Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary sets domestic opening box office record



It’s only March, but we already have a viable contender for this year’s big box office hit. Ryan Gosling’s highly anticipated movie, Project Hail Mary, opened this past weekend to an impressive $80.6 million domestically and almost $141 million worldwide. PHM is based on a book by Andy Weir, who also wrote the novel that the The Martian with Matt Damon was based on. Project Hail Mary’s impressive box office debut set a domestic box office record. It’s now in second place for a domestic opening weekend by a non-franchise movie after Oppenheimer.

Amazon MGM Studios‘ Project Hail Mary had a blessed Saturday chalking up $27.1M, just -18% off Friday/preview’s $33.1M which rockets this Ryan Gosling starring, Lord & Miller directed production to a magnificent $80.6M. Worldwide opening is a fantastic near $141M which is the best for an MPA title so far this year. While that’s the second-best domestic start for a non-franchise movie after Oppenheimer ($82.4M), it’s the best opening for a non-franchise movie in March (ahead of Jordan Peele’s Us ($71M). Interesting enough, the trajectory for Project Hail Mary is very similar to Oppenheimer which posted Friday/previews of $33M but dipped -21% on Saturday with $26.2M. Oppenheimer‘s Sunday was $23.1M. If Project Hail Mary is north of that, it will be the best start for a non-franchise movie at the domestic B.O. Currently, the Amy Pascal, Rachel O’Connor, Andy Weir, Aditya Sood produced movie is eyeing $20.3M today. Also, interesting to note that Oppenheimer was R whereas Project Hail Mary was PG-13. In pre-sales Project Hail Mary did look like Oppenheimer. But it wasn’t keen to call it as such. That’s because Oppenheimer was in rarefied air with the whole Barbenheimer of it all. Sans Barbie, it could be argued that Oppenheimer opens to $60M. Project Hail Mary is also the best domestic opening ever for an Amazon MGM Studios movie, the best opening for Lord & Miller as directors (ahead of Lego Movie‘s $69M opening) and it’s Gosling’s second-best debut after Barbie ($162M). EntTelligence reports that 5M people went to see Project Hail Mary this past weekend. Oppenheimer drew 5.9M. Average ticket prices for the pic were $15.53 (general) and $18.89 (PLFs). The bulk of attendance yesterday was between 1PM-5PM (31%) and 5PM-8PM (35%).

[From Deadline]

I didn’t realize that he’d bought the rights to the book before making the movie. Good for him. I think that its success is a combination of book fans, The Martian fans, and moviegoers excited to have a chance to see a standalone movie with good hype. I’ve long said this, but even after factors like Covid, reboots/sequels that no one asked for, and how expensive it is to see a movie, the Field of Dreams rule will always apply. If you produce a movie that people want to see, then they will come. We don’t need crazy franchise movies to lure us in. We just want to be entertained.

Ryan mentioned during an interview with Today with Jenna and Sheinelle that one of his daughters suggested that he wear glasses in the movie because they made him look smarter. That’s so funny! Ryan also said that he wanted to make a movie that was both appropriate for his young daughters and made STEM education cool. As a parent to two science- and math-oriented children, I really appreciate the thought behind that. On that note, in full disclosure: at the advice of some of the comments when we last talked about Project Hail Mary, my family and I are currently listening to its audiobook. We also didn’t watch the trailer because y’all said it was spoilery. Our goal is to be done by next weekend so we can see it as a part of Mr. Rosie’s birthday weekend celebrations. We’re only ~30% in, but are enjoying it so far.