Mail: Jack Brooksbank & Eugenie do not want Sarah Ferguson to move in with them

This weekend, the Mail published several curious stories about Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and their husbands. I’m already predisposed to believe the worst about Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, but I actually like Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank. Jack seems quite entrepreneurial and focused, and he and Eugenie have always seemed like a real love match and a marriage of equals. Jack currently has a great job in Portugal, a job which includes luxury housing for his family, so Eugenie and their sons split their time between England and Portugal. Jack also owns a liquor distribution business which is apparently going very well (he used to work for Casamigos, so that’s his area of expertise). Well, the Mail says that there are some marital strains between Eugenie and Jack, but it’s mostly about how Jack refuses to allow Sarah Ferguson to come and live with them.
Princess Eugenie’s husband is said to be standing by his wife amid the ensuing Epstein scandal – but refuses to allow disgraced Sarah Ferguson to move into the family home. Jack Brooksbank’s ‘code of honour’ means that the loyal businessman will not ‘completely desert Andrew and Sarah’ but he has refused to ‘step into the line of fire himself’, a close source revealed to the Daily Mail.
‘His first loyalty has to be to his wife and their two young children. The whole sordid affair has already brought them a great deal of unwarranted attention and he won’t do anything to increase that,’ they added.
It comes as Eugenie and Jack’s relationship with the Royal Family has faced renewed scrutiny amid the unfolding scandal involving Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and ex-wife Fergie’s controversial ties to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. Now, Jack, 39, a former barman and owner of profitable AEB Consultants Ltd, is said to be concerned about the impact the damning revelations could have on his livelihood, with fears that both he and Eugenie will become ‘tainted by association’.
‘Jack has worked very hard building his business, and it’s going well so the last thing he needs is for the Epstein scandal to taint that. He will do everything he can to keep his head below the parapet because of that,’ they revealed.
Meanwhile, Eugenie, 35, and her husband are also said to be fearful that the storm clouds engulfing the former Duchess of York could see Fergie ask to move in with them – a prospect the couple would not relish.
‘Eugenie and Jack are resisting any suggestion from her mother that she should come and live with them. Because to be frank Sarah is difficult to live with and they don’t want the responsibility of looking after her at the moment. That’s not to say they are not concerned about her welfare – they just don’t actually want her to be living with them, even temporarily,’ a second source declared.
‘Jack has long been well liked by the Royal Family. He is popular and mingles well with other family members at Sandringham at Christmas, for example, and also when he goes up to Balmoral for shoots with them,’ a close source told the Daily Mail. But now, ‘the repeated mentions of Eugenie and her sister in the Epstein files may have moved the goalposts’.
‘There is clearly concern now that Eugenie and Jack will be tainted by association because of her parents and understandably in public the royals are keeping their distance from them. But Jack has his own business interests. He’s not a person who has tried to cash in on his royal connections. He has tried to carve his own path and build his career on his own merits, Jack is glad he has done that and is not dependent on any of them or guilty by association,’ they added.
I’m curious by the sudden focus on B&E’s husbands this weekend, and not only that, but the focus on both husbands’ businesses. Jack is in a much better situation than Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi – Jack is not “the face” of any business, and his liquor company can run smoothly whether or not Jack’s wife’s father goes to prison. I also assume that Jack’s work in Portugal isn’t dependent on whatever happens to Prince Andrew as well. Anyway, it certainly looks like there’s a huge campaign to scapegoat, attack and denigrate Beatrice, Eugenie and their husbands. This piece reads like a warning to Jack in particular.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images and Eugenie’s Instagram.
Sarah would be a nightmare even without the Epstein connection. And where would they put all those unopened Amazon boxes?
So it’s not just the Sussexes whose marriage is doomed for failure we now have both the York sisters marriages doomed for failure. This distraction campaign is really off the charts!! Whose marriage really is doomed for failure hmmm…
The well has truly run dry. Fergie hasn’t even asks to move in with them and we have a preemptive article. Lol.
Probably both husbands are like your parents suck and they can’t live with us.
I feel so sorry for B&E. They did nothing wrong here, they just had the misfortune to be born to these two reprobates. In fact, I think they’ve done extremely well for themselves *in spite* of who their parents are. Imagine being raised by Andrew and Fergie? I mean? Having those two as your moral compass?
@Kaiser, ITA about Beatrice’s husband— I’ve never had a good feeling about that dude. He seems smarmy, and I’ve always believed he was just using B because of who she is. Also agree about Jack, and honestly cannot blame anyone for not wanting Fergie moving in with them, especially when there are small children involved (and Fergie is, right now, possibly the most desperate she’s ever been— so who knows what fckery she might engage in for £ at this point).
