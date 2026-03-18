Princess Kate wore British-Nigerian designer Tolu Coker for the Nigerian state visit

I got the days wrong, I thought the Nigerian state visit started tomorrow, thus fulfilling the Prince and Princess of Wales’s “busy Thursday” promise to be keen. Alas, the state visit began today, and William and Kate dutifully acted as chauffeurs to Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his wife Oluremi Tinubu. The Nigerian delegation was deposited at Windsor Castle, where I’m sure that William and Kate will be forced off the dais. Good times. Also keep in mind that Buckingham Palace only invited President Tinubu after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were welcomed to Nigeria, at the invitation of Nigeria’s Ministry of Defense.

Princess Kate surprised me with her fashion choices today. She wore British-Nigerian designer Tolu Coker, a grey coatdress with white piping. It looks like a uniform of some kind. Interestingly enough, King Charles attended Tolu Coker’s London Fashion Week show in February. Kate’s hat is by Jane Taylor, and she also wore Princess Diana’s pearl drop earrings. Camilla’s pink dress was a repeat, probably from her in-house dress maker Fiona Clare. She also wore QEII’s Cartier diamond brooches.

The state dinner will be held tonight at Windsor Castle. I’m assuming that Prince William and Kate will be there, as they’ve made a point of attending all of the state banquets in the past year (they’re finally allowing Kate to leave the house at night). I’m curious to see what both Camilla and Kate wear. We’ll have full coverage tomorrow!