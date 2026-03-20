“Kim Kardashian is being accused of using Erika Kirk as makeup inspo” links

LMAO, Kim Kardashian is being accused of doing “MAGA makeup,” specifically Erika Kirk’s makeup style with the colored contacts & everything else. [Buzzfeed]
Rest in peace, Chuck Norris. He passed away at the age of 86. [NYT]
Joseph Duggar’s mugshot. [Starcasm]
Sandra Huller wore Prada to the NYC premiere of Project Hail Mary. [RCFA]
Are Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse secretly married too? [LaineyGossip]
RIP to the Metaverse. [Pajiba]
Lisa Kudrow returns to a beloved role. [OMG Blog]
Cameron Diaz films a new movie in NYC. [Just Jared]
Doja Cat lied to herself for years. [Socialite Life]
Don’t use mayonnaise as a face mask. [Seriously OMG]
Kristin Scott Thomas looks impeccable. Goated. [Go Fug Yourself]
All of the dudes who were supposed to appear on The Bachelorette. [Hollywood Life]
😂 it is erika kirk’s lookalike makeup, I can see why.
The dry hair – flying everywhere, is awful.
And idk how, but this makeup makes her face look doughy.
You are right, doughy is a good description and it’s gross 🤮
Yikes, it’s really bad. I barely recognize her. Why do people do this to themselves? Why is she doing it? Doesn’t she have enough money (I know the answer is no; it’s never enough). And all for pedophile-protecting, violent, vicious far-right horrors.
Pretty sure the contacts, sequins, and hair over one eye is meant to draw attention away from recent work. Looks like she’s got Botox ptosis (drooping) in one eye. No quick way to fully reverse it.
Chuck Norris doesn’t die. He kicks death in the face.
Sorry, I had to.
Thank you! I still recite “Chuck Norris’s tears cure cancer. Unfortunately, Chuck Norris doesn’t cry.”
😆
LOL! My favorite one was always “Chuck Norris doesn’t sleep. He waits.”
Chuck Norris was a trump loving Maggot
We’re being nostalgic about the era that trend came from, Stella. Before any of that BS started. We are laughing at that trend. Not praising the guy’s politics. It’s okay to still find some laughter in the darkness.
Sometimes I wonder if it would be better to go back to days when we didn’t know every little detail of celebrity lives and could just enjoy or hate them for their work.
My husband got me a chuck Norris cameo for our anniversary once, lol. Walker Texas Ranger was one of our favorite shows to hate watch, and i have many wonderful memories of staying up late with my infant son while watching WTR reruns. Shame about his crappy politics.
Hopefully, failures like the Metaverse are a sign that people are sick of being told by tech bros how they should live their lives.
Close your mouth, Kim. You’re trying way too hard!
She copied the “open mouth” look from Jennifer Lopez. 😮
She is nearly unrecognizable from the “original” Kim Kardashian. Her obsession with her looks and level of plastic surgery (and the accompanying lies) is something that should be studied.
I agree. I remember how beautiful she was when she was Paris’ sidekick. The worst thing is what she did to her nose, erasing all traces of her heritage from it. She looks more generic every year.
That pic is photoshopped. She has bad skin and a turkey neck. If you want to see real pics of her just Google the ones the paparazzi take of her, or when she went to the Super Bowl.
She looks bad here. That’s all I got.
Go away Kim, just go away.
and take E.K, with you. Forever.
Imagine having a billion dollars but thinking you’d be more fulfilled looking like Erica Kirk.
The Comeback, both seasons, is peak dark comedy television. Very excited to see what they bring to a third season.
I knew Kim had absolutely no shame, but this gossip just reiterates that truth.
In more positive news, yay for Cameron Diaz filming movies and KST looks amazing, as always.