Well they are documented as having had lunch with Epstein days after his release from jail, gettin him to pay for flights and occasionally being asked to show off Buckingham Palace to some of his associates, so I wouldn’t say they’ve done nothing wrong.
At best they have used one of their parents’ rich friends to get freebies. Their mother has spent her life doing that, so it seems that the apple doesn’t fall that far off the tree.
Yeah, that’s not great— I guess my feeling is that the girls never even would have known who Epstein was or have been put in those positions if it wasn’t for their parents’ “socializing” with him and bringing him into their lives in the first place? I don’t know.
I guess I just think of all of the people deserving blame in this sh!tshow of a situation, B&E are really at the bottom of the list. Their parents started bringing Epstein and Maxwell around when they were children, so they probably just thought of them as normal family friends. Obviously they should have known better once the man went to prison, fgs, but we also don’t know what kind of pressure their idiot parents put on them to do their bidding.
They might be at the bottom of the list, but I still struggle to feel sorry for them. They’re the epitome of spoilt posh girls, spending their lives on holidays and trips paid by other people.
They then married wealthy men and still have their below market rates flats in royal properties.
And let’s not forget that Beatrice was involved in the discussions to prepare AMW’s interview!
So it appears the girls were quite happy to go along with their parents until the Epstein files came out.
I mean I think we all get not wanting Fergie to move in. I’m curious about this being a warning to Jack though. Like what is he supposed to do to be able to stay out of the crosshairs of the RF or BM? Publicly denounce Harry and Meghan.
I’m still wondering about the mysterious Mayfair flat. What happened to it? What does the money trail on that look like?
Can you explain to me the stranglehold William has on the press? I remember back in the day when the whole royal family was fair game (within some limits). Charles (pre-Diana) was razed a lot (mainly his environmental efforts, before they became mainstream), Ann’s divorce, “Randy Andy,” etc. During and post Diana they still went after Charles and Diana. I don’t understand the fawning over William and Kate.
Is that they are all old school friends? The business model change in journalism (clicks = $), dare I say $$ from William to the press. Do they all secretly want the monarchy to go belly up (no, because that would interfere with clicks = $).
On the other hand, I like Jack B. and I feel for him. He’s trying to function as an adult in that crazy system, which now seems to be out for him (not the first time.)
I’m interested in people’s answers to this, too, because I have never understood it. The press tore into Charles for decades, yet rallied behind him as soon as he became the monarch. The control that William seems to exert over the BM is absolutely mind-boggling to me.
Like I said in the other article this feels like, the media isn’t getting briefing the way they want from Fergie, Beatrice and Eugenie and they are anything but loyal. Also, some of this may be coming from KP just like being banned from Ascot and garden parties clearly did. They probably realize though that most people don’t care about that, and that’s not really seen as any sort of punishment.
I keep saying the same thing, but I don’t know why Eugenie or Beatrice would ever have believed that they wouldn’t be hung out to dry when they clearly saw what they did and are doing to Harry and Meghan.
As for the actual article, I could believe that. Fergie seemed like she got along well with her sons in law, but that’s when she was living elsewhere. If she constantly makes bad decisions, spends money that she doesn’t have, and gets into pickles which Jack having been with Eugenie for over 15 years would clearly more details on, I can’t say I would blame him.
@Dee, totally agree that Fergie is probably tolerable to her SILs in small doses, but having her move in is a different proposition entirely!
I hate being made to feel bad for the York sisters but I really do. If Eug is truly in a love match though, she and her husband can ride off into the sunset and live happily ever after. The sooner the better. I cringe at what awaits them during Mad King Bill’s reign.
I wouldn’t let my mother or mother in law move in (toxic in very different ways) so I don’t blame Jack & Eugenie for not wanting Sarah to move in with them. She’s always been a hot mess and I don’t blame them one bit for protecting their family and their peace.
Yes they are going for B & E families. So one is on the berge of divorce and the other they mae aure to name the businesses to affect the livelihood. Completely crazy. I think the truth is they absolutely said no to fergie living with them which means that she’s gonna be 100% living on her own. There u go! Case closed!
Is this supposed to make her husband look bad? It doesn’t I wouldn’t let her move in either. EVERYBODY at arms length except the Sussex family.
Heaven forbid! Having Fergie with them would bring a lot of unwanted attention. Add in her grasping ways and lack of boundaries (allegedly) 🧨DANGER!🧨.