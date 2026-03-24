DM sources: Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi comes across as ‘arrogant’ & ‘smarmy’

A few days ago, the Daily Mail’s sources claimed that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s marriage was on the rocks. There were some questions about why I took the Mail’s report seriously, so let me address that – it’s because the Mail wasn’t the first outlet to bring up the “marital trouble” rumor, and it’s because several pieces of information were factual: Edo spent a good part of this year in Florida without his wife, he failed to send her a Mother’s Day message, and the vibes have been off about Edo from the start. I was predisposed to believe the worst. Well, now a “source” close to Beatrice and Edo is now debunking the troubled-marriage stories:
A close source is debunking speculation of any tension in Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s marriage. On March 22, The Mail on Sunday reported that there was a “distance” between the couple amid recent scandals linking her parents, the former Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, to Jeffrey Epstein.
However, a source close to the couple exclusively tells PEOPLE that any rumors about marriage trouble between Beatrice, 37, and Edo, 42, are “complete nonsense.”
Princess Beatrice and Edo stepped out together to attend a birthday party at Eel Sushi in London’s Notting Hill neighborhood on Friday, March 20, as seen in photographs published by the Daily Mail.
Yeah, who are you going to believe, an unnamed source or the Daily Mail and your own eyes? This denial isn’t worth much to me, and I actually find it interesting that someone even bothered denying it to People Mag. Incidentally, the Mail published a column written by Nadine Dorries yesterday in which she revealed what the “Cotswolds set” really think about Beatrice and Edo. Note: Beatrice and Edo own a home in the Cotswolds, in addition to still keeping Beatrice’s apartment at St. James’s Palace. I believe Edo probably has some separate London pied-à-terre as well. Some excerpts from this Mail column:
This past weekend, the Cotswold Set has been positively buzzing with concern and intrigue following hints that the six-year marriage of a local couple may have hit troubled waters. According to The Mail on Sunday, there has been a notable ‘distance’ between Princess Beatrice and Edo Mapelli Mozzi of late, as Edo tries to protect his luxury interior design consultancy from the toxic fallout of the Epstein Files. The claim was underlined by a flurry of snaps on Edo’s own Instagram feed that showed him living it up in the luxury hotspots of Palm Beach, Florida, on a business trip recently.
Like the flamingo pink suit and loafers he was wearing, it wasn’t a good look for the Italian aristocrat. Not when his wife – and mother of his two young daughters – is enduring the toughest time of her life.
I wasn’t surprised though. I’ve had some experience of Edo myself. At a church service, I found Beatrice and Eugenie and their husbands seated behind me. Edo was laughing loudly and generally behaving like a disrespectful teenager so that, at one point, I turned round and gave him the evil eye that only a woman my age – and a mother – can bestow. To his credit, he got the message, pronto. But there was an arrogance there that smacked of immaturity.
‘He needs attention, he’s one of those men,’ a source told the MoS. That figures, I thought when I read it yesterday.
I’ve met Beatrice, too, and she strikes me as a very sweet and earnest young woman. People who know her well describe her as ‘incredibly kind, if a little naive’. No doubt she’s making the best of it by trying to navigate the ‘distance’ Edo is reportedly creating in their marriage with his various work trips while loyally supporting both her parents. She wants to keep the show on the road. The truth is that, her children aside, Beatrice is a far better person than those she loves and supports but who appear to let her down repeatedly.
A friend of mine sat next to her and Edo on the train from Paddington to the Cotswolds late last year as they worked on the guest list for the Christening of their youngest daughter, Athena.
‘They seemed very together, as they compared names and numbers from their phones. But it was Beatrice doing the work. Neither looked like they had had a good day,’ my friend added. ‘But she was stoically cracking on with the job in hand.’
Those who know the Princess appear to have little time for Edo.
‘Beatrice herself is very likeable and a kind person but, Edo, he’s smarmy,’ says one. ‘He’s a little p***k,’ says another bluntly.
Dorries goes on to suggest that if Beatrice wants to save her marriage, she and Edo should move permanently to America, especially if Edo can base his business there full-time. It’s not the worst idea, but I doubt Beatrice will do it. A lot of people are trying to send Beatrice a message though: get out of the country, save your marriage, cut off your parents, save yourself while you can. And yes, I totally believe that Edo comes across as a smarmy pr–k. And I totally believe that Beatrice is the one putting all of the emotional labor into their marriage.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Instar.
