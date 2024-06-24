Dave Grohl took a swipe at Taylor Swift: ‘We actually play live. What? Just saying’

I didn’t realize that the Foo Fighters are back to touring, but they were also in London over the weekend, same as Taylor Swift. Taylor performed three nights in a row to sold-out crowds in Wembley Stadium. Foo Fighters played at London Stadium on Saturday night. When they were on stage, Dave Grohl tried to pump up the crowd by comparing the band’s concert to Taylor’s Eras concert. Tell me if you really think Grohl was being super-shady, because I don’t think he was.

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl appeared to take a jab at Taylor Swift at the band’s concert on Saturday night at London Stadium. After mentioning that Swift’s Eras Tour was currently taking place at London’s Wembley Stadium, Grohl said on stage, “I tell you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift.” He continued: “So we like to call our tour the ‘Errors Tour.’ We’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few f–king errors as well. Just a couple.” Grohl then implied that Swift doesn’t perform live, telling the crowd, “That’s because we actually play live. What? Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right f–king place.” Grohl has praised Swift in the past and even dedicated the Foo Fighters song “Congregation” to the pop star at the BBC Radio Big 1 Weekend in 2015. “I’m officially obsessed. She might want to get a restraining order because I’m all about Swift,” Grohl said at the 2015 U.K. music festival. “To my opening band, Taylor Swift. Taylor and the Swifts,” he added.

[From Variety]

Is it shady? A tad, but only if you think it’s shady to point out that Taylor uses backing vocals for most of the songs during her concerts. I’m not saying she’s just getting up there and lip-syncing everything and neither is Grohl. Taylor uses backing tracks AND she sings live. Foo Fighters play everything live with no backing tracks. Plus, I think Grohl was mostly just trying to pump up the crowd and get them hyped for the live rock experience.

Does anyone remember when Swifties sent Dave Grohl’s 17 year old daughter death threats for criticizing Taylor’s private jet usage? Have you considered that she also uses a myriad of backing tracks live, whereas Foo Fighters does not, which is absolutely what he’s referring to? https://t.co/lhvVVP03Il — noveltysongs (@noveltysongs) June 23, 2024