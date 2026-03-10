Princess Kate wore a new Catherine Walker coat to the Commonwealth service

Here are more photos from the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday. The Windsors were not really out in force – King Charles, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Anne and Tim Laurence and the Gloucesters were all in attendance. And honestly, it felt like the Gloucesters, Anne and Tim were all there just as seat-fillers, to try to make it look like the family is full of working royals. Tell me that Britain’s Commonwealth ties are going the way of the dodo without telling me. QEII was a big believer in the Commonwealth, and King Charles basically just tries to maintain the connections while doing the bare minimum. Prince William doesn’t give a rat’s ass about any of this.
Some superficial notes… Princess Kate wore a new Catherine Walker coatdress which was very fussy but very “Kate.” She paired it with that multi-strand pearl necklace she’s been wearing a lot in recent years, plus diamond-and-pearl earrings from the Royal Collection, the same pair she usually borrows for special occasions. Kate also donned her Wiglet of Commonwealth Secrets™, which was just as doll-wiggy as can be. Camilla chose a bright red coat and a big diamond brooch. That piece is the Cartier palm brooch, which was passed down from the Queen Mother to Queen Elizabeth II, and then to Camilla. I… find it gross that Camilla inherited those family pieces. I feel like those kinds of pieces should go to a direct family member, like Anne or one of QEII’s granddaughters.
Anyway, not only did the Commonwealth service feel sparse and grim, it was made a lot worse by the loud, boisterous Republic protests outside the Abbey. They were calling both King Charles AND Prince William “parasites” and asking what did the royals know about Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein.
They all look a mess and miserable but Kate with those shoulder pads and hat looks horrendous. What is up with that rictus smile of hers??
From the side, she looks like a witch
Wow, that was pretty loud. I know it came from the perspective in the Republic protest, but even for the crowd of people across the street I couldn’t hear not even a little bit of cheering. They are cooked. When you compare what their ” crowds” look like at regular events to this, the downfall is apparent. I don’t care how many comments are on the daily mail’s website, in real time people showing interest in them? For a positive reason?That’s gone.
And it’s wild, because I really feel like it’s gone off a cliff in less than a decade. If they are still around in 10 years, they won’t even need to block off the streets. They’ll be able to just jump out their cars and walk right into buildings, regardless of the event.
@Dee There was a clip on the BBC from near the entrance to the cathedral and even with a steel band playing you could hear the booing and heckling. The engagement on the Daily Mail for the usual sycophantic royal stories is getting less and less. Only mentioning the Yorks or the Sussexes attracts more commenters. There really has been a shift since the beginning of the year and the release of the Epstein files but I’m not sure the royals realise how serious this is for them yet. I think a lot of the public have just tuned out!
@kaiser I don’t mean to nitpick, but Kate’s necklace is a 5 strand one.
Please feel free to remove or not post this!
It’s a lovely coat but gosh she is thin .
I guess that’s what she wants and all the magazines are gushing about how stunning she looked ,
@Cassie To be fair all fashion/celebrity magazines say that female celebrities look ‘stunning’ at events whether it’s true or not.
Kate is definitely NOT giving Wilbur a festive glance here is she? She will be hacked off that she only got one front page cover and that one newspaper choose the photo of Geri kissing the King INSTEAD of her! How very dare they!
https://news.sky.com/story/tomorrows-newspaper-front-pages-12427754?postid=11238592#liveblog-body
And the front page is the Express, which no one really takes seriously as paper anymore. It’s an anti Brexit, pro royal comic.
That long wig hanging down keens back is not a good look.
She has thst pasted on grin and poses for csmeras. She needs a shoulder length hair trim
Is the palm brooch going to be passed down by Camilla to her daughter. Would scooter reclaim it first
Not a fan of Kate but I can’t wait for her to start wearing all Camilla’s jewels when Charles dies
Look what happens when the events are announced and known about as opposed to surprise visits. What a loud congregation!