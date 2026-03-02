Guess who’s furious that the Sussexes were included at an embassy reception?

Last Wednesday and Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in Jordan, attached to the World Health Organization. As I’ve now said repeatedly, this visit closely resembled the kinds of international trips made by celebrity UN ambassadors like Angelina Jolie (when she was UNHCR’s special envoy) or various Unicef ambassadors like David Beckham. Prince Harry and Meghan’s schedule was, in my opinion, largely dictated and organized by WHO. But something interesting happened when they were on the ground. Britain’s ambassador to Jordan, Philip Hall, issued a statement thanking the Sussexes for their visit and highlighting the work of the UN and WHO within Jordan. Not only that, but it appears as if the British embassy hosted some kind of reception for Harry and Meghan during their trip. Well, Harry’s bald-demon brother has been punching walls and shrieking nonstop about every single little thing about the Sussexes’ Jordanian visit, and now Prince William has gotten some “former Tory minister” to whine on his behalf.
After Harry and Meghan were apparently snubbed by the King, Queen and Crown Prince of Jordan, the British Government has also distanced itself from the couple’s Middle East trip, the Daily Mail can reveal today. The Foreign Office was criticised when the Sussexes revealed they had been hosted by the British Ambassador in Amman, Phillip Hall.
Former Tory minister Tim Loughton told the Daily Mail that it was ‘entirely inappropriate’ that they were guests of Mr Hall given the couple’s claim to be private citizens. The Foreign Office has declined to comment on the two-day visit to Jordan by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
But a source with knowledge of the trip has said the British Ambassador had not invited Harry and Meghan to his reception marking Iftar – the meal eaten by Muslims at sunset to break their fast during Ramadan. The invitation had been to Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO). He had then asked the Duke and Duchess along as his guests, it is understood. The source insisted that the British Government had not been involved in arranging or facilitating their trip because they are ‘private citizens’.
The couple have said they were in Jordan at the invitation of the WHO and its boss Dr Tedros. The couple had said in their own press release this week: ‘At sunset, the Duke and Duchess joined World Health Organisation officials and Embassy staff at the British Ambassador’s residence for Iftar as day one closed with a renewed sense of urgency and resolve.’
One royal insider also said that their appearance at the British Ambassador’s reception was an ‘intriguing’ part of the trip. The source added: ‘Once again, British diplomats are involved’.
While Mr Loughton told the Daily Mail: ‘They are not working royals and do not represent the British Government or UK PLC. Given their capacity to say unhelpful things which border on political, giving them an official platform could be construed as them saying something that represents official UK policy. It would be legitimate for the embassy to assist on security issues and neutral briefing but not anything that platforms them on what should clearly be seen as a private visit by private individuals’.
So… if the unnamed Foreign Office source is correct, the British embassy extended an invitation to WHO official Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who was basically hosting/organizing the Sussexes’ visit. The embassy was clearly being kept in the loop about the Sussexes’ visit, and the ambassador likely invited Dr. Tedros, expecting him to include the Sussexes. That’s a typical diplomatic maneuver, although I wouldn’t expect Prince William to understand what happened. In fact, the invitation to Dr. Tedros emphasizes that the Sussexes were there on behalf of WHO, not the British government.
As for all of this enraged incandescence… I thought William was supposed to be a big-boy global statesman? Does he not understand how any of this works? Celebrity ambassadors are often looped into embassy meetings or receptions, as well as meetings with heads of state and/or government officials. All of this is done to raise awareness and drive donations. Is William too stupid to understand philanthropy and charitable advocacy work? Don’t answer that.
What a spoiled brat scooter is. He Is probably raging and carrying on and yelling this is mine harold.
The ambassador made a public statement thanking them for joining WHO AND putting a spotlight on the refuge issue in Jordan. What more need to be said?
Aww Kaiser, I was so looking forward to answering your last question… Shucks.
When the ambassador invited the head of the WHO he probably extended the invitation to everyone who was travelling with him, knowing that included the Sussexes. It was a private meeting at the embassy so what diplomatic problems would this cause? When have Harry and Meghan said unhelpful things diplomatically? They are not the ones whose visit to the Caribbean was so tone deaf it encouraged countries to want to ditch the monarchy. No one from the British government has spoken about this on the record so I think William is the one person who cares about this reception!
