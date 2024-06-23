Princess Beatrice wore Emilia Wickstead to Ascot Day 4: surprisingly good?

Here are some photos from Day 4 of Royal Ascot. No joke, I’ve really enjoyed covering Ascot this year. Some Ascot years are boring from a fashion and gossip aspect, but this year’s Ascot had a lot of interesting storylines and hilariously bad fashion. It was especially well-attended this year, at least from the royals and royal-adjacents. Day 4 saw King Charles and Queen Camilla come out yet again (Camilla came for all four days), plus Princess Beatrice and Edo Mapelli Mozzi, Lord Frederick Windsor and his wife, plus Peter Phillips and his new girlfriend, Harriet Sperling. Peter and Harriet are Ascot-official now, which is probably a thing in some circles.
Fashion-wise, I am enjoying Beatrice’s green floral Emilia Wickstead. Royal women tend to wear very light colors to Ascot, although it’s not like a purely pastel color palette is enforced. Beatrice’s Wickstead really stood out and the silhouette was flattering on her too. Some people have suggested that her husband Edo is quite a dandy and he’s basically styling his wife. I don’t think so – I think Beatrice works with a stylist and she now has some kind of budget for designer clothes.
I also have to give a special mention to Camilla’s very absurd hat. Cam is truly in her Bonkers Hat Era these days. She wore those comically oversized hats around the D-Day anniversary events and she’s continued the “big hat” theme during Ascot. This Philip Treacy one might be my favorite? It just looks soft, I want to touch the feathers or whatever they are. Her dress was a snooze – Anna Valentine, and it’s not her color. Her brooch on Day 4 was the Jardine Star. That one was a favorite of QEII.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Arrivals on Day 4 of Royal Ascot
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 21 Jun 2024
Credit: Cover Images
Arrivals on Day 4 of Royal Ascot
Featuring: Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Sophie Winkleman, Princess Beatrice
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 21 Jun 2024
Credit: Cover Images
Arrivals on Day 4 of Royal Ascot
Featuring: Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Lord Frederick Windsor
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 21 Jun 2024
Credit: Cover Images
Arrivals on Day 4 of Royal Ascot.
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 21 Jun 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Arrivals on Day 4 of Royal Ascot.
Featuring: Peter Philips, Harriet Sperling
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 21 Jun 2024
Credit: Cover Images
Arrivals on Day 4 of Royal Ascot.
Featuring: Peter Philips, Harriet Sperling
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 21 Jun 2024
Credit: Cover Images
Arrivals on Day 4 of Royal Ascot.
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 21 Jun 2024
Credit: Cover Images
Arrivals on Day 4 of Royal Ascot.
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 21 Jun 2024
Credit: Cover Images
Arrivals on Day 4 of Royal Ascot.
Featuring: Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 21 Jun 2024
Credit: Cover Images
Arrivals on Day 4 of Royal Ascot.
Featuring: Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 21 Jun 2024
Credit: Cover Images
Arrivals on Day 4 of Royal Ascot.
Featuring: Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 21 Jun 2024
Credit: Cover Images
Arrivals on Day 4 of Royal Ascot.
Featuring: Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 21 Jun 2024
Credit: Cover Images
Huevo is looking particularly haggard.
That man’s not Huevo, he’s Freddie Windsor. He’s the son of the P&P of Kent, the woman who wore the blackamoor brooch to Meghan’s first Christmas with Harry’s family.
Fred always looks like he just climbed out of his coffin.
Thanks for clarifying. I was genuinely worried for him.
I thought it was Peggy at first as well! There, um, is certainly a lot of “interesting looking” males in the Windsor clan, isn’t there? Is it just me, or does Edo look a little wasted? He’s not normally so red in the face. Beatrice looks fine, but I thought her dress resembled the kid’s curtain clothes from the Sound of Music.
@Farmer’sWife: I also found Beatrice’s dress less than inspiring, only I thought the fabric looked like a reupholstered couch, but I’ll accept curtain material. And I thought Edo looked like he gained a bit of weight.
Damn, those are some vampire-style eye rings on the guy. Are we sure he’s not some random that just came out of a crypt?
at first glance, I thought it was Huevo too!
Bad hat for Camilla. She has a plate of feathers of top of her head.
Camilla has always loved an enormous head wreath. She can carry them off and I appreciate the sheer bonkers size of this one. I wonder what it looks like from above?
