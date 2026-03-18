Variety published a bonkers hit piece on Prince Harry, Meghan & Netflix

Man, it’s so suspicious that there’s been a massive uptick in attacks on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – mainly Meghan – since King Charles’s brother was arrested on February 19th. It’s almost as if a massive, international campaign has been authorized and unleashed specifically to divert attention away from the larger questions about what King Charles and Prince William knew about Prince Andrew and when and who gave Andrew the money to pay off Virginia Giuffre. Weird! I guess we’ll never know. Speaking of, Variety had an absolute humdinger of an attack piece on Prince Harry, Meghan and their Netflix contract. I hate when this kind of sh-t gets into the trade papers. The only silver lining here is that all of the smears from “unnamed sources” are soundly debunked within the Variety piece:
Netflix is done with the Sussexes: “The mood in the building is ‘We’re done,’” one Netflix insider tells Variety of the vibe on Meghan and Harry. Their bedside manner has ruffled feathers in meetings, and lackluster ratings for shows like “With Love, Meghan” have led to doubts that e-commerce is the best way for Netflix to stay in business with the couple (a Netflix insider says the ratings for “With Love” are “on par with other lifestyle series”). That’s to say nothing of Archewell’s history of what sources call “poor communication” in their dealings with the company.
Ted Sarandos is done, except he’s not: Three insiders say Netflix chief Ted Sarandos is fed up with the pair — who, per two sources, have been known to text directly with the Co-CEO about their projects, as do many A-listers who work with the streamer. Similarly, chief content officer Bela Bajaria is said to have grown weary of the Sussex pact. A Netflix spokesperson says it is “absolutely inaccurate” that Sarandos and Bajaria have lost faith in the couple. “Archewell has been a thoughtful and collaborative partner, “ says Bajaria, “and we’ve really enjoyed working with Harry and Meghan. They’re deeply engaged in the storytelling process and bring a unique, global perspective that aligns with the kinds of impactful projects our members respond to.”
Sarandos will only speak to Meghan with a lawyer present, except not: Insiders at the streamer say Sarandos and his wife, Nicole Avant, socialize frequently with Meghan and Harry and are neighbors in the star haven of Montecito, California. However, two sources insist that Sarandos recently said he would not sit for a call with the duchess unless a lawyer was present on the line (the sources were unclear if Sarandos was serious or joking). A Netflix spokesperson says it is “absolutely inaccurate” that Sarandos made the comment. “This is blatantly false. In fact, Meghan texts and speaks with Mr. Sarandos regularly, and has been to his home, sans lawyers,” says Sussex attorney Michael J. Kump in a letter to Variety. regarding this story.
The “As Ever products are being given away to Netflix employees” story again: Netflix was sitting on a surplus of As Ever products, including tea and baking mixes, totaling more than $10 million in value (so much so that the company started giving inventory to employees for free, putting the goods on card tables in various office buildings. An Archewell spokesperson says giveaways from sample closets are standard practice at studios).
In 2020, the Sussexes took meetings with Disney, Apple, Warner Bros. Discovery and NBCUniversal: David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, was especially keen to land Meghan and Harry, a source familiar with the executive says of that time (a rep for Zaslav did not return a request for comment). Sarandos, fiercely competitive, swooped in and signed them to an exclusive arrangement over a five-year term. Reported numbers for the deal vary from $30 million to north of $100 million, but two sources peg the figure at roughly $60 million. Netflix announced the partnership in September 2020 with fanfare and immediately got to work setting the stage for the docuseries “Harry & Meghan.”
Netflix was shocked by the 2022 Oprah interview! While nobody at Netflix has suggested that the Sussexes violated any of the terms of their agreement, which allows the couple to engage in projects in other arenas and participate in interviews for other distribution outlets, many at the streamer were annoyed by the lack of communication. Sources say that the company only discovered at the last minute that the Sussexes would sit with Winfrey and share intimate, headline-grabbing details of their lives. A Sussex spokesperson says it is “categorically false” that Neflix was unaware of the Winfrey interview. Regarding their deal and its exclusivity, the representative adds that “Netflix and Archewell had legal counsel involved to oversee the evolution of the deal, as is common practice for any deal changes in Hollywood.” Still in the honeymoon phase, Netflix leadership ultimately did not interfere with the broadcast, which delivered a massive 17.1 million linear viewers for CBS.
