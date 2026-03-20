Eden: There’s no ‘palace schadenfreude’ about the Sussexes’ fictional money woes

Richard Eden’s column at the Mail Plus this week is a real hoot. I chuckled just reading the headline: “Everything’s going wrong for Harry and Meghan but the Royal Family are not laughing because they will have to take them back.” Come on, that is f–king hilarious. “We’re obviously rooting against them and we’ve spent the past eight years smearing Prince Harry and Meghan and trying to ruin their businesses and their reputations, but what if they actually go broke and we’re forced to take them back?!?!” As you can imagine, this is about Variety’s hit piece on the Sussexes, As Ever and Netflix, which is looking more and more like part of a coordinated attack across British and American media. But Eden’s piece isn’t solely about that stuff – he’s still complaining about the Sussexes’ upcoming trip to Australia, and how sad it is that they have commercial ventures. Then he returns to his favorite conspiracy, about how there is a high-level plot to “bring back the Sussexes.” Some highlights:
Why QEII said the Sussexes couldn’t be half-in/half-out: She realised that this could have brought the Royal Family into serious disrepute. Members of the public who support the royals with their taxes would not know if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were undertaking an engagement out of duty or because it furthered their business interests. The wisdom of the Queen’s decision will be seen in Australia next month when Harry and Meghan visit. They are to undertake a mixture of charitable and money-making engagements that seem tacky even by the couple’s standards.
The Sussexes are, as always, in desperate need of money: Meghan and Harry are, it seems, having to undertake such cringe-inducing engagements because their lucrative contracts with US media giants Netflix and Spotify have dried up. This week, the California-based couple felt the need to issue public statements condemning both an article by Variety magazine on their business challenges and a deeply unflattering new book about them by British author Tom Bower. The article in Variety is particularly noteworthy as the ‘Hollywood bible’ does not usually dare to antagonise people it might want to feature in the future. The magazine ran a flattering interview with the duchess back in 2022 which was promoted on its cover under the headline: ‘The Meghan moment’. Clearly, it has decided that her moment has passed – and won’t be returning in a hurry.
No palace schadenfreude: Palace officials might be expected to observe the Sussexes’ apparent reversal of fortunes with a sense of schadenfreude given Queen Elizabeth’s concerns, the couple’s later insults aimed at the Royal Family plus indiscretions both in their interviews and Harry’s memoir, Spare. In fact, the opposite is the case, I’m told. Courtiers were hoping that Meghan would make a fortune from her lifestyle company, As Ever, so that she wouldn’t need to trade on her royal connections. Netflix’s confirmation that it has pulled out of its involvement with the brand suggests that it did not believe the project would be a success.
The Sussex Restoration: The Sussexes’ business struggles mean they will be more determined than ever to emphasise their royal connections. That is why ‘Project Thaw’ – described as a plot to return them to the Royal Family – is thickening. Harry is said to be confident that automatic, taxpayer-funded security will be restored by the time he comes to Britain this summer, accompanied by Meghan and their two children, to promote the Invictus Games, which are due to take place in Birmingham next year.
Behind the scenes: Royal officials are terrified of discussing the Sussexes, but a source tells me: ‘A lot is going on behind the scenes that people don’t know about.’
I’m consistently offended by the stupidity of the Sussexes’ “critics” in general, but specifically when it comes to money and this deranged pocket-watching. These people have no concept of “earning tens of millions of dollars and saving and investing that money.” People like Eden constantly talk about “their lucrative contracts with US media giants Netflix and Spotify have dried up” – like the Sussexes haven’t already been paid by Netflix and Spotify. Like Harry didn’t make tens of millions from Spare. Like Meghan hasn’t invested in a dozen businesses. Like As Ever isn’t a successful start-up! Even Richard Palmer admitted last weekend, in a piece for the i Newspaper, that the Sussexes have plenty of money. Without that “H&M are going broke” angle, the whole story falls apart. If they have money, then they’re just going to Australia for fun and work. If they have money, then they’re doing humanitarian work because service is universal. If they have money, then there is no plot to return to the UK to butter up their bald-demon royal associations.
The mentions of QEII’s boundless wisdom in this piece is fascinating too, because the late queen has been scapegoated heavily in recent months for her lack of wisdom and foresight in how she handled her sex trafficking degenerate son Prince Andrew. Surely the combination of these two stories – the exile of the Sussexes and the protection of Andrew – show that the old lady was actually a terrible decision-maker, a horrible judge of character and a bad manager?
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
As if Biased Bower will EVER write a book that does not trash the Sussexes. Eden is obsessed at wanting the Sussexes to be “poor”. He probably lies awake nights about it. And is planning his dream column where Harry returns alone begging them to take him back. Variety has become a tabloid rag and it is no Bible. So Eden knows what the deceased Queen “thought.” Supposedly there was a year of review which never happened. And Charles broke the agreement by pulling security from the Sussexes. And yes, the Queen showed lack of insight or sense by protecting andrew and it all backfired. And Eden, the Queen was insulted and trashed by her firstborn child through his authorized biography yet Eden is in denial about that.
