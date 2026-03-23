Liz Jones: Princess Kate’s face ‘must be aching with all the performative gurning’

This Daily Mail column certainly got buried in a hurry. I’m surprised I even saw it, that’s how quickly it was downgraded by the Mail’s (manipulated) royal-gossip feed. The Daily Mail’s Liz Jones decided to be the lone royal columnist to rip into the Prince and Princess of Wales in recent days. You see, last week’s Variety hit-job on the Sussexes led to a massive pile-on in the British media, as they screamed and wailed about Prince Harry and Meghan 24-7. Liz Jones was like… please remember that William and Kate suck too. She went off on Will and Kate’s state-banquet portrait and the fact that there was a state banquet at all. In her absolutely correct assessment, William and Kate should be doing a lot more than playing dress-up and being bitchy to Princess Eugenie and Beatrice.
It was meant to be a grand State Banquet in honour of the president of Nigeria and his wife. A display of pomp and ceremony, business as usual, with senior royals in attendance at Windsor Castle, topped off, after a lavish meal with canapes and mocktails, with the release of a brand new Official Portrait of the Prince and Princess of Wales in all their finery. What was not to like?
Well, quite a lot, if the comments readers left below our online coverage on Thursday morning are anything to go by. The reactions to the rather stiff, formal photograph of William and Catherine – she in Diana’s tiara, wearing a gown in Nigerian green by celebrity designer Andrew Gn – were far from glowing. One asked: ‘And this benefits the British public, how?’
‘Another taxpayer-funded knees-up for the elite,’ came another, adding: ‘They are not hanging about spending our money this year.’ And: ‘Those are waxworks, aren’t they?’ ‘Criminal, given all that is going on in the world.’
To be frank, the commentators have not got it wrong. Is this really the right time for a State Banquet, with photos posted online of the elaborate, over-the-top tablescaping that would put Downton Abbey to shame? This, when ordinary Brits already weighed down by the cost of living, worry about what is to come in the Middle East and how it will affect their energy bills, food shop and mortgages. And do we really need yet another ‘Official Portrait’, this one taken by a young Nigerian-born photographer, Christianah Ebenezer? Perhaps the Palace thought that the wide grins of the Prince and Princess of Wales would gloss over the Royal Family’s tone-deaf roboticism of recent weeks.
I imagine Kate’s face must be aching with all the performative gurning. There the couple were at the recent Baftas, failing to read the room that was more concerned with their Uncle Andrew’s arrest. Facing accusations of misconduct in public office, his homes had been searched and his emails scoured, yet on the Waleses ploughed.
There was Kate again, beaming as she handed out shamrocks to members of the Irish Guards and their Irish wolfhound mascot on St Patrick’s Day. But who cares? Is this the most urgent thing she could think to spend time on?
William, too, has been out and about in public: most notably, he appeared on a podcast to discuss his own male mental anguish when serving as a search and rescue pilot. Yet a heartfelt statement expressing support for the victims of Andrew’s friend, the late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, came there none. Merely expressing your agreement for King Charles’s terse statement following Andrew’s arrest does not cut the mustard.
William and Kate’s down-with-the-people routine – ordinary, relatable, open and honest about mental health, cancer, being parents – rings hollow when they keep schtum over a senior member of their family behaving badly. It isn’t enough to shun their cousins Eugenie and Beatrice – which amounts to little more than banning the sisters from royal carriage rides at Ascot and Sandringham Christmases. Oh, boo hoo. Those privileges mean nothing to the rest of us.
The Royal Family is in crisis and William and Kate are behaving like ostriches. They need to step up, stop hiding behind medals, jewels and portrait photographers. Being a senior royal, our future monarchs, means more than rubbing shoulders with Leo DiCaprio at the Baftas as though nothing has changed. Because everything has changed: we need reassurance, gravitas, action, real consequences. What did you know and when? And why did you do nothing about the Andrew problem until your hands were forced?
