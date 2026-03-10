Prince William will feel ‘enormously satisfied’ when he removes the Sussexes’ titles

Whenever the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have traveled to another country, the Windsors immediately try to impose their talking points on Harry and Meghan. Many royal reporters talk about it openly at this point, that the palace WhatsApp lights up with “reactions” to the Sussexes doing this or that. Additionally, Prince William inevitably throws a huge tantrum, usually along the lines “when William is king, he’s going to take away their titles and order them to never travel or do philanthropic work ever again!!” A few weeks ago, the Sussexes were in Jordan, and I kept track of all of the royal panic attacks over their trip. What was interesting is that Buckingham Palace seemingly didn’t bother to talk about the Jordanian visit, probably because William was so clearly having a week-long spiral about it. Well, guess who is STILL furious?
The royal family was caught off guard by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent trip to Jordan, according to sources, who say it’s especially triggering for Prince William to see his sister-in-law, 44, shamelessly copying Princess Diana.
During their two-day tour, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — whose office said that members of the monarchy were informed of their travel plans, per People — met with Syrian refugees and medical evacuees from Gaza, and visited the King Hussein Cancer Centre in Amman.
“William doesn’t buy that [Meghan’s] sincere in any of this,” a source tells In Touch. “In his view, this whole Diana 2.0 act is all about boosting her image and ultimately her bank account. It sickens him that his brother would encourage this. What’s even worse in his view is that she’s clearly trying to get a leg up by doing this so-called humanitarian tour while the family is in the midst of the worst crisis in modern history,” the source says of the scandal surrounding Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.
Another thing that “enrages” William, 43, is that the Sussexes are “being allowed to trade off royal status and badmouth the institution at the same time,” adds the source.
As In Touch previously reported, King Charles III might be happy to put up with Harry, 41, and Meghan using their ‘HRH’ titles despite no longer being working members of the royal family, but his heir isn’t. William “can’t wait to put a stop to it the moment he becomes king,” reveals the source. “He’s adamant that his first order of business will be to strip them of their titles and says it’s going to be enormously satisfying for him when he’s finally able to accomplish what his father is refusing to do.”
[From In Touch Weekly]
I know it’s In Touch, blah blah blah, but it sounds exactly like what William’s allies brief to the Daily Mail, Times and Telegraph. I also believe that William has been rocking and rage-crying in a corner for years and promising himself that it will feel so, so good to “punish” the Sussexes once he’s Scooter King. In fact, I absolutely believe “punishing Harry & Meghan” is the only reason why William even wants to be king. As for the whining about “Diana 2.0” – all Meghan did was spend time with refugees, addicts, kids and people with devastating injuries. She wasn’t trying to be Diana. Meghan was just… herself. Her compassionate, empathetic self. The Sussexes made the visit to Jordan alongside WHO’s senior staff and they did so because they had already donated $500K to the programs they visited. AND their trip brought in more donations.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The Prince of Wales (left) poses for a photograph with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on a tour of the Unesco World Heritage Site At-Turaif Diriyah in Diriyah, during his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Featuring: Prince William, His Royal Highness, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, MBS
Where: Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
When: 09 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (right) attend a World Health Organisation roundtable with key donors and humanitarian partners in Amman, Jordan.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Amman, Jordan
When: 25 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Duchess of Sussex with Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a visit to the Specialty Hospital in Amman, Jordan
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Amman, Jordan
When: 25 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the World Central Kitchen Food (WCK), at the Jordan Country Office, in Amman, Jordan. The WCK operates a crucial logistics hub in Amman, to coordinate aid for Gaza, including the deployment of mobile bakeries that produce hundreds of thousands of daily loaves
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the World Central Kitchen Food (WCK), at the Jordan Country Office, in Amman, Jordan. The WCK operates a crucial logistics hub in Amman, to coordinate aid for Gaza, including the deployment of mobile bakeries that produce hundreds of thousands of daily loaves
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Duchess of Sussex during a visit to the National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts (NCRA), with a World Health Organisation delegation in Amman, Jordan
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accompany a World Health Organisation delegation to the National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts (NCRA) in Amman, Jordan
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accompany a World Health Organisation delegation to the National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts (NCRA) in Amman, Jordan
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a visit to the World Central Kitchen Food (WCK), at the Jordan Country Office, in Amman, Jordan. The WCK operates a crucial logistics hub in Amman, to coordinate aid for Gaza, including the deployment of mobile bakeries that produce hundreds of thousands of daily loaves
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a visit to the National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts (NCRA), with a World Health Organisation delegation in Amman, Jordan
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Duchess of Sussex arriving for a visit to the National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts (NCRA), with a World Health Organisation delegation in Amman, Jordan
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Oriel Davies, a public contemporary art gallery to see a project funded by the Alexandra Reinhardt Memorial Award, focussed on supporting the wellbeing of the children and young people in the local area
Featuring: Prince William
Where: Newtown, Wales
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Doug Peters/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
I just cannot understand how his face got this way.
