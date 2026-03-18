Princess Kate told Harry, Meghan & William to ‘stop arguing’ at the 2022 walkabout

Recently, a “lip-reader” claimed to know what Prince William and Prince Andrew said to each other at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral last year. “Lip-reader” Nicola Hickling swore that Andrew pleaded for forgiveness and that William bitched him out. Anyone who actually watched the video of their interaction knows that version is quite unlikely. Well, this woman Nicola Hickling is at it again. I have no idea what she’s being paid but it’s kind of funny that she’s screwing this up so badly. They asked her to lip-read the conversation between Prince Harry, Meghan, Prince William and Kate in 2022, just after Queen Elizabeth II’s death. William called Harry and asked him to do this walkabout outside of Windsor Castle. Harry made sure that Meghan was included, and the vibes were absolutely terrible. Well, this is what Hickling claims they said to each other just after they exited the car:
Princes William and Harry had a bust-up moments before their Windsor walkabout two days after the Queen’s death, a professional lip reader has claimed. Nicola Hickling said they were still bickering when Kate told them: “Stop arguing.”
She said a clip of the 2022 meet-and-greet with mourning members of the public showed William turning to Kate and saying: “Let’s move”.
Shortly after, Harry touched William on the shoulder.
Ms Hickling said Wills told his brother: “Why are we together? This is not the end.”
She added: “Meghan chimes in ‘Not today’.
“She can obviously feel a tension.”
Ms Hickling told documentary Lip-Reading The Royals, on Channel 5 last night, that Harry went on: “Not now please. I didn’t foresee this.”
“Why are we together? This is not the end.” What?? Keep in mind, Kate later claimed that this was the hardest thing she ever had to do (walk alongside her Black sister-in-law). Also keep in mind, at one point after the walkabout with mourners, Kate suddenly advanced on Meghan in an unsettling and even threatening way. As I said, the vibes were terrible. Anyway, I doubt this is what was said after they exited the car, but I have no doubt that William and Harry were sniping at each other IN the car.
The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex meeting members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.,Image: 721656879, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
The Princess of Wales on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.,Image: 721657008, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657210, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657222, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657308, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657334, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales speak with members of the public on the Long walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657414, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speak with well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657674, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks with the public on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721658028, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Is the video of Keen taking a threatening step towards Meghan going to be erased from the Internet. Keen is causing the trouble and is no peacemaker.
Maybe from official outlest but the Internet is forever. The one where William tells Kate to ‘stand up straight’ at their first baby photocall has been scrubbed,however that was from official and approved repoters,they probably even own the footage.But too many people saw this around the world with a million camera phones won’t be so easy.
He told her to stand up strait when? Lordy. He could take that advice himself. That was before my royal gossip time began.
I don’t believe that Harry would have sniped at William in the car.
Not because he’s not capable of it, not because it wasn’t warranted.
But because I’ve been in similar situations and when your spouse is stressed or anxious about engaging with your family- you work extra hard to keep things on an even keel.
Harry has shown himself to be a thoughtful, caring and sensitive partner. I’m sure he was more concerned with Meghan’s feelings and emotional health than with whatever nonsense William and Kate were banging on about.
I think you’re right. Harry is too smart to rise to William’s bait.
Yes. We’ve heard ad nauseam about this video yet no one has a link to it. Show me the beef!
There have been links in many articles on this topic in the archives. I’m sorry. I’m fully too busy but also lazy to look it up right now.
Look actions speak louder than words and in no way shape or form was Can’t trying to be peacemaker!!! She certainly did go after Meg with a more than menacing look on her face!! This re-writing of history is a steaming pile of shit!!!
Where is Judy James when you need her?
Judi James ALWAYS takes the royals side and has written many pieces slagging off Harry & Meghan. She’s vile.
Kate was walking like a goon that day.
Wasn’t she just,what was up with that stance and walking like she had a log between her thighs!?
I remember that it definitely was not her normal walk.. but she looked like she also was going to punch Meghan that day so maybe it was her rage walk. I remember wanting to come through the tv to protect Meghan from her the entire time I was watching that walk-about.. Kate had a very angry combative energy that day and Meghan looked terrified.
Yes I watched it live on CNN and kate was giving off aggressive and when she stepped toward Meghan at the end I was like WTF?
William was not acting aggressive toward Meghan and I recall he approached her at one point and it was not the same angry vibe as Kate at all.
