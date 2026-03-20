Duchess Meghan looked amazing in Ralph Lauren at a Beverly Hills charity event

The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance in Beverly Hills last night for the Alliance for Children’s Rights. The charity hosted their annual Champions for Children event, and Meghan attended solo (without Prince Harry), but she posed for photos with her dear friend Kelly Zajfen. Kelly and Meghan have been tight for years, and Meghan has been a big supporter of the Alliance for Children’s Rights. The event was well-attended too – other celebrity guests included Katherine Pope (president of Sony TV), Rhea Seehorn and Kumail Nanjiani. I cannot wait for Kumail to talk about meeting Meghan, honestly. And I truly hope Meghan is a Pluribus fan!!

Meghan’s look was simple but elegant. She wore a strapless Ralph Lauren dress in navy – this is RL’s silk cady gown which retails for $3890. But I thought Meghan was broooooke!!! Why is she wearing expensive Ralph Lauren gowns when the papers claim she’s broke?!? Her earrings are apparently vintage Chanel, and she wore her favorite accessories – the Cartier watch and a Cartier bracelet. It looks like she only wore her wedding band and not her diamond engagement ring. She just kept it simple. Also: not to sound like I’m checking her out, but her body looks amazing. She just looks tan and fit and glowing.

This was a good way to cap off a messy week for/around Meghan. The trade papers, the American gossip media and the British press have all been attacking Meghan for days, endlessly regurgitating that asinine Variety cover story. It’s very smart for Meghan to come out and give people fresh pictures where she’s looking happy and unbothered.