rage and anger reshaped his looks imo..
It’s like it’s not the same person. I dont get it either
“Waaaahhhh! Pay attention to meeeeee!” is how his face got that way. A useful cautionary tale.
Hate rots you from the inside out.
You know what? William needs to shut his mouth about whether a WOC comes across as sincere or not.
What a nasty, horrible article. From Jason’s mouth to InTouch’s pages–the mag should be ashamed.
Just because William and Kate hate their jobs doesn’t mean everyone does. Meghan has years of philanthropic work behind her, starting when she was a teenager and way before she married in.
Poor Bill. It’s going to eat a new hole in his soul when he removes the titles (if he indeed can) and Harry is still charismatic, H&M are still happy, thriving, and madly in love, and they are still rock-star famous.
Absolutely. There’s also a bit of irony in a member of the RF accusing someone of boosting their bank account via overseas trips; though on the other hand, they would be the ones to know…
Oh I’d say there’s more than a bit.
To paraphrase a speech I once heard, the Sussexes don’t need titles to share their special brand of magic.
Good luck removing those titles when they can’t even seem to remove Andy’s… willy continually sounds like he has the emotional maturity of a toddler and it isn’t a good look for a grown *ss adult. People are booing him and calling him and the left overs “Parasites” and he’s still raging on about the Sussex’s, it’s just bizarre how he just continues this self destructive behavior.
If Harry refuses to just give them up then it will have to go through Parliament. can’t see the politicians wanting to give it parliamentary time, what a waste when there are serious problems to be sorted. Of course if the titles are removed for no particular reason then William is going to be accused of being a racist and he won’t like that. Or is he so angry he doesn’t care.
Yeah it’ll be interesting to see the person that stands up in Parliament to argue that Harry, Meghan, and their children ( included one that has been to the UK one time), who have been accused of zero crimes and don’t have any taxpayer funding are equally deserving of losing their titles as Andrew.
As for William, he’ll never be satisfied. He thought he was going to be satisfied running them out the country, he thought that he was going to be satisfied preventing them from having security, he thought he was going to be satisfied by engineering the loss of one of Harry’s charities. At some point he’s going to realize that the hole that’s in his soul will not be filled by his vendetta against his brother, and his brothers family.
I have no doubt that the source for this unhinged piece is somebody from the British press. It kind of sounds like Richard Eden.
He needs to read the room and for some reason he can’t. Stop talking. Just stop. Your uncle is a known pedo protected for decades by your institution. The support for the monarchy is at all time low. You yourself generate low interest, low engagement, and are described as work shy. The peasants and the proletariat have had it with whiny billionaires and their pissing contests and petty, wholly manufactured problems. People cannot keep their lights on. Children are hungry. And WW3 is raging – it is now a conflict involving more than a dozen countries.
Seriously STFU about how mad you are that you brother exposed you for the bully you are. GROW UP – you are an entitled petulant brat, always have been. There’s a video of you throwing a tantrum cause Princess Diana is telling you Harry is going to get something that you won’t and you’re falling out screaming like a psycho, and even for a toddler who missed his nap the tantrum is disturbing levels of jealousy, rage, and pettiness towards your own brother. This is why your mother said you were not suited to be King. She was right.
You are behaving the same way now. STOP. TALKING. You want to have the impact your brother has on the world try developing an ounce of real empathy. Try working. Try acknowledging how incredibly privileged you are and SHOW UP FOR WORK.
