“Katherine Schwarzenegger doesn’t allow her children to watch movies” links

Chris Pratt: Katherine Schwarzenegger never allows our children to watch my movies or any movies at all (she’s anti-screens, apparently). [Just Jared]

The “where were all the movie stars at the Oscars?” question annoyed me because it felt like it was a dig at Michael B. Jordan in particular, who is arguably the biggest Millennial movie star in the world right now. [LaineyGossip]

Donald Trump is going to invade Cuba to distract from the war he caused in Iran, which was supposed to distract from the Epstein Files. [Buzzfeed]

Banksy unmasked? [Socialite Life]

People are raving about Louis Theroux’s Manosphere doc. [Pajiba]

Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor went to the VF Oscar party. [Go Fug Yourself]

John Waters did a “what’s in his bag” video. [OMG Blog]

Who was best-dressed at the Oscars? [RCFA]

People who really love wings don’t need “wing hacks.” [Seriously OMG]

Kevin Hale of Love After Lockup was arrested for assault. [Starcasm]

Robert Redford’s final days. [Hollywood Life]