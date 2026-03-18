Princess Kate wore British-Nigerian designer Tolu Coker for the Nigerian state visit

I got the days wrong, I thought the Nigerian state visit started tomorrow, thus fulfilling the Prince and Princess of Wales’s “busy Thursday” promise to be keen. Alas, the state visit began today, and William and Kate dutifully acted as chauffeurs to Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his wife Oluremi Tinubu. The Nigerian delegation was deposited at Windsor Castle, where I’m sure that William and Kate will be forced off the dais. Good times. Also keep in mind that Buckingham Palace only invited President Tinubu after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were welcomed to Nigeria, at the invitation of Nigeria’s Ministry of Defense.
Princess Kate surprised me with her fashion choices today. She wore British-Nigerian designer Tolu Coker, a grey coatdress with white piping. It looks like a uniform of some kind. Interestingly enough, King Charles attended Tolu Coker’s London Fashion Week show in February. Kate’s hat is by Jane Taylor, and she also wore Princess Diana’s pearl drop earrings. Camilla’s pink dress was a repeat, probably from her in-house dress maker Fiona Clare. She also wore QEII’s Cartier diamond brooches.
The state dinner will be held tonight at Windsor Castle. I’m assuming that Prince William and Kate will be there, as they’ve made a point of attending all of the state banquets in the past year (they’re finally allowing Kate to leave the house at night). I’m curious to see what both Camilla and Kate wear. We’ll have full coverage tomorrow!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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The Prince and Princess of Wales receive President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu at the Fairmont Windsor Park hotel in Englefield Green, Windsor, Berkshire, on day one of their state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday March 18, 2026.,Image: 1084059750, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Yui Mok/Avalon
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The Prince and Princess of Wales during the ceremonial welcome for President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of his state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday March 18, 2026.,Image: 1084068186, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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(left to right) First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, Queen Camilla, the Princess of Wales and the Prince of Wales during the ceremonial welcome at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of his state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday March 18, 2026.,Image: 1084068191, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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Queen Camilla and First Lady Mrs Oluremi Tinubu at the Ceremonial Welcome for the State Visit of The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Mrs Tinubu at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, UK on Wednesday 18 March, 2026.,Image: 1084068544, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu receive a ceremonial welcome from the King and Queen at Windsor Castle
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 18 Mar 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu receive a ceremonial welcome from the King and Queen at Windsor Castle
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 18 Mar 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu receive a ceremonial welcome from the King and Queen at Windsor Castle
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 18 Mar 2026
Credit: Cover Images
Wearing a British Nigerian designer is a nice touch, but would be more meaningful IMO would be if Kate wore designers like this more regularly, instead of all the McQueen, ralph lauren etc we’ve been seeing lately. It feels performative but I guess a lot of diplomacy is performative.
Her hair looks okay here so maybe we won’t get a rats nest tonight like we did for the trump dinner.
Also, she worked yesterday, today and again tonight?? Poor thing!! her month vacation cant start soon enough.
Wow, Pegs just will not hold his wife’s hand. Doesn’t even know how to fake it.
Yes. Why isn’t there more of this? Wearing designs from the country visiting? It’s so easy too. Just takes some preparation. When was the last time she did this? I should google this I know but I’m not in the mood, lol.
I think she did for the German state visit? For the US I know she met them in Dior, I think.
But I meant just more in general too. There’s nothing about this look that wouldn’t work for a service at Westminster Abbey, or Easter Sunday with the family, or Trooping. She doesn’t have to only wear a British-Nigerian designer at an event with the Nigerian president and First Lady, you know?
That’s true. It could be for anytime.
I went to Tolu Coker’s website just now, and she does make more fun clothes you could still wear to a formal work event. Coker plays with pleats, diagonals, etc. This feels like Kate’s team said, “make her a coatdress with the usual rows of buttons and the usual high waist from self-fabric,” and Coker was a bit stuck.
Coker’s site suggests she could definitely do a fun-yet-dignified dress for Kate for the state dinner. Now that would be something nice.
I just checked the website, too, just to see. This coat dress is on the website, but it’s ankle-length, which somehow makes it look more interesting. The best part is, though, the corseted waist at the back. I wonder if any photographers managed to catch that.
https://www.tolucoker.uk/shop/p/blazer-dress-frock-coat
Oh, and the top left button–top right as we look at Kate–is too high on the website, too. That askew button bugs me & I thought maybe Kate messed with the coat to make it tighter. Nope, that’s how it is on the website, too.
