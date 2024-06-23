Prince William took Charlotte & George to see Taylor Swift’s Eras concert

Well well well. Taylor Swift’s European tour is in full swing, and she’s been in the UK for more than a week, performing first in Scotland, then Wales (Cardiff) and currently she’s taken up residence at Wembley Stadium (next weekend she’ll be in Dublin). European Swifties have had to watch North American, South American, Australian and Asian Swifties have all the fun for far too long, so the Europeans are really showing out. There are already European outlets doing pieces on the “Swift economic bump” that comes from the Eras Tour coming to town – a phenomenon familiar to North and South America, as it’s already been widely covered here. They seem shocked by it.
So, you get the idea. Taylor Swift is in London and of course the Windsors had to acknowledge her. The Royal Guards played “Shake It Off” outside Buckingham Palace on Friday, which should have been a big indication that one of the Windsors would turn out to Taylor’s Friday show. Well, it was Prince William. He took Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the Eras concert on his birthday. Kensington Palace and Taylor Swift BOTH posted different selfies that they took backstage. William, George and Charlotte even got to meet Travis Kelce, who was also there. KP posted their selfie with the message: “Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour.” Taylor’s message was “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start.”
In case you’re wondering, William and Taylor have met before. In 2013, she performed at a Kensington Palace gala to benefit Centrepoint. Taylor, William and Jon Bon Jovi were on stage together, singing “Livin’ on a Prayer.” I tend to believe that Taylor falls more on the royalist side of things anyway – she’s always seen herself as a princess, you know? I’m bringing up a few stories because I know they’ll get regurgitated by the British media: reportedly, the Duchess of Sussex asked Taylor to appear on Archetypes and Taylor turned her down (as Taylor says no to almost every pod request), and there was some talk that Meghan went to see the Eras Tour when it was in LA last year, but there were never any photos of that. There were plenty of photos and videos when Meghan went to multiple Beyonce concerts though, I’m just sayin’.
Last thing: there’s footage of William “dad dancing” during “Shake It Off.” He really decided to “shake it” and if you didn’t know better, you would think he had just been electrocuted. That’s not “dad dancing,” that’s some new category of awkwardness. We’ll see more of this throughout the year too – William out with the kids solo. This too is part of the deal worked out over the past six months. William has more access to the children.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instagram.
Huevo looks ridiculous singing and dancing. Trying to play the hot single dad. At least he took the two eldest not just George. William is so embarrassing.
Charlotte probably put her foot down at the suggestion of excluding her!
Charlotte looks practically ecstatic and even George looks unusually thrilled. I guess good for Huevo for taking both of them.
I would say I worried less about looking silly when I was just out having fun with my kids, especially when they were young and not hostile yet.
But I’m not William, and not a narcissist, so I can only imagine what he was actually thinking.
Finally an event the kids can actually enjoy.
Agree that Charlotte looks hyped, she has her sparkling top on which is probably finally something that she choose to wear.
In their world meeting TS is hella of lot more impressive than the king or some foriegn royalty/politician.
I don’t see any bad in this.
I thought William did not want to over expose his children.
Is he being forced to use them for PR like this.
Nothing wrong with them being at the concert but what was the purpose of officially releasing the photo?
Why criticize a guy out having fun with his children and enjoying some music. We aren’t all good dancers. His dad and wife have cancer, blowing off a little steam while having a time with your kids is wonderful.
I agree with Missy. Why make a big deal about a dad taking his children to a TS concert.
This is, by far, the best thing William has done in years. I was actually quite delighted by it.
That’s pretty sad.
It really is. Both kids are the happiest I’ve seen in pictures, and William once again looks happiest and loosest without Khate.
Same.
You really nailed it.
Such a doofus he can’t dance or sing
Charlotte is clearly a Swiftie! Look how excited she is! Nice to see her getting to go out and have fun too, rather than just George. Who also looks surprisingly into it!
I love that Taylor is the more famous face here and she just went a long way toward rehabbing his image. He needed the photo more than she did.
Travis wearing the USA hat is also cracking me up.
Kids look cute though, and they are smiling like they had a lot of fun!
From what I have seen on social media the swifties were not thrilled that she took a picture with William. They were dragging him pretty hard. William is just very unlikable.
The Swifties are rabid critters anyway. Tbh I’m no fan of Taylor. But I think this was more of a selfie with the kids and once again William was like AND ME AND ME ME ME.
I’m not going to hold it against her for taking a selfie with two kids. There wasn’t any way she could exclude William even if she wanted.
Yes, that selfie should have just been Taylor, Charlotte and George.
