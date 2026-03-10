Prince William will feel ‘enormously satisfied’ when he removes the Sussexes’ titles

Whenever the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have traveled to another country, the Windsors immediately try to impose their talking points on Harry and Meghan. Many royal reporters talk about it openly at this point, that the palace WhatsApp lights up with “reactions” to the Sussexes doing this or that. Additionally, Prince William inevitably throws a huge tantrum, usually along the lines “when William is king, he’s going to take away their titles and order them to never travel or do philanthropic work ever again!!” A few weeks ago, the Sussexes were in Jordan, and I kept track of all of the royal panic attacks over their trip. What was interesting is that Buckingham Palace seemingly didn’t bother to talk about the Jordanian visit, probably because William was so clearly having a week-long spiral about it. Well, guess who is STILL furious?

The royal family was caught off guard by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent trip to Jordan, according to sources, who say it’s especially triggering for Prince William to see his sister-in-law, 44, shamelessly copying Princess Diana. During their two-day tour, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — whose office said that members of the monarchy were informed of their travel plans, per People — met with Syrian refugees and medical evacuees from Gaza, and visited the King Hussein Cancer Centre in Amman. “William doesn’t buy that [Meghan’s] sincere in any of this,” a source tells In Touch. “In his view, this whole Diana 2.0 act is all about boosting her image and ultimately her bank account. It sickens him that his brother would encourage this. What’s even worse in his view is that she’s clearly trying to get a leg up by doing this so-called humanitarian tour while the family is in the midst of the worst crisis in modern history,” the source says of the scandal surrounding Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. Another thing that “enrages” William, 43, is that the Sussexes are “being allowed to trade off royal status and badmouth the institution at the same time,” adds the source. As In Touch previously reported, King Charles III might be happy to put up with Harry, 41, and Meghan using their ‘HRH’ titles despite no longer being working members of the royal family, but his heir isn’t. William “can’t wait to put a stop to it the moment he becomes king,” reveals the source. “He’s adamant that his first order of business will be to strip them of their titles and says it’s going to be enormously satisfying for him when he’s finally able to accomplish what his father is refusing to do.”

[From In Touch Weekly]

I know it’s In Touch, blah blah blah, but it sounds exactly like what William’s allies brief to the Daily Mail, Times and Telegraph. I also believe that William has been rocking and rage-crying in a corner for years and promising himself that it will feel so, so good to “punish” the Sussexes once he’s Scooter King. In fact, I absolutely believe “punishing Harry & Meghan” is the only reason why William even wants to be king. As for the whining about “Diana 2.0” – all Meghan did was spend time with refugees, addicts, kids and people with devastating injuries. She wasn’t trying to be Diana. Meghan was just… herself. Her compassionate, empathetic self. The Sussexes made the visit to Jordan alongside WHO’s senior staff and they did so because they had already donated $500K to the programs they visited. AND their trip brought in more donations.