Prince William took Charlotte & George to see Taylor Swift’s Eras concert

Well well well. Taylor Swift’s European tour is in full swing, and she’s been in the UK for more than a week, performing first in Scotland, then Wales (Cardiff) and currently she’s taken up residence at Wembley Stadium (next weekend she’ll be in Dublin). European Swifties have had to watch North American, South American, Australian and Asian Swifties have all the fun for far too long, so the Europeans are really showing out. There are already European outlets doing pieces on the “Swift economic bump” that comes from the Eras Tour coming to town – a phenomenon familiar to North and South America, as it’s already been widely covered here. They seem shocked by it.

So, you get the idea. Taylor Swift is in London and of course the Windsors had to acknowledge her. The Royal Guards played “Shake It Off” outside Buckingham Palace on Friday, which should have been a big indication that one of the Windsors would turn out to Taylor’s Friday show. Well, it was Prince William. He took Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the Eras concert on his birthday. Kensington Palace and Taylor Swift BOTH posted different selfies that they took backstage. William, George and Charlotte even got to meet Travis Kelce, who was also there. KP posted their selfie with the message: “Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour.” Taylor’s message was “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start.”

In case you’re wondering, William and Taylor have met before. In 2013, she performed at a Kensington Palace gala to benefit Centrepoint. Taylor, William and Jon Bon Jovi were on stage together, singing “Livin’ on a Prayer.” I tend to believe that Taylor falls more on the royalist side of things anyway – she’s always seen herself as a princess, you know? I’m bringing up a few stories because I know they’ll get regurgitated by the British media: reportedly, the Duchess of Sussex asked Taylor to appear on Archetypes and Taylor turned her down (as Taylor says no to almost every pod request), and there was some talk that Meghan went to see the Eras Tour when it was in LA last year, but there were never any photos of that. There were plenty of photos and videos when Meghan went to multiple Beyonce concerts though, I’m just sayin’.

Last thing: there’s footage of William “dad dancing” during “Shake It Off.” He really decided to “shake it” and if you didn’t know better, you would think he had just been electrocuted. That’s not “dad dancing,” that’s some new category of awkwardness. We’ll see more of this throughout the year too – William out with the kids solo. This too is part of the deal worked out over the past six months. William has more access to the children.

Prince William was spotted 'dad dancing' at Taylor Swift's concert✨ The Prince of Wales was seen alongside his children Prince George, 10 and Princess Charlotte, nine. Read more: https://t.co/re8TJwCYtf pic.twitter.com/ZjYgFZlS91 — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 22, 2024