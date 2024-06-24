Justin Timberlake’s team is attacking the young Hamptons cop who arrested him

This Justin Timberlake stuff has gotten crazy. One week ago, Justin got sh-tfaced at a hotel bar in Sag Harbor, then he got behind the wheel. A cop pulled him over, Justin refused a breathalyzer but he was so visibly intoxicated that the cop arrested him for a DWI and other traffic violations. Justin spent the night in jail and he’s due in court next month. He quickly hired a lawyer and a crisis management team. The crisis management team is horrible!! They’re so bad, they have people siding with Southampton POLICE. Justin’s team is clearly going after the arresting officer, and certain media outlets are happy to go along with it:
The rookie Sag Harbor cop who pulled over pop superstar Justin Timberlake for alleged drunk driving is well-known in the ritzy town, according to a report. Officer Michael Arkinson, who turns 24 this month, stopped the “SexyBack” singer Tuesday morning after allegedly seeing him blow a stop sign and swerve in the right lane.
In just three months on the force, Arkinson has earned a reputation among Sag Harbor’s wealthy residents, earning nicknames like “the Sag Harbor Nazi” and “little red-headed dips–t” for his strict enforcement of traffic laws.
Despite Timberlake’s global fame, Arkinson, who wasn’t even born when Timberlake joined NSync in 1995, had no clue who he was dealing with. By the time Timberlake’s hit “Bye Bye Bye” topped the charts in 2000, Arkinson was just a toddler.
A writer from Shelter Island who identified himself as Spencer recounted an unpleasant encounter with Arkinson while searching for a parking spot in Sag Harbor and making a U-turn.
“I was surprised he pulled me over,” Spencer told the Daily Mail. “It was off-season, and no one was around. It was a d–khead move. I felt like he pulled me over just for the sake of doing it.”
Although Spencer received a warning, his next run-in with Arkinson wasn’t so lenient. Pulled over for talking on his cell phone, Spencer protested that he was using speakerphone.
“He told me I should have been using Bluetooth,” Spencer told the outlet. Despite his explanations, Arkinson slapped him with a $145 ticket. “I thought he would give me a break… It really interrupted my workout and lunch plans. ‘I think Justin Timberlake was a victim of over-aggressive Sag Harbor police,” he added.
The NY Post and the Daily Mail are also running photos of the cop, they’re publishing details about his life (where he went to school) and his salary. Like… am I supposed to hate a cop who arrested a drunk driver? Am I supposed to be in my feelings about a cop who cites rich Hamptonites for violating the law? As I said previously, it’s ACAB most days, but this guy got a drunk driver off the road and that’s a good thing. Justin could have hurt someone. This is how bad it is for Justin Timberlake – people are siding with the cop and saying outright that it’s f–ked up that Timberlake’s team is doxxing the arresting officer.
A few more things – this same cop had already given Justin a warning several minutes before the arrest. The cop told Justin he shouldn’t be driving and let him go without any arrests or citations. Minutes later, the cop observed Justin behind the wheel, driving drunk on the wrong side of the road. Justin is such a dumbass, my god. Last thing: Justin’s team likely paid off the bartender to claim, to People Magazine, that Justin only had one drink at the bar. Sure.
Now, this is gonna ruin the tour for sure!!
The cop has been infuriating the Hamptons elite for months? Everyone hates the elite. It is like they are trying to turn him into a public hero unintentionally.
right? this is the best pro-cop news i’ve seen in a long time. this ‘spencer’ guy also sounds like a real tool. he’s literally saying he’s guilty in his interview, just pissy cause he didn’t get a rich boy break.
“He wouldn’t let me do something illegal!”
Sir, that is not the argument you think it is.
I know! His story made me think “oh that’s nice even the rich have to pay a fine for talking on the phone” good. You poor unfortunate soul, speakerphone is still using your phone.
People used to being above the law and getting away with everything held accountable while driving – news at 11.
But it really interrupted his workout and lunch plans!
I laughed so hard at this! Just how entitled can you be??? LOL
Too bad Justin Timberlake is too stupid to realize that hiring a taxi or Uber/Lyft to get home is gonna be way cheaper than hiring a PR firm who idiotically refers to a working stiff, rookie cop as a Nazi.
Big thank you to Michael Arkinson who acted in the public interest by getting driving drunk off the streets. Think I’ll send him a thank you card.
This cop was, and is, doing his job the right way. And if that has gotten under the skin of the ostentatious people who come to this village in the summer just to advertise their wealth, then they should stay in East Hampton. Writing this from Sag Harbor. I personally thank Officer Arkinson for protecting the rest of us.
