Prince William & Kate released their state-visit portrait one day later than usual

In the past year, King Charles has now hosted four state visits and state banquets at Windsor Castle. For each state banquet, he and Queen Camilla pose for portraits with the visiting heads of state. At no point has Charles invited the Prince and Princess of Wales to pose for these portraits alongside the visiting heads of state. So, to pull focus from Charles and the sidepiece queen, Prince William and Kate have been organizing their own separate portraits, just the two of them, with increasingly random backdrops. In all of last year’s state visits, William and Kate released their portraits on the nights of the state banquets. For the Nigerian state visit, W&K waited a day before releasing their portrait. My guess? Charles probably told them to cut it out and stop pulling focus. This week’s portrait was taken by Christianah Ebenezer and it was released on Thursday evening (GMT).
Increasingly, these Windsor Castle state visits feel like humiliation rituals for Bill and Kathy. Charles won’t even allow them on the dais, and they’re treated like morons who are only capable of handling the big-kid job of “chauffeurs.” But according to their biographer Russell Myers, William and Kate are preparing to rule, damn it, and they are “changemakers.” Some highlights from Myers’ interview with Vanity Fair:
A keen linchpin: “What many people don’t realize, even for those of us who follow the royals closely, is what an integral part of the institution Catherine is,” royal journalist Russell Myers recently told Vanity Fair. “I found it fascinating just how much William relies on [Catherine]. Both professionally, personally and emotionally. Many friends told me how they had witnessed Catherine arguably being the stronger of the two when she was dealt her cancer diagnosis. William felt it incredibly disorientating, his father had been diagnosed with cancer just a few days before, he felt as though he had been hit by a bus. His mind was filled with doubt about his father’s condition, then, his wife’s, and of course, how they would break the news to their three young children. While it was of course incredibly upsetting and shocking for Catherine, she was able to take a step back and assess the situation clearly, releasing that they would both need to step back for a time from royal duties and be together as a family. That partnership is integral to who they are as people.”
Keen changemakers: “We have seen in recent times William openly speaking about change— and “change for good.” This will involve making the monarchy more accountable, such as William’s ongoing audit with the Duchy of Cornwall, and more relatable, such as William and Catherine centering on public work that has more impact across many years, such as his homelessness project Homewards, the environmental project Earthshot, or Catherine’s early years work. William will also drastically reduce the time and format of a coronation, for example. And they won’t be afraid to speak out on events that matter to them, whether that is social wellbeing, the state of the nation or global issues such as war in the Middle East and Europe.”
Kate’s quiet power: “She is very strategically-minded; she knows this is a role for the long haul. Catherine has faced an awful lot of unfair criticism in the past regarding her approach to royal duties, her perceived lack of experience even though she’s been doing the job for 15 years, or her proficiency for public speaking, for example. But what came up time and time again from those closest to them as a couple, is that behind the scenes she is certainly across the detail, looking to the future and making strides in areas such as her personal vision for the early years, or supporting William’s vision for modern change, that will have an effect for generations to come.
Who is the disciplinarian between William & Kate? “Their values are shared. They support one another with boundaries for the children. The children are aware of their position in the family and the wider world, but in a way that is very different to William and Harry’s upbringing. The concept of “heir and spare” may be clear in the different roles the children will play in the future, but both William and Catherine view it as damaging and archaic, and it doesn’t feature in their upbringing of the children.”
William & Kate will have no support as king & queen: “They’ve become closer due to the major events of the last few years. They realize their time together is precious, they may only have a few more years until they are king and queen when their roles will change dramatically. And they have found a great deal of common ground facing these issues together. When Harry and Meghan left their roles, suddenly William and Catherine’s looked a lot different without support in the future. Even though they of course hope the King is around for many years to come, they are both ready to step into the roles when required, which has come from a reliance on each other and an appreciation that they will be leading a much slimmed down monarchy in the future.
William is doing an ongoing audit of the Duchy of Cornwall? I don’t believe that, and even the idea of it is a dig at his father, who transformed the duchy into the slumlord paradise it is today. This is great: “Catherine has faced an awful lot of unfair criticism in the past regarding her approach to royal duties, her perceived lack of experience even though she’s been doing the job for 15 years, or her proficiency for public speaking…” Yes, she’s lazy, she has no work experience and she can’t make a speech to save her life, but she’ll be keen when she’s queen, they promise! “Looking to the future” is a full-time job, don’t you know. One can’t look to the future AND work more than one day a week in the present day.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images and Christianah Ebenezer for Kensington Palace.
the criticism toward Kate is not unfair. It’s actually quite mild compared to what it should be.
