Princess Kate told Harry, Meghan & William to ‘stop arguing’ at the 2022 walkabout

Recently, a “lip-reader” claimed to know what Prince William and Prince Andrew said to each other at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral last year. “Lip-reader” Nicola Hickling swore that Andrew pleaded for forgiveness and that William bitched him out. Anyone who actually watched the video of their interaction knows that version is quite unlikely. Well, this woman Nicola Hickling is at it again. I have no idea what she’s being paid but it’s kind of funny that she’s screwing this up so badly. They asked her to lip-read the conversation between Prince Harry, Meghan, Prince William and Kate in 2022, just after Queen Elizabeth II’s death. William called Harry and asked him to do this walkabout outside of Windsor Castle. Harry made sure that Meghan was included, and the vibes were absolutely terrible. Well, this is what Hickling claims they said to each other just after they exited the car:

Princes William and Harry had a bust-up moments before their Windsor walkabout two days after the Queen’s death, a professional lip reader has claimed. Nicola Hickling said they were still bickering when Kate told them: “Stop arguing.” She said a clip of the 2022 meet-and-greet with mourning members of the public showed William turning to Kate and saying: “Let’s move”. Shortly after, Harry touched William on the shoulder. Ms Hickling said Wills told his brother: “Why are we together? This is not the end.” She added: “Meghan chimes in ‘Not today’. “She can obviously feel a tension.” Ms Hickling told documentary Lip-Reading The Royals, on Channel 5 last night, that Harry went on: “Not now please. I didn’t foresee this.” It is then that Kate said: “Stop arguing.”

[From The Sun]

“Why are we together? This is not the end.” What?? Keep in mind, Kate later claimed that this was the hardest thing she ever had to do (walk alongside her Black sister-in-law). Also keep in mind, at one point after the walkabout with mourners, Kate suddenly advanced on Meghan in an unsettling and even threatening way. As I said, the vibes were terrible. Anyway, I doubt this is what was said after they exited the car, but I have no doubt that William and Harry were sniping at each other IN the car.

Lip reader reveals heated exchange between Prince William and Harry pic.twitter.com/px0Qe8erp6 — The Sun (@TheSun) March 16, 2026