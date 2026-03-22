Boris Johnson: Prince Harry & Meghan should come back to the UK, all is forgiven!

In 2024, Boris Johnson’s memoir was published, almost exactly two years after he was shoved out of Downing Street. The memoir was mostly about his time as prime minister and the many scandals he dealt with, oversaw and took part in. Hilariously, one of the biggest stories to come out of that book was BoJo talking about trying to convince Prince Harry to stay in the UK. This conversation happened in January 2020, just days after the Sandringham Summit, when Harry was undertaking a few events and Meghan had already flown back to Canada. To his credit (and I can’t believe I’m saying that), Boris actually made a point of saying that Harry AND Meghan should stay in the UK and that they’re BOTH national assets. Even more notable, Boris went on Camilla Tominey’s GB News show to shill his book and she asked him about the Sussexes, and he went on and on about how Harry and Meghan are amazing and that people really loved them. Tominey looked like she was going to cry. BoJo just blatantly refused to pay “the Sussex tax” demanded by the British media. Well, Boris is at it again, this time with a Daily Mail column. His message? Harry and Meghan should come back to the UK, all is forgiven! An excerpt:
‘I say, Harry’, I said, or words to that effect, and I fixed the gingery young prince with what I hoped was a look of manly frankness. It must have been just over six years ago, right at the beginning of 2020 – just before Covid was really freaking us all out. Prince Harry was the star turn at a highly successful Docklands summit on UK-Africa investment and I had decided – with what now feels like epic pomposity – to give him a pep talk.
I had heard or read that he and his beautiful wife Meghan Markle were about to leave the country. They were off somewhere warmer, more congenial, possibly the USA; and you know what, I felt it would be a loss. I had worked with both of them, seen them in action. When I was Mayor of London, I’d seen Harry do an excellent job of leading the Invictus Games, a sporting competition for disabled veterans. When I was Foreign Secretary they came to an event on female education and Meghan struck me as especially passionate and well briefed.
I noticed how much zing they seemed to add, how people’s eyes lit up when they came into the room. I had vaguely concluded that Harry and Meghan were a national asset, and I decided to see if I could talk him out of leaving.
So some time in the middle of the morning, our officials cleared a meeting room. We were standing eyeball to eyeball. As I say, I felt that I could speak to him in an avuncular sort of way, as if offering career advice. I think one of my brothers was briefly in the same class at school. So I cleared my throat and had a bash.
…I may have delivered Brexit, but I couldn’t avert Megxit. I am reminded of all this, because I saw a brilliant piece in yesterday’s paper by Jan Moir, in which she mentioned that after six years in Montecito, California, things are not going quite as swimmingly as they were. She said that Netflix has stopped making so many documentaries about Meghan, for instance; and the general impression was that there were at least some in America who felt, on the whole, that the Harry and Meghan show had delighted the nation long enough.
Well, I have no idea about the intricacies of their many charitable ventures, or about their finances, but since I have a huge regard for Jan Moir I am inclined to believe there must be something in what she says. In which case my message is simple: Come back, the pair of you!
Come back to Britain, with your heads held high. I don’t care what anyone else says, it looks to me as if your American sojourn has been a triumphant success. According to one report, Meghan has managed to sell not far short of a million pots of jam, retailing at $42 (£31) for a fruit spread box. That is astonishing….
It’s why Harry was right back then to ignore me, and why they were right to go to America. That’s why there are so many former UK PMs stacked in a holding pattern over New York or Chicago, waiting for clearance to give keynote speeches to vast conferences of cardiologists and gastro-enterologists. That’s why so many talented Brits go to America, from Charles Dickens and PG Wodehouse to Gordon Ramsay and Harry Styles. I am firmly with WH Auden, who concludes a funny poem about giving speeches in America with the stanza: God bless the lot of them, although I don’t remember which was which. God bless the USA, so large, so friendly and so rich.
…There is no disgrace in going to America, giving it your best shot, and then jacking it in…. If Harry and Meghan come back, they would of course have to smooth things over with the rest of the family – but that is surely not impossible. Their return would be an important signal – in grim times – of confidence in this country.
You once did a great job, when you were allowed to. You can do it again. Come back, Harry and Meghan – all is forgiven!
Once again, I can’t believe I’m saying this, I really do give him credit for consistently talking about how Meghan was/is an asset, how she was great at royal work, how she’s a clever American who did great things in the UK and could do great things again. Do you know how few British people admit that? Do you know how few say that outloud? What I find most interesting is that between a Tory like Boris and Britain’s current Labour government, it seems like the Sussexes are not a partisan issue – both sides of the political spectrum wish the Sussexes would come back. Now, I know the ultra-right wing psychos in the UK don’t want the Sussexes, I’m not saying they’re beloved by all political factions. But Harry and Meghan seemingly have broad support in the Tory and Labour political classes, and I find that fascinating. It’s one of the many things making Prince William so paranoid too – he keeps loudly dreaming about all of the Sussex-punishments he’ll enact when he’s king, and he doesn’t want to acknowledge that the Tory or Labour government would be mostly opposed to those punishments.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I understand that some may see her as asset, but this article shows they still just don’t get it. You weren’t a little rude to Meghan. You didn’t josh her lightly in hazing for a few months before welcoming her into the club, she wanted to stop living. That’s how bad it was. The media ( including Jan Moir who you know, so she must be right) are still to this day harassing her, trying to ruin her business, defaming her character, trying to get her husband deported!!