And you know this is one of hundreds per week she does, after which she is on to the next thing and won’t think twice about it.
William on the other hand will milk this for his PR for months.
@Sass That’s hilarious you consider Swifties “rabid critters” yet fail to recognize that same behavior when going after a certain royal family, self awareness doesn’t exist here🤣
It brings back the lack of inclusiveness and adjacency to white supremacy TS was/is known for. BRF upholds WS and given WilKat past history…
Aw – what’s she gonna do? Tell a man and his kids “No selfie for you!”
It’s not Taylor’s fault white right christians used to try to claim her (she looks perfect for them!), but, honestly, that was not her choice.
She vocally supported Biden in 2020 and hasn’t shied from supporting Democratic politicians and causes. She’s always quietly donated a lot of money to charity/advocacy groups in each city on her tour.
@Ginger are Swifties really upset about this? From what I know, her fans aren’t the most inclusive bunch and I’ve already seen them dragging Meg into this and attacking her.
Is William channeling Trump shaking his fist and yelling.
I think he thinks it’s called dancing…
Kaiser nailed it by saying he looked like he was being electrocuted. All that’s missing is the cartoon image of his rib cage.
I’m just shocked that George was able to leave the house without having to put on a suit. And I’m also shocked that Charlotte was able to leave the house at all. Guess her confinement era is over. All’s well that ends well. I hope.
TS looks like she’s trying to impersonate Kate with her mouth gaping open.
He’s still wearing ‘Friday casual’ clothes of a banker aka collared shirt. Can’t that poor kid wear a long sleeve T or any kid style clothes? It’s appalling how they make him /them dress.. Thank God Charlotte was allowed to Sparkle up.
He is wearing jeans, though. Progress, however small.
Unfortunately some rabid idiots are using this to claim that TS has claimed the RF side. If so, doesn’t say much for her. I’m sure though that PW has the connections to get backstage at any concert in the UK.
She also posted it on her account. It says very much.
She is being clear as day. She was obsessed with the Kennedys so why wouldn’t she love the real association with “Camelot”? She may have turned down performing at Charle’s coronation, but mark my words, she might show up for William’s.
Even though I’m not a fan of hers, this is fine—the children have been through a lot and deserve the obvious pleasure they derive from that experience/shoutout.
The only thing that’s important about her posting this pic on her social is that Travis is in the picture. They’ve gone Instagram official and it is adorable
@Fancyhat, oh wow, 34 years old woman going official with her boyfriend on social media. lol. grow up.
sry to say but this is huge coming from taylor. she doesn’t use social media often and chose to do it to post a selfie with PW and give him a shout out🤢
Makes me glad that I don’t follow her or support her in any way then.
Yeah as much as people wanna downplay it this is a massive PR boost for William after the gigantic flop to begin the year. Beyoncé supporting Harry and Meghan was a big deal as well.
KP said they wanted to target a younger audience and they are finally doing it.
If William and Kate could only let go of their briefing/hatefest against Harry and Meghan than I think this new direction could work for them.
If they don’t all this free PR will go to waste.
Next up look for William to try and snag something with Ryan Reynolds in Wales with Deadpool coming out.
Why do you think W&K need to let go of their hate for the Swifties to follow them? TS fans don’t seem to have a problem with hating on anyone that they perceive TS wants them to.
🎯
It’s also ultimately about where the power lies. The future kings of England. If you’re a capitalist like Taylor you want the connection and many other celebrities as well will/have followed suit.
Harry is fighting against a lot of those power structures and unfortunately that leads to alienation from those people who only want to make money and not necessarily make a difference.
There aren’t ‘sides’ unless you’re 12 or part of the royal family or British media. TS doesn’t care. Nor does Harry or Meghan.
Of course they’re saying TS is taking ‘sides’ because people buy into it.
And if she does, so what? Harry isn’t crying about it. They’re smart and not engaging in this bs.
I refuse to draw the dud head of Sussex into this.
Celeb after celeb (see Colbert and Emily blunt) talk about how wonderful Taylor was to their daughters. Colbert said he’d follow Taylor into battle after how lovely, attentive and complimentary she was to his young teen.
And I LOVE that for charlotte. Hope she and George had a great time.
And Taylor lived in the uk for years, so seeing top royals is probably a big deal to her.
I am sure Taylor would be just as lovely to the Sussex children.
But this is not Taylor choosing sides.
Taylor is 100% choosing a side. She is very careful about how she uses her SM and she has made it abundantly clear she is team KP. She has even tagged them and taken backstage pics with them and posted those to SM.
