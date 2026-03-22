Telegraph: Ravec thinks it’s a ‘political risk’ to give police protection to Prince Harry

Last September, Prince Harry had tea with his father. It was the first time father and son had seen each other since February 2024, and it seemed like a real thaw took place that month and in the months that followed. In December, we learned that Harry had once again requested that the Home Office do a risk assessment on whether or not he (and his wife and children) deserved automatic police protection when they were in the UK. The Home Office agreed to the risk assessment. That’s when things started to get dicey. In January, someone leaked that Harry believed that the assessment would obviously be “automatic security” and that the announcement or decision would be announced any day now. We’re coming up on Easter and no announcement has been made. So what’s going on? Well, this curious piece appeared in the Telegraph:
Home Office officials are trying to block the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from being given taxpayer-funded security over fears of a public backlash. The Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec), which authorises security for senior members of the Royal family on behalf of the Home Office, is assessing whether or not to reinstate security provision for Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan.
Civil servants from the Home Office, the Cabinet Office and the Foreign Office who sit on the committee are understood to oppose granting the couple taxpayer-funded protection whenever they are in the UK because it would carry too much political risk.
A full risk assessment is under way, but a decision has not yet been made. However, a Home Office source told The Telegraph there was a split in the ranks. The source said: “There is nervousness among certain members of the committee who fear a public backlash. The political side believe there is too much political risk while the police and security chiefs believe that he absolutely must have it due to the extant threat.”
A spokesman for the Duke declined to comment, but there were believed to be concerns in his camp that the decision would “again be influenced by politics” rather than security and “the realities of the situation”.
Last year, he lost a legal challenge in which he had argued that he was entitled to an official risk assessment to determine the threat level against him. His last full risk analysis was in April 2019, when he was deemed such a target that he was put in the highest risk category. The Duke described his court defeat as a “good old-fashioned establishment stitch-up” and blamed the royal household for influencing the decision to reduce his protection.
Ravec’s members include a chairman, whose identity The Telegraph has been asked not to reveal, Sir Clive Alderton, the King’s private secretary, and representatives from the Prince of Wales’s household, the Metropolitan Police, the Home Office, the Cabinet Office and the Foreign Office.
The Duke, who lives in Florida, is next due in Britain in July for an event to start the one-year countdown to the 2026 Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham. He is concerned the threat against him has worsened since he left the UK. There are thought to be three Britons at large who have been jailed then released after plotting to cause him harm.
The fact that the Telegraph proudly reports that Harry lives in Florida is mind-boggling. It honestly makes me doubt the entire report. Honestly, though, I was suspicious of the lack of information and the fact that there’s been no movement (in public) about this issue for months. This makes sense though – opinion is split within RAVEC, and the committee is dragging their feet. Posing this as a “political risk” is the royal household’s attempt to pass the buck, or avoid accountability for their sh-tty decisions. Harry has said publicly that there was an establishment stitch-up, and that he’s been screwed over repeatedly by Clive Alderton (King Charles’s de facto chief-of-staff) – all of that means that if RAVEC comes out and says “it’s still no, we refuse to give police protection to Harry,” it all comes back onto the royals themselves. My question is: why is the Home Office taking the hit for the dogsh-t father?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Is it just me, or is the claim of a potential political backlash only further proof that harry NEEDS the protection? If he’s such a divisive figure that the thought of protecting him would piss people off, then maybe he needs protection from those people, right? Or is that too obvious an observation?
It’s disturbing that some of the decision makers would rather have the Sussex family attacked than trying to protect them. Losing political points has nothing to do with making sure people are safe.
You know what would create backlash? something happening to Harry on British soil that could have been prevented with appropriate security. Diana’s death did serious damage to the monarchy. Are they so blind and in such a bubble that they can’t imagine the damage to the monarchy if something were to happen to HER SON because they refused to provide security????