Meghan’s representation at WME: Meghan signed with talent agency WME in April 2023, in hopes of burnishing her profile in the business. Agency sources say, however, that her primary focus was building As Ever. Within three months of Meghan becoming a client, key members of the team assembled to represent her dropped off the account (Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel and the Kardashian whisperer Brad Slater). The agency still represents the duchess and Archewell Productions, and her team includes Jill Smoller (an architect of the Serena Williams empire).
Netflix people hate doing Zoom calls with the Sussexes: The Sussexes’ bedside manner was not well received by some inside the streamer. Insiders say that Meghan has long conveyed that Hollywood is her domain. In virtual and in-person meetings with partners, she tends to talk over or recast Prince Harry’s thoughts, sometimes while he is mid-sentence, sources say (usually preceded by a touch to the arm or thigh). Meghan’s lawyer Kump, in his letter to Variety, says this assertion “seems calculated to play into the misogynistic characterization of her bossing her husband around.” Prince Harry, meanwhile, attests that this is “categorically false.”
Meghan sometimes disappears during video conferences: Meghan also had odd methods of providing feedback, according to three sources. She was known to “disappear” for long periods during Zoom calls, the sources say. Later, Netflix teams like the marketing department would be informed that her absence was due to her being offended by something that was said. Kump says that Meghan “works from home, is the mother of young children aged 4 and 6, and often encounters (as many parents who work from home do) children who enter the space unexpectedly during a meeting. Independent of being a parent who works from home, Meghan is also conscious of shielding her team from the distraction of children. Nearly all professionals can attest to needing to turn off the audio or camera during a virtual meeting at some point during many hours of virtual business calls.”
I’ve joked for years about the British media’s “Netflix sources,” arguing that it’s always a neighbor’s cousin’s hairstylist’s mother-in-law who “works at Netflix” and “swears that everyone there hates Meghan.” Here’s the thing though – while I absolutely believe that the Sussexes still have a lot of support from Ted Sarandos and Bela Bajaria, it’s increasingly clear that some people within the Netflix campus have their knives out for Harry and Meghan (mostly Meghan). Some of this stuff appearing in a trade paper says to me that there ARE Netflix employees who regularly leak lies and ridiculous rumors to the tabloids and trade papers. And that’s a legit problem, and I’m glad Meghan and Harry’s team are dealing with it the best they can. The stuff about Meghan leaving video conferences and all of the bullsh-t about Meghan’s manner in meetings… that’s coming from inside the Netflix house. I’m also super-curious about what’s really happening at WME re: Meghan’s representation.
As for the rest of it… what a crazy hit job. And for what? What does it really matter at this point? “Netflix is mad about As Ever!” Okay, and? Meghan’s in firm control of her brand now, so either it will succeed or it won’t. Why all the hand-wringing from Netflix insiders? “Netflix gave millions of dollars to Harry and Meghan for an exclusive docuseries!” Yeah, and the Sussexes delivered and it was one of the most-watched docuseries in Netflix’s history. BUT THERE WAS DRAMA BEHIND THE SCENES! Again, why are you re-litigating a success from three years ago?
Photos courtesy of Netflix.
This is the same trade paper that tried to say Sinners was a flop when it first opened so I don’t trust anything they say. I also think some of these unnamed sources are mad because they want more royal dirt and they probably are rejecting a lot of “suggestions”
Don’t pay attention to Andrew shriek the royal sympathizers. What about what harry and Meghan do. And didn’t keen tap scooters leg when she spoke of his love for cider. They are describing the wrong couple.