And NOW William acknowledges the “heir and spare” is unhealthy and damaging? LOL. He’s going to backtrack THAT one quickly.
RIGHT??? heir and spare is archaic, unhealthy, damaging etc??
And yet he still can’t seem to understand why Harry walked away from the unhealthy and damaging role??
Kate is so incompetent that I don’t think she would survive fair criticism 🤣🤣🤣 when I look at Kate today, I’m surprised that William married her 😳
They didnt want someone hardheaded with a strong voice like Diana. A pretty mat on the surface is what they wanted and what they got, a pretty mat that is wearing Diana’s ring as a symbol of nothing anymore. That ring symbolic value of love is down the drain.
Today’s picture is unconventional: lazy keen turn towards scootwillie? Nobody hiding the genz in the front? Lazy Keen hiding her big blue? This is very designed.
He was under immense pressure from the queen and the Middletons and no one else wanted what was basically a wet end … and still is.
I would go so far as to say the criticism of Kate is completely invisible, because it utterly disappeared when Meghan met Harry. Absolutely no one is calling out this woman for being completely lazy, bad at her job, and absolutely unwilling to do anything to get better at her job.
Furthermore, these two have absolutely not changed the heir and spare dynamic, which is why poor George is shoved into a suit and sent out to do his duty with his equally lazy and bad at his job father, who has had over forty years to prepare. They won’t even take Charlotte to a sporting event, unless it involves women. Calling William a competent Prince of Wales is a joke, but the British media absolutely will not call any of it out, because they are beholden to this pack of idiots.
It’s delightful. Suck on it, Rota. You picked your side.
They have been stepping back from royal duties from day one in 2011 .If the keens wanted support they would not have made things unpleasant for the sussexes. Scoots is still talking about taking away their titles
THAT was the best photo of the portrait batch they picked to release??? It looks like they are at gunpoint. And yes, Kate’s eyeshadow is really that bad, it wasn’t just the awfully lit photos of last night.
Such weird positioning but I think that is the photographers fault.
The positioning is explained by Kate’s disappearing frame. No fault of the photographer.
And where are they? Aside from that plant, it’s a dull grey background. Looks like that dull VF backdrop. Or Sears. But fr where was that photo taken. It’s not like the other FH ones.
It looks like they donned costumes and had their pic done at a carnival. Something is so off about the proportions – I don’t think her head is normally as big as his. The pic seems very heavily photoshopped – took years off her face and added some softness to her skeletal frame.
Their eyes look dead. Both of them. They just look so miserable and unhappy, forced smiles aside.
I said yesterday I was glad we hadn’t gone a prom photo and they had to go and prove me wrong. They were definitely told to stop doing this before the dinner so I guess they just held on to it until after? It’s so….narcissistic. they do it solely so they can read comments on their IG about how beautiful Kate is and how sexy William is and what a gorgeous couple they are and what a wonderful king and queen they’ll be. (and yes those are the comments, they delete most of the negative ones.)
Did Charles and Camilla ever do these kinds of photos before they were king and queen? I dont think so but could be wrong. To me, besides the narcissism aspect, this comes across as “we’re not part of the posed picture with the head of state so we’ll release our own posed picture.” The state dinner is not about them and yet they make it all about them.
Charles and Camilla were usually in the group photo, especially once Philip retired.
So they didn’t need to do these prom photos.
Agree! This is another look at W’s shadow court. Everything he does is pretending that he is already king.
That eyebrow.
Wonky Brow always makes me think of Forky from Toy Story 4.
These separate portraits issued independent of the state dinner portraits is the pettiest of petty. These are not serious people. Well, except for the making them stand outside the tent petty of Charles. That’s pretty dang petty!
Look at all those chocolate medals he’s wearing.
And never fought in a war.
It is rather disgusting to see him so decorated when his greatest accomplishment was winning the birth lottery.