Yeah this narrative that she’s chosen a side is absurd. Taylor is a businesswoman, being smart.
I don’t get all of the hate directed at her as if she isn’t pushing Swifties to register to vote for women’s freedom and for LGBTQ rights and more. She paid her workers hundreds of thousands in bonuses, which no one else has done.
She loves to boost kids, especially young girls, and has been a good role model compared to a lot of pop stars before her.
Is she Beyonce? Of course not. No one is Beyonce, except B. But she does her brand well and she’s not going to turn down a deal for the guards to play a song of hers when she’s in town and a selfie with the royals. It hardly means she’s chosen a side.
@WithTheAmerican Taylor is like a lot of white women who voted for Trump. They may not 100% align with his values but they support and uphold the position of their husbands and their family’s pecking order in society.
She also has form for dating problematic men and using liberal men to then rehab her image.
Her PR people maybe the ones arranging all these meets but she is still going along with it.
Cutting her some slack for one moment I suspect that she did this meet to give comfort to children whose mother is very ill so as to distract them, that is to be admired and celebrated. But at the same time the reaction of the RW press and William’s eagerness to make a meal out of it speaks volumes.
OMG you people sound like Donnie Drumpf complaining about TayTay not liking him.🙄
I don’t know that TS is choosing a side here. I suspect that like many Americans she doesn’t follow the British royals (why would she?) and doesn’t even know there are sides. Maybe she just saw two kids who have a “sick” mom and needed a fun night. And, honestly, George and Charlotte (especially Charlotte) look so happy that it makes me happy for them. A year ago, my niece took her daughter to see TS and she loved it—and she hadn’t even been through some things like Charlotte.
Taylor made not have claimed a side, but this is a rich white woman and while many want to pretend she is some progressive icon, she really is not and never will be. Her entire career has been to go where the money is.
That’s the point.. Her career is about the money. Sides in this battle is childish unless you’ve skin in the game. She’s not a Sussex friend. Who cares? She’s a celeb doing her thing.
Exactly. I know her PR move of dating an All American football player worked very well to give amnesia to apparently the whole world, but she was happily dealing with a racist mysogynist piece of shit right before that. She’s shown plenty of times who she is.
Just one big eyeroll. At least the kids look happy.
The biggest eyeroll. This is so bloody desperate. He wants celebrities to like him so bad and TS is a save bet because she is an anglophile
KP posted the photo of them taking the selfie? I understand that there would be photographers capturing that moment, but I think it’s ill conceived at best to post it.
Pegs doesn’t look like a Fun Dad indulging his kid’s fandom of Swift- he looks like a pathetic celebrity chaser. Desperate to look “cooler” than his brother.
Yeah KP’s picture was weird. I don’t see why they couldn’t just pose for a photo like normal people.
PR is PR’ing. It is very rare for Taylor to take selfies with someone and upload it on her account with a personal message. No doubt she is a supporter of W&K. There is a children book about Taylor and it says something like Taylor has always spoke about racial injustice. lol. She is the Queen of Status Quo. When I mentioned before that Taylor would never been seen with Meghan, people yelled at me here. This is who she is. She didn’t speak about racists supporting her, calling her “pure Aryan goddess” for years, but she tried to sue a blogger who reported about it and ACLU got involved. I don’t know why people are so blind to that.
this 100%. for her to do this with PW out of all ppl??? this is a statement.
This all day. She has shown us who she is many, many times. Everything you’ve mentioned plus dating Matt Healy, an outspoken racist. She does not care about social justice. She does not care about black and brown people.
And before anyone says it’s not a big deal, she just posed for a pic with them…she also posted it as the first ever pic of Travis on her SM, with the caption wishing William a happy bday…that’s a huge show of support for the RF.
Didn’t know all this. Makes me proud to not be a TS fan.
She is a southerner and a ton of southern white girls are very into the English aristocracy in general. It reminds them of their glorious antebellum past. TS’s bestie Blake Lively had her wedding on an old plantation, lest we forget. SMH.
She’s not a southerner. She’s originally from Pennsylvania. Her family moved to Nashville when she was a teenager, to help her break into the country music scene.
I didn’t realize this was her first time posting Travis. Interesting…
Huh? Taylor is from Pennsylvania.
21 years is long enough. Remember Blake Lively’s revolting website Preserve, dedicated to preserving that lily white archetype, The Southern Belle? The company you keep.,,
Taylor would have voted for Reagan back in the day. She’s not a progressive. She is against the looney tune version of the GOP, but has this woman even really openly said anything about reproductive rights being removed from women? None of her shows platform any political issues because she is there to make money from everyone.