It was Keen playing “victim” after she refused to speak to the media and deny the crying story. Meghan set the record straight after Keen would not deny the story. So “poor” Keen plays victim. Such a phony
I think Kate felt very threatened by Meghan. Meghan has such great style along with beauty. Kate has terrible style (IMO).
These MOFOS ARE INSANE!😡
Looks like KP’s new crisis manager has been busy furiously rewriting history and commissioning hate pieces about Meghan this week. You’d think Bulletproof Sunshine, with her great rep, could have stayed classy while coming up with a brand new playbook.
Kate looked like a deranged hitman. Body language can be read too.
This is pointless. I said this last week but boredom is sinking in for a lot of people with the constant rehashing. You can listen to the hysterical stories about why there’s a new twist on why Harry and Meghan were terrible people for something that happened 7 years ago, or you can watch Harry and Meghan live their lives, start businesses, do humanitarian trips, hang out with their friends, go to concerts, go to sporting events, donate money, and never mention the royal family.
A royal family that is currently embroiled in a widespread, worldwide, elite involving controversy. These distractions are obvious and not working.These books and these articles are at the point now where they are constantly in a state of lather about interviews from 5 years ago books from 3 years ago, a docu series in 3 years ago, things that may have happened when they were working royals 7 or 8 years ago, or when Harry first met Meghan almost a decade ago.
Bizarre, isn’t it? What other purported news outlet spends any time at all rehashing what happened three years ago, seven years ago, four years ago, etc.? News is what’s happening now.
Yes, why not more about why the RF didn’t expose Andrew? It’s absurd.
Fascinating that they picked up the video here and didn’t start from the beginning when they got out of the car. When Kate got out and blanked Meghan, walking away so fast she left her in the dust. Her body language was sooo mean girl nasty towards Meghan that day that you don’t even need lip readers. But sure focus on this edited part of the video when apparently Kate is trying to calm the brothers down. I call bullsh-t. Revisionist propaganda. We all have eyes.
Word, Jais. This is such fiction, and there’s video of every second of this walkabout. Harry, Meghan, and William (shockingly) are the only ones acting like adults. Kate’s behavior was aggressive from the second they got out of the car. No way she was trying to get anyone to stop arguing, because the other three were being professional. Saint Kate was acting like a lunatic.
Carole has been a busy little bee lately.
Pretty soon they’re gonna be explaining why Kate was rude in church, while wearing a dumb little hat.
Kate slammed that door as she got out. There was zero peacemaking from her that day. In fact she was sullen or aggressive the entire time.
Yep, she was p*ssed. My god, that car ride must have been awful.
Yep. The door was shut firmly, lol, aka slammed.
Exactly
This assessment is ridiculous! For once I believe William was actually behaving appropriately. I remember him gesturing to Meghan to include her when he and Harry were talking to someone. If anyone snapped at or corrected anyone I think it was William checking Kate.
I remember being distinctly surprised that William was able to shelf his incandescent rage.
William interacted with Meghan and Harry in a relatively comfortable and easy way. Kate? Absolutely not.
The William from that walk about seems light years away from the William we are subjected to now.
William never seems remotely comfortable or authentic in his own skin now – even when doing the most basic of tasks. Neither does Kate.
What on earth has happened in the past few years to those angry two? They are both imploding in front of the world. Any charm, ease, comfort or confidence William and Kate had seems to have inverted itself into the negative. It’s blatant and undeniable.
Their self guided nose dive is very confusing
They don’t have their handy scapegoat(s) anymore.
Yes, I had a similar reaction. Harry and William seemed surprisingly fine together. There was a tension but it wasn’t anywhere near what we saw at Phillip’s funeral. I’m sure they both made a decision (separately) to shelve their issues for 20 minutes and to do this for their grandmother. It probably also reminded them both of greeting the crowds at their mother’s death which I’m sure impacted them.
Meghan looked nervous, which makes sense bc she didn’t know what kind of reaction she would get from the crowd, and Kate looked……on edge. If there was tension, she was the cause of it.
These lipreading comments dont even make sense. “why are we together, this is not the end” – what on earth does that even mean?
on a shallow note, Kate’s hair looked really good that day. It was shortly after this she started going all out with the long extensions and wiglets and wigs. She’s always worn “something” but this was right before she started leaning into those super long ringlets.
Tend to agree. It looked like William was making a nice effort to include Meghan while they were looking at bouquets. Kate was the only one acting weird – I mean she always hunches her shoulders, but on that day the hunch looked aggressive. And particularly aggressive towards Meghan.