I’m sorry but this is ridiculous. What is it with these exposes every single year? This is overkill right? Not just me reacting as a Sussex fan? I don’t see reporting to this extent about anyone else in Hollywood, and I refuse to believe there isn’t stuff and growing pains behind the scenes for other celebrities, their companies and everything else. I think Kaiser is right about the Netflix employees because it’s starting to feel like there’s legitimate anger they aren’t unhappy and failures and it’s not just the British media.
There’s no reason for The Times, Wall Street Journal, Variety, Vanity Fair, New York Magazine, Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter and more to write articles several times a year about this couple like they are Jeff Bezos or Bari Weiss, and their actions control the livelihoods and information received by large swathes of the population.
The level of media scrutiny, that they receive, and I don’t just mean from the British media is unhinged. You would think that Harry and Meghan controlled global policy, or were well known abusers. It literally is not that F-ing serious to justify this level of continuous investigation. Do you really give a shit in the scheme of things how much jam Meghan sells? I know I don’t care at all how much lipstick Rihanna sells, or how many body shapers Kim Kardashian sells. They don’t care this much to this degree about ANY one else.
All that to say Harry and Meghan must be about to be booked because this is just like last year, and we saw what 2025 was like for them professionally.
It is absolutely overkill. If you look at comments to this story on social media, you have the haters rejoicing over this kind of hit job, and you have the Sussex fans pushing back on it – but then you have a lot of people in the middle who are saying things like “leave them alone” and “why is there so much hate for these two?” The smear campaign ran out of steam years ago and if the royal family thinks this story will help distract from Andrew…eh, not really.
honestly I’m surprised Variety ran it. Every single thing they say in it is debunked by either a Netflix spokesperson or the Sussex lawyer. The fact that the lawyer was responding via letter and not just a spokesperson tells me that the Sussexes are taking these hit jobs very seriously now and are involving their legal team immediately.
I think a lot of this may be from a random Netflix employee who doesn’t even necessarily hate them, they just want to feel in the know. Like the line about Meghan disappearing during a Zoom call (or turning her camera off, which are two different things) – the attorney doesnt dispute that may have happened. My guess is it happened once and now this person feels like they have inside gossip and are going to share it.
We’ve seen a variation of these articles for years and in my opinion, the proof is in the pudding – Ted Sarandos speaking very warmly about Meghan, a new contract with Netflix (Netflix didn’t have to sign anything with them again), etc. Even the part in this article that is supposed to be BAD talks about Ted and his wife going to the Sussexes house.
no one else in the industry is attacked this way for no reason and its really exhausting at this point especially when Andrew is RIGHT THERE.
Well said! And I agree, it doesn’t make sense that so many publications would be dragging the Sussexes – but they aren’t.
I think it’s worth noting that almost all of the publications you just mentioned are owned by one corporation, Penske media – Variety, Deadline, Hollywood Reporter, even NYMag is owned by Vox which in turn is owned by Penske. So while it might seem like a ton of publications randomly taking pot shots at the Sussexes, the reality is more insidious. It’s one company using all of their outlets to try to create a ton of smoke. Seems like a lot of effort to me.
And it continues to get a big shrug out of me because WHO ELSE do these outlets write about in this way. It all has a big whiff of “who does she think she is” and “how dare she.” Until you write regular pieces about the nuances of Reese Witherspoon on a Zoom call (for example, no shade to Reese), I’m not interested in the pearl clutching used to smear Meghan. Like Kaiser said, “Yes, and…”
My vibe is the same. Shrug. Everything in here from a source is then denied by someone on record. Is there someone from Netflix who doesn’t like that Meghan can’t be seen the whole time during a zoom meeting? Okaaay, sorry for them. But so what?
Exactly. I’ve never seen reporting about how close Shonda Rimes or Adam Sandler is to Ted Sarandos, discussions about production meetings with Ryan Murphy, or obsession over the numbers for Higher Ground productions. In the scheme of things why is there this much investment in whether or not they are successful? Is this something that is deserving of obsessive media reporting every quarter?
And people are absolutely correct, they spent much of this time last year being in their feelings about Ryan Coogler’s production deal and having total ownership of his IP. And rushed to tell us how that was a bad thing, and Sinner’s wasn’t good anyway, and someone who had only directed four other movies ” didn’t deserve” a deal like that( even though those four movies had a combined box office gross of over 1.5 billion dollars). There’s a pattern.