*standing ovation*
YES. He just needs to stop. Its like what we were talking about yesterday with Omid’s comment about how its a bad look for the future king – this doesn’t make William look strong or like a leader. It makes him look like a petulant spoiled brat who spends his days obsessing over his happy and healthy brother and doesn’t care about anything else.
The Parliament has to remove the titles so even saying William can decide this is dumb. But also the UK government has real issues to deal with including a war.
Billy needs therapy more than anything else.
I know that they don’t understand, but it’s kind of concerning how people who put out these kinds of articles don’t get that this doesn’t make William look good or strong, it makes him look sad and pathetic. They’re basically admitting at this point that William only wants to do that purely out of spite, not because Meghan and Harry have objectively done anything wrong.
Oh I disagree, they know. But willileaks keeps putting out these stories which he WANTS printed, so they’re printed.
It’s 💯 emperors new clothes. Everyone knows but no one is willing to say.
Yes, you and @SideEye above you really nailed this. this makes him look so so bad. He clearly doesn’t realize it, but it does.
Also, in this current climate where Andrew is living on the king’s property and is still HRH Prince Andrew Duke of York (even if he’s not officially using those titles) – someone in william’s camp (or William himself) decided now was a good time to go on another rage briefing about HARRY’S title!?!?!
The stories about Kate’s feet got removed so it’s clear William is just fine with this stuff. He could easily put out something saying he’s not going to remove titles from his brother, but he wants this out there to feed the racists.
I love this article for his crisis manager.
Imagine dealing with a raging moron who doesn’t even know his kinglyness won’t let him strip titles, or bully a woc any more than he’s done for 8 years?
How absolutely pathetic and impotent is raging Willy. I love all of this for impotent Will. Cry harder in Jason’s lap you pathetic worm.
Ah yes, the crisis manager. Where IS she?
She needs some kind of Cesar Milan for distracted princes, and force him to focus. Like maybe fix those decrepit duchy properties and do right by his tenants.
The obvious issue with willy and Kate especially is the work done by pr people, comms, crisis managers or whatever role, are approved by them (willy-nilly really). He refuses to get out of his own way (future king dontcha know!). How do you explain any common sense strategy to a narcissistic raging pustulent boil on baldy backside? That’s why professionals leave.
No Peg will not be “enormously satisfied when he takes Harry’s title”. The goalpost will move and he will be incandescent with rage that Harry still exists. Peg the jealous does not see how unhinged that this makes him look! Grow up Peg and get some therapy!!
Exactly. Even if he were able to have the titles removed (he can’t, it needs Parliament) it would not fill the terrible hole in his soul. He’ll hate Harry just as much. While Harry & Meghan exist and are happy, William will rage. If H&M aren’t there, his corrosive malice will be transferred to A&L. It’s truly frightening.
Titles does not make you charismatic, empathetic or authentic. Leaving the toxicity of Harry’s birth family has not changed their values and losing titles will not. The Sussexes are change makers and will continue to leverage their names to assist those where they can. What they bring to a table is not just the title but their charisma, philanthropy, empathy and authenticity.
By now most people know that Cain cannot take away tittles, only Parliament can do that.
Pedo Andy was bribe to give up his.j)
But can’t he take the hrh titles by just writing a LP? The ducal ones need parliament.
He can take away HRH (and maybe even the Prince) by writing a LP. but again – that hasn’t been done for Andrew so its hard to justify it for Harry. I mean William won’t care, but some of the people at the palace who are watching the protests and online chatter about this might care.
As far as I know, the hrh is a style. He can’t take the sussex titles, which seems to be the burr in his arse. So Harry goes from Prince Harry, DOS. To Harry, DOS. 🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️. I doubt Harry himself would care at this point. At one stage he fought for his children’s rights. But sadly willy-nilly will be king sooner than imagined. He knows his brother is a narcissistic psychopath and how things will end. Im sure he’s fine with all of that.
I believe it is truly not useful to republish this type of article, as it is a very old matter—an overused narrative that keeps repeating itself in a loop. William and his friends are foolish and racist.
