Princess Beatrice wore Emilia Wickstead to Ascot Day 4: surprisingly good?

Here are some photos from Day 4 of Royal Ascot. No joke, I’ve really enjoyed covering Ascot this year. Some Ascot years are boring from a fashion and gossip aspect, but this year’s Ascot had a lot of interesting storylines and hilariously bad fashion. It was especially well-attended this year, at least from the royals and royal-adjacents. Day 4 saw King Charles and Queen Camilla come out yet again (Camilla came for all four days), plus Princess Beatrice and Edo Mapelli Mozzi, Lord Frederick Windsor and his wife, plus Peter Phillips and his new girlfriend, Harriet Sperling. Peter and Harriet are Ascot-official now, which is probably a thing in some circles.

Fashion-wise, I am enjoying Beatrice’s green floral Emilia Wickstead. Royal women tend to wear very light colors to Ascot, although it’s not like a purely pastel color palette is enforced. Beatrice’s Wickstead really stood out and the silhouette was flattering on her too. Some people have suggested that her husband Edo is quite a dandy and he’s basically styling his wife. I don’t think so – I think Beatrice works with a stylist and she now has some kind of budget for designer clothes.

I also have to give a special mention to Camilla’s very absurd hat. Cam is truly in her Bonkers Hat Era these days. She wore those comically oversized hats around the D-Day anniversary events and she’s continued the “big hat” theme during Ascot. This Philip Treacy one might be my favorite? It just looks soft, I want to touch the feathers or whatever they are. Her dress was a snooze – Anna Valentine, and it’s not her color. Her brooch on Day 4 was the Jardine Star. That one was a favorite of QEII.