Chappell Roan’s spox: Roan has ‘zero tolerance’ for aggression towards fans

One of the big stories this past weekend was about Chappell Roan possibly sending her bodyguard over to a table, at a hotel restaurant, and the bodyguard berated Catherine Harding and her 11-year-old daughter Ada Law. I think everyone agrees that someone working as security or as a personal bodyguard absolutely berated Catherine and Ada, and that Ada was so devastated, she cried and ended up not going to see Roan’s concert at Lollapalooza Brazil. All of that happened. The debate is about whether the goon worked for Chappell and whether Chappell sent the guy over to Harding’s table to berate a child for looking at Roan. In Roan’s weird video statement, she seemingly suggested that the guard didn’t work for her nor did she send anyone over to the table. As in, perhaps the guy worked for the Brazilian hotel or he was on staff at the hotel restaurant. Which doesn’t make much sense, given that Ada’s stepfather is Brazilian legend Jorginho, and the hotel would have been well aware of the VIP status of all of their guests.
In Harding’s video, made in reaction to Chappell’s video, she said that while she doesn’t know for sure, she does not believe the goon worked for the hotel. Harding also suggested that if Roan has such an issue with being looked at in a public space, she should try eating breakfast in her hotel room. Well, now Chappell’s rep has issued a statement about the whole incident:
Chappell Roan has insisted she has ‘zero tolerance for aggressive behaviour towards fans’.
The singer, 28, has faced huge backlash after footballer Jorginho claimed his step-daughter Ada, 11, was threatened by Chappell’s bodyguard on Saturday after she spotted the star in the same hotel in Brazil.
Jorginho’s wife, Catherine Harding, who shares Ada with her ex partner Jude Law, claims the ‘aggressive’ security guard ‘berated’ her and her daughter after the child had walked past Chappell’s table. Chappell has insisted she was not aware of the incident, and a new statement has insisted the singer has ‘zero tolerance’ for such behaviour toward fans.
‘Chappell was not aware of any interaction between this mother/daughter and a third-party security office,’ a spokesperson for the star said on Monday. ‘She did not see them at breakfast in her hotel, as she said in her video. She did not direct her personal security or anyone on her team to interact with them.’
‘Chappell holds her own teams to the highest standards and has zero tolerance for any kind of aggressive behaviour towards her or her fans.’
If you’re ever having a bad day at work, remind yourself that it could be a lot worse – you could be Chappell Roan’s spokesperson, trying to defend a Missouri Karen who treats her fans like sh-t. I guess the calculation from Chappell and her team is that Harding and Jorginho can’t prove that the goon who berated a child actually works for Chappell. Therefore, Chappell and her people are going to stick to her half-assed explanation that a hotel security guy took it upon himself to berate and shame a child for looking at Chappell Roan in a public place.
Catherine Harding, mother of the 11-year-old girl linked to the Chappell Roan controversy, has broken her silence, disputing the singer’s statement and claiming the security guard was part of the artist’s team and acted aggressively.
She also said her daughter didn’t have a… pic.twitter.com/cLTL2zJOkD
— 21 (@21metgala) March 22, 2026
Photos courtesy of Instagram, Cover Images, Backgrid.
How hard is it to find this security guard? Did he berate them in English or Portuguese?
This! I thought the same thing.
The defense doesn’t make much sense either though. This security personnel doesn’t work for you, and just took it upon themselves to go over and yell at a child? Or you didn’t hire them, they work for the hotel, but they did go over and yell at the child? I don’t understand how either of those options still put you in a good light?
The reality of the situation is she didn’t think that this person was important enough to be able to override her fame in treatment, and now she’s learning that she’s not always the most famous person in the room. It was stupid to begin with though, because if you’re at a five-star hotel and you see a small child there eating breakfast, why wouldn’t you presume that at bare minimum their parent is someone wealthy, if not perhaps also famous themselves?
