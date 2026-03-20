Duchess Meghan looked amazing in Ralph Lauren at a Beverly Hills charity event

The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance in Beverly Hills last night for the Alliance for Children’s Rights. The charity hosted their annual Champions for Children event, and Meghan attended solo (without Prince Harry), but she posed for photos with her dear friend Kelly Zajfen. Kelly and Meghan have been tight for years, and Meghan has been a big supporter of the Alliance for Children’s Rights. The event was well-attended too – other celebrity guests included Katherine Pope (president of Sony TV), Rhea Seehorn and Kumail Nanjiani. I cannot wait for Kumail to talk about meeting Meghan, honestly. And I truly hope Meghan is a Pluribus fan!!
Meghan’s look was simple but elegant. She wore a strapless Ralph Lauren dress in navy – this is RL’s silk cady gown which retails for $3890. But I thought Meghan was broooooke!!! Why is she wearing expensive Ralph Lauren gowns when the papers claim she’s broke?!? Her earrings are apparently vintage Chanel, and she wore her favorite accessories – the Cartier watch and a Cartier bracelet. It looks like she only wore her wedding band and not her diamond engagement ring. She just kept it simple. Also: not to sound like I’m checking her out, but her body looks amazing. She just looks tan and fit and glowing.
This was a good way to cap off a messy week for/around Meghan. The trade papers, the American gossip media and the British press have all been attacking Meghan for days, endlessly regurgitating that asinine Variety cover story. It’s very smart for Meghan to come out and give people fresh pictures where she’s looking happy and unbothered.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
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Beverly Hills, CA The Alliance for Children’s Rights 34th Annual Champions for Children at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Kelly Zajfen
BACKGRID USA 19 MARCH 2026
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Beverly Hills, CA The Alliance for Children’s Rights 34th Annual Champions for Children at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Kelly Zajfen
BACKGRID USA 19 MARCH 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: Hollywood To You / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Beverly Hills, CA The Alliance for Children’s Rights 34th Annual Champions for Children at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Kelly Zajfen
BACKGRID USA 19 MARCH 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: Hollywood To You / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Beverly Hills, CA The Alliance for Children’s Rights 34th Annual Champions for Children at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Kelly Zajfen
BACKGRID USA 19 MARCH 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: Hollywood To You / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Beverly Hills, CA The Alliance for Children’s Rights 34th Annual Champions for Children at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Kelly Zajfen
BACKGRID USA 19 MARCH 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: Hollywood To You / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Meghan looks toned, sun-kissed and glowing. In addition, she also looks as though she has put on some healthy weight. So proud of how she rises above the noise while living her fabulous life with those who she loves and who love her back.
Meghan also presented Kelly’s award. Archewell Philanthropies (formerly AWF) has been involved with Alliance of Moms for years. Donations and sponsoring, etc.
Agreed. She looked quite thin/tiny at the Paris fashion show. Here, she glows, literally, from within. Personally, I LOVE true navy; so much less harsh against the skin than black.
She looks a little different around the eyes to me- I think she let her brows grow in fluffier?
Keep unbothered, courageous and gorgeous, Queen. The haters are beneath dignity. Love your shining example to the world in these terrible times. Admire you more than I can say.
Came here to say the same! She is an inspiration and one tough cookie. I don’t know how she does it, the horrible lies and haters are everywhere everyday. She’s just so cool and lets it roll off her back.
Yes, she truly is an inspiration
She looks happy and glowing. This is the kind of look that I think she does best – simple, not fussy, minimal accessories.
Agreed. Navy suits her beautifully, hair shiny but unfussy, emphasizes her shoulders, simple accessories (I love her anklet). The epitome of California style. And you don’t think “what a pretty dress/outfit,” you just see the woman; Meghan’s clothes don’t wear her. Absolutely gorgeous look and I will be searching for a cheaper dupe of that dress!
The “anklet” is the strap of the shoes though 🙂 . Meghan likes (and has several) shoes like that.
She truly excels at taking a minimalist look and elevating it – her outfits are always so much more than the sum of their parts.
She looks happy! And that’s what we all love to see.
Meghan is glowing, but so is Kelly! They both look lovely and happy, and Meghan looked so excited for Kelly in the videos. I wonder if she curated a baby shower for her. I know the decor would be fantastic.
As for this week, it wasn’t really unlike any other week I think in the larger scheme of things for them unfortunately. The media is going to be the media, for the various reasons that they have. I think they’re going to just respond on the record, let people know that they will sue if it steps into defamation, and keep being out there doing what they do.
Thanks for mentioning Kelly too. I had a similar thought on how they’re both lovely and glowing. Also yes on your media comments Dee(2). Deflection, especially as the Republic’s cause in the UK continues from strength to strength to remove the monarchy and the investigation into AMW widens. I like to think that the rags and monarchy feel the growing futility and a more discerning reception to their attacks.
She looks fabulous.
I really like that navy color on her, the dress is absolutely gorgeous, and her friend Kelly is just glowing. Congratulations to Kelly and her family on the new baby that looks to be arriving soon.
That’s what I came to say, she looks amazing and navy REALLY works for her.