So of course she will support the establishment embodied by William and the kids. Rich white women from Tennessee are going to be rich white women.
Actually, she speaks about reproductive rights a lot.
Here’s her statement on the day it happened, posted above Michelle Obama’s comment.
I’ll just say that it only helps MAGA to hate on TS, who is driving a huge contingency of young women to register to vote in elections because of the overturn of Roe.
And before that, she spoke up against Marsha Blackburn because of Marsha’s attacks on LGBTQ.
https://x.com/taylorswift13/status/1540382753677627393?s=61&t=5OBHgS5IHpuBp4Ov0gMmtw
Making one statement is really nothing. How come she doesn’t talk about it during her concerts when she could reach millions? She has always played this game of footsie with feminist issues. She sure talks a lot more about how she wanted control of her original recordings which helps her directly profit.
Pointing out she’s superficial in her support of social issues doesn’t help MAGA because by remaining silent during the concerts, she lets them continue to believe their nonsense.
There are tons of artists who walk the walk on social issues, Taylor isn’t one of them. And people need to just accept that.
Happy for the kids, this will likely be something they always remember. Love that Charlotte wasn’t excluded for a change.
ITA, Zia: Nice that the kids (including Charlotte for a change) did something fun.
They look like they had a great time, so good for them. William’s dancing was so awkward but at least he was into it. I am a horrible dancer myself but I don’t care, I just do me.
I wonder if Charlotte just doesnt like Aston Villa and that’s why it’s just George. Wouldn’t be the craziest thing in the world.
I also don’t think he EVER lost access to the children in any way shape or form.
they all look happy, good for the kids. and this is huge coming from taylor, she’s the most famous celeb out there at the moment with the biggest fanbase out there. for her to post a selfie with william…wow
also taylor using a pic with william to go IG official with travis 😂 😂 😂
I’m gonna be straight. I thought it was a lovely set of pictures. I can’t stand him but, they all looked to be having a great time. The kids and William looked happy and relaxed and although they’re “royalty” there was none of the usual stuffiness and formality which seems to occur when Kate is around. No-one seems to be on their best behaviour and were obviously happy to meet one of their idols. I’m pretty sure if Kate had been with them the pictures would have given off a completely different vibe. In fact I’m willing to bet she’d have put George in a suit!
Kate might get flirty with Travis
Tessa, that’s hilarious
Looks like a fun evening for everyone.
I get it that he was having a good time and letting loose but he looked less than cool. The kids seemed to have had a great time and that is what counts. I could care less if wills needed this time or not.
I wonder if the kids understand that seeing Taylor in person, backstage, is not as big a deal for them – they are the FK’s children and one happens to be the FFK. Do they know all they have to do is put in a call and that most kids can’t do what they do?
Even if they were told, would it make a difference?
They’re being raised thinking their bloodline is ordained by god.
It’s gross.
But are they? William doesn’t believe in god, so it could be a bit awkward when he becomes god’s anointed and head of the Church.
I had a similar thought. While these pictures are cute and I’m sure it was a night the kids will remember, something about it just brought home to me how privileged these kids are. I mean we all know that, but I felt like this was a very concrete example. The kids said they wanted to see Taylor swift, so box seats secured, no security checks, police escort, etc.
It’s not their fault obviously but something about this just made me think “man those kids are in an ultra rich ultra privileged bubble.”
Many comments about them in social media being normal kids and clearly they aren’t. They never will be. But this was more about William than them anyway. Zara’s kids also attended the concert but they didn’t have their photos plastered in their public social media account and international media in quite the same way.
Honestly, those are some of the realest and most natural smiles I’ve seen on those kids. Good for them. I hope they had a blast. Wish those kids well. William is a cringe as usual. I wish everything wasn’t such a competition. But here we are. The BM continues to play games. Grown adults writing stories about how oooh Meghan must be upset bc William took a pic with Taylor. Please. It’s juvenile click-bait.
That was my feeling, too. It’s the most relatable thing I’ve seen him do, bad dancing and all
Oh, I didn’t think William was cringe in a relatable dad dancing way. He was cringe in a very William Windsor way. Which is actually rather alienating. But the kids look genuinely happy in this pic as opposed to most of the ones released by KP. As they should. They’re meeting TS, a very privileged moment, as opposed to posing for a family portrait. But they’re genuinely smiling and it’s nice to see. It’s nice to see any kid genuinely smiling and happy. Dads taking their daughters and sons to concerts is generally a cute thing. My dad took me to a Paula Abdul concert😂.