I also love to see the jewelry out of the vaults and was reading all the coverage on The Court Jeweler this year, which I haven’t done in a while.
That … thing, is queen. That’s enough of a turnoff right there for this whole charade. The hate is ridiculous.
She should not keep on wearing the late queens favorite jewels. Why not wear the keppels jewelry collection pieces that charles,purchased for her.
Someone called her hats Dr. Seuss hats and I think that’s on point.
Question for the fashion forward:
Do the men’s waistcoats need to matchy-matchy with their wives accessories?
Reading quickly, I thought it said “Camilla came on all fours”.
Sure, why not?
Beatrice has had a much fuller figure until her and Edo got together, now she’s much, much slimmer. I hope that she’s okay and isn’t being coerced into maintaining a certain body shape.
Yes it’s true Beatrice has a stylist. I like the dress but I wish it was shorter.
I love the length and love seeing longer skirts and dresses! I think it makes them look more timeless and elegant. And also hide swollen legs or veins better….
I like the dress and she looks great, but I can’t believe the designer didn’t align the pattern on the seams.
Peter is now single dad who can date
Peter is looking rather portly, which is fine as he’s a bit older. Perhaps he’s just fat and happy in his new relationship (been there!), but his face is starting to look like he’s into drinking and/or partying. Just like William is looking more like Edward, Peter is going the way of Andrew.
I don’t know HOW, but he looks like an older Lord Porchester.
I did a double take, I thought that was Pippa for a second!
Beatrice and Zara have been looking very nice. Still waiting for someone to create an account called “What Sophie Wore” with links to various Temu shower curtains. If Camilla weren’t such a hag I’d give her an A+ for How to Style Lots of Wrinkles.
” Temu shower curtains”
^^ I cannot breathe !!!
Brilliant!
I actually wonder about English Lady fashion most of the time..
Especially since the what Sophie wore account closed years ago from lack of interest 🤣🙄
Wow, you mean it died of boredom? Damn, even her website creator said “Sophie Who?” Now that’s the hallmark of the “secret weapon” of the British monarchy.
There was a What Sophie Wore website???? 🤣
I do like how this site gives Camilla grudging respect.
So far we’ve awarded her:
– #1 in side-piece hall of fame
– Meanest dog in the kennel
– Fastest horse to finish the “bag a king” race
– Bringing back the bag-shaped house dress
– Working the wrinkles
– Best Dr. Seuss hat
And dirtiest finger nails 🤢
Camilla always looks so sour.
It seems like all the photos of Camilla chosen by this site are of her making weird faces and I am here for it!
Camilla and Claudia both have fluffy hats. Sure, why not? Beatrice green dress is a nice change from the pastels. I’ve seen pics of Peter and his new gf being pretty affectionate for RF standards.
I hope it’s synthetic and they’re not still killing birds for their stupid hats.
Camilla and Sophie. Claudia is Sophie’s sister. Sophie Winkleman (now Lady Frederick Windsor) is married to Lord Frederick Windsor.
Claudia Winkleman is the UK television, and radio presenter, writer and journalist.
I wonder if his access to royal spaces is what makes Peter attractive to some women?
My thoughts exactly.
His new woman looks like she is trying hard to be suitably demure to fit in with the posh crowd with the hope that if she plays her cards right she could become a permanent royal insider.
Nope, I don’t mind the style of Beatrice’s dress, but the fabric is like a Mario Buatta sofa.
This.
Eurydice, I agree. I was puzzled about Edo’s vest color until I looked at Bea’s shoes. I believe he matches those.
Matches her hat.
They (especially men) dress like side characters from Bridgerton. Why do they have to dress like that? So weird.
Maybe, Camilla is trying to make “weird hats” her thing.
It’s the dress code – men have to wear a morning suit with a vest, a top hat, black shoes, and their socks must cover their ankles (I love that bit). I don’t mind it – it’s an event, like a theme party, and it wouldn’t be Royal Ascot if people showed up in sweats and a t-shirt.
All the men need their trousers shortening as they all look ridiculous with excess material bunching around their ankles.
It’s in the rules for the royal enclosure,
I know Beatrice has been getting a lot of love for her style on here since marrying Edo, but for the life of me I do not get it. Her style is no different than any other royal lady and to me her outfits are just as unflattering as the rest of them. Am I missing something?