@BeanieBean there’s a side shot of it from the pictures where they’re looking at items from the RCT. It does add interest to it. i also think a different hat would have lessened the FA look of it.
Speaking of the time looking at items from the RCT…I didnt see a pic of W&K interacting with any of the Nigerian delegation. Maybe they did, but its not posted on either the Royal Family or the Wales’ social media. They just kind of stood with each other.
@Becks1
Meghan wore Nigerian designers in Nigeria, so CopyKate does the same.
I bet this coat is custom-made, custom-tailored, because it’s the same as the green one for St. Patrick’s Day, because she used the same padding that shapes the figure (hips, bust, etc.) as the green one. Perhaps the padding is a completely thin garment worn on the shoulders, like a long vest with the hips and bust padded, so the coat needs to be the right size and shape, with a bit of looseness to conceal the padding and allow for body shaping. The green one is belted (like Meghan’s), while the gray one laces up at the back.
And this pseudo-smooth St. Patrick’s Day hairstyle is another Meghan imitation. Kate never wore her hair in a small bun.
Kate wore Dior, Givenchy and whatever for Macron and Brigitte’s visit. Why would she do any different for Bola and Oluremi?
First Lady Oluremi Tinubu looks so over it in that first picture with WanK. LOL
That green dress and yellow wrap is FIRE though! Gorgeous!
She does look fantastic.
Does she??
I was part of the Nigerian delegation to this state visit and it was a gorgeous event. The British sure knows how to do pomp and pageantry.
That’s fun @Linda! I saw some pics of looking at items from the RCT and some of the women with the delegation were wearing gorgeous dresses. Wondering now if one of them was you lol.
Linda, do you have any information on the designer of the dress the Nigerian First Lady was wearing? The colours and pattern are incredible. Thank you.
I think it’s great that Kate chose a British-Nigerian designer, but the coat dress is giving me a 1970s air hostess vibe.
I thought she looked like a flight attendant too but then figured it was just me lol.
Heh, it does give flight attendant a bit but I kind of like it. It feels vaguely vintagey and 40sish. I wish it wasn’t quite so long. But it’s a nice look altogether. as someone mentioned above the First Lady looks insanely good. I love all the colors and the pattern on her dress
Definite flight attendant vibes.
I thought it was just me too! (Maybe because I recently fell down a Pan-Am rabbit hole?) I can just hear her with her dodgy accent saying “Coffee or Tea?”
Very flight attendant uniform-and I really really dislike the gray. Even more when it’s in contrast with what First Lady Oluremi Tinubu is wearing.
Yeah another vote for vintage stewardess. Not flight attendant, that’s too modern. She takes us to the “golden age” of aviation, everyone dressed up, cigarette smoke more than acceptable, and no neck pillows.
I came to say the same thing. It is a nice look. Maybe a bit too long but nice.
That being said I’m getting Pan-Am vintage flight attendant.
Well, flight attendant is one of Kate’s most signature looks. We’ve seen it again and again.
I admit my first thought was “looks like she borrowed her mom’s old stewardess uniform,” but that felt mean toward her mother who worked a legitimately full time job.
Omg, so I’m not the only one having that thought lol..
100%. It’s a very Kate look. And it does give flight attendant vibes. But honestly the fact that she chose a British-Nigerian designer is a very good choice. Interesting the amount of care that’s being taken in this Nigerian visit. Almost as if they’re scared of a misstep. Bc yall I think they let the Wales on the podium this time as opposed to standing outside the little tent??? Making sure everyone is included in this particular photo. Interesting. Is it me or is there a vibe of make sure we do not come across as a racist family?
Nope, the tent was out and these two were forced to stand outside of it again – never stops being HILARIOUS!! You can hear Peg’s teeth grinding through the screen.
I think care that is being taken is about trade deals, not the Windsors. Trump is trying to strong arm African nations to surrender all of their minerals to the US. The UK needs to lock in a deal fast.
Ha! I stand corrected on the tent. Agree about the trade deals. But just in terms of the Wales and their own image, when was the last time Kate wore a design from a country that was having a state visit? Maybe she has and I can’t remember? But it’s not regular practice as I think @Becks1 said above.
The tent thing is hilarious because it is so petty a move from Charles’ side. However, it really isn’t a great look on him if you look at this dispassionately. The visual is jarring because there is plenty of space inside the tent – and it really does not convey a united front between the King and his heir – but then, Charles just cannot help being petty.
Maybe Peg just always reeks of alcohol out of his pores, and Chuckles is trying to keep that under wraps by placing the Waleses outside the tent.