This is what I’ve been saying. It’s juvenile. The whole us VS them Windsor style is juvenile.. The people who perpetrate it are the royals and the rota.
Yeah, tbh, I don’t care that much that Taylor took a pic with William and the kids. They look happy. William continues to be William which is too say an unpleasant person who leaks and plants stories about family members. It’s the reaction and competition set up by the RF and the rota that skeeves me out.
It’s the Willam and Kate “fans” who made it a thing with Taylor taking a selfie. And rota like Richard Eden.
I’m sure there are some real fans out there but so many of them just seem like rota reporters on their burner accounts. Or KP interns on their burner accounts.
Will huevo get an invite if Travis and Taylor get married
Not unless they want a repeat of what happened to the Westminsters. KP and the BM will make T&T’s wedding all about William.
I don’t think it would be as bad as if Harry and Meghan had accepted Hugh’s invitation. William is not interesting enough. Sites like the D Excess run far more stories about Harry and Meghan every day than they do about the rest of them put together.
I hope he made the time to do something special with Louis to make up for missing the concert. I was the youngest child and only girl and so if I was too small to stay up late for a special event them both parents would make sure that I got my fair share of attention and treats during the day.
I am of the opinion that Louis is NOT a Swiftie😜
I’m not a big Swiftie but I’m impressed how she’s build a very successful empire around her brand.
“There are already European outlets doing pieces on the “Swift economic bump…They seem shocked by it.”
Being in Europe right now, this is 100% correct. She’s the talk of the town everywhere as she’s helping push up their economies which has been pretty stagnant.
There’s also a lot of Americans in Europe just for her concert.
I also agree with @Kaiser that Taylor is helping the BRF more with better PR(that they can’t do themselves).
The way that the press are pitting Taylor Swift & The Wails against Beyonce & Sussexes is making me feel very uncomfortable. I know William has a long history with Taylor Swift but the way he is leaning into this rhetoric is concerning….
It’s very similar to Clarke v Reese, Serena v Sharapova, Michelle Obama v Melania Trump.
“I know William has a long history with Taylor Swift”
I am not aware of that. Are there any reports that they ever met except that one event a decade ago? Taylor has lived in UK many years, but I don’t remember seeing her in any royal event except that one thing.
It’s that one event. I highly doubt they have a long history together.
She probably doesn’t even remember meeting him.
@Ginger, thanks. It is weird I saw a few comments like that, but didn’t remember seeing her in any recent royal event when she was living in UK. Maybe, her ex (Joe) wasn’t into royals, who knows.
Yes — so many things that could be viewed and celebrated as independently applauded accomplishments are, instead, framed in the media as competitions. And, always, there is a Great White Hope.
They don’t have a long history and yeah the competition narrative is really immature. It’s not Taylor v Beyoncé. And it’s not William and Taylor v Sussexes and Beyoncé. William can only wish to be so cool.
Seriously the way people are rewriting Taylor’s history to pretend she’s never stood up for women so they can throw her in with MAGA is weird.
MAGA is mad at Taylor because she’s pushing young women to register to vote! Maybe people should save their hatred of her for after the election.
Well said.
Look at Peggy checking off two of his “I can do anything my brother can” items on his list in one night..
✔️I go to concerts also
✔️meet a NFL player
Look at Peggy go🙄🫣
Exactly my thoughts!
Taylor and Travis’s relatives were there but no photos of them.
There was a video of Travis’s brother and recently retired Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce walking around before the concert began.
LOL! 🎶Check baby, check baby, one, two! 🎶
He’s so pathetic. 🤣
100% this.
It’s really pathetic and speaks to Bill’s hugely damaged psyche.
You can always tell who the raging Narc is by who decided to get help later in life. Harry understood how his childhood had messed him up and sought help. Harry is attempting to break generational curses just like Meghan.
William is doomed to act out for the rest of his days.
Lol y’all know he’s going to be checking off an NFL game this fall. That man’s going to be at a Chiefs game😂. Bet.
First, I think Harry’s NFL event far out weighs willy’s, by being a special invite to do the presentation.
Second, where’s the outrage at willy out having fun while his beloved wife is having cancer? But Meghan isn’t allowed to breathe or share gifts with her friends?
Third, I recall for weeks after H&M went to the Beyonce concerts, all the noise from the BM and Rota rats about H&M partying while the dutiful WanKs were “working “.
Going to Swift’s concert is a KP driven PR move meant to rehabilitate William’s image. William has been blamed for Kate’s disappearance and this is Clean Up on Aisle 4. CNN ran a segment about the concert and how important for the BRF to be seen as more open and that includes talking about Kate’s “cancer”. Taylor was used but she probably got something in exchange. Look for an honorary damehood to come Swifty’s way.
