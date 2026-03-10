Princess Kate wore a new Catherine Walker coat to the Commonwealth service

Here are more photos from the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday. The Windsors were not really out in force – King Charles, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Anne and Tim Laurence and the Gloucesters were all in attendance. And honestly, it felt like the Gloucesters, Anne and Tim were all there just as seat-fillers, to try to make it look like the family is full of working royals. Tell me that Britain’s Commonwealth ties are going the way of the dodo without telling me. QEII was a big believer in the Commonwealth, and King Charles basically just tries to maintain the connections while doing the bare minimum. Prince William doesn’t give a rat’s ass about any of this.

Some superficial notes… Princess Kate wore a new Catherine Walker coatdress which was very fussy but very “Kate.” She paired it with that multi-strand pearl necklace she’s been wearing a lot in recent years, plus diamond-and-pearl earrings from the Royal Collection, the same pair she usually borrows for special occasions. Kate also donned her Wiglet of Commonwealth Secrets™, which was just as doll-wiggy as can be. Camilla chose a bright red coat and a big diamond brooch. That piece is the Cartier palm brooch, which was passed down from the Queen Mother to Queen Elizabeth II, and then to Camilla. I… find it gross that Camilla inherited those family pieces. I feel like those kinds of pieces should go to a direct family member, like Anne or one of QEII’s granddaughters.

Anyway, not only did the Commonwealth service feel sparse and grim, it was made a lot worse by the loud, boisterous Republic protests outside the Abbey. They were calling both King Charles AND Prince William “parasites” and asking what did the royals know about Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein.

🚨🚨 BREAKING NEWS: Protestors have asked Charles and William ‘What did you know about Andrew?’ at the Commonwealth Day Service. It’s time for the royals to stop dodging accountability. #NotMyKing #AbolishTheMonarchy #Epstein pic.twitter.com/EbGTZ0S6Kk — Republic (@RepublicStaff) March 9, 2026