“So I say, help us stem the Starmer haemorrhage. Swim against the tide. Show a lead, Harry and Meghan. Come back to poor old Blighty. Cheer us up with your jamtastic household tips and your richly comic family feuds.
Above all, get stuck back into those conspicuously thinned-out royal ranks and champion some things that really matter – like educational equality and injured veterans.”
Come back and give us your labor at the cost of your safety, health, financial independence, well being, and happiness. Ignore the mistreatment and collaboration against you, by those that are supposed to support you most. Forget their active machinations against you, so you can use your image to help improve theirs. Let us joke about your family feuds that’s devastating to you and your mental health to distract us from the problems we are experiencing. That’s not to much to ask, right?
Goodness. These people are ghouls.
💯. Agree with everything here. I am a little happy that Boris is acknowledging–has always acknowledged–that the Sussexes bring hard, meaningful work and charisma to the job. And that their “American sojourn has been a triumphant success.”
It’s just that Boris offers absolutely nothing to induce them to return besides (check notes) springtime daffodils. A friendly and welcoming environment? No way. Any latitude in choosing what they champion, or generally getting out from Willy’s thumb? No way. Apart from his own appreciative self, Boris can’t offer any of these things.
Anyway, cue the psychotic articles from Eden and Sykes about a plot to establish a “rival royal court.”
🎯. Boris may think this, he might even say this–and I give him credit for saying it–but he can’t offer the Sussexes any inducement to return. A friendlier country and media? No way. A brother and father who treat them with respect and love? No way. All Boris can offer is … daffodils in springtime.
I’m pretty sure they have daffodils in Montecito. It’s a pretty good column and quite funny in places, but he doesn’t understand that H&M were abused and dealing with that will take more than daffodils. I also appreciate his ode to the America that once was, not that long ago. But Trump killed that America, Boris. It’s not like that anymore.
@Dee(2) … Strongly agree with @truthFS! So eloquently said! I can’t side-eye Bojo’s greasy shill hard enough.
This, exactly. Add to it, “Come back so you can be the lightning rod/shield to deflect away from Andrew and what the palace knew.”
@Dee(2)
Wish every British journo & RF member could read your paragraphs. So well said.
Well said DEE(2)!!👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
Talk about gas lighting 101
For a former PM to say this annd maybe the two political parties want the Sussexes back, it just ratchets up Willie’s insecurities. Willie is probably afraid the government want him and his kids away from the throne and the Crown to go sideways.
Unfortunately William gets the job unless he predeceases his father, and if he does George gets it. He cannot even abdicate until he is 18.
I stopped at his “huge regard for Jan Moir”!! He believes a vicious liar and so I have NO REGARD for anything coming out of his ridiculous mouth!!
Yeah, that was weird AF. Did he actually read vile Moir’s column? Was that the Sussex tax? Was it tongue in cheek, because he treats Moir’s column as if that’s what induced him to call the Sussexes’ American sojourn a “triumphant success”?
Did Boris confuse Jan with any of the several other Sussex-positive columnists in the Fail during the past few weeks?
Except later in the article he kind of disproves Jan Moir’s claims when he talks about the amount of jam Meghan has sold. That would suggest that, regardless of whatever respect he has for Jan Moir, she is wrong bc Meghan is in fact successful.
They are not struggling is the usa.
This! What possible reason would they have for returning at this point? The RF is in free fall. The only thing I could see is Harry wanting to be an uncle to Charlotte and Louis, helping them navigate the Spare experience. Realistically though can be done from Montecito. I bet those kids when old enough would love to visit uncle Harry a couple times a year.
Harry had no relationship with those kids, probably never has, and W&K’s kids don’t know him from a can of paint. They’re not pining for a visit to Montecito to see an uncle they don’t even know and are mostly likely being poisoned against. I seriously doubt Harry is spending his nights concerned about charlotte and Louis who have more protection and support than he’ll ever have, while his own children have grown men wanting to toss them off a balcony.
I’m not prepared to give him credit for stating the obvious. He wants them back to bolster the UK, not because he gives a rats arse about them and their well being. And that he gives credence to Jo Moir… nah, I’ll pass.
Harry and Meghan and the children are owed apologies.
Boris Johnson seems like the type of character that William would love. So Boris being the one to say this probably does get William right in the gut.
This was helpful because it makes it Chrystal clear that H&M can accomplish every good they set out to achieve while based in Montecito, away from the deranged British establishment and a failing and desperate monarchy that will use every opportunity to insert itself in their affairs and and screw up their successful charity work and business activities. Harry should go it alone this time with the IGs and leave his family at home, relocate the IG operation to Canada or LA or Geneva, and wall it off from that crazy family which will do nothing but poison it.
Something’s afoot… The Daily Mail wouldn’t run this for no reason.
Boris is saying what a lot in the British media are afraid or refuse to say that is the current crop of Royals are not interesting that Harry and Meghan are much needed. Unfortunately for them, they backed the wrong side and now are doing everything in their power to destroy Harry and Meghan’s careers in order to force them to return to the royal fold. They don’t get it that even if everything ends in failure Harry and Meghan won’t be returning.
They will have more than enough money to live for the rest of their lives. Meghan has been investing.
All is forgiven? They don’t need forgiveness from anyone. They did nothing wrong.
Yeah that wording says it all. “We humbly apologize and sincerely want you back” is more like it.
💯
This is what they’d return to. A pack of bloodthirsty hyenas for the press, power holders of uncommitted father, evil stepmother, revengeful brother, stepford wife sister in law, no accountability for the pervasive racism. That’s a solid stone wall of resistance that no human being should be asked to hurl themself against.