I love how the Bower book is supposedly going to be so incredibly damaging to the Sussexes’ reputation. Have ANY of these books ever sold well? Because I have a feeling that the only exposure most people have to them is through the extensive excerpts published in rags like The Fail. No one is actually spending their own hard-earned cash on that crap, surely.
THE WINDORS ARE LEANING ALL OVER THE SUSSEXES FOR LIFE SUPPORT 🤣🤣🤣 O HOW THE MIGHTY HAVE FALLEN 🤣🤣🤣
All of this. People keep harping on the Netflix and Spotify money as though the Sussexes only received a part of it, ignoring the fact that REAL industry experts stated at the time that the reported £100 million and £20+ million were SIGNING fees. As in, every other expense related to their projects came from those companies and Harry and Meghan still earned money for their projects on top of those signing fees. They are both actually genuinely careful with money, so there is no way they managed to squander all of those millions, plus Harry’s ADVANCE fee for Spare, plus all the millions he definitely made from the book beyond that advance, plus As Ever’s millions and the money made from Meghan’s book The Bench… PLUS all of their investments. They are surrounded by people who have goodwill towards them and who are experts at making their money work for them.
I mean, if people are going to pocket-watch the Sussexes then the least they could do is do it properly, dammit! 😀 But of course, doing so would defeat their aim of repeatedly bleating that H+M are “broke and desperate to return to the royal fold” despite the royals harbouring a degenerate abuser of trafficked girls and women.
Their only points of reference are Fergie the Spendthrift and Sophie the Failure. That’s all they know!
Leave the firm, be exiled = crawling back with a begging bowl. All the firm knows is “precedence” and tradition. They cannot handle NEW/DIFFERENT.
It’s not boundless wisdom to think that a system which has everyone relying on the generosity and largesse and fairness of one person for their entire livelihoods and that of their family is a good idea.
I will never understand why they act like earning money is a bad thing, and that everyone’s just spends every single dollar, pound, Euro that they get the moment that they get it. If their breathless coverage of the hundred million dollar Netflix deal is accurate, exactly do they think that they’ve done with that money in the last 5 years?
They haven’t to our knowledge bought five vacation homes, they don’t have a private jet, Harry isn’t tooling around Southern California in a Bugatti, where did this money go? Even if you think that their security is $6 million a year that would still only be 30 million. And wouldn’t account for the money they already had, the money they got from Spare, their lawsuit settlements, As Ever sales, and Harry’s salary as CIO. How are they broke?
I go back and forth on whether or not they want them back, or if they just want them broke. I think part of the media just wants them broke, and humiliated so that they were right. But I think another half of the media wants them back and if them being broke is what achieves that then great. They want access to them, but man do they want access to their kids and it’s killing them not to have either.
If they got $100 million and invested it, even a 6% annual return on that is enough for their security. And that’s just their Netflix money.
Thanks Dee(2), I totally forgot to include the SUBSTANTIAL damages which both Harry and Meghan have won from those UK “media” groups.
Most people would give anything to be as “broke” as Harry and Meghan are! 😀
They got a great deal on their house too. They’re obviously very financially savvy.
Why does he say that royal officials are terrified to talk about the Sussexes? Does he mean BP bc KP is usually fine to run their mouth about them. BP staying quiet though could be interesting.
None of us really know but you can only judge people by their actions and they appear to be cautious. My best guess is they have money put away and follow the sound advice re savings and investments. Meghan and Harry could go out tomorrow and earn millions doing commercial brand ambassadorship deals. The fact that they haven’t and continue to give generously to charities suggests they are doing okay. A new book and or documentary from Harry covering his experience taking the papers to court would be fascinating.
Indeed. And the business partnership with Netflix appears to have been a type of launch partnership, as Netflix has stated officially that it was always the plan for As ever to become independent. Meghan’s done well.
So the queen thought H&M making their own money would bring the royal family into disrepute…but did not feel the same way about her own son sexually preying on young girls? That’s an interesting take.
The same son was self dealing throughout the world while working for the government and getting paid to run “Pitch @ the Palace” and then taking a cut of any success the businesses that pitched had.
The Queen paid 12 million to Giuffre—how about that for royal spending? Pocket watch that.
If she didn’t want the Sussexes to go out and make their own money then she should have funded them. She (and Charles) chose not to. And that turned out to be better for the Sussexes, because they’ve made far more money being “all out” than they would have as royals sucking at the monarch’s teat. Not to mention they have their freedom. This is just the sour grapes of the BM and RF. And it also exposes how the monarchy system doesn’t work.
Every time I read anything written by Eden, I hear it in a whinny Willy voice in my head..
I have said this before but Peg and his minions are working overtime on their hate and jealousy campaign!!
Imagine thinking that royals being half in and half out would be the thing that brought the family into “serious disrepute” rather than having a sexual predator running around all over the world as a ”trade envoy” and part of a huge human trafficking ring of young girls. Yeah, “the old lady” was really on top of things.
This tells you that the Palace and press never believed that Andrew did anything wrong.
Exactly!!
The fact that Eden can write this article with a (presumably) straight face after everything that’s come out re: andrew tells you everything you need to know about this family AND the royal reporters.