Swift made the front pages of the DM and global news cycle – that is what she got from this.
The comments on the DM page are HILARIOUS bc they’re all saying they can’t understand why she is so popular but she must be nice bc she is team William and not Team Harry.
Swift has aligned herself with everything that William represents and went as far as tagging KP so I hope she is ready to go all the way with that.
Yes going to this concert is part of the single dad rollout and not related to H and M at all. He got great PR for this because a rich person getting VIP access means great dad. We even see some of its effects in the comments here but a bit more muted.
I will say it is a better thing to bring your kids to a concert on your birthday then to set up a narcissistic fashion shoot. William is much smarter with that stuff.
This was a huge PR bump for Billy and he desperately needed it. Will it last? lol no. Also Mike and Zara Tindall were there as were their kids (I think Peter was there too).
It appears European royals are a fan of Swift, too. Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia of Spain were there with their friends (night 1) as was “crown princess” (lol) Marie Chantal of Greece and her daughter Olympia of Greece were there on night 2. I know Taylor Swift has a lot of poc fans too but it’s interesting to see that royals in particular are fans of hers…
So going to a concert is no longer unroyal? And hopefully this puts an end to the demand that Harry and Meghan do nothing while Kate and Charles have cancer. I think this whole thing is sad as shows how desperate William is to be popular and for people to believe that he’s better and cooler than Harry. It’s obvious that the press were told that William was going to the concert because they all retweeted the Royal Band playing Shake it off and started hinting that William was going to attend. Then Roya Nikkhah quote tweeted some fan account that said he and the children were going to see Taylor Swift. A lot of royalists are swifties so Taylor agreeing post a picture to promote William seems on brand for me. It’s clear that was there was coordination between Taylor’s team and KP.
Lol Eden actually posted something about how miserable Harry was at Bey’s concert. He chose the one picture where Harry was scowling at the paps and media as an illustration of how much more open and kind William is.
The whole thing is a mess.
How much dog food does Eden get because he took one frozen moment of Harry not dancing and ignored all the other footage of Harry dancing in order to say that.
Royalists (who else is dumb enough to read Maureen’s crap) will always believe Harry was dragged to see Beyonce and he’s miserable. Meghan makes him miserable (and barefoot) and really he wants to be ‘home’ dad dancing with willy at a Taylor concert. Actual common sense doesn’t matter. It’s all fake, it’s all pr. Why would they even suggest Harry is happy? It doesn’t fit the narrative. And they’ll never say it (certainly not Maureen who is as deluded as Levin).
Once again, it’s the way the BM slams Meghan and Harry for anything. They ridiculed them for attending Beyoncé, tried to make it seem like Harry was miserable. Meanwhile, they praise William for going to a concert. This is what’s ridiculous. The BM desperately wants William to be seen as cool and liked and popular. Like if the man is cool he’ll be seen as cool and not need to be artificially propped up.
This is the thing. William bringing his kids to a concert isn’t a thing, but the way the British media attacked Meghan for the same damn thing is just disgusting. It’s just racist.
Not surprising at all. In any two party system or two party conflict, it is natural for people to pick sides. Taylor Swift standing with the Prince William aka the right-wing side is not the shock that some are making it out to be. Taylor or her team are smart people. They know how to pander to the “right” people. To me Taylor’s so-called liberal leaning ways has always been about centering white women and white women only. I also don’t thinks she makes a secret of that tbh. When Taylor shouts down with the patriarchy, believe her but do NOT confuse that with someone who believes in equality for all genders and races.
^^100% agree with this.
Taylor knows which side her bread is buttered and will NEVER rock the boat.
She’s 34 and likely to get married and sprogged up in the next few years so will seamlessly make the shift to Insta influencer Royalty whilst her career winds down before she pivots again to TV personality.
She needs to pander to the masses looking for the next ‘great white hope’. She knows how to play this game.
Does Taylor even speak of reproductive rights during her concerts? If she isn’t using that large platform to talk about that then she’s pretty fake in her support. She won’t ever have to worry about needing an abortion or access to birth control, but her fans will.
Dude is soooo CRINGE!!!!!! :rolleyes:
There is a meme going around about how Taylor got an entire stadium to scream “F— the patriarchy” with two future kings present. Boss move.
Also, you guys are missing the petty. She posted her new boyfriend with the royal family in her ex’s city, weeks after he gave that lame interview. Taylor is dominating London right now and that’s probably gotta sting, ha.
