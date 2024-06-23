Justin Timberlake ‘has a bad reputation in Hollywood’ as an egotistical jerk

Last week, Justin Timberlake was arrested for driving while intoxicated and committing a couple of (likely alcohol-related) traffic violations. He could have hurt someone. He could have killed someone, getting behind the wheel while under the influence. Don’t let the jokes make you forget that – Justin is a 43 year old man who got sh-tfaced at a bar and then got behind the wheel. It’s almost always “ACAB” but props to the cop who made sure to get Justin’s drunk ass off the road. Also props to the cop for helping to create all of the memes and jokes about Justin’s arrest. People are obsessed with the detail of Justin reportedly saying “this is going to ruin the tour,” to which the cop asked “what tour?” Justin’s reply: “The world tour.”
Since his arrest, Justin and his team have been doing the most to spread the word far and wide that Justin was not drunk, that all of it was just some horrible misunderstanding. A source just told People that when Justin stayed overnight in jail after his DWI arrest, “He was freaking out and stayed up all night when he was in custody. He’s insisting he only had one drink and it wasn’t some wild night out.” Does anyone believe him? Meanwhile, it’s a different story once you go past his publicist’s damage control. From Page Six:
Justin Timberlake may not have his old swagger — especially after his latest album, “Everything I Thought It Was,” dropped off the Billboard 200 after just four weeks. Sources told The Post that the singer and actor’s career is not where he thought it would be at this point.
“The album didn’t do too well, and I don’t see Justin getting big acting roles right now,” said a well-placed Hollywood insider. “I just think Justin has a bad reputation in Hollywood as a bit of a jerk and a pain in the ass.”
“He’s got a bit of an ego,” said an industry insider.
While Timberlake has traded on his dimpled good looks and sunny charm for decades, he’s not been having a great year. “Everything I Thought It Was” became his first solo release to miss the No. 1 spot since “Justified” in 2002. The record was met with criticism and weaker than usual sales upon its release in March. Ticket sales for “The Forget Tomorrow World Tour” have been similarly lackluster. “His golden boy image is definitely depleted,” the Hollywood source said.
“Reptile,” last year’s Netflix thriller, saw Timberlake deemed by critics as making “his best impression of Ben Affleck in “Gone Girl.” His biggest success in recent years has come from voicing a character in the the “Trolls” movies. It’s surely not the career he imagined when, as The Post reported in 2010, he had his eyes on an Oscar nomination for his role in “The Social Network.” Back then, we reported that he was “doing things his own way, including attending Academy screenings on his own and privately reaching out to award winners and Academy darlings Tom Hanks and Kevin Spacey for campaigning advice.”
In the end, only co-star Jesse Eisenberg received nod, although Timberlake did get to open the Oscars in 2017 with a rambunctious performance of his nominated, self-penned song, “Can’t Stop The Feeling.” (From, yes, a “Trolls” movie.”)
Another industry insider said, “There have been rumors around Justin’s behavior for a long time. Maybe the bubble was about to burst and this was the pin that pricked the bubble.”
Page Six is told he and Biel have rented a house in Sag Harbor for the summer, as they did last year. “In today’s world you have to be really dumb to drink and drive,” the industry insider said. “Justin is showing off a side that I don’t think a lot of people knew about.”
In many ways, I’m surprised that this DWI arrest is being positioned as “a golden boy’s fall from grace” in the entertainment media, because in my mind, Justin has been in a significant decline for the past decade. The music isn’t good, he always seems like an arrogant jerk, there are lots of people in multiple industries who do not want to have anything to do with him. It’s not like this DWI happened when he was on top of the world – he’s been struggling professionally and probably personally for a long-ass time. Speaking of the “world tour,” here’s Justin looking absolutely strung out during a concert in May (the video has made the rounds post-arrest, and as I’ve been saying… Justin’s face has told the tale of his substance/alcohol abuse for a while).
A sober man does not refuse a breathalyser, especially if his reputation is on the line.
As a counterpoint to this argument because I’ve seen it a lot lately: yes they do. I come from a family of lawyers (who are good people). Many were ADA’s so me and my cousins grew up with what we called the death beeper (ADA’s have to take turns being on call for alcohol related car deaths so growing up we would just wake up in the middle of the night to the beeper going off and know somebody had died from drunk driving) – we do not take drunk driving lightly.
That said, I was always told to refuse the test. It’s just a piece of equipment, nothing is truly fail proof, and they would rather argue me out of the refusal than an incorrect read. Just wanted to provide some context from another point of view.
To add to above, refuse a breathalyzer if you are so inebriated that you could blow way over the DWI Mark and incur a higher charge that includes jail time.
@crowhood thank you for this nuanced take.