And anyway, this story just proves Harry’s point. It’s not about the actual security risk, its about “politics” and “appearances.” The question should be – does he need the security he’s requesting, full stop. Who cares about “backlash.”
If Prince Harry and his family do not get RAVEC protection reinstated it falls completely on the King and Heir who gave the order.. while still having the royal who 🍇 trafficked children and women and trades state secrets is under full rpo protection. These people are all in the Epstein camp and compromised beyond redemption.
They shouldn’t have the Invictus Games in Birmingham UK because of this mess. Giving IG to Bulliam or Maga loving Mike Tindall would run the org into the ground.
” My question is: why is the Home Office taking the hit for the dogsh-t father?”
I know I’m quoting a TV show and not anything someone actually said, but the crown must win. At the end of the day regardless of which side of the aisle these people purport to stand on, in the establishment the fact that they’re a monarchy means that their wants and desires have to be prioritized.
I’m sure that over the years there have been members of parliament that wanted to investigate Andrew, had an issue with the financial sketchiness of Charles, had concerns about how compromised William could be, wanted to impose more restrictions on the media’s intrusion and illegality, but at the end of the day it hasn’t happened. Not to a large scale, because of the influence of that family and their courtiers.
The way they’ve phrased this, blaming “Home Office officials” as though it weren’t these same officials (via the actual Home Secretary) who instigated the new round of investigations and assessment into Harry’s security which he had long been denied, is SO obvious and disingenuous.
It is far more likely that William’s people (and perhaps even Charles’ people) on RAVEC are indicating that they do NOT want Harry (and of course Meghan) to receive automatic security when they return to the UK, but are deliberately leaking to their friends in the media that it is the government who will be blocking it. They are not as clever as they think.
The thing is, the minute their security becomes “automatic”, those KP and BP people will cease to get advance knowledge of Harry’s plans to visit the UK, so they will have nothing to leak, and no way of giving Kate and William especially the heads-up so that they can plan busy-work around Harry’s public engagements.
As someone pointed out online, this would have been believable had it been a Tory government in power, because they have been doing the palaces’ bidding for years, but the Labour government has at least appeared to be more receptive towards the idea of the Sussexes’ visiting and willing to concede that they are deserving of security in much the same way that other high profile targets who visit the UK are.
It’s as we said: even if (when!) the assessment reveals the very real need for the Sussexes to have security, RAVEC, thanks to the palace lackeys on the committee, will find a way to deny them this protection.
The Duke who lives in Florida took me out. I was like who? Anyways, yeah idk. I’m a pessimist so I don’t have high hopes but I hope I’m wrong.
Lots of wealthy Brits have second homes in Florida. My guess was that whatever doofus wrote this just assumed Brit in America meant Florida. Europeans can be very shaky on US geography. Florida and California aren’t basically the same thing, right?
The only “backlash that they will receive “ is from Peg the evil incandescent bald demon!!! That’s their problem they don’t want to piss off the future king they couldn’t give two shits if something horrible happened to Harry in the UK without protection. That’s just what the future king hopes will happen something horrible for his brother!!!
Hmm…it’s more likely that the Palace officials are the ones being obstacles. I believe that the first story was leaked by the Palace. I’m with Kaiser that the Telegraph writing that Harry lives in Florida puts a lot of doubt in the entire story. I think the Telegraph was priming the public to be outraged from the beginning. RAVEC still has to explain why Andrew continues to have security.
Exactly. Who in the palace is still trying to prevent security & trying to instigate backlash against it? Because why would the home office bother initiating a review only to turn around & say there would be backlash.
In January it seemed pretty set from the press that Harry would get security & the press said decision would come in January. Tabloids & royalists like Jennie bond were justifying why Harry would deserve it & saying it would pave way for Charles reunion with the Californian based grandchildren. the press were already planning their desired photo ops. So what has changed?