Ok, I need to see the flamingo pink suit, and are they saying his loafers are pink, too?
@Eurydice, MTE!
Yes, that was my understanding.
Please let someone find a link to this picture.
Here guys https://www.tatler.com/article/edoardo-mapelli-mozzi-palm-beach-miami-trip
Not really flamingo pink but it’s sourced from Instagram and the actual post has been removed
Ummm, well okay then.
Oh, boo – that’s a very shy flamingo. And his shoes are mushroom. Too bad.
I never thought of theme dressing to a hotel, but here we are. I do like the suit though.
He is full on cosplaying a John Hughes villain. I respect that.
He’s literally blending into the background. That’s an interesting palette choice…
Yes. Palm Beach Pink. I saw it on Edo’s IG page.
I believe that Edo thought that marrying into the royal family would bring prestige to his business. Well now that his father-in-law has been publicly outed as a pedo and has now been arrested he is re-thinking his choice.
That’s what I was thinking, too. He thought he snagged a princess & it would elevate him to the heights. And…then…
Edo may have thought that Andrew would suffer no consequences and be protected by the royals. Then with the Epstein papers, things unraveled very fast.
Well he’s a fool then, because the pedoAndrew stuff had been widely known for years when they started dating.
Well to be fair a lot about that family is well known, Phillip’s philandering, Charles’s tendency to provide cash for access, William’s temper, and none of it actually had any impact on them because it’s not like they were held to account about it.
Also, the Newsnight interview was at the end of 2019, and I think that that is what really pushed it into widespread public consciousness even though the photos with him and Epstein had existed well before then. Beatrice and Edo got married in the summer of 2020, so it was too late to back out at that point. He probably figured like everything else it’d be one of those things that is an open secret but doesn’t have any real impact.
Dee, I agree 💯 Few of us expected things to escalate further, and not much happened for years after the 2019 interview. In the meantime, Edo probably got several high profile jobs in his portfolio and he probably wants to get out and build on that instead of letting Andrew obliterate his progress. I too tend to believe these reports because that is how he has always come accross to me.
Yeah he should have gotten involved with the Trumps instead. No consequences there!
His ex, Dara Huang, was on the first two episodes of the new version of Ladies of London, and she did not come off well. She and Edo seem to be cut from the same cloth.
Word!
One look at vapid air-head Dara Huang tells you all you need to know about Edo…
… and about Beatrice.
Wow they’re really coming in hard for him aren’t they? And it makes me wonder who its coming from. Because, I don’t think that Beatrice would be doing this if she is locked in on staying married, and he wouldn’t describe himself this way if he’s looking for an exit ramp. In fact, I noted the weirdness about a month ago of the PR friendly stuff he was giving to People and wondered why he was doing it.
Either way though it’s clear, whether it’s coming from people that know them as in their family members or friends, or from Kensington Palace, it’s open season on your jobs, your marriages, your finances. I wonder how it feels for them to be in the firing line. Do the cousins believe that they can do anything to not be thrown under the bus if the need arises?
He’s being othered. “Smarmy “ is a slur for Southern Europeans, especially Italians.
Well, I have no actual insider knowledge, obviously, but he always struck me as being in this marriage for what he could get out of it, connections to the royal family, etc. Beatrice, I think just wanted to be married.
Now that those connections are sullied – which he probably knew but the point is, they’re sullied in public now, I’m sure some of the bloom is off the rose so to speak.
As an aside, smarmy is a great word!
Totally agree! Also, these two literally look like they agreed to a business arrangement and not a love match situation at the best of times. I feel for Bea having to deal with a husband halfway out the door, a disgraced sex offender for a father and an unpredictably desperate grifter for a mother. At least Eugenie can disappear to Portugal with her family away from the rabid UK press.
There are no aristo titles in Italy anymore. And he’s not a British aristocrat.
While the Italian government no longer recognizes aristocratic titles, that does not stop the families from using their hereditary titles. I believe the same is true in Germany.
In Germany they incorporated it in the surname. So instead of being Prince/ss X of Prussia they X Prince/ss of Prussia.
There was always a question of Edoardo’s character & intentions especially in regards to his real with his son’s mother. But again, I find it interesting that they are throwing out stories about every and any royal. All distractions from KKKate and Willy.
Yup. So many marriages in that family are sus, but this isn’t a the one they’re picking apart? Distract, distract, distract.
