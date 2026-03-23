Trump’s response to Robert Mueller’s death: ‘Good, I’m glad he’s dead’



Over the weekend we learned that Robert Mueller passed away at age 81 on March 20, after a five-year battle with Parkinson’s disease. Mueller was a Bronze Star and Purple Heart decorated Marine vet, an accomplished attorney, and the only FBI director since J. Edgar Hoover to serve over 10 years (Congress granted special permission for two extra years). It still blows my mind that Mueller’s tenure as FBI director began exactly one week before 9/11; I mean, can you imagine any of the incompetent clowns in this administration steering the helm in moments of national crises? Oh wait, we don’t have to imagine…

And speaking of the orange plague that is Donald Trump, Mueller will probably be most remembered for his 2019 namesake report, the result of his being made special counsel to look into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. These days, Dementia Don can’t remember the names of people, countries, or other nouns, but he definitely remembers the man who enumerated in 400+ pages how Trump conspired to commit a crime with Russia. And since Trump has the emotional maturity and public decorum of a psychotic preschooler, his response to the news of Mueller’s death was, “Good, I’m glad he’s dead.”

Mueller, who served as special counsel during the investigation into possible Russian interference in favor of Trump during the 2016 presidential election, died at 81 following a multi-year battle with Parkinson’s disease. He served as FBI director from Sept. 4, 2001, to Sept. 4, 2013. Trump reacted to Mueller’s passing in a March 21 post on Truth Social that said: “Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people! President DONALD J. TRUMP.” Former FBI unit chief Paul Bresson, who served under Mueller for 12 years, called Trump’s words “devastating,” adding that he “admired his integrity, professionalism, and humility.” Mueller, he told USA TODAY, “merits better.” Here is more reaction to the president’s comments: *Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer offered condolences to Mueller’s family, and said in a social media post: “The cruelty is the point. Trump’s goal is to distract you from rising gas prices, his aimless war, ICE abuses, and the Epstein files.” *Michael Steele, a former head of the Republican National Committee, called Trump “a vile disgusting man. Petty and pathetic, you are a hypocrite who reeks of weakness and insecurities with no moral core.” *Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Massachusetts — who like Mueller, is a former Marine — posted: “Whether you support the President or not, you know this comment is disgusting.” *Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska called Trump’s comments “wrong and unchristian behavior” in a text message to Politico, and said “the vast majority of Americans want better.” *MAGA activist Laura Loomer defended Trump. “We shouldn’t be sad when bad people die,” she wrote. *Longtime Trump ally Roger Stone, who was convicted of several felonies in the Mueller probe, wrote on X: “The judgement of Robert Mueller has moved to a much higher court.” Trump and Mueller’s feud stems from the former FBI director’s investigation and his 2019 final report, which concluded that Russia had interfered in the 2016 election to help Trump. … Thirty-four people were indicted in Mueller’s Russia probe, including six former Trump advisers, 26 Russians, one California man, and a London-based lawyer. Seven, including five of the six former Trump advisers, pleaded guilty. …In a statement obtained by USA TODAY, Mueller’s family said, “With deep sadness, we are sharing the news that Bob passed away last night. His family asks that their privacy be respected.”

[From USA Today]

I’m shocked… by anyone who’s genuinely shocked that this is how Trump responds to the news of someone’s death. And I say that not as a dig at the decent, empathic people of the world, but rather to illustrate the utter lows we’ve been taken to by that baby-fisted, feeble-minded, rotten collection of cells masquerading as a fully-cooked human. Not that I want to give Trump any kind of pass, either. But no, to see what a presidential memorial statement should look like, you cannot look to the current one. By contrast, Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush each made lovely, appropriate statements on Saturday paying tribute to the man who served them both as FBI director. Robert Mueller was a registered Republican, but had no problem, no hesitancy in putting country and the rule of law before any personal embiggening. The kids won’t believe this, but that’s actually how things used to be. The Mueller Report clearly showed Trump’s criminal behavior; if anything, the only failure with the report was Mueller’s belief that it was being delivered to a kind of traditional, functioning government not already gone with the hurricane.

So no, I’m not shocked by Trump’s callous remarks. But I am maddened by his utter disrespect. And, in all honesty, by the fact that Trump stole the line I was saving for the news of his own demise.

Thank you for your service, Robert S. Mueller III, and rest in peace.

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