Removing the title of the Sussexes would also mean removing Andrew’s title, who is literally a pedophile, as well as the titles of the York daughters. It would also lead the public to demand the removal of the titles of all those who are not active members of the family and, by a ripple effect, even those of Charlotte and Louis, since they are regarded merely as spares.
It would also mean the end of the Middletons’ hopes of receiving titles.
I would be very surprised if the Middletons do expect titles, they have been around long enough to know that the parents of married ins don’t get them. There is no precedence that I have heard of. Of course, in the past the RF would never have accepted Kate, a commoner. It would have had to be a morganatic marriage, with no titles for the wife and children, and no inheritance of position. As was in the case of George IV
It takes Parliament to remove titles, don’t imagine Willy having a hissy fit will warrant this. Remember when tabloids announced that they would lose all value if they didn’t attend the Coronation Meghan didn’t attend and their life continues successfully
On what grounds would William take thr Sussex titles? I don’t think I was exposed to be a bigoted jackass would hold up in court. Unc Andy is getting removed from the line of sucession because UK national security may have been compromised. And doesn’t Parliament take titles?
One day, someone will explain to me how stripping the titles impacts their lives. Or improves the BRF standings and reputation. It’s not even strategic. These people are not the best and brightest.
William, dude, “the worst crisis in modern history” is self-inflicted. Whether H&M have titles or not, whether they travel or not, it won’t change the mess your family has made.
But really, where is the crisis manager in all of this? William has been spiraling ever since Charles and Kate were diagnosed. He’s a mental and physical wreck.
And then what, William?
You’ll still be you. They’ll still be them: rich, happy, free (in fact, probably freer). The titles aren’t what makes them, they make themselves. You need only look to your wife, holder of an inconic title, to realise it was the person who made it so, not the title.
What a sad, miserable life it must be to live with such spite.
According to this story William is a nasty vindictive person. Not the making of a soft diplomat.
Why is he such a horrible person??? What is wrong with “copying” Princess Diana, if that imitation takes the form of doing charitable and humanitarian work to make the world better for women and children and refugees??? Shouldn’t we all be copying, then?
How petty and sad.
No, he won’t feel satisfied. He will be the literal King of England and he’ll never be satisfied. The only thing that seems to give him any sense of meaning in his life, the only passion he’s ever shown about anything, is his hatred of his brother. Until he takes every single thing his brother has and stomps on it, destroys every relationship, tarnishes every achievement, he’ll never be happy. And even then, he’ll have the mad glee in the destruction, but then he’ll be left with bitter dissastisfaction. What’s next to break and destroy? He’ll never, ever be truly satisfied. He’s addicted to his hatred and his animus, but the only people he can really destroy are the people around him. That’s why I feel so sorry for his wife and kids at the end of the day. I’m no fan of his wife, but I don’t think she’s evil. I think she’s a petty, foolish, stupid woman who got exactly what she wished for and realized she’s married to a man who hates her (and likely hates everybody but himself). If William is even half of what he himself allows his team to advertise him to be–a selfish boor who refuses to work, feels entitled to public adulation because of who he is, feels incandescent rage toward his brother because his brother chose to live his own life outside the toxic petri dish of royal existence–he has to be deeply unpleasant to be around. This is someone who never has to regulate his own emotions, but everyone else has to regulate their around him. Imagine the worst tyrant father bellowing for his dinner at the end of the day, taking the biggest portion, refusing to clean up afterward, snapping at the kids to shut up at dinner–and then think of that person with an entire coterie of yes men around him catering to his every whim and agreeing with his every flawed opinion. Yikes for anyone having to live with someone like that.
He has an entire media bound to him to make him look good and this is what they offer? He’s obsessed with taking titles from his brother? Not cleaning up the environment or homelessness or whatever cause he’s cosplaying? Not even making things right with his tenants on the Duchy of Cornwall lands? Not even his kids sports games? Or his vision for a new monarchy? Just “I hate the Sussexes?”
Scooter is at it again. Playing dress up king and asserting powers he does not have and won’t even have when he becomes king. He will be able to remove the HRH only, which is a style, not a title. Harry will be a prince as it is his birthright and a duke unless the parliament and the realms say otherwise. And all of this sniping is doing more damage to the monarchy, which already is under assault. Smart move, Willy!
I have always though that the HRHs are silly, nothing high about William.