Mail: Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi ‘needs attention, he’s one of those men’

In early March, there were a handful of interesting gossip reports about the state of Princess Beatrice’s marriage to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Beatrice and Edo married in 2020, during the pandemic, and they have two daughters together. Edo also has a son with Dara Huang, his ex-fiancee. He left Dara for Beatrice, or at least that was how it looked at the time (Dara has indicated as much). Edo and Beatrice never seemed like a love match to me, and I always thought Edo was in it for the royal connection and to raise his own profile and the profile of his business. Well, now that the sh-t has hit the fan with Prince Andrew’s arrest and Sarah Ferguson’s international escape (??), Edo has been getting some distance from his wife and her family. He’s spent the bulk of 2026 in Florida, and now the Mail is on the case. This basically sounds like Bea and Edo are going to split any day now. Some highlights:
Edo’s Instagram is full of photos from Palm Beach, Florida: Filled with glorious photographs of sun-kissed Florida boardwalks, private yachts and exquisitely appointed properties, it is precisely the Instagram feed you would expect from a scion of Italian aristocracy who runs a high-end international interior design consultancy. Yet the carefully curated galleries posted by Edo Mapelli Mozzi have raised eyebrows, given the image of untroubled luxury they project is so at odds with the troubles engulfing his wife, Princess Beatrice. Rather than remain by her side, Edo jetted 4,500 miles to the glorious elegance of Palm Beach. Yes, he was there to promote his design business, Banda, and speak at a conference, but the optics of not being there for his wife of nearly six years are not good.
Very real distance: Sources close to Beatrice and Edo, who married in an intimate ceremony in Royal Lodge in 2020, have told The Daily Mail that there has, in fact, been notable ‘distance’ between the pair in recent months. They claim that Edo, 42, is understandably keen to avoid his business being tainted by the scandal enveloping the House of York, which may be at odds with Beatrice’s apparent determination to offer support to her beleaguered father. The timing of Edo’s Florida trip, and the flurry of posts on social media – which is, some point out, rather unlike him – has led to whispers that all might not be well with the couple.
Marriage problems: As one source told the Daily Mail: ‘Things haven’t been great for a while between them, but Beatrice has been determined to soldier on and forge a path through. Beatrice is quite different from her sister. She really wants to almost naively see the good in people and will turn a blind eye to uncomfortable truths – that is why she was blind to her father’s behaviour, and the same is true of her belief in Edo. She wants to stay together, but he seems more and more distracted by work and travel. Just when she needs him most, he’s been pulling away.’
Edo is worried about his business: Another source said: ‘He’s really worried his in-laws will affect his business. Banda has been taking off lately and he’s found some great investors among the wealthy Cotswolds set, but it’s taking up a lot of his time and energy. He’s all about himself at the moment. You have to feel for Beatrice.’ Someone else who knows the couple acknowledged: ‘There’s been distance between them with his much-increased work travel lately, which he has been posting out [on social media] heavily in a way he didn’t before.’
Edo is the kind of man who needs attention: While she is said to be ‘desperate to hold things together’ with Edo, sources add that dealing with the fallout from the crisis, not to mention being a mother to two small children, has left her with little headspace to give her husband the attention he ‘needs’. ‘He needs attention, he’s one of those men,’ a well-placed source told the Daily Mail. ‘Beatrice feels very raw and beside herself on so many levels.’
But he’s Italian: One source added that the rumours about Edo’s distant behaviour had now begun to feel all-too plausible. ‘Sadly, those rumours sound credible,’ they said. ‘It would make sense when you look at how much he’s travelling now. He’s posting about it constantly in a way he never did before.’ But they added: ‘Beatrice knows what he’s like. He’s Italian.’
Edo didn’t post anything for Mother’s Day: Last week, Edo shared further social media updates from a football match in London – the Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen Champions League clash. While he was happy to pay tribute to the footballers after the game on March 18, he failed to post any nod to his wife on Mother’s Day last Sunday, two days before the match.
Edo’s family: ‘Edo’s family do not want to be wrapped up in the wreckage of Andrew,’ one source claimed. ‘They want him to create distance between the Yorks and the Mapelli Mozzis and that has put enormous pressure on the marriage.’ Yet for all the speculation, Edo denied there were any problems with his marriage when approached by The Daily Mail yesterday.
[From The Daily Mail]
The whole “my husband ran off to Florida for months while my whole life fell apart” thing is such a Mad Men plot. Edo is no Don Draper though – I think he’s probably just weighing his options and trying to figure out if the royal connection is even worth it at this point if that connection is to a sex trafficking degenerate who got arrested last month. Edo wouldn’t be the first husband to jump ship when the going gets rough, especially since he went into the marriage for all of the wrong reasons in the first place. Anyway, I don’t think they’ll get a divorce right now. As bad as this newscycle is, it would be so much worse if Edo looked like he was kicking Beatrice while she was down. The marriage will probably limp along for another year or two and then Edo will pull the plug. That’s my guess.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instar and Cover Images.