It’s little wonder that people are beginning to see William and Kate as mannequins – and not just in their Official Portrait. Show us how worried you are. Tell us how sorry you are. Stop being myopic. You are young parents; you have a daughter, for goodness’ sake. The time for ceremony and protocol is over, because you need to be frank with us: we can take it!
LMAO. And this is why there’s been such an uptick in attacks on the Sussexes too – it’s not just that Harry and Meghan are more interesting and charismatic, it’s not just that the Sussex-smear machine is a billion-dollar industry. The Sussex pile-ons happen because few of these people are capable of speaking about William and Kate’s profound inadequacies. William and Kate are two 40-somethings who think the sum total of their “jobs” is “wearing fancy clothes and working one day a week.” They haven’t said anything about Andrew or Jeffrey Epstein because they have nothing to say, at least nothing which wouldn’t leave more questions than answers. Also: notice how basically no one in the British press mentions the complete lack of engagement with the Windsors these days. At event after event, there are empty barricades and normal people ignoring the f–k out of the Windsors. The biggest crowds they get are from Republic protesters calling them “parasites.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Kensington Palace’s social media.
This is where the focus should be, not on the Sussex’s.. I loved that she pointed out that WanK have stayed silent and they have a daughter that is the age of a lot of Epsteins and his clients victims..but it wasn’t just little girls there is evidence in those files that may young boys were victims also.. silence equals guilt and the longer they remain silent the worse they look.
Their salty tears are so delicious. They all knowingly bet on the wrong couple and when the obvious happens they begin to throw tantrums. Poo’ ol’ dem! So satisfying to watch them braise in their evil juices.
Oh my. This does not bode well. The only thing which could save the mood out there is IF they did an about face on Harry and Meghan – OR another they decided to show some level of affection for one another.
After reading this, Scooter will be announcing he is a “quiet” “girl dad”.
I love how her article has used the comments section to prove just how un-necessary the Wails are and how little people think of them!! More of this please!
Yes! The acknowledgment of the comment section was a nice touch.
William is president of Bafta, and never issued any statements. There’s an ostrich for you. Kate had watched one movie, the night before the ceremony (lol) so that she would have something to say when asked about the nominated films. They spoke of a “long list to get to” and you know they’re not going to watch any of them. That’s your Bafta Pres. who can’t even be bothered to know anything.
I’m so baffled by how these two spend their time. They don’t work, their kids are in school full time, they don’t watch movies… I guess I can picture Kate on the sofa watching Real Housewives all day.
My thing is people keep demanding answers from the Wales about what they knew. And from Charles. But the public isn’t getting answers bc they wouldn’t like the answers. They knew. They all knew. And they’ve always believed they’re protected from consequences. The end. There’s your answers.
I wonder if W&K are allowed to talk about Andrew and Epstein – like, is BP controlling what the RF can say? Or maybe they’re distancing themselves in attempt to stay clean.
I also wonder if it isn’t too late for W&K to be anything other than what they are. If they had gravitas, capability, empathy, purpose, they would have shown it by now. And it’s hard to be relevant in a rigid system whose main purpose for existing is no longer relevant.
Calling out Kate for showing up for the Irish guards as unimportant seems unfair. She actually got off her duff and did something!
But, yes, keep this attitude coming!
@Janet I was just about to say the same thing! I cannot believe I’m defending this woman, but if Kate hadn’t shown up on St. Patrick’s Day, she would have faced even worse criticism for that, too. I agree with the rest of this article, but going after Kate for attending an event that is specifically her duty seems like a little too much. Kate was absolutely piled on the year she missed it!
Indifference will kill the Monarchy. The Queen knew this and yet she gave certain people too much freedom to do as they pleased, and now the public does not care at all. The only couple worth seeing was exiled and smeared.
This is harsh, but I feel like this is the Wales’ tax instead of the Sussex tax. They must have one or two articles occasionally actually calling out the Wales’, and then they go back to business as usual.
The weird thing from a business standpoint to me though is pointing out the obvious, like was done in this article, and for example the fact that there was a photo of only one person behind the barricade as the carriages were doing their procession at Windsor would likely get more attention.