People often marry someone reminiscent of their parents’ dysfunction. Poor Beatrice had bad luck in that department.
I’m mostly just bewildered that Nadine Dorries is writing about Edo. Maybe I shouldn’t be but how weird.
@Jais, in all fairness, The Leftovers provide some slim pickings for those tasked with covering them…it seems they get paid by the word, so they’ll run with any angle they can come up with. Apparently.
I just didn’t know that Nadine Dorries was now on the royal beat which is kind of hilarious. Has she always been and I just didn’t know? Last I heard she was mad at Boris Johnson for not giving her one of those lifetime peerages.
(I don’t know who she is.)
but it sounds like she’s just had some run-ins with Edo and Bea and they may have mutual Costwolds friends which is the basis for this.
She was an author and a politician under Boris Johnson. I think she’s considered very well below the aristo class. Very conservative and worked for BJ. And thought he would give her a peerage in the House of Lords but he did not. I think there’s more to be said but idk? That’s my vague gleanings.
“Woman does all of the emotional labor in hetero relationship” is hardly new news.
My now ex tried to foist off scheduling etc with his family on me.
Unfortunately for me they lived very close to where we did, so every single holiday we went to see them. I refused to manage any of it, besides what to bring to contribute to dinner and being ready on time with my own suitcase. “You manage the relationship with your family and I will manage the one with mine.”
Once he met mine, he understood that he actually got the better deal there. Haha.
His family was always very kind and welcoming to me, but those weekends were stressful because I felt like I needed to be “on” all the time when what I really wanted was to be at Friendsgiving with a glass of wine or lounging around at home in my pajamas on Xmas. That, I would have been perfectly happy to coordinate!
I was not going to coordinate or manage the schedule with his family.
I admired his loyalty to and love of his mom and I still do. She’s a lovely person. I do wish I had negotiated for the occasional Friendsgiving especially but it was every single time. That was on me.
He just assumed – without even discussing it – that I would also take over the coordination and I just wasn’t going to take that on. Um, no. You manage your relatives and I will manage mine!
Ultimately it worked better that way but holy hetero assumptions, Batman!
Same thing happened to me with my husband. I refused to take on coordinating with his family but still got saddled with buying xmas presents to them. Not to mention our own kids.
Well, “arrogant and smarmy” are what Beatrice grew up around with the parents she has so I am not shocked she married someone like that.
No matter what you think of Edo (and I don’t think much of him — seems Eurotrashy), it’s pretty rotten of him to have left Beatrice to deal with all of this on her own.
At least try to play the supportive spouse before you move on to greener pastures (if that’s what he intends).
@QuiteContrary, ITA. This does not reflect well on him as a husband/father (if it’s true).
I’ve always felt that Beatrice was more into Edo and, for him, it was her royal status and connections that held his interest.
Beatrice had been in a ten year relationship with Dave Clark, which ended in 2016, and there were rumours that she gave him an ultimatum that brought things to a head. As in many similar situations, he was married to someone else within two years; Beatrice met Edo that same year.
Hmm…the knives are out for Edo. My guess is the press was always eager to bash him but the Palace likely told them to back off and concentrate their efforts on Meghan. It always struck me as odd that the press never really went after him.
It just feels like a free for all right now. Anything to protect the king and heir.
The media keeps saying that Edo failed to wish Beatrice a happy Mother’s Day this year, but that only matters if he was in the practice of publicly wishing her a happy Mother’s Day in prior years. They don’t mention anything about that so it’s really meaningless to mention it now as proof of his change of heart.
And given that Wills did not wish it for Kate. Why is that comparison not brought up?
Yeah, it was “sweet” when Kate stepped aside to allow Diana to have the spotlight. I can’t believe I typed that with a straight face. Who knows if he’s a social media for all holidays kind of guy, but it is abundantly clear that Beatrice and Eugenie are being sacrificed. This awful family cannot go away fast enough.
The press really does make everything worse for the Royals, don’t they? Bea and Edo really would be better off spending a year or two in Florida. But Bea saw what happened to Harry and can’t risk it.
It must be terrible to have no privacy. I can’t imagine having people eagerly report on what I’m doing on a train or at church.
Imagine finding out those people eagerly reporting on you are right-wing nutjobs with a political agenda. At least that’s what I discovered from Google AI and Wikipedia when I asked about Nadine Dorries and Reform UK – Nigel Farage party that wants heavy reduction in immigration and deep tax cuts.