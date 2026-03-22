Justin Timberlake’s 2024 DUI arrest video is out, and he was drunk as a skunk

In June 2024, Justin Timberlake was in the Hamptons, partying with friends while his wife Jessica Biel was working on The Better Sister (which turned out to be a pretty good series). Justin went to a bar with some of his friends and he had more than enough to drink. The problem? He then got behind the wheel of a car. Soon after he poured himself into a car that night, he was pulled over and given a roadside sobriety test which he flunked. He was upset, you see, because the cop didn’t recognize him and/or care who he is. After his arrest, Justin hired a local lawyer who made terrible decisions regarding Justin’s case. Remember that? The lawyer kept leaking sh-t about the arresting officer and most people took the cop’s side. Eventually, Justin took a deal and I thought the whole thing was over. It was not. Earlier this month, Justin tried to block the release of his 2024 arrest video. He was unsuccessful. He’s really got to hire a different lawyer, my god. Behold, the full video:

Me when I’m sh-tfaced: “Sorry, my… my heart is racing.” “These are, like, hard tests.” Oh my god. A few things… I’m so glad that I’m on the wagon. My behavior would have been much, much worse than this. First of all, I wear contacts and they’re really sensitive with lights at night, so someone flashing their flashlight in my eyes would have me acting bonkers, drunk or sober. I’ve never done any kind of sobriety test either and I would not have been able to do any of this if I even had one or two drinks. In general though, you can tell that Justin is drunk as a skunk even before he tries to walk in a straight line. It’s the swaying, it’s the way he’s standing, it’s the way he’s asking for clarifications. That last thing is such a drunk-person habit of someone who thinks they’re maintaining or fooling everyone. Anyway, yeah, Justin was drunk as f–k and the cops were totally fine here. I’m glad they got him off the road before something terrible happened.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.

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9 Responses to “Justin Timberlake’s 2024 DUI arrest video is out, and he was drunk as a skunk”

  1. Thinking says:
    March 22, 2026 at 8:21 am

    I didn’t sit through the whole thing, but from rhe few parts I saw of it he didn’t come across like Reese Witherspoon.

    I was expecting a lot worse haha.

    In all honesty, he seemed fairly polite so I guess I got bored haha. And couldn’t finish the whole video. Other than his being drunk (and being caught) the video was … dull.

    I couldn’t get a read on what his actual character might be like — like, um, with Mel Gibson.

    Reply
  2. Jais says:
    March 22, 2026 at 8:51 am

    I think the issue is that he was drunk but was able to get his lawyers to argue the case down. He was not charged with drunk driving. When he should’ve been. So it makes him out to be a liar with expensive lawyers that got him off on a lesser charge. His license was never taken away whereas a regular person would have been charged with the dui and lost their license.

    Reply
    • Thinking says:
      March 22, 2026 at 8:56 am

      Ohhhhh.. ok, this makes sense. I was wondering what he was afraid of us seeing in the video, but if he didn’t get charged with what he should have been, I can now see why he didn’t want the video shown.

      I came away thinking the police officers were polite too haha.

      Reply
    • amanda says:
      March 22, 2026 at 9:14 am

      not necessarily. In maryland it used to be pretty common that a first dui, with no damage or injury, would get a probation before judgment

      Reply
    • kirk says:
      March 22, 2026 at 9:15 am

      Police stopped him for probable DWI after observing him not stopping at stop sign and repeatedly swerving across lane into oncoming traffic lane. They administered field sobriety tests, but he refused roadside breathalyzer. His activity tests all showed impairment so he was arrested for DWI. He again refused breathalyzer test at the station – with implied consent law, you’d think he’d have to give up his license for a year. But his lawyers were able to bargain him down to guilty plea on lesser DWAI (driving while ability impaired). Sweetheart deal. I think he did some kind of a mealy mouthed PSA, but still needs 25 hrs community service. His lawyers also got them to agree to redacted video for FOIA.

      Reply
      • kirk says:
        March 22, 2026 at 9:52 am

        One of the news stories did say they had already taken his license since he wouldn’t submit to breathalyzer. But without it they didn’t establish BAC (blood alcohol content), which made it possible for his lawyers to plead down to DWAI, which is used when BAC is below legal limit 0.08% or higher. Eight hours of video doesn’t sound like much redaction – enough for everybody to see he’s so bombed that it’s too hard for him to explain he’s a singer — despite his lawyers saying he’s not intoxicated.

      • Mightymolly says:
        March 22, 2026 at 10:11 am

        It seems to me pretty telling that he knew to refuse a breathalyzer. I wouldn’t have known that was an option and I certainly wouldn’t have thought to do it as a legal strategy.

  3. Mightymolly says:
    March 22, 2026 at 9:11 am

    Wait this video didn’t include the best part. The version in the Guardian shows him telling the cop he’s Justin Timberlake and has a world tour.

    Who is Este? Why wasn’t she breathalyzed before given the car? She sounds drunk. That nonsense about her hair?

    Reply
    • Thinking says:
      March 22, 2026 at 10:48 am

      I think she’s the assistant. She came off weird, but it almost seemed like Timberlake was trying his best not to be pretentious (ie do you know who I am? ) about who he is, which surprised me. That was what I was expecting and it didn’’t really happen

      It seemed like the reason he mentioned his name was because he was too drunk to explain what he actually does for a living and he went blank or something (which I didn’t know could happen while drunk haha). Why was it flap hard for him to say “I’m a singer?” It seemed like he lost his memory…

      Reply

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