a marketing tactic. It’s like that film with Matt Damon where he calls out his press reps for advising him on the correct degree of scuffing for his brogues, and the colour of his tie. There is — before you get to the MSM, before you get to the rota — a huge industry of image management. It’s……. Ugh. If Roan had decent press reps, they would have told her to just apologise, etc., send the girl tickets and invite her backstage, pose for photos, put them on her socials, fire the idiot bodyguard, etc……. I mean. It’s cynical. But it’s standard practice.
She also has a long history of playing the victim and using MH as an excuse for her behaviour – this backlash is a long time coming.
She has talent but her limited success has gone to her vacant little head – she’s a classic example of ‘main character’ syndrome, she’s background at best.
Who in her right mind would send a bodyguard to berate a CHILD for smiling???
Not only has she cosplayed poor she has been a fake ally, co-oping the LBGTQ movement and having it be a huge part of her artistry. Lots of comments in the last post that she didn’t deserve the benefit of the doubt and yup that was the truth.
My impression is that this person wants to be Lady Gaga so bad, except Gaga would never treat her fans this way. Kayleigh will fade away soon enough.
Yeah I think you nailed it. But Gaga is still around so no one is necessarily clamoring for a replacement.
I get why people want to take credit for their own work, their own struggle, their own achievements, and being fortunate or privileged does not remove the obstacles to your own self-expression, if you’re an artist. If you do something that resonates with people, that belongs to you and to them. It’s your connection. No one can take credit for it from you. But there is more at stake here, when people pretend to be disadvantaged, and that is political. It’s the American bootstrap narrative, and it has never been more disingenuous. But it’s more even than that — it’s the idea that your culture enabled you to seek perspective and resonance and standards, and to see them vindicated, by collective acknowledgement. By refusing to acknowledge your background, your culture, your ecosystem, you make it all about you. It’s the pathology of individualism. It erases the bigger picture. I’m thinking of James Baldwin for some reason: you can make great art out of social commentary. This ain’t it.
The girl has always rubbed me the wrong way. Her persona seems so performative. I’m not surprised she’s a phony. She is talented, I won’t deny that. But I wouldn’t go near her as a human being. I also, apparently, would never dare walk past her table at a a restaurant.
It has been disheartening seeing the number of gay and trans advocates who have automatically leapt to her defense without understanding that she is a deeply offensive magat white woman. She is not advocate for the LGBT community and cosplays drag because she isn’t conventionally attractive enough to succeed in the patriarchal nightmare that is modern country music. There are dozens of videos of her acting out publicly. She literally sets up situations to have an excuse to meltdown and degrade fans/photographers. A current one making the rounds shows her security guard screaming at people as she walks through the airport. The fame monster went to her head and as long as she is cosplaying a community her background causes her to internally loathe, she is going to leak her magat toxicity.
You nailed it. This story has been really fascinating to watch unfold. She is no ally of the LGTBQ and anyone who would both sides this election knowing what was at stake is on the side of MAGA period.
Cathedral Chestnut messed with the wrong folks. I hope that she fades into the obscurity of her silver-spoon life.
Karen T Swift also tried to play the outsider underdog narrative when she first started which was an utter lie.
In the 90s, I was walking down Newbury Street heading to a business meeting at Sonsie when suddenly a phalanx of bodyguards rushed up & physically pushed me off the sidewalk so I ended up standing in a wet, filthy gutter (which ruined my best heels) and twisted my ankle. It was Marky “Mark” Wahlberg’s team of cretins and he clearly was fine with it. Ever since then I’ve wondered how these goons aren’t constantly charged with assault. This was pre social media so I imagine it was much worse then. (The nicest Boston celebrity was actually Ben Affleck.)
So she’s the singer of that annoying song? Hmm
Not surprised at all, she seems an opportunistic vulture. I just wonder how many time she was aggressive towards a fan or anybody else but things got buried because the person wasn’t famous and now her real persona is coming to reveal itself.
There’s another angle to this. Why didn’t the bodyguard have his own internal compass and think: I’m not going to berate a child.