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220523-
Visit by members of the royal family to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2022, at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, in London
-PICTURED: Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
-PHOTO by: Dan Kitwood/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – London, UK -20220603-
Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen, marking the monarch’s 70 year Platinum Jubilee, at St Paul`s Cathedral
-PICTURED: Princess Beatrice of York with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51631341.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220523-
Visit by members of the royal family to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2022, at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, in London
-PICTURED: Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
-PHOTO by: Dan Kitwood/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
Cheltenham, UNITED KINGDOM – The 2024 Cheltenham Festival – Day 3 at the Cheltenham Racecourse at Prestbury Park.
Pictured: Princess Beatrice – Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
BACKGRID USA 14 MARCH 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM Famous faces gather for the grand opening of the Chancery Rosewood in London, marking the launch of the luxury hotel with a glittering evening event.
Pictured: Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2025
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Art of Wishes Gala 2023, supporting Make-A-Wish UK, Raffles.
Featuring: Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Arrivals on Day 4 of Royal Ascot.
Featuring: Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 21 Jun 2024
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
Princess Beatrice and Edo Mapelli Mozzi watch tennis in the Royal Box on the ninth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships held at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club
Featuring: Edo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice and
Where: London, London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Jul 2024
Credit: Ray Tang/Cover Images
**STRICTLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY**
-
-
Princess Beatrice and Edo Mapelli Mozzi watch tennis in the Royal Box on the ninth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships held at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club
Featuring: Edo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice and
Where: London, London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Jul 2024
Credit: Ray Tang/Cover Images
**STRICTLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY**
-
-
Princess Beatrice and Edo Mapelli Mozzi watch tennis in the Royal Box on the ninth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships held at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club
Featuring: Edo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice and
Where: London, London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Jul 2024
Credit: Ray Tang/Cover Images
**STRICTLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY**
-
-
Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Christopher Woolf attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham
Where: Sandringham, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Members of the British Royal Family attend a Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk
Featuring: Edoardo Mozzi, Princess Beatrice
Where: Sandringham, Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2025
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
Truly amazing levels of xenophobia with all the “Italian” comments. I don’t doubt he’s a needy self centered man child who is somewhat like her father, I just don’t think being “Italians aristocracy” is the reason. Probably has more to do with his upbringing and place in British society.
How old is their youngest? I thought just 6ish months? Best of luck to them I guess.
Use of titles is no longer practiced in Italy. And it is doubtful the late queen and Charles would have given Edo a title
Completely agree, that’s some Agatha Christie levels of stereotyping!! And while I don’t doubt the kernels of truth here, they also reference his social media posts way too much to be an actual insider- it’s like some old farts just looked a this public page and came up with this!
the youngest is over a year at this point. She was born in January 2025.
She was ditched by her boyfriend and he left his fiancee and the mother of his first child for Beatrice. A royal princess. Sometimes being an opportunist is not a success. She could have stayed single and dated others instead of rushing into a marriage. This did seem more like an arrangement than love to say the least.
Edo was invited to princess eug wedding and he saw the attention and all the glory she got during that day. After that only Edo dumped his baby mama and went for Beatrice hoping for that grand wedding. Instead the world got Covid and his wedding was scaled back. Now the girls getting bad press and his royal connection didn’t do any favours to him now , so he is dumping bea. Fun fact Edo ex is from usa .
the press was really unfair to her while growing up and later on commenting on her “single” status. I’m sure she wanted to be a mom and if he approached HER, for the right or wrong reasons, and promised her a future, she went all in. It’s tough as a woman to be single in your mid 30s and many do settle. It’s hard not to (I’m speaking from experience)
I won’t jump to conclusions about the demise of a marriage given how the DF speculated about the Sussexes. However, the news here is not the alleged marital problems of Beatrice.The mere fact that the DF is talking about it is the real newsflash. Beatrice’s relationship and marriage to Edo contained a lot of juicy details that would be gossip fodder for the DF for years, yet DF chose not to touch them. In exchange for what, I wonder?
It’s open season so it’s hard to tell what’s real. It’s the DM.
So suddenly you’re believing the Fail? After about 1000 articles that Harry and Meghan are over? That’s definitely a choice.
Who knows if edo is in it for the long haul. But he’s actually working in Florida which we know..not hard.
He could very well be trying to build his business base in FL, where his ex lives (?), and move the whole family out of the UK. They’re not rich so they need income. I won’t be surprised if in a couple of months the Fail runs a story about Beatrice leaving the UK for the US, like Harry and Meghan!