Prosecutor in Canada here – for the Canadian celebitches – in Canada it is a separate crime to refuse a breathalyzer or screening device. Same penalties as driving over 80 or driving impaired. I say that because of the comments re being advised to refuse in the states. Not in Canada. Also – courts here have generally accepted the functioning of the intoxilyzer/breathalyzer. It’s very hard to argue “it’s not working” in Canada. FYI.
Mtl.Ex.Pat, Europe seems similar to the Canada on this. The NLs does that too, and specifically with breathalysing: the field test indicates whether they bring you in to the station for a more accurate reading. You get the station breathalyzer twice, and if you have an issue with the results, you can ask for and pay for a blood test. Refusing to test means handing over your license for at least a few months.
crowhood, I have a friend that was relaxing after work and was halfway through a first drink when they got a call that a family member had an emergency and was in the hospital, and they were crying and rushing there when pulled over by a cop. The breathalyzer showed my friend at exactly .08, but it turns out that the officer hadn’t had their equipment calibrated in almost a year, and it was registering most people as a lot higher than they actually were. So the dui charges on my friend were dropped but they still got charged with reckless driving.
That being said, in my state you can also be charged with a violation of implied consent if you refuse a breathalyzer or blood draw. I’ve heard of people accepting that charge because it gives them time to get under the limit while they get a warrant from a judge for a blood draw, but that’s a pretty big gamble in my mind. Definitely easier and cheaper to call an Uber. And if I was a celebrity, I’d never drive myself anywhere, sobriety level be damned. I hate driving so a private car and driver would be the thing I’d splurge on 24/7
My fiancé is a judge and told me the same thing. Refuse the breathalyzer no matter how much the police pressure you. I’m sure many celebs are advised of the same.
This is surprising to hear. A refusal isn’t often charged criminally, but it is an automatic one year suspension of your license from the DMV regardless of the outcome of any DUI related infractions. The DMV holds their own hearings and are steadfast on this rule. As long as the officer performed their duties correctly (i.e. reading you the rights regarding the refusal), then there is no arguing this matter. Your lawyer will lose.
Not true. Blood test is more precise. But, he’s a douche. Timberfake was always problematic.
I wonder if some skeletons are going to come creeping out…
Absolutely, a blood test is extremely accurate. However, he probably could have requested one to prove that he only consumed a single drink and had no drugs in his system. Let’s just say he acted like he was guilty of a DUI.
One drink doesn’t make you drive in a manner that warrants a stop by the police. No one believes the was a misunderstanding
To be fair it depends on your tolerance – I know after one drink I’m already a bit woozy. But I’m not stupid enough to drive, even after just one drink.
When all your nasty chickens get together and decide to ride home. Oh well..
The album before this new one was a flop too. It’s bad for Justin for a long time, trolls was the last gasp of his career.
And his 2018 super bowl performance was mediocre at best.
I don’t even remember him performing at the Super Bowl.
@Amy Bee, then you’re lucky. It was a sh!tshow, from every angle, although the sound mixing got a lot of attention. It was like his mic was on the lowest setting possible. Plus, he tried covering Prince, a cardinal sin.
On another article, his friends are calling the policeman all kinds of names from rookie to overzealous. He didn’t learn anything, especially since it seems like he is surrounded by “yes men”.
The way they’re going after the arresting officer… I hope it leads to them releasing the dash cam.
Yeah, that poor guy!! I hope he gets promoted, they release the dashcam / bodycam footage, and these privileged a-holes learn to adjust their behavior.
JT’s arrest is actually one of the very few unifying events: thankfully most people no matter what their political affiliation want people to drink responsibly and not get behind the wheel if impaired. Just about everyone I kwon thinks he did something wrong and the cop was right. This rarely happens anymore.
In a world of Justin Timberlakes, be a Ryan Gosling.
You know Justin is still big mad that he wasn’t considered for La La Land.
OMG. Justin does not have the charisma for that movie. Ryan was perfect for it.
Ryan Gosling has been arrested for DUI himself, so not sure if you´re joking?
This has gone so far beyond the actual DUI issue that even the mention of Ryan Gosling is ridiculous.
Yes – Gosling was arrested for DUI in 2005. He plead the charge down to speeding which to me means he had a low BAC reading.
Ryan’s BAC was over the limit; if it wasnt he wouldnt have been charged with DUI. His plea was for a reduced charge of speeding, which is what people often do in this situation. We’ll never know Justin’s BAC so he’ll most likely be charged with running a stop sign/reckless driving. Fines, probation, community service. Case closed. The world tour continues!! lol
He’s had this coming for so long. The test of his character will be how he comes out of the other side.
Ugh. Has enough money to have bought a whole car on a whim to have someone drive him home in, and ends up with a DWI. Gross.