Is it really a boss move if she posed with the patriarchy after the show?
This 100%
Down with the patriarchy and then poses with the direct descendant of said patriarchy that has caused so much pain and bl00dshed to many for centuries.
Okay I’m laughing now. Saying f*ck the patriarchy and then taking a selfie with the patriarchy does not make sense.
lol. Is this how some swifties are coping with her coming out? She is cheesing with the patriarchy right there. Patriarchy ✨Taylor’s Version✨ seems to be only about boys who break her heart. This is the extent of her feminism.
Tell-tale sign is calling Joe’s interview “lame.” Which part of him going on the record about the ending of a “loving, committed” relationship was lame? Joe seriously deserves the best relationship after the trauma of what these rabid fans put him through.
@Lux, that woman wrote a song about pleasuring herself to Matty while in relationship with Joe and apparently she is the classy one. They are literally a cult at this point.
fck the patriarchy??? she doesn’t care and uses it when it benefits her. taylor is a white feminist (at ‘best’, as she only cares about herself) and chose to pose with him after the show and post the pic to her millions of followers including a shout out.
The way Swifties are so obsessed with the idea of Taylor Swift’s exes being humiliated and miserable simply because she’s not dating them anymore needs to be studied. Like it never occurs to them that for her exes Taylor is just an ex and not The One That Got Away.
Anyways, why does every picture post by KP this entire year looks so damn fake? I know this isn’t AI, but Jesus do they not have anyone on staff who can take a picture that looks natural?
Taylor is the plantation owner’s wife and not a real opponent of the patriarchy. She just says dumb slogans but she’s done nothing serious in fighting against the restrictions of reproductive rights. She’s awfully quiet about the red states where women can die during miscarriages. Does she talk about that during her shows?
explain what joe alwyn did wrong to generate such hatred and obsession among swifties? why does he deserve to be humiliated and needs to be reminded of his ex all the time? why can’t they all move on?
if taylor is that obsessed with her ex after dating a racist and now having a new bf with questionable behavior, then she needs some serious help and so do her fans.
This seems to happen everytime Taylor has an issue with someone. Her cult blindly attacks people on social media and she does little to tell them to stop.
I’ve seen that meme but it’s not a boss move. She said fuck the patriarchy and then literally posed with the patriarchy and posted it to her social media.
Taylor looks out for Taylor and Taylor’s image before anything else, and that’s fine, she’s a businesswoman and it’s not that different from many other pop stars.
But she’s not the one who’s going to topple the patriarchy no matter how much she and her fans hate scooter.
Good decision to leave Louis home for this. An energetic 6 year old will grow easily tired, thirsty and hungry and need a rest break. Is a loud 3 hour event requiring stamina and engagement an appropriate place for him? Not yet.
^^ He was there apparently.
He looked really stressed out on the balcony once when there was a flypass hands over his ears, he might be hypersensitive to noise. Last time I went to a pop concert there should have been a warning to bring ear defenders.
My 9 year old was the same way with loud noises- she still hasn’t completely grown out of it. The noise is overwhelming.
He looked really stressed out on the balcony once when there was a flypass hands over his ears, he might be hypersensitive to noise. Last time I went to a pop concert there should have been a warning to bring ear defenders. One of my son’s was like that.
The kids, esp Charlotte look, thrilled to be meeting Taylor – so does Peggy TBH. They all look like they were having fun, even Peggy and his bad dad dancing (we know he can’t dance).
And yeah, interesting that this is all about him and his ‘single dad taking his kids out’ vibe thats being pushed. Kate could have joined them, we know she’s ‘well’ enough to.
Look Taylor’s gonna taylor. Until she has a reason to examine her privilege she’s not going to. Can we just be happy that for once the kids did NOT look like Edwardian ghost children! The actually look all the way happy! Lets go with that.
William isn’t the weirdo about the clothing issue. The kids seem to dress like regular kids when it’s their weekend with him.
I think Kate puts them is suits because of her own insecurity about being properly dressed.
I learned some things reading everyone’s comments.
For me I was so glad that Charlotte was included especially since she looked so delighted. I liked that the kids got to go to something like a Taylor Swift Concert instead of the boring family functions.
Those concerts are positive community fun and good for them.
George didn’t have to wear a suit!
William really is an awkward, stilted soul.
Still, maybe that tortured dancing really did allow him to “Shake some of it off” Even his smile in the selfie looked more genuine than it has in a long time.
It’s giving Dad’s Weekend With The Kids vibes and dad’s planning all the fun activities to show how much more fun he is than mom.