I mean you should treat all people decently, but since that seems to be beyond her, she should have the PR sense to not treat other wealthy people and their kids like crap.
she said in her video he wasnt her ‘private’ security. The private bit is doing the heavy lifting here. The mother said the security was with her. I know who I believe here.
Can’t believe we’re on day 3? 4? and how many more of this fairy story about the Private Princess Pointy Hat. Why does it feel like someone is addicted to drama?
1. The luxury hotel in Sao Paulo, Palácio Tangará, has sided with Jorginho (Ada’s stepfather) and Harding, i.e. the security guard was not working for the hotel.
2. Re ‘private’ security. If Private Princess Pointy Hat did not directly employ security guard in 1:1 employer/employee relationship, she could have outsourced security to a 3rd party security company, or conned one of her support group into doing her bidding for free. In this way she could con herself into believing she wasn’t responsible for actions of 3rd party guard or duped free support, i.e. “not my private security” (in Chapel’s mind).
3. Why didn’t she just send merch? Duh. She has zero interest in problem solving. Either that or she was pleased with the results of her efforts…until the blowback.
Clarification on ‘2. Re ‘private’ security.’ above. If Private Princess Pointy Hat directly hired personal assistant(s) to carry her bags and flowers and get her to appointments on time, etc, she’s paying the support group member(s) for those tasks. But if she later adds on tasks like chewing out people who took a pic of her, they wouldn’t get paid extra and they wouldn’t be her “private security” since that wasn’t part of the original employee contract.
She could have turned this around to so easily. Apologize to the child and her mother. “Even though this wasn’t done by me..it was done in my name so I will do whatever I can to make it right.” Send some merch and move on with the day. But that would take someone who cares about other people esp her fans.
This really did backfire on her. I guess we don’t really hear about the other people/fans she berates because they aren’t famous.
Terrible person.
I’m sorry for that child to have her idol treat her that way, what a traumatic experience.
So her story is that a guy just randomly goes to yell at kids in the hotel?
She is a star in her own mind. She believes that she is so famous that anyone would just swoop in to”protect” her from perceived harm, help her because in her mind she is as famous and beloved as much or more than say Taylor Swift, Tom Brady or maybe the Pope. As deluded and pompous as felon47 is.
Ma’am, you are not all that.
There have been crazier stories.
Missouri Karen is right. Jeesh. How hard is it to not actively bully an 11 year old kid? If the kid is staring, just ignore her? Eat your lunch and be grateful for how far you have come in your career that you are in Brazil and kids are happy to see you?
Perfect nickname lol and I agree with everything you wrote. I have been stared at my entire life in public spaces. I started to notice it at around age 7. The staring at me and my siblings. We are mixed race and one sibling and I have a weird eye colour and I think sometimes people are just trying to figure out our nationality/race. For some reason, I got zoned in a lot on by strangers and this continued through adulthood. Sometimes especially over in the US, I got the feeling the staring was to other-ize/bully/intimidate me in a public space. Other times it’s complimentary.
Whatever the context, unless someone is being downright rude, I go about my business. I say this as a non-celebrity. When you are a singer, actor, athlete – it comes with the territory. People will gawk, stare, and even interrupt you. Fan interaction is part of your job. What’s especially maddening about what happened here is the child never bothered her. This whole thing reeks of don’t look me in the eye if you’re the assistant diva bullshit behaviour. I’m glad it’s being called out. She isn’t superior to anyone – nor does she get to control how other people react to her in a public space.
On days I don’t want to be stared at (thank goodness it has lessened SO MUCH as I’ve gotten older and more and more people in my environment look like me, and also, everyone is glued to their phones, even in restaurants) I just stay home. I have days where I just don’t want to deal with it. If she was having one of those days, yeah it’s called room service. Ridiculous that a singer in the middle of a tour got mad that someone looked at her in her hotel.
She’ll always be Missouri Kayleigh to me. Btw…did she ever finish all that research she was doing into how “both sides” are bad for trans kids? Did she come to any conclusions? No?