I forgot about the Social Network Oscar campaigning! LOL! Look I’ll even be fair, he was not terrible in that movie. He was pretty good even. But the supporting nominee if there had been one would have been Andrew Garfield or even, as much as I hate to admit this, Armie Hammer. Thinking he had enough goodwill in Hollywood to pull off the surprise nomination? LMAO! Know your lane Justin…and drive in it sober please. 🙄
I remember seeing an interview of the 3 of them – Jesse, Andrew, and Justin when they were promoting The Social Network and you could just tell that Andrew did not care for Justin at all. I remember David Fincher saying something along the lines of casting based on an actor’s essential traits, and that Andrew was the most emotional, which is why that scene when he confronts Mark hits so hard. Which is why Justin played dbag Sean Parker and Ben Affleck played the husband in Gone Girl. He always said the Brad was a lot more similar to Tyler Durden than one would think. Totally spot on.
“drive in it sober” 😭😭😭 That killed me!
I think the “fall from grace” angle is just for public consumption. It’s been obvious JT was declining – it’s just that insiders are now willing to say it out loud.
As much as I dislike him, he’ll be ok.
He’s a rich white guy who making people money ( even if he’s in a decline), celbs with bigger offenses have not suffered.
What’s gonna to happen, they put in in conservatorship?
Britney in her autobiography talks about him as a cheating a-hole and a party goer, it was more than 20 years ago.
What is really surprising for me, is that there are people who buy tickets for his concerts!
The only thing that will save his career now is an NSync tour but I bet those guys hate him too.
At the end of the day, the day is going to end 😅 Justin’s whole image that got him so much success was built off Black producers and Black culture. That’s cool, but he can’t be surprised when a different audience isn’t feeling Justin without the jerry curl.
I actually listened to his new album and it wasn’t bad! But he’s not a man of the culture. And I felt like he turned his back on it as soon as it didn’t suit him. As Kendrick would say, “You not a colleague, you a — colonizer.”
This DUI is just ick. We’ve known he was a jerk for years, but this takes it to new levels.
This was meant as a reply to Eleonor above
There’s Britney, then there’s Janet — and I’ve witnessed him acting rude and entitled at the Cannes Film Festival, at a time when Donald Freaking Sutherland and Mads Mikkelsen were on the jury, and Clooney and Spielberg premiered movies, and yeah.
JT was bigger in his own mind than everyone else.
In her autobiography BS talks about how badly she was treated publically after JT unfairly labeled her a cheater to launch his solo career and how devastated she was after he suddenly broke up with her. She would literally be boo’ed when she walked into public spaces because of the false narative around Cry Me a River. His ego cannot handle getting similar treatment (vilified in the media/publically and boos when he walks into rooms), but he also would never hold himself accountable for his career decline. He will always blame Britney and Janet for speaking out rather than his own behavior and lack of output. His eyes indicate more is going on with him than alcoholism. Jt needs treatment and not surrounded by people who codependently support his behavior.
“His eyes indicate more is going on with him than alcoholism.”
He looks depressed and out of it. His energy is off in that concert clip.
Maybe it’s hitting middle age. Middle age can do a number on you.
Also drugs. I’ve heard they can really mess somebody up…….
His eyes in the concert video are uncomfortable to look at.
That concert video … ugh
It’s giving me flashbacks to wedding receptions and reunions where That.One.Guy. had waaay too much to drink, was dancing around messily, sweating and slamming into other people, causing a scene and just would not stop until he either puked in public, fell down and injured himself, or crashed into/knocked down the cheese station or wedding cake or the bride and her grampa. Sometimes with a bonus trio of loud drunk bros/women egging him on.
May Mr. “Dick-in-a-Box” have the full weight of the law come down on him.
So. Wasn’t it reported that he had been out with friends? Or did I just imagine reading that?
If so, why didn’t one of them step in and step up?
J.T. could have set an example. “I knew I had too much to drink, so I had a buddy drive me home (or to my hotel)
He may be a twat waffle but he would have scored points especially with the police who would have used him as a smart decision maker
As it is, he set an example for sure
If he had done that he wouldn’t even have come to the attention of the cops.
Wow that video of his performance smh he was definitely on something alot harder then alcohol
Cocaine eyes if I ever saw them.
When/if he goes before a judge, the only evidence will be the officer’s report and body-cam, if available. His lawyer will convince him to plead guilty where he’ll be fined and sentenced to community service. It won’t make people happy but that’s the law.
Well his lawyer said they are gonna fight it. That is why they aren’t releasing body-cam yet according to the TMZ, since it is currently under investigation. My guess, his team will try to bury the body-cam and throw the policeman under the bus. The tabloids already identified the poor guy and are calling him “overzealous”.
That’s what lawyers are paid to say. JT is not the first celebrity DUI and considering how few of them wind up with any serious jail time, I don’t see his outcome being any different.
I was shocked to see so many Justin sympathizers. There was even an oped on CNN about how people are being mean to him online. I don’t get it. I liked NSYNC, Brittany, etc as a kid back then. But no amount of millennial nostalgia would keep me from seeing him for who he’s been showing us all these years since.