Very true. It’s making me wonder now whether some of those “William effing hates Meghan” stories aren’t coming from KATE’s sources.
That new communication person’s strategy appears to be to flood timelines with Harry and Meghan nonsense from years ago. This is not sustainable. This strategy is like putting a bandage over a gun shot wound. We have all witnessed this rodeo before. The Windsor’s will have to own up to their complicity with the Andrew accusations sooner rather than later.
I think they’re also aware of the past online discourse. This moment was talked about extensively on SM when it happened and it looked bad for Kate. So they are trying to rewrite that moment. William actually came across as more professional that day while Kate did not. She came across as a bullying mean girl with aggression issues. So yeah they’re trying to rewrite that moment. At the same time, they’re currently commissioning glowing pieces on Carole.
It’s a horrible strategy because it’s bringing up instances where it is clear that Kate, and in other instances William, are the obvious ones who were in the wrong. Instances where people had moved on and people weren’t talking about how aggressive, mean or racist they were. No lip reader is going to be more credible than our own eyes who saw how Kate out of all four of them was the aggressive one who made what should have been about honoring the queen all about herself and her need to be a victim. We all saw how cruel she was when she got out of the vehicle and how it was Harry, Meghan and even William who walked together and looked at all of the flowers left by the public. We all saw how it was Kate who created the distance between her and the others. And the main thing we saw is how she lunged towards Meghan just before they all returned to the vehicle.
She is a deranged woman.Very dangerous as well.
Her behaviour in church is disgusting, looking down her nose at everyone as well as being evil
Yeah, I’m not so sure this is the new comm PR person (Sunny Bullets?) strategy, so much as britmedia trying to get some traction with an audience with another H-M story, but, of course, one that’s hewing to the usual puffing of their Holy Royal Haughtinesses. Meh. Wonder if this is going to boost the lip reader’s business, or if anyone will rightly conclude she should have cleaned her glasses first.
Sounds like Kate was talking to Harry and Meghan, who had both just said things, and basically telling them to shut up. Doubt she was addressing Willy at all.
From what I remember of the walk about it was Catty who was being aggressive esp when they got out of the car – she couldn’t wait to get as far from the Sussex’s as possible. William and Harry made an effort to be civil to each other, at least in public.
The press even commented on it at the time with multiple outlets describing it, even in their headlines, as Kate “storming” out of or around the car.
She looks weirdly giddy in some of these photos.
If anything, Kate has revved William up. She’s an instigator, not a peacemaker.
This woman is worse than Judi James. If walking next Meghan and Harry was the hardest thing Kate had to do in her life, I’d like to think she wouldn’t even be able to talk to them. I never understood why they made Harry and Meghan travel in the same car, especially as William didn’t even let Harry fly up with him and the rest of the family to Balmoral.
I think it was a PR move of solidarity and also made sure that neither couple showed up before or after the other. Which could have lead to shifted crowd focus and also a much weirder dynamic as the distance between the two couples would have been more apparent in the way that they were unable to integrate into a unit.
Once again, it’s the Middletons calling on the press to tell a revised version of the event, because I remember the discussions that day. Each couple was supposed to appear separately: the Cambridges first, then the Sussexes. However, there was a call from Harry to William, and they managed to agree on a joint appearance. As usual, William didn’t bother informing Kate, because when she got out of the car and saw Harry and Meghan, she couldn’t contain her anger and literally walked slightly apart from the group. In the same way, there is a video of them at a church (I don’t remember which event it was), where she blocks Harry’s path, and William has to call her to order to let Harry and Meghan pass so they can move forward. So she is a woman without class who does not know how to behave in public.
Yup. Kate was the sullen brat at the walkabout whereas William was including Meghan in things not lunging at her.
And the funeral service was another example of Kate being dumb. She should have known that Meghan and Harry needed to enter the aisle first. Also I think she was trying to speak to Harry in that moment and he blanked her and William then told her to step aside.
It is similar to how she tried to come up to Harry after Philip’s funeral but William told her to go away.
Keen is so clueless as to think Harry would speak to her after the way she behaved towards Meghan.
What I remember seeing was after they all got out of the car – Kate was giving Megan a very menacing stare or glare. I found it to be prolonged to the point where Megan had to look away. There was no verbal communication at that point. Someone is trying to rewrite what actually happened.
All I remember from that horrendous walkabout is how traumatized Meghan looked. I knew then she was done with all this and wouldn’t be coming back.