I like navy in general for formal events like this, because I think so many people default to black or maybe white or silver depending on the event, and navy is kind of weirdly unexpected but still very elegant and neutral.
@becks1 I agree on navy! It’s a beautiful color. I’ve also seen dark midnight blues that aren’t true navy but also still work.
I’ve also seen some dark purples and greens etc – think a very very saturated jewel tone that almost reads as black – and those can look lovely as well.
While you can’t “beat” black for being classic, I do love that there are so many other options.
Meghan looks incredible! I had no idea Kelly was expecting a baby, I am really happy for her.
She looked so good! And that’s part of the problem as far as the press and haters are concerned. She looks happy and unbothered.
My sister and I talk about how the press isn’t going to relent when it comes to Meghan and Harry, especially Meghan so they have to continue to live their lives. This agenda is driven by the palace and fueled by envy, racism and misogynoir. It’s that simple. As long as they continue to take care of themselves and their family AND chosen family they will be fine.
One day I do believe the machine behind this hate campaign will be fully exposed and it will come crashing down. I have faith.
They both look gorgeous. Meghan looks sexy and healthy.
Yes! Kelly looks fantastic and she is glowing. Prayers for a safe delivery for her and he baby.
Queen Meghan looks absolutely beautiful. Glowing, sun-kissed skin, gorgeous styling, surrounded by friends, and supporting a charity close to her heart. I love it.
I hope you’re right, ThatGirlThere, that the hate machine will be fully exposed and come crashing down. And I hope it happens soon.
No engagement ring? Get ready for some incandescent articles from inside KP (William) that oh no, Meghan lost Diana’s diamonds! Meghan SOLD Diana’s diamonds! The marriage is headed for divorce!! Where are Diana’s diamonds?! This is an urgent question that must be answered before he blows his bald top!!
But seriously, she looks awesome. The left overs could only wish in their wildest dreams to look so healthy, unbothered, and happy.
Oh gosh, I hope not.
There were a few articles years ago along these lines and it was absolutely unhinged. Harry owns some of his mother’s jewelry. He can do what he likes with it. And what he likes to do with it is gift it to Meghan. Who now owns many pieces that her husband’s beloved mother owned and wore.
William is not the sole inheritor or the sole caretaker of their mother’s memory or belongings. And it’s beyond gross when he acts like he’s owed explanations regarding things that in no world are connected to him.
Okay, we got some color. Navy. Looking gorgeous. I’m a fan of those gold vintage Chanel earrings .
Meghan in minimal jewelry outshines any leftover in a sash with a tiara made of stolen jewels.
Hypocrisy – 100%
Imagine a side by side comparison of Kate in her ridiculous flag cosplay with her toddler hair and Meghan in this. It doesn’t even come close, one looks like a little girl playing dress-up, and the other looks like a gorgeous woman in the prime of her life.
Meghan looks gorgeous and sophisticated Kate looks like a caricature.
Meghan is living her truth and her happiness and success show.Her beauty is so natural and she really does glow, and she doesn’t need diamonds to shine. Meanwhile the Left Behinds are the epitome of Try Hard. They so visibly try hard but when your wiglet and tiara are askew and your husband can’t stand to be around you it’s hard to sustain an image of a happy marriage.
Her truth is THE truth. No need for the adjective, which is interpreted as a concession to the tabs.
She looks good!
I finally went and bought the As Ever Heritage Library set. I wanted the bookmark honestly. I wanted more peppermint tea (just finished the last bag the other day). Haven’t tried the honey or ginger tea yet though. And will let you guys know the candle is. I am funny about them, but if I don’t like it, I plan on passing onto a friend. I added the raspberry jam and the honey and comb. I also went and bought the brut (pricey but was curious–it comes in it’s own crafted crate), blanc, and rose.
Let me know about the brut. that’s way out of my price range for a normal bottle of sparkling but I might buy it and save it for a special day if its good.
And the special day would be when IT finally happens. IYKYK.
@Becks1 oh we know. I’m a going to be plastered that day lol.
My dad has had some excellent scotch set aside for That Day since 2016. I remember some people telling him at the time that it was morbid and heartless. Most of them have their own celebratory booze reserve now, lol.
I love that you’re planning ahead! I have a bottle of Lagavulin that my brother got me that I may be saving for that special day.
Our Champagne is already chilling in our wine fridge for that occasion. And my brother has already called dibs on hosting the party.
I’ve got a bottle of Meghan’s sparkling for that day, too. And I’m hoping it won’t age much longer.
The Brut is DELICIOUS!! I’ve used two of the four bottles I bought (shared with friends), and the other two I’m saving to celebrate the finishing of my condo’s reno (Hoping we get to crack them open before summer!). It’s a good thing I have to have someone else open them (wrist/hand issues from a car accident), or I’d’ve finished them myself already! lol
Seriously, it is really, really good! Treat yourself! (I’m addicted to the rosé; before it, I *only* drank red wine!)
I love the candle. I got the poppy one. I think it’s 519. Wonderful. Thought I’d give it away if I didn’t like it. I’m keeping it. Makes the room smell nice. Haven’t even lit it yet.
