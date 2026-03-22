Kendra Duggar was arrested in Arkansas following her husband’s arrest

Last week, Joseph Duggar was arrested for crimes against a minor child. Joseph is one of Josh Duggar’s younger brothers, and Josh is currently sitting in prison for only a fraction of the crimes HE committed against children. Joseph is 31 right now, and in late 2020, he allegedly molested a nine-year-old girl in Florida. The girl recently sat for a forensic interview with the Florida police, and that’s when everything started moving. Joseph was arrested in Arkansas and he waived his extradition hearing, so he will soon be transferred to the custody of the Florida police (if he’s not already there, as of this writing). Joseph’s wife Kendra did not appear in court to support her husband following his arrest. Turns out, Kendra would soon see the police anyway. Kendra was arrested on Friday and she’s already been charged:

Kendra Duggar is now facing criminal charges alongside her husband, Joseph Duggar, after Arkansas police announced additional counts in the ongoing investigation. According to a Friday, March 20, press release from the Tontitown Police Department, both Joseph, 31, and Kendra, 27, are now facing four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree, and four counts of false imprisonment in the second degree. Authorities said arrest warrants have been issued and served for the misdemeanor offenses through District Court. Kendra was arrested and booked into the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville, Ark., at 4:56 p.m. local time and released at 6:19 p.m. on Friday, March 20, according to jail records viewed by PEOPLE. She is listed as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 130 lbs., with blue eyes and blonde hair. Her hearing is on March 23 at 7:45 a.m., and will be due in court again on April 29 at 2:00 p.m. The police department noted that the investigation remains “active and ongoing,” adding that Arkansas law limits the amount of information that can be publicly released in cases involving minors and other sensitive circumstances. “To protect the integrity of the investigation and the privacy of those involved, no further details will be provided at this time,” the department said. The charges were filed as part of a continuing investigation into an incident first reported on Wednesday, March 18.

[From People]

Kendra was already booked and released after several hours in custody on Friday. It certainly sounds like these charges could have been related to her husband’s crimes in Florida, but Page Six’s Arkansas police sources are saying that Kendra’s charges are unconnected to her husband’s Florida crimes. Meaning, Kendra has been charged with crimes within Arkansas, with child endangerment and falsely imprisoning someone within her home jurisdiction. Absolutely wild, but not shocking in the least.

Kendra & Joseph’s mugshots: