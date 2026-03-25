Chappell Roan lied, her bodyguard was the one who harassed an 11-year-old kid

Pink Pony Karen Chappell Roan is getting dragged this week and it’s funny as hell. She really pissed off the wrong people this weekend when she (not-so-allegedly) sent her bodyguard goon over to Catherine Harding’s table and the goon bullied Catherine’s 11-year-old daughter Ada Law. Ada Law’s father is Jude Law, and Ada’s stepfather is Jorginho, a very famous and well-liked Brazilian footballer. This took place in a hotel restaurant in Brazil, where Catherine had taken Ada on a special trip to go to Lollapalooza Brazil. Chappell Roan made a denial video from bed in which she claimed she didn’t send her goons over to Catherine and Ada, and Chappell’s spokesperson claimed that Chappell has “zero tolerance” for anyone being aggressive towards fans. Everything coming from Chappell and her spox is a lie, by the way. They thought no one would be able to prove that it was Chappell’s personal bodyguard who harangued a child for looking at Pink Pony Karen in a public space. It only took the Daily Mail a few days before they got the guy’s name and a list of the guy’s previous celebrity clients.

The Chappell Roan bodyguard who confronted Jude Law’s 11-year-old daughter on Saturday is the same security aide who was fired by Kim Kardashian after she was robbed in Paris in 2016, the Daily Mail has exclusively learned. Sources said Pascal Duvier, 53, ‘aggressively’ confronted Ada Law while she was eating breakfast with her mother at the same luxury hotel in São Paulo, Brazil, that Roan was staying at. Duvier previously worked for the Kardashians and was in charge of their security when the infamous jewel heist – which saw Kim robbed of an estimated $10 million – took place. At the time, the musclebound heavy had been at a nightclub with Kim’s sisters Kourtney and Kendall, which left the Keeping Up With The Kardashians mainstay vulnerable. The security guard was sued by the reality star’s insurance company over the incident and eventually settled the lawsuit in 2020. Duvier is now taking care of Pink Pony Club singer Roan’s security and was at the center of an altercation at the five-star Palácio Tangará hotel over the weekend that left Ada in floods of tears. The little girl was at the hotel with her mother Catherine Harding and the pair had been planning to attend Roan’s performance at the Lollapalooza music festival as a birthday treat for Ada.

But, according to a social media post written by Ada’s irate stepfather, soccer star Jorginho Frello, 34, the outing was junked after Duvier waded in. Jorginho, who previously played for Premier League heavyweights Arsenal and Chelsea, said the confrontation came after Ada had wandered past the table where Roan was having breakfast. The midfielder said his stepdaughter did a double take to make sure it was the singer – who is famous for her heavy drag-style make-up – before walking back to her own table. It was there that towering Duvier confronted the mother and the little girl – leaving Ada ‘extremely shaken’ and in floods of tears.

[From The Daily Mail]

Not just Kim Kardashian’s old bodyguard, but the same bodyguard who was partying in the club while Kim was being robbed at gunpoint!! That’s insane. Catherine said that she knows the difference between hotel security and celebrity bodyguards, and that she believed this guy was employed by Chappell. Not just employed by Chappell, but specifically ordered BY Chappell to bully a child. Chappell was just lying her ass off about all of it.

Additionally, the Brazilian hotel where all of this went down has now stepped up to emphasize that they did not and would not send hotel security over to a paying guest’s table to bully the guests about “looking” at other guests. Tangará Palace’s spokesperson didn’t get specific about Chappell, but the spox did say: “Statements from Jorginho and his wife make it clear that the hotel is not involved in the situation involving the singer.” Chappell tried to throw the hotel under the bus too, and they were like: this is your mess, Karen.

Last thing: there’s such a growing backlash towards Chappell that people have started doing deeper dives into her long history of lying. Contrary to the pitiful backstory she dreamt up for herself, she did not grow up poor, she did not grow up in a trailer park, she comes from an extremely wealthy Republican family who spent lavishly to give her the best of everything, including a pricey “Grammy summer camp.”