I felt she looked traumatized also.
It’s the only time I can remember where she made herself physically smaller, she looked so traumatized.
Bullshit. Kate is not a unifier or a peacemaker. She is in this for herself and will do anything to make herself look good, except for actual work. I’m going to say this again the press and the palace are working together to smear Harry and Meghan, but Meghan specifically — because this new revelation, the Carol as a royal bullshit, now I see a fluff piece about Will riding a tandem bike with a comedian for charity is all a way to make these racists look good.
They have no shame and I hope that the left behinds downfall is hard and loud for them.
This is about the 10th version of what was said. Along with about 10 other events the British media keeps looking back at. Who cares at this point.
Kate looking smiley and ecstatic in some of the pics here, I also saw several of Charles, Wiliam Camilla and Sophie looking delighted that week so odd when they were supposed to be in mourning.
Here we go again with “Kate the great” “Kate the peacemaker” “Kate the future queen who never does wrong”
Does anyone have a link to video that shows them getting out of the car with Kate lunging? I’ve never seen it and it’s referred to quite a bit.
it’s when they’re getting in the car at the end. You can almost see it here – in the picture where William is waving near the back of the car, you can see how Kate is standing sort of aggressively looking at Meghan – that was either right before or right after it. I’m at work so can’t dig it up but hopefully someone else can.
If you’re expecting a full on lunge you may be disappointed, but she definitely takes a threatening step and Meghan seems to shrink in on herself.
Kind of weird how William can hold it together in public around H&M and Kate cannot. especially around Meghan.
The step is aggressive enough that Harry who is between them and puts his arm on meghan’s shoulder and moves a bit to block Kate’s path. He clocks that kate is looking menacing toward meghan.
yeah, its the reaction from both Harry and Meghan that solidifies for me that Kate was being aggressive and rude towards Meghan. You don’t react that way if someone is just taking a step in your general direction.
Here’s a version. As others have said, the reactions from Harry and Meghan are more telling than the move from Kate. But she was giving off *something*. Watch their faces.
Very basic – but skilled – mean girl behavior: Don’t be so obvious that you get yourself blamed.
https://youtube.com/shorts/__nwyTNVnSY?si=o4h6-sS5ssreLsuZ
I think that *something* we’re seeing is a fixated glare – coming only from Kitty and directed solely at Meghan.
That last photo of the four of them, that’s the one. Kate had just advanced on Meghan as though she were going to throw hands & then suddenly realized she was in front of crowds of people & cameras. No lip reading for that?
The videos of their interactions and behaviors from the moment they got out of the car and when they all got back in, shows that Kate was the furthest from being a peacemaker. Kate was mean and standoffish the moment she stepped out of the vehicle and completely ignored Meghan and made a beeline to the other side to put her fake mask on to pretend as if she was a dignified person. The talks at the time noticed how cold she was the moment her foot touched the ground, her distance from everyone and how she basically lunged at Meghan before they all got back into the car to leave. Kate’s true self slipped and were revealed several times that day which is why they are trying to rewrite it. The rewriting is obvious considering the video evidence that showed her being cruel and devilish through their interactions, but also because even in this example, which I don’t believe, it sounds as if in this rewriting Meghan and Harry were trying to keep the peace. Meghan is the one who first said “Not today” as in let’s carry on with why they were there in the first place. Then Harry according to the lip reader said “Not now please. I didn’t foresee this”. I wonder what the context is if any of what the lip reader says is true. They could have been talking about the outpouring of support at the time or anything else. I think it’s very obvious through Kate’s demeanor and energy that she was very aggressive and unkind during that walkabout. Another let’s lie to make Kate something she’s not.
The “bullet proof sunshine” people keep referring to sounds like your basic idiot. Her strategy is to cap on H & M? What’s new and improved about that? Still making the royal family look stupid, petty and truly “do nothings.” They should fire BPS and use Chat GPT. They’d get better bang for their buck. What a bunch of ma-roons.
Yeah, bringing up this particular day is a choice. Kate is exhibiting demonstrably bad behavior, it’s profoundly stupid to draw attention to it this many years later.
Kate’s hair looks so much better here.
If my name was Nicola Hickling I’d change it.
Too many icks.
oof – I almost feel sorry for Kate here. The tension in the car (and, probably proceeding the drive) must’ve been awful.
As usual, the two wives are stuck trying to keep the peace and focus on getting the job done