You owe chocolate an apology!😂
😂😂😂
🙌🍫🙌
The one around his neck looks like a Christmas ornament. Seriously. I have one just like it. 😂
The fact that she has her husband who seems to be a decent public speaker and she still have not improved shows he is willing to let her fail. Further more her sis in law is a great public speaker that could have been a fun activity for her and Meghan to practice together.
Dian a went ahead and got speech lessons and did not wait for hubbys permission. Keen does not need scooters permission. She is too lazy to bother
If Katie really was Keen, she would get her act together, roll up her sleeves and get to work. She’d play chess while Wills is playing tic-tac-toe and make herself a power player by endearing herself to the public. Get those speech lessons – visit shelters with food and items needed. BUT I think she’s been promised a life of do nothing so that is what she does.
@Seraphina – I totally agree. The royals are lazy bumbling fools so she could be running circles around them with a minimum of effort. But either she is none too bright herself or is incredibly entitled and lazy. Can you imagine how much good someone could do with all of the resources and attention that the role brings?
Part of the reason she’s not a good public speaker is that she doesn’t prepare, and she doesn’t prepare because she doesn’t care. There is an art to being an excellent public speaker, but a lot of people can muddle through okay with some preparation, even if they’re not “excellent.” and by preparation I mean just reading the speech a few times beforehand and practicing it out loud at least once. Its clear when she reads remarks or a speech she has never seen it before in her life.
QEII wasn’t an amazing public speaker (I actually think Charles is pretty good.) But she was prepared and competent and that was enough. William is okay, I think Camilla isn’t too bad, Anne and Edward are okay, straightforward like you’d expect. I’m not sure I’ve seen a clip of Sophie giving a speech or anything but I imagine she’s not bad.
Anyway all that to say – no, none of these people need to be as good at it as Meghan is (or Harry), and they’re not. And that’s fine. But Kate is on a whole different level entirely and at this point that has to be by choice.
Another factor as to why she’s so bad is that her fake posh accent adds to something she needs to think about when she speaks, so it makes speeches harder for her.
Had she kept or original accent, which was more than suitable, she might be a bit better at off the cuff comments.
Everything about her is fake. And that’s starting to catch up to her.
Keen has no expertise in early years. The keens have not
Grown closer to say the least. Scoots is lazy and will bring down the monarchy. Keen has no power Scoots spends more time taking George places.the kids are told It is ok to take presents from the public during church walks
So many lies in this article but my favorite was the airbrushing of William’s breakdown (drunk in public) and general absence when he and Kate went through…whatever they went through. And with William’s special touch of “throw Kate under the bus”: Her medical situation led to William not being able to work, because Kate decreed that they all needed to take time off as a family! He really wanted to step up, you guys but Kate wouldn’t let him. And THAT’s why he was AWOL for most of that year during her disappearance. It was something something joint decision for the family blah blah…
And it’s always so creepy how in their banquet prom photos how a smile never reaches their eyes. William looks constipated as usual, but even Kate’s eyes are reading HELP ME
@Lady Esther, I totally agree with you about the eyes! I have posted about it before, the energy/vibe coming from her eyes screams for help!
@Lady Esther . Help Me ? I dont see it . She is so narcissistic and obviously thinks she has won the royal lottery . Going down to the bone , wearing stupid wigs of every colour and length, and copying Meghans style as much as she is able , seems to be her purpose in life . Charmless as William is , he might have stood a chance if he had a wife with more than one brain cell , who had a purpose in life and contributed to society ..especially since most of the other royal ladies do put in an effort, even Camilla . In her own family theres Pippa and Alizee who seem close ,have a work ethic and supportive husbands. Kate is spiralling downward and if the wait for the throne gets extended , i very much see her getting unceremoniously dumped. Not sorry at all , everybody gets what they deserve at the end ..good or bad .
I don’t think her eyes say help me, but they are dead eyes. She has numbed herself from the misery of her existence because she thinks that getting the consort crown will make her feel better for all the humiliation she has endured. She is wrong of course, but that’s a lesson she will have to learn for herself.
I did not make the connection that they haven’t been allowed to take photos with the heads of state and that’s why they started doing these senior prom photos. William and Kate stay acting like they are teenagers in their reactions. I feel like 90% of their decisions are followed by a, “so, there!!” in their heads.
Also, the continued lowered expectations and explanations for why you’re about to get two of the laziest people ever as your sovereigns. Kate gets criticism for her “approach”, because it’s incredibly lazy and not a good return on investment for what she costs. People absolutely are judging her fairly that’s why she is found lacking. Anyone else with 15 years of experience with the output she has would have been fired.