@HillaryIsAlwaysRight: Greetings from Water Mill. For many years, there was a Southampton police officer that had the same “reputation.” I for one was grateful and felt safer when I would hear repeated complaints about him arresting DUI/DWI drivers and pulling over drivers that were speeding. One thing a lot of people might miss (if they are not from out East) is that the villages (Southampton, Sag Harbor, EH, etc.) have narrow streets, lots of parking spaces, crosswalks and pedestrians…they can get congested. It is not a place to speed or drive impaired. I can see Justin’s camp b&tching that the street in SH was empty as a defense…doesn’t mean someone wouldn’t be crossing the street at that time of night or walking their dog when he blew the stop sign.
“It really interrupted my workout and lunch plans.” Are you kidding me? LOL! The privilege of these fools!
Yes, that jumped out at me as well. I’m in Crisis PR and let’s just say JT seems to have hired the firm he deserves. Carry on.
Out of curiosity, there’s no chance his wife or a disgruntled employee hired the PR firm, is there? Or that JT is handling everything himself?
That actually made me wonder if I was reading satire, lol
I hate him so much. What a garbage person.
My god the entitlement. How dare this officer not recognize that these rich a$$holes are above the law! Only the plebes have to follow the laws!
So the agenda of the DM and NYP is to bow to the Hamptons “elite” to put pressure on this rookie. If that isn’t privilege at it’s finest, I don’t know what is – clearly laws do not apply to them! Horrors! That “off season” remark is just the sprinkles on the over entitled gelato.
Nah this is not it. He was driving on the wrong side of the road, intoxicated. He could have killed someone. This police officer did the right thing.
This crisis team strategy is gross.
What I’m wondering is – can’t he release the body or car camera video? I would tread lightly insulting the cop when the law is well known (don’t drive drunk, idiot). These smearing articles will look even worse when the police drop the video and he’s a drunken toolbag on camera.
Unless it’s leaked, I wouldn’t expect the body or dash cam being released until this is settled. JT can always opt for a jury trial and releasing the tape before that would raise issues of “poisoning the jury pool” and such.
TMZ already requested the body cam video and they are rejected due to the ongoing investigation. If Justin’s legal team doesn’t find a way to bury the video, we are gonna see it in the end. The cop even gave a warning first, he is probably not worried about the public opinion.
What’s appalling and shocking to me about this is the umbrage at an officer enforcing laws…. Smacks of “Rules for thee, and not for me” entitlement. Driving drunk and messing around on a cell phone can result in fatalities, so the notion that enforcing the law on these driving violations is somehow a violation floors me. That and the whining about missing lunch and the gym session, good lord what a prat.
Oh, they all think that way for sure!!! When I was young I worked as a waitress at the fancy wine bar that had a lot of trust fund babies as clientele. They’d sit around laughing about someone getting their 3rd DUI (but reduced sentence since they knew the judge). Direct quote – “Who doesn’t have at least one DUI?!” My manager cut into the conversation since he was at the table pouring wine and said I dont have one. They were floored.
I went to high school with a lot of these types of well-connected and funded kids. People are always surprised when I tell them how much alcohol, drugs, and general illegality went on there. These people don’t worry about consequences. (Of course there were nice and law abiding kids too, but in general)
My thought is that I wonder how the crisis team and the lackeys at the DM & Post would enjoy the same doxxing treatment. They dish it b/c they presume they won’t receive it (which is generally a safe bet, since their assholery is generally trotted out by the same ilk… but I’m getting tired of them getting away with it)
Obey traffic laws or pay the fine. Nobody cares about these rich people tears.
…And I mean NOBODY cares about the tears of these parasites anymore. +1
So we’re supposed to hate this cop because he interrupted some rich dudes ” workout and lunch plans”? My god these people really are stupid. Well done on this guy for getting a drunk driver off the roads, no matter how rich or famous he is (or was, lol)
This was jaw droppingly stupid and tone deaf. How desperate must JT be if THAT is the kind of PR response he’s been able to cobble together?
It’s hard to believe that an actual crisis management firm would put this out, it’s beyond incriminating. The only explanation I can get behind is that this is JT’s idea – he’s certainly privileged and insular enough to think that attacking the arresting officer will make people sympathize with him, but I thought he would have enough money to hire people that would tell him otherwise. Apparently nobody is!
Looks like the same PR firm is representing BRF.
😂
This is really low. Justin and people like him love cops until they are ones getting arrested.