Hard to know for sure, because he really is petty enough to do so for no reason.
The king and his heir are really f*cking up the monarchy, aren’t they? Popcorn, we need more of ye.
@GOLDENNOM
I attended the event and they were all in the tent including Prince William and Kate. I don’t even think that’s a tent more like a podium erected on Dachet road.
@Linda no they were definitely outside. It’s a podium with a canopy/tent covering with the front open. I’m looking at a picture right now from their official social media (the Wales.) And they’re definitely outside. And there’s definitely room for them inside lol.
Yeah, I get exactly the same vibe. They are going to tiptoe around, trying not to eff this up, so they don’t end up with any photographs that are remotely in the vein of the Caribbean DisasTour.
They all know how well received Harry and Meghan were in Nigeria.
I am cracking up that Will and Kate were once again on the outside. It will never stop being funny, I love this part of Camilla. You just know this is her. FAFO, Wails.
My exact reaction!
I wonder if this is the actual ‘Kate effect’ like the other designer she wore a lot of whose stuff is supposed to be worn in a more tongue in cheek way and Kate ends up looking dreadful. Alessandra something?
Yes! (That’s Alessandra Rich you’re thinking of.). On the website they have this coat dress as ankle length, which somehow makes it look super chic, but Kate of course ruined that by having it shortened. And the back has a corseted waist, which is super interesting.
The Milford Plaza Lullaby of Broadway commercial went through my head.
Is it my imagination or does that top button look slightly pulled, could she have put on a little weight.
It looks pulled, but not because of Kate. It’s actually like that on the website, too.
Her outfit looks like an old fashioned stewardess uniform and William looks like exactly what he is….a chauffeur. He just needed borrow Kate’s hat to make the uniform complete.
I did notice in one of the pictures the hand closest to Kate when they were walking, unlike his other hand, it’s curled up with the thumb tucked, not quite a fist but definitely a “you will not hold my hand” move.
I understand coat dresses are easy, but I am tired of this silhouette from Princess Kate.
From the hips up, this is actually a very “Diana” power suit look. But Diana would have worn it as a jacket with a matching grey knee-length fitted skirt – and she would have NEVER worn that hat with it.
It was what Diana wore in the 1980s though. She changed her silhouette when the fashion changed.
Kate looks dowdy here and a lot of it is the poor fit and the hat. The runway look of this outfit looks much better.
Diana as I recall had those types of suits earlier on but moved on from those styles and went to new designers and moved away from the outfits the older royals wore.
Wow Pegs just will not hold his wife’s hand. That’s sad.
He also leans away from her in photos.
First Lady Oluremi Tinubu looks stunning, was the only one smart enough to wear sunnies, everyone else is squinty and blinded… in the first pic, she looks like a normal, well-dressed person at a formal event, while W&K look like costumed performers or wax-figures. Just jarringly, woefully out of touch. Camilla’s pepto coat dress and similarly matching hat were less ‘flight-attendant’, more outright eye-sore
I’ve been meaning to say this for awhile. I’ve never seen a coat dress on a celebrity or out in the wild. Can it be true that she is the only one who wears them? Is she propping up the whole industry?
LOL. I have not seen a coat dress like the ones Kate wears in the wild. But I’m out in the GA woods now. However, even when I lived in Brooklyn for 15 years, I did not see such a thing. Not even in Manhattan but admittedly they could be there out and about in the wild and I just did not see.
I have never seen one “in the wild” either. Is she actually wearing a coat as a dress or is there a dress under her buttoned up coat? She would look a bit more modern with an unbuttoned coat over a dress. Her styling is so granny.
Keen looks like a flight attendant in that outfit. The Keens look grim.
Flight attendant was my first thought also.
Once again, the styling is all wrong. Why the twee bow on the hat? Why the matchy-matchy shoes and accessories? She should’ve gone with a sleek hairstyle, bright shoes and anything but that purse. There’s nothing modern or cool about this styling. It’s going to bring out more flight attendant comparisons.
Yep, coat is actually mens wear inspired and doesn’t look at all like a flight attendant on the model
Agree! Would have looked much better with red or blue shoes/bag to break the monotony. So predictable and boring!
She looks like a flight attendant. I don’t hate the dress. It’s interesting and well crafted. I guess I’m just a hater because I still think she looks awful and I imagine her American counterpart would have been resplendent in this.
It’s not a bad dress despite the flight attendant vibes. But as @cosmo said above has anyone seen a coat dress in the wild?