I know that the argument is that it’s all about access, but as rightfully pointed out in this article, what does access to the Windsor really get you any longer? This isn’t Charles and Diana, or Queen Elizabeth. There’s nothing interesting about William and Kate, there’s nothing interesting about Edward and Sophie, and describing Anne as taciturn is being generous.
Andrew if he has decent lawyers isn’t going to speak to you on the record after the last time he went on the record in an interview, and Charles and Camilla are too set in their ways to make it worthwhile, plus they’re already the monarchs.
From a media perspective I just feel like they would have more control if they did articles like this more often, and use the possibility of Sussex tax articles as enticement to get them to provide actual content. But it’s probably too late for that. They spent the last 10 years feasting on Meghan and Harry, William and Kate are probably lazier than can be fixed
@Dee, ITA. The “access” argument has never made much sense to me, because the BRF needs the media far more than the media needs them. They’re not going to start banning the ROTA from their engagements because the only reason they DO any engagements in the first place is to garner coverage and hopefully make the front pages.
William is pettyAF so I can see him trying it, and just bringing along a chosen photographer, but even he would see how quickly that would bite him in the ass if he tried it.
The BM would revolt and the silent contract would fall by the wayside if William tried to cut the press out altogether. From the rumors we’ve heard about William, it sounds like he desperately needs the press to continue covering for him and keeping his dirt hidden. If he cut off all access, they would have no reason to keep protecting him. (Although we all know Bill isn’t exactly the brightest bulb, so maybe he actually will try it, and learn the hard way that this is one area he simply cannot control.)
Access to the Windsors now reminds me of that old saying, “That and a dime will get you a cup of coffee.” (Although, now it’s $4)
I don’t know that it’s just being boring that’s taken the bloom off the rose, I think the Epstein blight is creeping in. When royal chasers like Edo are finding all sorts of important things to do on the other side of the world…I wonder.
The access argument is interesting, because on the one hand – like you and Lorelei said – they need the press as much (if not more) than the press needs them. If they cut the press out of their events, then their events won’t get coverage.
But we have seen them going around the press before – not releasing the kids’ birthday photos to the press and instead going directly to social media is a big one that the press was mad about. So I can see William getting pissed off at the DM or the Express or whatever paper and cutting them out of the events. But with the rota system, that doesn’t matter as much and I don’t think William can control who participates in the rota.
And I don’t think they’d ever go so far as to cut the press out entirely.
So it seems the access is safe. Maybe Liz Jones won’t be invited to the next earthshot – but she was never going to be.
And at a certain point you need to ask what the access brings you anyway if you can’t print what actually happens at events, if you can’t accurately portray William’s comments or talk about the non existent crowds etc.
I think part of the uptick in anti-Meghan articles is a distraction, but much of it is due to the upcoming Invictus “one-year-away” event. If Harry and Meghan show up, and there are huge crowds, the jig is up. I think Kensington is desperate for Meghan not to show.
I think the palace believes that ignoring Andrew’s crimes will still work. “Never complain, never explain”. That’s what they did for the last 20-30 years and it worked so they’re sticking with it. They think the plebes have short memories and will forget. They will distract the common people with shiny objects, pomp, medals, tiara’s and fancy clothes.
This line – “William and Kate’s down-with-the-people routine – ordinary, relatable, open and honest about mental health, cancer, being parents – rings hollow when they keep schtum over a senior member of their family behaving badly” – OUCH. And she’s right. I would also say their “we’re so ordinary” routine rings hollow when they release a picture wearing fake medals and a diamond and pearl tiara.
My big takeaway from this is that even hardcore royalists are bored by W&K, and being bored is a problem. They want something different from them – more modern, more active, more….SOMETHING.
And instead they’re getting the same old same old, but somehow William and Kate come across as more boring than Charles and Camilla. They’re so obsessed with protecting their privacy that it feels we know nothing authentic about them and that just makes it worse, because they just come across as very flat and dull.