Justin Timberlake’s team is attacking the young Hamptons cop who arrested him

This Justin Timberlake stuff has gotten crazy. One week ago, Justin got sh-tfaced at a hotel bar in Sag Harbor, then he got behind the wheel. A cop pulled him over, Justin refused a breathalyzer but he was so visibly intoxicated that the cop arrested him for a DWI and other traffic violations. Justin spent the night in jail and he’s due in court next month. He quickly hired a lawyer and a crisis management team. The crisis management team is horrible!! They’re so bad, they have people siding with Southampton POLICE. Justin’s team is clearly going after the arresting officer, and certain media outlets are happy to go along with it:

The rookie Sag Harbor cop who pulled over pop superstar Justin Timberlake for alleged drunk driving is well-known in the ritzy town, according to a report. Officer Michael Arkinson, who turns 24 this month, stopped the “SexyBack” singer Tuesday morning after allegedly seeing him blow a stop sign and swerve in the right lane. In just three months on the force, Arkinson has earned a reputation among Sag Harbor’s wealthy residents, earning nicknames like “the Sag Harbor Nazi” and “little red-headed dips–t” for his strict enforcement of traffic laws. Despite Timberlake’s global fame, Arkinson, who wasn’t even born when Timberlake joined NSync in 1995, had no clue who he was dealing with. By the time Timberlake’s hit “Bye Bye Bye” topped the charts in 2000, Arkinson was just a toddler. A writer from Shelter Island who identified himself as Spencer recounted an unpleasant encounter with Arkinson while searching for a parking spot in Sag Harbor and making a U-turn. “I was surprised he pulled me over,” Spencer told the Daily Mail. “It was off-season, and no one was around. It was a d–khead move. I felt like he pulled me over just for the sake of doing it.” Although Spencer received a warning, his next run-in with Arkinson wasn’t so lenient. Pulled over for talking on his cell phone, Spencer protested that he was using speakerphone. “He told me I should have been using Bluetooth,” Spencer told the outlet. Despite his explanations, Arkinson slapped him with a $145 ticket. “I thought he would give me a break… It really interrupted my workout and lunch plans. ‘I think Justin Timberlake was a victim of over-aggressive Sag Harbor police,” he added.

[From The NY Post]

The NY Post and the Daily Mail are also running photos of the cop, they’re publishing details about his life (where he went to school) and his salary. Like… am I supposed to hate a cop who arrested a drunk driver? Am I supposed to be in my feelings about a cop who cites rich Hamptonites for violating the law? As I said previously, it’s ACAB most days, but this guy got a drunk driver off the road and that’s a good thing. Justin could have hurt someone. This is how bad it is for Justin Timberlake – people are siding with the cop and saying outright that it’s f–ked up that Timberlake’s team is doxxing the arresting officer.

A few more things – this same cop had already given Justin a warning several minutes before the arrest. The cop told Justin he shouldn’t be driving and let him go without any arrests or citations. Minutes later, the cop observed Justin behind the wheel, driving drunk on the wrong side of the road. Justin is such a dumbass, my god. Last thing: Justin’s team likely paid off the bartender to claim, to People Magazine, that Justin only had one drink at the bar. Sure.

Rookie Sag Harbor cop who arrested Justin Timberlake already well-known by locals for strict enforcement of traffic laws after just three months on the force https://t.co/cbaVdbwMmP pic.twitter.com/6Olv5uipy7 — New York Post (@nypost) June 22, 2024

Sag Harbor cop who didn't recognize Justin Timberlake during DWI arrest is unmasked as rookie Michael Arkinson… and he's been infuriating the Hamptons elite for months https://t.co/QNgzeDtomY pic.twitter.com/3RUuJaPNl5 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) June 22, 2024