They way they tried to sell her basic undergrad degree as a sign of intelligence, but now they have to divert to being the perfect mother because 15 years in she still can’t read a few cue cards in the English, the only language she’s ever known.
Not ‘sovereigns’. One sovereign and one sovereign’s wife.
Do you think KP orders them to refer to the children as “three young children”? I look forward to reading “three young children” when the children are in their 40s.
The main reason why the king isnt taking pictures with them and allowing them to approach is just because they loath each other. As simple as that. The wailes are weaponizing their pics to pull away from the petty king, so yeah. This is delayed monarchy. Delayed humiliation.
Exactly!
Isn’t the monarchy already slimmed down? and no they are not ready to step into their roles.
As long as William keeps briefing that he’s the power behind the throne and king in all but name, they will continue to be left off the dais and out of the group pics. This is Charles pushing back against Willy’s slow motion coup.
I’m sorry that plant is taking me out. The Christmas tree in the last one, fine, festive, whatever. But this looks like a dying forsythia at the bottom of a sparse service stairwell. And Kate must have seen it and said, “Naychuh, how perfect!” So much weirdness it actually IS perfect for them.
I don’t understand the random ass plant in the background. These two have 5 homes, one being a palace and the other surrounded by 150 acres of once public land, and they couldn’t find a better backdrop? Something more stately or regal? They might as have been at my house.
I too do not understand the random ass plant or the dull grey backdrop.
It looks like a bad photo studio. think of something that you might see for school picture day or the like.
It’s giving me very old “Sears” photo studio picture. All that’s missing is the “granny” chair in the corner.
Is it that Russell Myers didn’t write about the bungling of Kate’s cancer diagnosis and the Mother’s Day photo debacle? I can’t imagine that none of these publications haven’t asked him questions about it? What about her being accused of being racist and her silence after her team leaked that Meghan made her cry?
Pity they kicked their support out of the country.
I find the conversation around William’s “need” for constant support quite interesting. I don’t recall this conversation around the late queen or even Charles when he was still POW. With William, it’s story after story about needing a “wingman”, someone to support him when he gets the “top job”. It’s like the press is talking about a 4 yr old, not a 40+ man who has had his entire life to prepare for this role.
to me its one of two things:
The PALACE wanted Harry around to “support” William – meaning he would manage his brother’s emotions, take the brunt of his anger and rages, etc. And his kids would be used to distract from William’s kids misdeeds (and I just mean the way every kid has “misdeeds”) and that would also be “helpful” and “supportive.”
The second reason IMO is that Harry was supposed to carry out the majority of engagements so that the royals stayed visible but W&K could just swoop in once a week every few months to “make an appearance” and get all the attention.
The tiara looks too big for her, when she does not put her hair up.
Today I commented on an article about Kate and William published in a British newspaper. A person who usually defends the Royal Family responded, but said she’d heard things from a cousin who worked as a maid for the couple, things that shocked her and that she would never have dared to write. The comment then disappeared shortly after.
Does anyone know what this might be about, or have gathered or know where to find information about Kate and William online that isn’t flattering, servile, or breaches the veil of silence?
Yikes. Wonder what that was about. An affair? Separate lives? Constant fighting?
I dont know if there’s a better place than here to find information that isn’t flattering or servile. Social media has some stuff. It’s hard because so much gets shut down immediately.
Can an extramarital affair or trivial arguments between spouses be considered shocking news?
I believe there’s something much, much more serious going on.
Not all arguments are trivial. Royal reporters have written about epic fights in which pillows are thrown. If that’s something that happens regularly that could be enough to have any maid on edge. What else could be going on we don’t really know. But the pillow throwing is within the public domain but even then it’s still coming from “sources.” But the royal reporters who have written about that have not been kicked out of the WhatsApp group for saying it so…..
“Incandescent with rage” is oft repeated by the rota. I see that as a clue.
There is a comment out there possibly screen shotted that said if the people knew the whole truth about William their eyes would bleed.
Even Jobbo admits that the issue of William’s temper is very underreported.
They look like they took that photo in the artificial plant aisle of HomeGoods.
How are they so bad at this????