I hope this tactic boomerangs right back on him and all of his skeletons come crashing down. I am all for bad cops facing justice but a cop doing his job includes protecting the public from celebrities when they break the law. A very bad move by Timberlake imo. I am keeping my fingers crossed 🤞🏼 that his tour collapses.
Been there. Search and destroy the whistleblower; if that’s your only defense you are really scraping the bottom of the barrel and you have nothing else.
This part! If this is all the got, JT definitely fucked all the way up. Nobody is more defensive or projects harder than a narcissist accused of something they 100% did.
Wow, transparent much Timberlake? Just when I think I couldn’t dislike you more, you keep finding ways. I’m almost impressed. #TeamPoliceOfficerwhogotaDRUNKofftheroad
The thing is…this is a moronic way to handle it. There are lots of musicians and actors who got DWIs and their careers recovered just fine if no one was hurt. Whether genuine or not they make statements about how sorry and ashamed they are, how they need to do better, how they are so grateful no one was hurt. They pay their fine, and everyone has moved on before they complete whatever community service or education classes they are ordered to.
Taking this tactic means he is going to WEAR this. This is the only thing we will be talking about. Well, maybe the wife will file for divorce, that will get it out of the headlines. Hey, how often has he been going to that hotel? And with who? 😒
@Mia4S Right? Someone needs to explain the Streisand Effect to Justin and his crisis team.
This is all SUCH outdated crisis management strategy: “I only had one drink.” “I hired a P.I. to dig up dirt!” “I paid off some rando to give a story to the tabloids!” “My money and power will bury you!!”
WTF, it’s 2024: Post the notes app apology, keep the details vague, and drag out your wife/kids for a sympathy pap walk at a farmers market. It’s not that hard!
“I thought he would give me a break… It really interrupted my workout and lunch plans.“ 🙄🙄🙄
Spencer from Shelter Island would be singing a different tune about the police if someone broke into his house.
“In just three months on the force, Arkinson has earned a reputation among Sag Harbor’s wealthy residents, earning nicknames like “the Sag Harbor Nazi” and “little red-headed dips–t” for his strict enforcement of traffic laws.”
HAS THE COUNTRY Entered an authoritarian period where enforcing the law for everyone is considered a bad thing?
This poor cop, WHO DID EXACTLY WHAT HE WAS PAID TO DO HERE AND MADE THE STREETS SAFER BY REMOVING AN IMPAIRED DRIVER, is now unfortunately know around the fricking world as a so-called Nazi. Why? Because there are several papers like the Daily Fail worldwide and several of them printed this 23-year-old’s name.
Thank you, Michael Arkinson, for doing the right thing.
I have no idea why JT and his scummy friends are trying to defend JT via entitlement and attacking this cop for being a decent citizen. I really hope it severely backfires on them!
Wait – the cop gave those guys warnings (TimberLoser & the ‘it was on speakerphone I swear!’) and then gave them tickets on the second offence time around? And they’re still crying (a river)….. sweet baby J the entitlement is shocking. Justin truly is surrounded by the worst people. Sometimes you get the crisis management team you deserve.
Oh no, a young cop is actually doing his job and trying to protect local residents from drunk or distracted drivers? THE NERVE.
Why refuse the breathalyzer test if he only has one drink?!!!
Pedestrian deaths in the US have been rising for years now due to lax enforcement and shitty driving practices. Personally I’m glad to the the police putting effort into discouraging dangerous driving and making it safer out there for pedestrians cyclists and other (law-abiding) drivers. I hope this cop gets a commendation and support from his superiors!
No. No crisis PR, I’m not going to hate on a police officer for actually doing his job.
Ah. He is taking a page out of tRumps playbook and doxing/harassing someone who stood up to him and did the right thing. Icky, icky, ick. He is way overestimating his public goodwill and the willingness of the public to believe this narrative by someone throurougly disliked. Is he taking PR lessons in idiocy from Will-not?
Hopefully, like the aforementioned Orange Grifter, his insistence on not listening to or going along with the advice of the hired experts will result in a much harsher penalty.
What an entitled douche Timberlake is
I work in a similar type of wealthy summer resort area, and let me tell you, you do not do stupid traffic things in the off season, because the cops have nothing else to do and will absolutely pull you over and ticket for anything and everything. Even if it ruins your workout and lunch, LOL.
Justin’s team couldn’t be handling this worse. All he had to do was say “I may a really poor decision, I’m thankful no one was injured, and I will never do it again. I accept full responsibility and consequences” and everyone probably would have made fun of him for a few more days and that would have been it.
