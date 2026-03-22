Justin Timberlake’s 2024 DUI arrest video is out, and he was drunk as a skunk

In June 2024, Justin Timberlake was in the Hamptons, partying with friends while his wife Jessica Biel was working on The Better Sister (which turned out to be a pretty good series). Justin went to a bar with some of his friends and he had more than enough to drink. The problem? He then got behind the wheel of a car. Soon after he poured himself into a car that night, he was pulled over and given a roadside sobriety test which he flunked. He was upset, you see, because the cop didn’t recognize him and/or care who he is. After his arrest, Justin hired a local lawyer who made terrible decisions regarding Justin’s case. Remember that? The lawyer kept leaking sh-t about the arresting officer and most people took the cop’s side. Eventually, Justin took a deal and I thought the whole thing was over. It was not. Earlier this month, Justin tried to block the release of his 2024 arrest video. He was unsuccessful. He’s really got to hire a different lawyer, my god. Behold, the full video:

Me when I’m sh-tfaced: “Sorry, my… my heart is racing.” “These are, like, hard tests.” Oh my god. A few things… I’m so glad that I’m on the wagon. My behavior would have been much, much worse than this. First of all, I wear contacts and they’re really sensitive with lights at night, so someone flashing their flashlight in my eyes would have me acting bonkers, drunk or sober. I’ve never done any kind of sobriety test either and I would not have been able to do any of this if I even had one or two drinks. In general though, you can tell that Justin is drunk as a skunk even before he tries to walk in a straight line. It’s the swaying, it’s the way he’s standing, it’s the way he’s asking for clarifications. That last thing is such a drunk-person habit of someone who thinks they’re maintaining or fooling everyone. Anyway, yeah, Justin was drunk as f–k and the cops were totally fine here. I’m glad they got him off the road before something terrible happened.