I hope that is what he’s doing because no lie that his family needs to get outta dodge.
Harry and Meghan were a love match. It was a more complicated relationship with Beatrice and Edo (he had an ex fiancee who had his baby) and she and her long term boyfriend split.
I mentioned about 2 weeks ago that there was a lot of weird PR friendly articles that were clearly coming from his end in magazines like People, about how he needed to focus on his business and how he supported Beatrice but he has to keep moving forward.
So this isn’t surprising to me that the Daily Mail is covering it now. There’s clearly been rumblings behind the scenes for a while and we know that they don’t report on stuff until they’re afraid of getting scooped. Also, if they aren’t getting what they want from Beatrice and Eugenie or Fergie for clicks, it’s hardly like they’re loyal.
I don’t think that they are imminently headed for divorce though. They have two small children, one of which was a preemie and who is only about 1 years old, and as bad as the association with the York’s is right now, looking like a guy that constantly cuts and run can’t be that great for your business either. I could see one of those aristocratic separations this summer and then a divorce in about a year or two like Kaiser said.
Edo business is in trouble, a few months ago, he was late paying his bills.
I am uneasy with believing the DM regarding the demise of Beatrice’s and Edo’s marriage after all the Sussex lies. At the same time, it’s not hard to believe these reports for the same reasons Kaiser does: it would not surprise me if he jumped ship because he didn’t seem to be into the marriage for the right reasons. From my perspective, it was clear from the timing of their relationship + the emphasis on his “royal” background from the press (presumably via sources close to either Beatrice or Edo, or their families) that the driving factors of their relationship were their shared “royal” backgrounds and their need for building and maintaining relationships with ultra wealthy investors.
If her royal connections were any part of her appeal, even a small part, its easy to see how the marriage might be in trouble now, because those royal connections are now pretty tarnished. But that said, Andrew was tarnished before they got married – the newsnight interview was 2019 – so its not like he was completely unaware.
Do I think their marriage is in trouble? Maybe. I can tell you I’d have an issue with my husband if his father was accused of what Andrew is accused of and he insisted on maintaining a relationship with him and defending him, etc. So from that perspective alone, I can see Edo thinking “yikes” about the current situation a little bit.
I have understood Edo has knows the Yorks for ages, Fergie is even his half-brother’s godmother. So he must have known their business pretty well.
‘He needs attention, he’s one of those men,’ – Lol, in other words, he’s a man. But seriously – I get that Edo might be feeling a bit queasy, but he’s not just distancing himself from his wife, he’s also distancing himself from his children.
He already shares custody of Wolfie with his ex.
2020 is more accurately termed the first year of the pandemic. WHO has not called off the pandemic nature of COVID-19 but decided (under economic pressure) to end its emergency phase in 2023. Pointing this out so as not to further discourage people from precautionary behavior during the disease’s two major annual waves, and from keeping up with the vaccines that can save their lives.
Wishing that marriage the best given the children.
The only thing Italian about Edo is his name. He grew up in the UK and in a British aristo family. As for their marriage, these are the same people that said that Harry and Meghan were getting a divorce. I’m sure what’s going on with Beatrice’s parents has been stressful but I don’t believe that their marriage is in trouble. Edo decided to propose to Beatrice despite her parents’ connections to Esptein.
I don’t believe this article, but time will tell, I guess.
In every single photograph or video I’ve seen of this pair, Edo is looking at Beatrice as though he won the jackpot, and I mean this in a GOOD way, as in “as though she hung the moon”. Very similar to the way Harry looks at Meghan. Those looks have not been contrived for the cameras. Regardless of the perceived perks of being married into royalty, I do believe that he genuinely cares for his wife and has her best interests at heart. If anything, I’d say that he has seemed more in love with Beatrice than she with him, even though I also feel that she is genuinely fond of him. Some advice books do state that the best marriages are like this – where the man is the one who is more in love 🙂 .
It all seems to be a lot of projection – like a lot of stuff being thrown at the wall simultaneously to get some sort of narrative about the York princesses to stick. It also feels like repurposed articles designed to drive a wedge between them, much as the media attempted to do (and are still attempting to do) with H + M. Edo and Beatrice certainly seem to be more “together” and more supportive of each other than William and Kate, so one has to wonder again, who is behind this latest projection.
I did find it strange that they were happy to pose with little Wolfie at Kate’s self-aggrandising Christmas concert and on the church walk in Sandringham when they have never done things like that with their two girls, keeping their identities a closely-guarded secret, and wondered what his mother would have made of that.
However, I do feel that this is much ado about nothing. For the moment, at least, while Prince Andrew’s arrest would have shaken them mightily, I think they are fine.