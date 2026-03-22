Kendra Duggar was arrested in Arkansas following her husband’s arrest

Last week, Joseph Duggar was arrested for crimes against a minor child. Joseph is one of Josh Duggar’s younger brothers, and Josh is currently sitting in prison for only a fraction of the crimes HE committed against children. Joseph is 31 right now, and in late 2020, he allegedly molested a nine-year-old girl in Florida. The girl recently sat for a forensic interview with the Florida police, and that’s when everything started moving. Joseph was arrested in Arkansas and he waived his extradition hearing, so he will soon be transferred to the custody of the Florida police (if he’s not already there, as of this writing). Joseph’s wife Kendra did not appear in court to support her husband following his arrest. Turns out, Kendra would soon see the police anyway. Kendra was arrested on Friday and she’s already been charged:
Kendra Duggar is now facing criminal charges alongside her husband, Joseph Duggar, after Arkansas police announced additional counts in the ongoing investigation.
According to a Friday, March 20, press release from the Tontitown Police Department, both Joseph, 31, and Kendra, 27, are now facing four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree, and four counts of false imprisonment in the second degree. Authorities said arrest warrants have been issued and served for the misdemeanor offenses through District Court.
Kendra was arrested and booked into the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville, Ark., at 4:56 p.m. local time and released at 6:19 p.m. on Friday, March 20, according to jail records viewed by PEOPLE. She is listed as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 130 lbs., with blue eyes and blonde hair.
Her hearing is on March 23 at 7:45 a.m., and will be due in court again on April 29 at 2:00 p.m.
The police department noted that the investigation remains “active and ongoing,” adding that Arkansas law limits the amount of information that can be publicly released in cases involving minors and other sensitive circumstances.
“To protect the integrity of the investigation and the privacy of those involved, no further details will be provided at this time,” the department said. The charges were filed as part of a continuing investigation into an incident first reported on Wednesday, March 18.
Kendra was already booked and released after several hours in custody on Friday. It certainly sounds like these charges could have been related to her husband’s crimes in Florida, but Page Six’s Arkansas police sources are saying that Kendra’s charges are unconnected to her husband’s Florida crimes. Meaning, Kendra has been charged with crimes within Arkansas, with child endangerment and falsely imprisoning someone within her home jurisdiction. Absolutely wild, but not shocking in the least.
Kendra & Joseph’s mugshots:
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Joseph & Kendra Duggar’s Instagram.
Saw a lawyer commenting that this may be about hiding the children from CPS or other investigators. They are misdemeanor, not felony charges, so something that could be dropped as long as she fully cooperates with authorities going forward.
I was thinking it had something to do with their children since the charges were based in Arkansas. Due to the Duggar’s religion/cult, abuse is probably the norm.
“Without a Crystal Ball” is a good source on YouTube to follow this case and Duggar drama.
Without a Crystal Ball is known to be absolute trash
She has a lot of information, but she is absolutely squirrely on a lot of things.
I wish she would be charged with the crimes in Florida, too. I rarely believe that the wives are not fully knowledgable about what their disgusting husbands are doing. Perfect example of people flaunting the law because they are white and religious — rules for thee but not for me.
I’m all about not blaming women for men’s bad behavior, but these cults groom women to be complacent handmaidens. Fine call a psychologist to assess their mental capacity to contradict their husbands, but that’s a matter for the justice system to decide. Wives shouldn’t feel protected if they have any role in child abuse.
Joseph is also facing charges for the same thing as his wife I Arkansas on 3/18.
My God! This whole, entire family.