It’s projection. Harry and Meghan have never been embroiled in undiplomatic activities or comments. Meanwhile you have Keen flinching away from the touch of Black people, greeting Black children from behind a chainlink fence, Jamaica declaring a push for independence during the Wailses trip, William saying numerous stupid and offensive things on trips, and most recently, meeting with Bone Saw.
Actually, this seems to be an embassy initiative. The ambassador had already posted a complimentary notice about H&M. The reception was no mistake…it was the purpose. Just because Scooter is sitting on his hands in London and winging, doesn’t mean the foreign office should miss an opportunity to dangle the celebrity couple in front of the diplomatic community in Jordan and bask in the glow of the Sussexes to the betterment of the ambassador there. Who in their right mind wouldn’t leverage that star power for Britain when they are right there?
I think that William is so filled with dislike for his brother that he can’t think straight. Pity, it makes him a flop as the future King yet we will be stuck with him.
Such a sad end for Diana’s oldest son.
William will forever blame everyone else for his lack of success.
It’s becoming more apparent that the monarchy will not last beyond Charles. I expect to see major changes to Royal funding in the next 3-4 years and more Commonwealth countries refusing to cover their expenses.
Yes, William is way too stupid to understand how diplomacy and philanthropy work hand-in-hand. His raging jealousy blinds him to understanding anything about the very positive work that the Sussexes do. It’s very sad to witness how 🛵 tears apart any news about his brother. The eventual damage done to the monarchy will be huge.
No the “big boy global statesman “ does not know how it works!! He is incompetent. He likes to have perceived power and try’s unsuccessful to use it and so you get his unhinged hate for his brother and all the good his brother does and all the respect his brother gets. Peg does not know the first thing about diplomacy and he never will!
This is stupid. Harry and Meghan were part of the WHO delegation that’s why they were invited to the Embassy reception.
I’m not going to go look it up but I would expect that private individuals (involved with charitable or other important work) are invited to embassies all the time. So, even setting aside the stupid lie about them doing or saying undiplomatic things, the accusation – that the Sussexes shouldn’t have been invited because they are private individuals – seems false.
My late husband used to be a marketing manager for a defense contractor, covering the Middle East and Africa. He went to embassy receptions all the time. British Embassies, primarily. No philanthropic or humanitarian representation whatsoever. Definitely a private citizen.
That crisis manager needs to lock Peggy in a padded room for a while.. his rage briefings are coming across as mentally unhinged. Peggy may take titles but he can’t take away their celebrity status and that makes him insane obviously.
William and company wanted this trip to be unsuccessful because it chips away at the narrative that only the heir and his minions are capable of driving intellectual exchanges with other countries. Complete fail on their part because the Sussexes were invited, showed up and used their voices to encourage the flow of goods and services to those in need in Gaza. In addition, the Sussexes are well known for their philanthropic endeavors for those most in need.
Of course willy doesn’t understand philanthropy and advocacy. According to him, all they do is show up with “a smile and a wave here and there”. They don’t do anything of real impact. Harry and Meghan keep showing them up for the lazy do nothings that they are, and that’s what drives the incandescent raging.
If Wilbur had to do just one of the numerous items on the Sussexes agenda over the two days, he would faint like the proverbial southern belle. Plus needing another six week vacation. The poor dear.
It’s going to be wild when William is king. He’s for real going to be calling up embassies and demanding that they snub the Sussexes. He’s going to be calling absolutely anyone he can to blacklist them. He’s going to be blaming the govt every time he looks bad for something. It’s gonna be whack a mole for who can he pin the blame on next . It’s been crickets from him about the BAFTAS.
The silence about the BAFTAs is very loud especially when he is rage briefing at a manic pace when it comes to the Sussex’s invite by WHO to Jordan and his anger at the York cousins, not any of his rage briefings were about the predator uncle or the BAFTA horrible racism and how it was all handled so unbelievably bad.
That’s the thing about William. He only has something to say when he’s butting into someone else’s business. A WHO visit to Jordan has nothing to do with him. But, as president of BAFTA, that fiasco has everything to do with him.
