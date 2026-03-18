“Katherine Schwarzenegger doesn’t allow her children to watch movies” links

Chris Pratt: Katherine Schwarzenegger never allows our children to watch my movies or any movies at all (she’s anti-screens, apparently). [Just Jared]
The “where were all the movie stars at the Oscars?” question annoyed me because it felt like it was a dig at Michael B. Jordan in particular, who is arguably the biggest Millennial movie star in the world right now. [LaineyGossip]
Donald Trump is going to invade Cuba to distract from the war he caused in Iran, which was supposed to distract from the Epstein Files. [Buzzfeed]
Banksy unmasked? [Socialite Life]
People are raving about Louis Theroux’s Manosphere doc. [Pajiba]
Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor went to the VF Oscar party. [Go Fug Yourself]
John Waters did a “what’s in his bag” video. [OMG Blog]
Who was best-dressed at the Oscars? [RCFA]
People who really love wings don’t need “wing hacks.” [Seriously OMG]
Kevin Hale of Love After Lockup was arrested for assault. [Starcasm]
Robert Redford’s final days. [Hollywood Life]
What an odd article by Lainey. There were tons of movie stars at the Oscars, as there always are. Jack Nicholson and his fellow “elder statesmen” who the author mentions that used to show up at the Oscars every year are…elderly now? Sitting through a 4 hour ceremony is probably pretty hard for them? My mom is 79 and won’t sit down to watch a 2 hour movie anymore because that’s too long for her. My 80 year old father in law falls asleep during the half hour nightly news. Imagine them having to sit through 4 hours of speeches.
Older, sleepy but also probably uninterested, they wanna eat earlier, and real hot meals and be comfortable in their joggers and hoodies?
Also, I don’t know why but I also feel like “movie stars” are no longer the “movie stars” of yesteryear. It feels more like “very popular actors”, “most in-demand actors now”?
Lainey loves MBJ, she’s not out to diss him. It has seemed like that for the past few years only people who have a project going on attend the Oscars, but it must have been like that for a long time. There are only so many seats to go around and movie productions are huge.
The article was from Variety though. This was just a take on it from Sarah at LG. I really like Sarah’s takes but didn’t fully agree here. But she was making a bigger point about older Hollywood attending to support a newer generation of HW. The original variety article felt weird to be complaining about stars when MBJ and Coogler had just won. At best you could say maybe have Halle and Denzel and Forest attend on this night. But the original variety article didn’t say that at all but named Ewan and Nicole as stars. So yeah🙄.
I’m just confused by who they wanted to see? Tom Cruise? Brad Pitt? Gross. Julia Roberts? Sure, but even they are not going to save the Oscar’s viewing numbers. It’s moving to YouTube next year right? So it’s all changing anyways. But yeah felt like they wanted to see old white stars there.
While there’s nothing wrong with limiting your kids screen time, the thought of those three kids growing up without the memories of having a favourite movie, or the excitement of going out to the cinema together as a family, just makes me sad.
I agree. Not allowing kids access to cell phones and tablets is one thing, but movies are a form of communal storytelling (and often watching is a communal activity). This is sad.
Also, that’s what their dad and their grandfather do for a living. Strange to keep them from that.
This is so passive-aggressive (or aggressive-aggressive) on her part, and to me, is saying that she thinks there is no redeeming value in movies – her husband’s career. I love it.
That’s certainly going to be the message their kids receive. How completely bizarre.
I’m the opposite of a Chris Pratt fan, but in this instance…. All of her kids are 5 and under. I think there are a lot of kids that age that aren’t watching movies or TV yet. Especially if you have nannies and help to keep them occupied.
There have been some studies in the past few years showing that screen time under the age of 3 is actually pretty bad for kids on several aspects. I hate to have to agree with the worst Chris but I’m pretty sure it’s the right call.
I get the we used to see the previous generation of stars at the Oscars nostalgia, but the industry not building up and supporting this sort of generational star anymore is the problem. Also, everyone used to live and work in LA. Easy to show up. That is no longer the case and it’s the studios fault. Blame them.
God forbid those kids should learn anything about the world. This smacks of cult behavior.
The wing hack (to save you time) is the way most people eat wings. Or at least most men. Or at least my man. 🤣
I laughed so hard. Whoever wrote that has to be Gen Z. No one else hasn’t been on this planet long enough to notice that wings are meant to be eaten this way, and everybody does.
I feel like this award season was dragged out far too long and maybe they were not interested in attending yet another awards show.
Pratt & current wife are boring as mayo on white bread. I said what I said.
I will never forgive Crisp Rat for that crappy “healthy baby” post that completely erased his son with Anna Farris. I hope that child isn’t forced to spend time in the cult Dad and Wife #2 are clearly in.