Never in all my born days.
I haven’t either, not once.
At first I thought they were holding hands. I had to zoom in, I was so shocked! But as a self appointed body language expert, I declare that the fist he is making is sending her a not so subtle signal to back the f*** off 😹
🤭
She looks like a linebacker with those shoulder pads. The shoes are such an ugly color. And yes, she looks like a flight attendant.
She always looks the same, I can’t imagine always wearing the same style, it is always a coat dress with no colors, no bright punches, no flare, just boring.
Cam’s eyebrows are growing on me. I thought they were too dark at first, but they are amplifying her features.
Apparently they do fade.
She looks exactly like a flight attendant, I doubt the designer was involved in the hat or shoes or bag. I doubt the designer had much input into what they were asked to produce. This is the Kate MO, pick a designer and then produce a final product that has none of the designer’s details or known style at all. Except in this case maybe the corset back. It is a silly costumed flight attendant does Easter look, especially with the stark white and the length.
That dumb little hat is particularly stupid. It throws the entire outfit off, the dress looks so much better on the designer’s website.
The right shade of green shoes or even fuchsia would have elevated Keen’s outfit. Her shoes and bag are so boring. I mean, she looks okay, if not a bit staid and stiff, but a pop of color would have gone a long way.
She doesn’t know how to accessorize. She never has and has clearly tried to learn.
It would’ve been fun, since gray can be matched with a lot, if they’d asked what the First Lady was wearing and tied her accessories into that. She’s got a ton of shoes, bags and hats. I’m sure she could match even on short notice. Or buy something with advance notice.
I like that she chose a British-Nigerian designer but she obviously influenced the design to suit her preferences. This is giving Handmaid’s Tale, Commander’s Wife.
As dull as dishwater and the same colour too.
Great for choosing a British Nigerian designer, but why an outfit that makes you look like the head air hostess at PanAM? The corset back makes it look cheap. It’s just..meh.
Kate’s fashion is boring. She needs some variety in her styling. If she’s not wearing a long coat, she’s wearing a pants suit. The stans were expecting her to wear green today but it’s good that she wore a designer of Nigerian heritage.
I really don’t want to say anything against the designer of the dress because I certain that it isn’t her fault that Kate makes every outfit look dull and boring. Looks that look beautiful on other women, somehow always look like a costume from an old play. Here she looks like an air hostess from the sixties or seventies. I’m more interested in what she has planned for their Nigerian guest for tomorrow, since she has set precedence with her hiking expedition with Melania where Kate dressed like granny from The Beverly Hillbillies.
The runway version looks better.
Not a fan of Kate’s outfit, but I would kill for her waistline.
The entirety of Britain can keep our drug baron president.
He is also a certificate forger. Claims he graduated from the University of Chicago OR is it Chicago state University? We Nigerians are as confused as these two universities who can’t claim a president as their alumni.
Chicagoan here. He went to Chicago State University, an old but struggling public institution with an 11 per cent graduation rate. For 2025, U.S. News & World Report ranked Chicago State Nos.145-160 out of 161 universities, the lowest bracket in Regional Universities Midwest. The University of Chicago, on the other hand, is ranked 6th best university in the country. It has graduated over 100 Nobel Laureates, among them Barack Obama.
Amanda Matta has a great post on her Substack, The Fascinator, about the outfit: https://open.substack.com/pub/mattaoffact/p/a-closer-look-at-catherines-state?utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=email
I’m desperate to believe Charles bought this for her and put her in grey so Q Camilla could be the center of attention. Everyone knows how Kate loves to pull attention and he found a way to put her in her place.
As if my day could not have started in another Mrs Wails parading herself in front of the peasants outing BEFORE her next Holiday Special!
If anyone is interested check out the Tribute too and loving gesture” so brief and you will miss it tripe that Hello is selling. What Mrs Wails thinks of this whole Work Lark and dressing for the part is written all over her face in a clear as day, straight eyed look at the camera in the carriage.
Check that one photo out and as they say a picture is worth a thousand words. (I am sure you will get where I am going with this).
Outfit: Ick
Attitude: Worse.
Have a magical day.
What underhand schemes were hatched to harm Harry and Meghan? Excuse me, but which of London’s billionaire had any interest in Nigeria at all before Meghan and Harry’s visit? It’s quite striking how they follow HuM around the world.
That pink stuff is awful.
Miss Aeroflot 1982
This coat dress is so Keen. But we can all buy it. Comes up as first listing. https://www.tolucoker.uk/shop