W&K get a lot of accurate criticism for their ineptitude and ham-fisted PR, but two things can be true at once. Charles has forever been petty, insecure, and quick to squash anyone he thinks is more popular than him.
Well, I think its going to get a lot uglier. Apparently BP just hired a new director of communications or some such role – Rhiannon Mills from Sky News (the one who said they were “precancerous cells.”) Her husband is appparently part of W&K’s media team??
The girls are (about to be) fiiiiighting!
Yep, her husband, Andrew Parson I think, is a photographer and gets hired out by KP. That’s been known for a while now. That’s one of the reasons William randomly mentioning pre-cancerous cells to her always made sense. And why she took it down as requested. The more interesting thing is that she’s going to be working for BP and not KP while her husband presumably still photographs for KP.
I’m loving that full-on dias picture because clearly there was plenty of room for William and Kate but they were still shunted off to the side!
Shoo….go stand over there….this is for the adults. We’ll fetch when we’re ready for you.
Charles literally has them waiting in the wings. 😆
It’s like what you see in the movies–stand over there, just a little bit to your right, a little more, just a bit more…and then the person falls off the cliff.
Remember when the rota lost their minds because Hilary Mantel spoke the absolute truth about Keener? On a level it is impossible to have sympathy for Keener because she is a lazy, entitled snob who gleefully smeared Meghan, but the wails truly live in a world where the emperor ain’t got no clothes on and no one will tell ’em. Real conversations need to had about disordered eating/the causes of disordered eating, feminism, the many forms emotional ab#se/DV take and what is really going on with Keener. It isn’t normal for a middle aged woman with 3 kids to be this skeletal, especially when she wasn’t this rail thin before having kids. She is dressing in a manner that both highlights and conceals her frailty. She should not be trotted out publicly in this condition and the public should not normalize this image of femininity. The passive agressiveness pettiness of Charles/Camilla is shocking even if the Willy brings it on himself with the “when I am king soon” leaks. Keener has never had an interest in public speaking or being an active representative for charity. She does seem to love preening for photo ops. The shaming that goes on behind the scenes at these events must be horrifying even if she is awful.
Hillary Mantel properly assessed Kate from day one and her characterization will be the defining one, especially as Kate has proven it true for 15 years. She’s not going to develop substance at this point.
I thought these post-banquet portraits were a way to get formal pictures of the two of them out in the world because they’re too lazy/hate each other too much to have formal photo shoots throughout the year. Charles and Diana had a number of formal sittings over the years as do most of the European monarchs and heirs.
Some pieces are starting to have the odd question about the Waleses, this however veers in the other direction. Not quite at North Korean levels of propaganda but it reads like someone’s on their way there.
In her continuing shrinking frame, she has lost her bosom. No matter– I don’t think William is her lover anymore, what with his pick of beautiful, younger mistresses and the fact that he hates Kate.
The dais pics never fail to make me laugh. W looks like the butler and K like the stewardess from the flight over. Just waiting quietly off to the side to fetch snacks and drinks for the VIPs.
The pic of W&K is also a goldmine for psychoanalysis. His smile is so weak/fake and her’s is so plastered on and meaningless. These two have no spark, and either can’t or no longer want to make any effort at looking happy or interested.
Why did they both need to step back after her “diagnosis? He’s the heir and his father was diagnosed days before and should have had his heir support him in the role he is constantly reminding us of. This sounds like they are throwing Kate under the bus the same way they threw her under the bus with the Mothering photo. They are using her “diagnosis” as an excuse for him being lazy and making it seem as if it was her decision. The children were in school for hours during the time each day and he at least could have worked to alleviate some of the burden from his elderly sick cancer stricken father. He listed two patronages for William, neither of which is important enough for him to focus on year round or more than two days a year. He listed one for Kate, which we haven’t heard anything about since 2026, to the point I thought she had given up on that “cause” which she still can’t really define what she’s doing with it. They don’t see the heir and spare concept as damaging or archaic because we have seen for years how they openly favor George when it comes to events. Too often we have seen George being the only one of their three children that they take to engagements, namely sporting events. The very reason the heir (William) won’t have his spare (Harry) is because they have this pretentious attitude that the spare is to sacrifice everything for the heir or monarch. They forced the spare out because the couldn’t handle that the spare and his wife are better at the role than they are. Even Diana knew that Harry would have been better suited for the role of king.