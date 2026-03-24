Chappell Roan’s spox: Roan has ‘zero tolerance’ for aggression towards fans

One of the big stories this past weekend was about Chappell Roan possibly sending her bodyguard over to a table, at a hotel restaurant, and the bodyguard berated Catherine Harding and her 11-year-old daughter Ada Law. I think everyone agrees that someone working as security or as a personal bodyguard absolutely berated Catherine and Ada, and that Ada was so devastated, she cried and ended up not going to see Roan’s concert at Lollapalooza Brazil. All of that happened. The debate is about whether the goon worked for Chappell and whether Chappell sent the guy over to Harding’s table to berate a child for looking at Roan. In Roan’s weird video statement, she seemingly suggested that the guard didn’t work for her nor did she send anyone over to the table. As in, perhaps the guy worked for the Brazilian hotel or he was on staff at the hotel restaurant. Which doesn’t make much sense, given that Ada’s stepfather is Brazilian legend Jorginho, and the hotel would have been well aware of the VIP status of all of their guests.

In Harding’s video, made in reaction to Chappell’s video, she said that while she doesn’t know for sure, she does not believe the goon worked for the hotel. Harding also suggested that if Roan has such an issue with being looked at in a public space, she should try eating breakfast in her hotel room. Well, now Chappell’s rep has issued a statement about the whole incident: Chappell Roan has insisted she has ‘zero tolerance for aggressive behaviour towards fans’. The singer, 28, has faced huge backlash after footballer Jorginho claimed his step-daughter Ada, 11, was threatened by Chappell’s bodyguard on Saturday after she spotted the star in the same hotel in Brazil. Jorginho’s wife, Catherine Harding, who shares Ada with her ex partner Jude Law, claims the ‘aggressive’ security guard ‘berated’ her and her daughter after the child had walked past Chappell’s table. Chappell has insisted she was not aware of the incident, and a new statement has insisted the singer has ‘zero tolerance’ for such behaviour toward fans. ‘Chappell was not aware of any interaction between this mother/daughter and a third-party security office,’ a spokesperson for the star said on Monday. ‘She did not see them at breakfast in her hotel, as she said in her video. She did not direct her personal security or anyone on her team to interact with them.’ ‘Chappell holds her own teams to the highest standards and has zero tolerance for any kind of aggressive behaviour towards her or her fans.’

[From The Daily Mail]

If you’re ever having a bad day at work, remind yourself that it could be a lot worse – you could be Chappell Roan’s spokesperson, trying to defend a Missouri Karen who treats her fans like sh-t. I guess the calculation from Chappell and her team is that Harding and Jorginho can’t prove that the goon who berated a child actually works for Chappell. Therefore, Chappell and her people are going to stick to her half-assed explanation that a hotel security guy took it upon himself to berate and shame a child for looking at Chappell Roan in a public place.

Catherine Harding, mother of the 11-year-old girl linked to the Chappell Roan controversy, has broken her silence, disputing the singer’s statement and claiming the security guard was part of the artist’s team and acted aggressively. She also said her daughter didn’t have a… pic.twitter.com/cLTL2zJOkD — 21 (@21metgala) March 22, 2026