I know it was William’s birthday, but this seems like something Kate and Charlotte would have enjoyed together with the Tindall girls and some school friends.
^^ Like I said in a post a few days ago, they are going to negotiate to a T all the things that Kate will be allowed to do in public with the kiddos and something tells me that William will make sure he is always seen as fun approachable dad.
He does not want Louis growing up and writing books about how his dad treated him like a second class citizen and never told him he loved him.
@drgnflyathome – Kate has to be careful. She’s still undergoing “treatment” so, too many public appearances this side of Wimbledon might raise suspicions. 😉 Besides, I doubt Kate would want to be with a woman who is is such a high achiever. If Kate had gone and felt she hadn’t received enough attention I’m sure “sources” would have let the world know how “Taylor made Kate cry.” 😆
That would imply that a singer had far too much power over the future Queen.
@rosa mermaid – in lots of ways she has. One negative tweet from someone with the global influence of TS could make things very uncomfortable for Kate. Kate may one day be Queen of the UK but, that doesn’t mean much on the global stage. Regardless of her title Kate’s still regarded by many (home and abroad) as the person who had “concerns” about the skin colour of an unborn baby. Imagine if TS had chosen to remind the world of that rumour on Twitter account. With the Republicans in the country growing in momentum and the majority of the population indifferent at best towards the monarchy. It’s good for the monarchy to have such an influential and popular celebrity on their side.
KM will never appear with Taylor Swift: check what happened 2013 when W&K, Taylor and Jon Bon Jovi were all scheduled to host a charity event at KP and she cried off last minute saying she had to look after George
W had to host the evening – inside KP – on his own.
Taylor is taller – unfailingly also wears heels – is 10yrs younger than KM, and more glamorous. KM was never going to appear.
Same thing will happen if Zendaya is ever scheduled to meet KM.
Keen screams brittle mean girl snob energy and no one, other than Carole, is going to go out of their way to spend time with her. None of William’s cousins are going to go out of their way to be bullied by a dull mattress or subject their children to her. How frequently do her siblings publically socialize with her? Let the kids exist without throwing adult, rota fed drama into the mix. William is a terrible, flawed man in many ways, but he is Daddy to 3 kids. Right now in the cultural zeitgeist taking his children to see/meet Taylor Swift would hopefully form a joyous core memory they will never forget. The kids look happy. They don’t look genuinely happy in public often.
Agree
Taylor’s entire image is based on ‘wholesome whiteness’ just like willie and keens. Of course is a fan of them. She’s not said one thing about the medias treatment towards Meghan. Just like w&k she she had no problem telling lies about a black person knowing her white privileged would automatically make people side with her. This is the kind of Karen behaviour that has gotten black men killed.
She built an entire career trashing people with her music knowing that she has all the power and will never be challenged, whilst simultaneously pretending to be nice, (sound familiar). Just like w&k, T has no problem destroying anyone who is a threat to her. I know she would love to come for Beyoncé but wouldn’t dare.
Perfectly said.
Ditto. Taylor is nice to all children. I am glad the kids got to go to her concert. What a great night for them. You can see the joy on their faces. When a parent is ill kid’s need all the fun they can get. Good for their Dad to take them to the concert. I would hope that people not turn this into a us vs them moment. If this was the Sussexes children she would be just as kind.
lol. No one is saying it is a bad thing she shared a moment with children. She posted the selfie on her personal account with a personal message for Will. There is no way in hell she would post H or M on her account. Be serious.
Yes, I truly like seeing the joy of the children and it reminded me of Taylor’s kindness to Bianka Bryant, Kobe’s daughter, at a concert.
I want to retch … “Look at me! I know celebrities too!”
I wonder if Travis & Taylor had to bow & curtsy and say “your royal highness.” Oh, to have been a fly on the wall backstage.
Calling THAT “dad dancing” Is insulting to dads!
Look, I’m not Swiftie, though I enjoyed some of her music. I am just trying to look objectively at the situation. If Billy and the kids approached her to chat and asked for a selfie, it’s just natural to do that. She is in Britain, and Willy is the future King. I don’t think she is as a royal watcher like some of us and has some definite opinion about Willy or Monarchy. I suppose, in her eyes, he is just one of the top celebrities in the country, so it’s understandable she posted a selfie with “Royal Family” in her account.
I’m not thinking there’s some political statement in this. Maybe for royalists, who want to believe there is a message of support for Willy, but not for the unbiased people.
The mother of these kids has cancer. William’s mother was killed in a car wreck. But they all look happy here. Why make it about Meghan?