It’s not just you until you check out what she used toe wear.. it’s an improvement. The clothes went from horrendous to not so bad.
It’s the same with Zara was a horrible dresser but more matronly and is considered best dressed.
The bar is in hell though. After seeing the fashion at that big wedding and now royal ascot, I’ve concluded that these are mostly not nice dresses. I struggle to find even a few that I would personally ever wear. I appreciate the color green in this dress and I think she looks good in it. But I despise the ruching at the collar. But that’s a me thing. Others might like it? It actually makes me appreciate how Meghan was able to show up and look good when the choices were so terrible based on what I’m seeing.
Ah, cousin Fester and his fame ho wife were making an appearance. He never looks well, like he’s just come down from something – I know he had a bad addiction for years but sometimes I wonder if he’s still clean and sober.
Bea looked lovely.
I think it’s generic because he is a mirror image of one of the sons of Edward VII who died fairly young.
It’s more the inbreeding that gives that look than anything else.
Yes, uncle Fester! Thank you! I know he reminded me of someone but couldn’t put a finger on it!
Have these men never heard of skincare? With the exception of Edo, they just look haggard. The one (Peter?) needs to at least pop his cold teabags on his eyes for a few minutes a day. A new post-high tea tradition. Men can wear concealer, too, especially when it looks like they’ve been on a 3-day bender with no sleep at all.
Edo has blotchy skin as does Pippas husband James.
LED facials, sunscreen and using decent skincare can work miracles.
William doesn’t have terribly reactive skin but he has sun damage and he really needs to use moisturizer. His skin looks painfully parched.
All the royal women looked happy at Ascot this year since neither Kate nor Meghan was in attendance. One wants all the attention and the other gets all the attention without even trying. This year, everyone got some news space. They didn’t have to deal with Kate’s stank attitude or Meghan’s flawless fashion sense and beauty.
Peter Phillips is becoming a serial heaux – lmao
I like how Bea and Edo coordinated with the pops of yellow. They seem happy.
Why does Freddie Windsor always look like a Crpyt keeper.
Camilla reminds me of a deranged Patsy from Absolutely Fabulous in her older years.
In the full length picture of Camilla, her stockings are badly bunched around her ankles and there is a strange design by the edge of her left shoe. She just doesn’t seem able to look like a queen. Her ugly insides keep showing on the outside.
I feel like she dragged herself out of bed, still a bit tipsy from the night before, smoked a ciggy to wake herself up, and then threw on the clothes without showering.
I also think that, if I turned her upside down, I could use her hat to mop my floors.
“her stockings are badly bunched around her ankles and there is a strange design by the edge of her left shoe.”
@Judy, it looks like she’s wearing non-skid hospital socks over her stockings.
To give her credit, she has bad arthritis and osteoporosis and standing for long periods of time is painful. She’s likely wearing some kind of flesh-coloured compression hose for her ankles.
That is one cheap looking dress. Ill-fitting, hem all wonky, that weird slit at the front bottom, stupid ruffles on the sleeves. And no-slip hosiery that shouldn’t show–maybe find a different shoe?
I realize Ascot is self-contained/has a unique aristocratic vibe, but please, lort don’t let doilies or florals come back into fashion. I like the huge hats Camilla has been wearing as of late. The hats throw off a Dr Seuss/Alice in Wonderland with a g and t/respect my space vibe.
I just would quit being a royal if I had to dress like this.
Pretty sure it’s only the English royalty that dresses this horribly. They do love their flower print dresses & their skirts of indeterminant length.
I don’t like Bea’s dress at all. Maria von Trapp called — she wants her curtains back.
Bonkers Hat Era made me laugh out loud. Reminds me of the Baroness von Sketch skit about women entering their Statement Jewelry Years.
@ The Farmer’s wife and @Granger—likewise. My first thought was the Sound of Music curtain outfits, too 😅
Eh, we’ve seen that same dress a million times from Wickstead, this is just a different fabric; it’s usually seen in a solid. Camilla looks like she’s wearing her robe, what with the gap at the hem in front & the weird ruffly thingies on her sleeves. And I will never, in a million years, understand this whole Ascot thing–getting all dressed up, in heels!, to walk around in the grass & watch some horses run in a circle.