I bought both candles and neither gave me a headache, which is a huge win for me! I hope that you enjoy it.
It says a lot about Meghan than she can elevate Ralph Lauren and make it look THIS glamorous (personally, I think RL is like, the plain oatmeal of fashion. Oh, it’s the good quality steel-cut kind, don’t get me wrong, but still pretty bland nonetheless).
I tend to think of RL as classic. Timeless but also without embellishment or deviations.
Really strong staples. At a very intense price 🤣
And you are right. She does elevate items. She makes it look both intentional but effortless which is a wild combination to pull off. But she does. And that’s Meghan in a nutshell really.
I’ve always loved Ralph Lauren. They used to have a “Black Label” which was amazing. I had a (black label) khaki blazer of classic design that was such good quality and lasted for years with lots of wear. I think RL is similar to Calvin Klein. Calvin Klein makes great underwear but they also make great couture!
She is really stunning! And not only the outside but inside too: when the photographers asked her for a solo picture she refused saying that today is about her (meaning Kelly)! Because she’s that kind of woman and friend!
Wow, this is fantastic. Very kind, considerate, and very Meghan, if you know what I mean. A true champion of women, and not one to centre herself at her friends’ events. Thank you for sharing this.
She is such a girl’s girl … a woman’s woman.
And this is part of what makes her so gorgeous — her confidence when she elevates other women and her joy in being around her friends. She just glows with it.
(CM, sorry — I read your comment after posting mine. Great minds!)
I love this! If there’s one thing Meghan is going to do, it is to show up for her friends every time. Good for her.
My girl Megan is such a girl’s girl!! Both women are glowing! How lovely for them.
I glad Meghan made an appearance after the ridiculous articles and Bower’s hit book. If the BM, KP and BP thought Meghan was going to go into hiding after this latest round they were stupid. Love Meghan’s gown; Kate look like someone’s grandma at the state visit banquet.
So several comments about our Duchess glowing and one about having gained some “healthy weight…are we going to get a pregnancy announcement soon?? That would really piss off Salt Isle
Since the sh*t hit the fan with Andrew, Fergie, Beatrice and Eugenie and their dealings with Epstein, and since the Iran war started, anyone still obsessing about whether Netflix have unsold stock of As Ever products is well and truly bonkers.
The anti-Meghan hit pieces just feel old and tired at this point, like same old same-old.
It’s boring as hell, and even royalists must be finding it tedious at this point. Anyway it won’t be long before the next York scandal raises its ugly head, so any rejoicing at Meghan getting bashed in some media outlets will be short-lived.
Im so happy for Kelly! I can’t imagine the pain of losing a child. Im so happy she has a good support network around her including Meghan and I hope this can be healing for her and her family.
Showing them how it’s done, as usual. Good on you, Meghan!
Meghan looks gorgeous. She is thriving despite the gutter media attacks. I hope it drives the gutter rats and KP crazy. They don’t seem to understand that the more they unfairly snipe at H&M, the more people recognize the unfairness of it and become fans of H&M’s strength, goodness and resilience.
She radiates simple elegance!
Love the video of the two of them playfully posing for photogs and cradling Kelly’s baby bump. Their true friendship shines through.
I loved that video and them continuing to hold hands inside. The support these women give each other and others in their circle and beyond, is admirable and so needed everywhere.
Meghan looked gorgeous in that navy sheath. The body is tea, as they say. So happy for her friend Kelly’s pregnancy. I bet no one will criticize her touching her bump. Anyway, it’s good to see her out supporting this amazing charity and presenting Kelly with this honor. Meghan is no shrinking violet and shows up for who matters.
Meghan’s whole look makes my minimalist heart sing. She looks gorgeous. She brings the extra by her confidence and glow. Less is more, baby! Less. Is. More.
Meghan looks gorgeous as does Kelly. Meghan’s body is bodying in that dress. The posts from Meghan, Kelly and Highbrow Hippie have all been great for this event. Kelly is being honored for her commitment to children and others, with Meghan presenting her with the honor. Kelly’s thank you for all who support her was beautiful and sweet. Meghan’s post about last night, including the young TikTok ladies they walked in on in the ladies room was funny and true Meghan sweetness. I loved the various footage from numerous people and I’m happy for Meghan, but also for Kelly for what looks like a wonderful night. Highbrow Hippie has some products that I’m definitely going to need to invest in because their customers hair is always beautiful. I love how Kelly is surrounded by love and I pray that her and baby have a great delivery and recovery.
Good for Meghan! Get out and show out! She looks great and just effortlessly stunning despite the crap they’re pulling. It would be so easy for her to crumble but she is out here glowing and thriving! That’s inspirational.
I’m with you! I love that she showed up, and looking like the absolute rock star she is. They really don’t understand that this woman is not going to allow their narrative to derail her life. Move on, it’s getting so boring.
Meghan looks beautiful and happy. She is also supporting a good friend and a very worthwhile cause. The overt media bias is so disturbing. Headlines from People Magazine: Meghan Markle Makes Red Carpet Appearance Alongside Close Friend amid Netflix Report Buzz. Next…Kate Middleton and Prince William Surprise with Stunning Tiara Portrait from State Banquet.