The Palace is now terrified to talk about Harry and Meghan because they know that anything they say will be rebutted or refuted by Harry and Meghan. It’s not good for the Palace and the press but it’s great for Harry and Meghan. BTW, Matt Wilkinson of the Sun says that there’s no plan for Harry and Meghan to return to royal life and that Richard Eden is making up stories. I know Wilkinson is as unreliable as Eden but if it was really true he’s more likely to corroborate and elaborate on Eden’s story than deny it.
I’m on Team Harry and Meghan. If I were her I would not be going to England and I certainly wouldn’t bring my children. The BRF wants her gone just like Diana. I would take that precedent very, very seriously and why in world would you subject young kids to that circus.
Exactly 💯. I hope Harry has abandoned the idea of having his kids get to know their British relatives. Not my business, just my opinion that it’s unwise.
These people are allergic to the truth. The idea that earning their money is somehow bad is still the most bizarre take about Harry and Meghan. The people of Britain should realize how offensive that is. They work and can barely afford to heat their homes, but the Royal Family just swans around in their palaces and lives off other people’s hard work. Embarrassing.
Even a corrupt rota writer can understand a $100MM Netflix contract over 5 years means in year 6 H&M have already banked that sum and are now getting paid additional money for their later work under different terms. That a $20 million book advance means that money was banked and they are now receiving additional money above the advance since the book broke all records and is still selling well and paying royalties. That a $12MM Spotify contract that ended early probably paid $6 MM of the 12, plus perhaps a break up fee as well. That a Better Up employment contract probably pays $1MM annually plus vests stock in the company over a number of years that is worth millions. The Lemonada podcast contract, speaker and appearance revenue from Harry Walker Agency, all before As Ever revenue and enterprise value, and private equity investments. And a $12 MM paper gain on the house. We should all be so broke. The rota knows this but lies outright to perpetuate a failure narrative that satisfies Scooter and the resentful tabloid readers.
Actually, the reason Spotify was so angry and using the word “grifters” was that the reported $20 million from Spotify was a signing fee, separate and apart from the contractual earnings which they definitely made during the period they were signed up with that company. Similarly, that $100 million was a signing fee, theirs to do whatever they wished, separate and apart from the contractual earnings via their documentaries and series. We still don’t know what the terms of those contracts were. And now, with the new Netflix contract, they are still earning money but also have the freedom to shop their products around to the highest bidder if the opportunities present themselves. So it’s an absolute fallacy for the usual suspects to be calculating “how much” of those sums they actually received based on the work they did and what they produced. That money was theirs, no matter what, just as Harry’s huge publishing advance was his, regardless of whether Spare sold well or not.
One could argue, that Spotify, and Netflix in particular, more than re-earned the money that they invested, especially as they did not need to do massive amounts of marketing, thanks to the pocket-watching British media.
As Harry said, those contracts took the pressure off them and gave them breathing space to make decisions in a less hurried manner. They were never going to be broke after that, even if they did the bare minimum under those contracts, and they more than delivered under each one, while still investing in other businesses.
Kaiser, wondering if it’s a conscious effort to call him Prince Andrew? I approve wholeheartedly! Nothing has changed, I think it’s important to highlight that he remains a Prince and Duke – and 7th in line for the throne.
I’d love to be as broke as Harry and Meghan! And as apparently miserable living in their Montecito mansion with a gazillion bathrooms.
The rota’s wishcasting for H&M is so pathetic.
Same. I am manifesting the same level of broke for myself. Please, please, please, let me be this destitute!
So if the old bag “knew” that half-in/half-out Sussexes would have “brought the Royal Family into serious disrepute”, how could she not see that her own Bags-o-Cash Tampon Heir and her Idiot Horndog Spare would do the same? Hmmm. Sounds like a blind spot the size of a former empire.
Only one thing, kudos to Kaiser for reading all this nonsense and staying sane. Im not much interested in royals but i read it from time to time (only here) and its always insane to me what they write and how much they are invested in their lives. So what if they do charity and a paid speaking job when in Australia ? These people obviously don’t have bills to pay. Its ridiculous. Its a terrible terrible classism thing in the UK. Like now they have to work like commoners, god forbid. Makes one only hate all these monarchies even more. Glad my country doesn’t have one for centuries anymore. I would be furious to pay one Euro to them.
If the Sussexes were so hard up for money, they wouldn’t have donated 1.5 million to Sentebale that Willy’s stooge gleefully money laundered instead of supporting kids affected by AIDS. The rota need snapped back into reality. The constant smears of the Sussexes to cover the Wails laziness/failure to launch/troubled marriage, the Windsors Epstein ties and the utter waste of tax payer money the entire family represents needs copy. Harry was expected to be a parasite at the Windsors mercy his entire life. Any real story about Harry should praise him for earning a living independent of the Windsor family grift and breaking free from his demonic brother AND weak father.
AI estimates the Sussexes net worth at $60 million. They are financially set and they don’t have to answer to anyone. QE2 brought disrepute to the monarchy by paying 12 mil for Andrew. Eden should crawl back in his hole and stop belching out this trash.