I think Justin and the crisis team took a gamble on ACAB sentiments outweighing people being pissed off at an irresponsible celebrity but they neglected to factor in that at any given time about 75% of the American public is ready to eat the uber-rich to varying degrees. I also think they badly overestimated the good will Justin had going into this.
And by going this hard against a cop getting a rich *ss, callous drunk driver off the road, they badly miscalculated how tired we are of elites getting off scott free while us normals get screwed.
They done effed up.
I also think they wildly underestimated how much Americans hate drunk drivers. And that’s across the board. With so much of the country depending on driving as their primary mode of transport, very few of us have been untouched by loss due to a road accident. Who was the actress who died fairly recently driving under the influence. Even though she was the only one physically harmed there was virtually no public sympathy for her. That should have been a lesson to everyone, especially considering she was well liked.
This is pretty low. Thinking JT’s not happy that the cops revealed that the arresting officer didn’t know who he was and that JT was worried the tour. The word tour. Lolz forever. But seriously, this is low.
WON’T SOMEONE PLEASE THINK OF THE POOR HAMPTONS ELITE!
Justin is such a clown.
When you’re used to privilege equality feels like oppression. “That cop is violating the proper order of things by applying the rules to everyone. He’s the one who’s wrong for not understanding that the rules don’t apply to ME and my friends.” That attitude is the problem, much more so than publicizing a public servant.
Doxxing the cop is an asshole move but he’s not quite the same as any other private citizen. His name has to be part of the public record of the arrest. Do we really want a system that keeps an arresting officer’s name secret? His salary has to be public info because he’s a public servant. The taxpayers have the right to know whom they’re paying and how much. His photo is probably on the department website and also needs to be available for the public, since he’s working for the community as a police officer. So his name, age, photo, and salary are already a matter of public record by virtue of his job.
Justin is a moron. Either he’s not listening or he’s getting bad advice. If he can’t handle public contrition and a mea culpa round on the talk shows then… If this isn’t his rock bottom then the next low is going to be even worse. I hope Jessica’s last haircut means that she has divorce papers locked and loaded. Run.
‘If this isn’t his rock bottom . . . ‘
hear hear!
“It REALLY interrupted my workout and lunch plans!” 🙄 Not QUITE as tone deaf as “this is going to ruin the tour!”, but reeks of entitled rich prick nonetheless.
Also, WHAT workout was interrupted?? The guy was DRIVING.
Oh gawd, they’re not gonna use “he’s a diabetic” excuse are they? Just admit your mistake, and be thankful you didn’t kill somebody.
A cop getting harassed for actually doing his job is kind of rich.
I personally can’t believe that a real “crisis” team would adopt this strategy – most celebs who get arrested stay quiet and put out through friends that they are taking time for contemplation with their families and/or going to rehab, right?
Or is this the same team of geniuses that Joe Jonas hired to smear Sophie Turner? I hope it goes just as well here as it did in that case, i.e. that he gets his ass handed to him.
I also wonder if all of the leaks this weekend were a surprise for his team, too. Frankly, I was surprised that people in the industry were pouring dirt on him, whether for his career choices, his addictions, or his ego/ bad behaviour. It’s pretty telling that people couldn’t wait to empty their burn bags as soon as the arraignment photo was released.
Are we surprised by this – of course they are going after the young cop, Timberlake was clearly triggered that he wasn’t recognised so is acting out like the entitled a$$hole we know him to be.
He knows he can’t bully the law itself so is going after what he can bully – the arresting cop. They are trying to get him fired.
Everyone coming together to defend a cop from an entitled alcoholic singer is quite the site lol
Michael Atkinson. Didn’t recognize Justin Timberlake. Asked “what tour?” Oh and stopped Justin Timberlake for running a stop sign . . . Y’know, not recognizing JT and asking THAT question should earn rookie cop Michael Atkinson a lifetime supply of donuts. Dunkin’ Donuts?
Dunkin’ Donuts needs to send rookie cop Michael Atkinson a basketof donuts. Didn’t recognize JT and asked “what tour?” alone should earn him a lifetime supply of donuts. 😂😂😂😂
Gee, what a shame, a policeman enforcing the law. A lot of criminal, as in felons, are caught by minor traffic violations so the “give me a break because it isn’t serious” is pretty pathetic. Running a stop sign is NOT a minor infraction especially because some entitled AH is impaired.
Weren’t there reports that Justin was “finishing” other people’s cocktails? My guess is if the bartender is telling the truth it’s possible he only served Justin one drink, but that Justin’s friends ordered the rest of the drinks and let Justin have them instead. Maybe that’s Justin’s way of getting away with lying about only having one drink. Alcoholics always find ways to tell half-truths and hide the actual details of their actions.