Great question Snaggletooth – isn’t it her state revoking driver’s licenses for Trans people? It’s like no one learned from Susan Surandon’s bullshit from years earlier. The both sides thing did the US, and now the world, so much harm.
Ooops no wait, it’s Kentucky. But soon coming in other states no doubt.
Well she sure let us know how much she loves her MAGA family, so maybe she could just ask her uncle since they’re so close.
There’s literally videos of Chappell pointing at people and then her bodyguards getting in their faces. The—k is she doing? Goodness. I hope she gets all the anonymity she deserves.
Thanks for the tip! I just had a fun stroll down YouTube lane.
Her ‘apology’ was so lame too!
If it wasn’t her security, why would they randomly notice a kid walking by a table and smiling, and then go yell at them?
If it was hers, way to throw him under the bus…
Not to mention it took place in Brazil, Jorginho and his family would be ‘better’ VIPs than Chappell Roan, so there is no way the hotel would harass them.
Yeah, the hotel would not be taking sides between their guests, especially VIP guests, and a footballer in São Paulo definitely outranks an American pop star, who looks ghoulish and sullen. I read somewhere (I think here!) that the mayor of the city vowed he would never let Roan perform there again, I’m thinking there’s almost no chance he would go that far unless the hotel had privately assured him this had nothing to do with them. I mean. Christ. Just get room service if you’re that phobic.
I posted that yesterday – this is what he posted on X:
“I mean that as long as I’m in charge of our city – this young lady @ChappellRoan will never perform at Todo Mundo no Rio! I doubt that Shakira @shakira @Shakira_Brasil would do that! By the way, @FrelloJorginho your little one is already the guest of honor from the organization in May!”
Bingo. The security were almost certainly clueless Americans.
yeah, I think she’s really trying to thread the needle here to avoid blame. Maybe the person wasn’t her “personal” bodyguard but was part of her larger security detail. Maybe the person did work for the hotel but was “assigned” to her so was following her instructions.
But that last one I doubt because any security who works for the hotel is going to know that there is a decent chance the guest is wealthy, if not well connected and/or famous. And here that’s what happened. Jorginho wasn’t there as I understand it so the guard likely wouldn’t have known who the girl was – but any security connected to the hotel isn’t going to take the chance that they berate the wrong girl (as happened here).
Yeah, I don’t believe this person was part of hotel security. Were they a part of her team but not her main personal security idk. And maybe she didn’t know that the security guard was going to speak to a kid like that? That’s about the most fair I can be. It’d be nice if this has her team readjusting how they speak to people while maintaining boundaries. That’s all I’ve got.
yes! Let’s say this was someone on her team, and she had no idea this would play out like this, and she is so embarrassed that someone on her payroll behaved like this.
She should apologize, she should emphasize that the person is undergoing training (or is fired), she should emphasize how she has learned that she needs to be careful what she says to her security, etc etc.
We mentioned this yesterday but lets pretend this was Taylor Swift. Let’s pretend that someone on her team or associated with her behaved this way towards a fan. Taylor would have sent merch, given the child VIP seats at her show (or a future show), and either removed the person from her team or taken steps to make sure this didn’t happen again.
Look I think we all understand that it must be a pain sometimes to be famous especially at the level of Taylor Swift (and Chappell Roan is no Taylor Swift in terms of fame.) It must be a pain to not be able to grab coffee without paparazzi or fans swarming or the like. And yet we have never heard a story like this about Taylor and her security, even with the threats she receives, and the stalkers, etc.
@Becks1 – Re a pain to be a celeb sometimes, no doubt. But the volume of YouTube videos calling her out for specific instances of bad behavior is stunning. She hasn’t been in the spotlight very long. My fav (of the ones I viewed just this am) is her walking the VMA carpet with her bare ass fully exposed through a sheer drape, while screaming at the photogs. Again, she’s walking an awards show carpet barely clothed. This is hardly a private moment invaded by paps.