And this article suggests that Harry’s point that security decisions haven’t been based on his risk assessment is correct. The police & certain officials are saying his risk profile demands security. So that should be only thing that matters & it’s actually dangerous to suggest otherwise. What’s to stop them preventing appropriate security for a high profile figure eg Green Party leader Zack Polanski or Tony Blair if there were threats against them but because it would be unpopular with uk tabloids?
yeah, that picture of Andrew being driven home from JAIL by his RPOs is going to be a little problematic for the palace in more ways than one.
It should be very problematic. Bc who is paying for Andrew to have RPO’s? The taxpayers? Charles? And yet they’re worried about the backlash for protecting the king’s grandchildren. It does not add up.
Indeed, because, as Jais mentioned, WHO is paying for Andrew’s security? It can’t be Charles “paying privately”, as the media dutifully reported, because the same media (and the court) also said that Harry could NOT pay privately “because it was not allowed”. So which is it?
The double standards are glaring, and I hope that the public continue to pick away at this particular issue and press their politicians to explain the discrepancy in the treatment between the two.
If Ravic or whomever denies security as automatic, then the compromise is to let Harry pay for his security and at the VERY LEAST, let Harry’s team know the current dangers.
I just cannot get over how unbearably stupidly they are acting.
Except the courts said harry could not pay. Despite the fact that Charles is paying for Andrew’s RPO security. Or if Charles is not, then the taxpayers are.
Yep. A public backlash and a DM columnist/William backlash are two different things.
Why would career civil servants be worried about a political backlash? Part of the reason for their involvement (one would think) would be to minimize political decision making in favor of security and public safety. So, aside from the very obvious mistake of locating Harry in Florida, this explanation makes no sense. However, what does make sense is the presence of William’s henchmen on this committee. It’s really shocking to see how much William wants his brother unalived. He, at least, doesn’t care.
If this story is true then we have a disgusting government and monarchy. But if who ever wrote it doesn’t know the difference between Florida and California then he knows nothing.
The left behinds and rota have colluded for a decade to smear Harry and inflame the fringe lunatics. Security need is based on risk assessment and not based around the Windsors using the horror of Diana’s death due to inadequate security being used to emotionally manipulate Harry. It does not matter if Harry is a working royal or not. He is a high profile person and is at high risk because his family made him high risk. (Keener and Will-not are not working royals either. Combined counting absolute nonsense like phone calls, travel and social media posts they complete less than an “event” a day while draining tens of millions from the tax payers). Reading the bot comments on articles like is horrifying. Willy is deliberately making Invictus unsafe for Harry, the participants and attendees with his psychotic jealousy briefing while attempting to hijack the entire charity and claim it for himself. The games should be moved and everyone involved in the smear campaign should be put on blast. Will the UK be winning if Willy’s loose screws and manic leaking cause a major security breech at an international event? Willy is not a serious person and is a dangerously unhinged. He is a middle aged adult functioning with the intellectual capacity of a warped adolescent.
WOAH: “Ravec’s members include a chairman, whose identity The Telegraph has been asked not to reveal, Sir Clive Alderton, the King’s private secretary, and representatives from the Prince of Wales’s household…”
So according to this, Charles only has one man on the committee, yet William has REPRESENTATIVES (plural)??? Didn’t they originally have just one representative each? Does this mean that Simon Case is still on the committee? Has Jason Knauf joined them? Is the chairman who must not be named also one of William’s people?
Either way, it looks REALLY BAD for the UK if the security of high-level VIPs who have genuinely high-level threats against them can be decided on a whim, instead of according to threat level.
Meanwhile, there is Prince Andrew, Duke of York, with his FULL police protection, being driven to and from the police station and protected round the clock by… taxpayers… who presumably are totally fine with this, but against an innocent family under siege being protected, even though Prince Harry offered to pay for his protection. Notice how these articles all manage to wedge “taxpayer funded” into the first paragraph without mentioning his stated offer to pay his own way?
Does Andrew not have police protection?
wtf