🎯🎯🎯
Seems like Justin is intent on ruining the tour. People already have a bad opinion of him but doxxing a cop for pulling over a drunk driver who was swerving through lanes and not stopping at stop signs isn’t going to improve that.
I guess it depends on how well the tour has sold – if its not a sell out then he might try and use this to pull out of it to save face. He’s not the crowd puller he once was – his last few albums haven’t done that well. He could be trying to create a ‘false arrest’ narrative to get around the tour insurers.
I was totally thinking the same thing. He can blame the poor tour sales on this and not the fact he isn’t popular anymore. What an a$$. I hope everyone can see thru these shenanigans.
After reading this I think this rookie deserves a promotion and some flowers.
Of course JT is worming his way out of accountability, as he always has.
I love how it starts out basically insulting the cop for turning 24 “this month” and then later says he was a toddler when Bye, Bye, Bye topped the charts in 2000. Um no, he would have been a baby in 2000. So yeah, Justin, he doesn’t know who your are or gives a crap who you are!!!
I’ve always disliked Justin Timberlake. I’m from Memphis and it’s infuriating when he turns his back on us during difficult times (“oh I’m from Millington”) but then wants to act all Memphis when good things happen here.
The LAST thing you want to do is mess with cops. NY cops in particular.
What a dumba$$
“ Although Spencer received a warning, his next run-in with Arkinson wasn’t so lenient. Pulled over for talking on his cell phone, Spencer protested that he was using speakerphone.
“He told me I should have been using Bluetooth,” Spencer told the outlet. Despite his explanations, Arkinson slapped him with a $145 ticket. “I thought he would give me a break… It really interrupted my workout and lunch plans.”
OMG QUIT MAKING ME ROOT FOR THE COP.
But seriously, how is this being so poorly handled?
I LOVE when people plead “But it was on speaker!” Like babe, holding it out in your hand on speaker while you talk into it is the same as holding it to your ear. Most cars these days have Bluetooth for speaker. NONE of these laws are new.
How do I send this police officer a basket of mini-muffins.
U turns aren’t legal in the off season, what a tool. Cop is doing his job. Good on him
wow I expected the worse from Mr. Me Me Me, but this is far beyond. The story could have just faded away if he quietly took responsibility. But noooooo he just can NEVER and now it’s become this.
I would be thrilled if police officers were enforcing traffic laws more diligently in my area! We frequently see a-holes blowing through stop signs or speeding through unmarked intersections, and I always grumble, “Where’s a cop who gives a crap about public safety when you need one?”
I just want to say that I am proud to be part of this common-sense community. Drunk drivers = bad! Routine, respectful, traffic cops = good! How hard is that? Have a great afternoon everyone.
This doesn’t make the people of Sag Harbor look good. 🙄
One can never underestimate the profound sense of privilege celebrities and the 1% possess.
Their world is their oyster.
I’ve know a couple of people who’ve died after being hit by a drunk driver on the roadways.
It is never ok to drink and drive. Especially a wealthy person who can call for a car and driver.
And the people with him who knew he was drunk? The hanger on’s are always the same.
I hope the judge has the same cranky attitude as the arresting officer.
I love this young cop didn’t recognize Justin because he couldn’t pull the “Do you know who I am?” card. Also the fact they quoted someone from Shelter Island made me LOL. It’s very close to Sag Harbor, only accessible by ferry. I’ve been to Shelter Island several times and the quote about “ruining my lunch and workout plans” is just perfect.
You know who was an overzealous cop? Derek Chauvin and every terrible cop out there like him who terrorize POC and act as judge and jury.
A cop doing his actual job by stopping a drunk driver is shouldn’t be groundbreaking, but here we are. The same rich, white elites who support militarizing the police sure don’t like it when *checks notes* laws apply to them too. Oh well! Very sad. Cry me a river…
All cops are bastards, but they’re not always the biggest bastards in the room.
JT of now punching down and calling a cop a gold-tooth- collecting n@zi?
he doesn’t deserve a public platform. Let’s agree to stop posting about him from now on and erase him from the Internet.
I’m wishing for the excellent write up and new nickname for JT, that Michael K. would have created for this story. Remember “I’m an American citizen by Lara Jean Poon.
Hmm the fact that he and his team are pushing back on this instead of just apologizing and keeping his head down makes me think there is more to the story- Why was he at a hotel bar? Who was he with?? Where was his wife Jessica at? Does he drink like this often? Someone needs to do a deep dive! !