The Penske’s own Variety, THR and other publications and are maga sycophants. They are not just racist but especially anti-Black. But that’s the entertainment business as a whole so… I’m sick and disgusting by it all and am glad that Harry and Meghan are pushing back on the lies. What a shame to use the power of media to tear down people instead of helping to build up the world community as a whole. Truly shameful.
Yup, Variety has become a complete joke. The huge preference for white men and more white men is leading to garbage.
These trade papers are doing WAY too much, and I no longer think that it is just to cover up the Andrew criminal stories. Someone in the royal family is desperate to distract from information that is slowly drip-feeding out into the public domain. Perhaps the increasing speculation about the separation between William and Kate and the recent stupid cleanup attempts? It’s like pigeon-flinch all over again. This has Kensington Palace written all over it. I somehow cannot see BP being behind this. William is angry and jealous and desperate to conceal… many things which appear to be on the cusp of becoming public knowledge.
Variety is just as trashy as the UK tabloids: they essentially published an article full of lies and smears despite the people they were lying about and the Sussexes’ lawyer setting the record straight. They simply wanted to go that step further and sully their names, and it’s obvious.
My thoughts exactly after readIng the article.
Came here to say this. There’s no way this is just about Andrew. The entire world is already very much aware of his disgusting proclivities, and literally no one but his own mother and his grifting ex-wife could ever stand him in the first place, so he’s never really had any honor to be defended to such an excessive degree. This MUST be about protecting the future of the institution. A future that’s precarious enough as it is, thanks simply to the heir’s own laziness, and could likely not withstand whatever scandalous behavior William is afraid of having exposed.
At this point you would think Meghan killed someone. This is a mess. Variety is not a paper of record after the hit job they did on Sinners and continued to talk crap about. They seemed to not like Black people.
I also don’t believe Netflix people are leaking at all. This sounds like the usual ‘sources’ which are really British people who work for these publications. They are really upset she and Harry are successful. That Cookie Queens got a distributor. That Netflix has a first look deal with them (like everyone else does frankly) and she’s making money hands over fist. That they consolidated their philanthropy so they can just stop forming charities (which is smart and I don’t blame them after he Sentabale mess). They are good. I am going to ignore this since Variety got pretty much cursed out on the record.
this has KP written all over it because Peggy needs to answer for his Earthshot being funded by an Epstein client who made torture videos…that’s why we have the huge uptick in articles against the Sussex’s. He’s hoping the public and media will forget.
The york daughters now get worse press coverage than Andrew. And there are also more nasty articles about the sussexes. Anything but calling attention to Andrew who should have been turned over to the authorities years ago.
It has become fairly obobvious what they are doing when the outrage isn’t at the man who is actually in those files with photographs and video, funny how those disappeared rather quickly from media when outrage focused on the York daughters and hit pieces on the Sussex’s increased.
This BS… I want more cookie mix. As Ever ran out. They aren’t trying to dump overstock.
What a dumb article, but not so dumb when you don’t want people talking about royal sex trafficking and victim payouts and who-knew-what.
I really want more cookie mix.
Imagine publishing an article where Netflix spox and the Sussex lawyers refute everything in it. Reputable media would have killed a piece that was riddled with that.
Agree the palaces are increasingly desperate. Read that the Met is going to the US this week to pick up unredacted versions of the Epstein docs re Andrew. That must have Charles and William absolutely terrified.
And also, there have been a spate of articles recently—The Independent, Palmer in inewsoaoer, Anna Wintour, more—saying the Sussexes actually weren’t so bad and asking why are they being trashed more than Andrew. Poor Willy must be losing his warped little mind over that.
Anyway, just popping back to say that As Ever has something flower related going on sale today. I may need to set an alarm lol.
I found this article very poorly written – like someone’s failing paper. The zoom comments are dumb and petty. Reminds me of a toddler being upset that their peas are touching their carrots on their dinner plate.