I mean people dress scantily at awards shows. And the yelling of photographers can be a lot. That just isn’t a part of the conversation to me. It’s more about this specific case. As becks1 said yesterday, Taylor would never. Never ever. And tbh, I think chappal is not being truthful about whether this person was part of her security. At the end of the day, hopefully her staff will learn not to demean other people, child or not, when it’s not warranted.
For sure, and that’s fine. She’s young and has a slammin’ bod she’s proud of, but none of that correlates with someone who prefers privacy. The photogs were behind a barrier, so it’s not like someone tried to touch her and nothing indicates anyone said anything inapproriate. Yelling at them to “shut TF up” seems like a super amateur move to me, along with showing a pattern of behavior that’s highly relevant to this incident.
Ffs. This whole controversy could have easily been put to rest by sending Ada some merch and inviting her to the show including backstage passes. Apologies for any misunderstanding. She’s just a kid who wants to fangirl. And Roan is just a celebrity who doesn’t know how to celebrity.
This really is being handled in a manner that suggests that no professionals are involved in the clean up. I am not familiar with this artist at all, is Chappell Roan a huge name now, and how long has she been famous? It’s a freaking kid! You don’t start a serial killer wall with string trying to explain how it’s absolutely not your fault, you cauterize the kid’s gaping wound with a massive apology, merch, tickets and airfare to another show, and hope you do it in a way that pacifies the parents so she actually shows up. This is the kid of already famous people?!?? I am dying, this is truly a clusterf*ck.
If I’m Chappell Roan, I’m definitely looking at my own behavior, because karma is rarely this swift.
Forgive me as I am old and have no idea who this person is. Is she really so talented that she can get away with behaving like this?
No. She’s not.
I had no idea who she was until someone pointed out yesterday she sings a song that annoys the hell out of me and I only know it cause my hockey team played it as some sort of anthem in the Stanley Cup Finals (they lost to MAGA trash probably that stinking song cursed them). The song is Pink Pony Club. ugh. Now I dislike her even more.
I am so glad I’m not the only one who has no idea who this is.
As Kaiser pointed out yesterday, Chappell couldn’t even be bothered to get out of bed to do that unconvincing video about this incident.
She half-assed it because she doesn’t really care. I’m guessing her manager told her she had to make some statement and she churlishly decided she’d make it lying down.
The hotel already released a statement that the bodyguard was not employed by them.
HAHA. That makes sense though – this is apparently a very high end hotel. They dont want people thinking their staff behaves that way and choosing another high end hotel as a result.
I really hope the hotel speaks out and confirms WHO the security guy worked for and I think we all know it wasn’t them.
She has a history of courting controversy with stunts like this to get attention and extend her 2 mins. SM has the receipts on her treating her fans badly for years. In fact she THANKED her security when she took to the stage on the same day this incident happened.
Someone on Tik Tok posted video of her walking down a street. A public street and she pointed at someone filming her from a distance. Didn’t talk or bother Chappell – but she sets her security guard after them.
The person had every right to film on a public street. The guard was hella aggressive with the person and the video cuts out.
100% she has convinced herself she is an A list icon. That is a victim of fame. Fame she spent years chasing.
I really hope her next album if she ever does one flops. She needs a reality check.
She really does think she’s Angelina! I’m already ready for her to go away and take her terrible fashion sense with her. I’d ignore her on the street unless she walked past with that clown rouge on her cheeks which may cause me to take a wtf double take. It would be more of a knee-jerk reaction as opposed to I am star struck.
“At the end of the day, hopefully her staff will learn not to demean other people, child or not, when it’s not warranted.”
Hopefully they will learn not to demean other people – full stop!
If you’re doing security, you need to protect the person you’re assigned to protect, providing a physical barrier between them and someone who might do them harm.
No need to demean anyone.
Ever. Running your mouth insulting, belittling others is not required. That’s just being a bully or losing your emotional cool and being an a-hole.
I guess she’s in the “fall” part of the rise and fall of a Midwest princess.
Why can’t anyone deal with disputes without running to social media to turn every issue into a global incident. It’s exhausting. I don’t know anything about any of these people but this story is ridiculous.