Reminds me of when the Guardian was invited to Harry’s visit in Ukraine and the writer had strong suspicions Harry visited Zelensky but it was kept quiet as to not overshadow the uk governments representative’s visit but now I’m thinking baldy would have really thrown a fit if that would havebeen known. Meanwhile Harry&Meghan are justgoing where they are invited because they are respected.
I’m not sure it’s about William not understanding. Although I’m sure he doesn’t given reports about his lack of desire for reading, and focus on how much money his organizations are making ( very Trumpy), but his insecurity about any opportunity for direct comparison to his brother and for any comparison to him and his wife and his brother and his wife.
Although he plays it well, William very obviously knows that he doesn’t compare naturally to his brother. So he wants to eliminate all opportunities for any direct comparisons to occur. That’s why he doesn’t want him back in the UK, which he’s largely succeeded at, but he also doesn’t want him all around the world doing the stuff that Williams not doing either.
He knows that if you put them side by side as couples in the exact same countries, and compare their contributions philanthropically, financially, and with connection to the public, they pale in comparison. If you can even find a recent visit for comparison.
I can understand his confusion. If any of them had a choice, none of the royals would choose to be genuinely involved in stuff like refugee advocacy work or donate their money or time to it. They’d just be fucking around on their estates or on vacation being idle rich people 24/7. But because they are the one aristocratic family that needs to justify their existence to the public, they have to do stuff like that and engage in royal tours and whatnot, so they consider it “royal work”. The fact that Harry decided to just do this work on his own, and to be better at it than all of them, is too confusing and unfathomable to them. He must be trying to be royal because why else would anyone do this?
Not only does Harry do the work, but he puts his money behind it. He and Meghan understand that true philanthropists actually make their own meaningful donations, they don’t just show up and wave their jazz hands at captive audiences. William has the means to make donations that would have huge positive impacts, but I guess he just can’t let go of a penny. How much does the British public pay to keep these useless twits in their lazy, very selfish lifestyle?
Not to mention the endless parade of “Forever Homes”. Aren’t they up to at least five by now?
This is such BS. I’m on the advisory board of a Greek cultural organization and we have often had events at the Greek consulate when a dignitary, artist or celebrity is in town. That’s part of what embassies and consulates do. They have events as part of the cultural exchange with the host country and also to raise the profile of their own country.
It’s VERY telling that William is more angry and vocal at the Sussex’s rather than (Prince) Andrew and his child sex trafficking and pedo actions. Which includes Andrew’s support/friendship with JE and literally everything that comes with that. Barely a peep from William. Yet if Harry and Megan do literally anything we hear abt it daily for at least a week!!!
It’s truly mind-boggling to think of all the missed opportunities that William has left of the floor by continuing his one sided feud with his brother. His ‘global statesman’ reputation would be enhanced by uttering a favorable word about trips like this, or Invictus. He doesn’t have to raise a finger to pay or help plan. He would be looking like a true future king. He could even still be pissed at Harry privately-just the PR of it all! He is truly a child with no strategy but having tantrums.
Kaiser, I know that was a rhetorical question, but I will answer it. Yes. Not only is he too stupid to understand how it works, he has absolutely no interest in taking the time to learn. He thinks that his accidental birth that places him in the position he’s in (to become king), should’ve automatically come with smarts, lol. I believe that – in addition to William being a tyrant from an early age – his lack of intelligence, natural laziness and incompetence further contributes to his raging and incandescent behavior.
As more comes out about Andrew and the way the Palace forced/required the FO to turn a blind eye to his incompetence and criminal behavior the less power/control the Palace will have with the FO moving forward. I fully expect that by the time W reaches the throne he won’t have any say in how the FO interacts with H&M
William’s so much a global statesman that he can’t even make peace with the fact that his brother is much better at all of this than he is.
First of all, private citizens when they visit a foreign country with a charitable purpose, are invited to dinners at the Embassy of their country of origin. They don’t have to be celebrities or politicians or statesmen. It is perfectly normal, regular hosting. Second of all, it is Ramadan. Not inviting the Sussexes to iftar would have been a faux pas as iftar is all about sharing the food to break the fast. Third of all, by showing respect to the king’s son, they are showing respect to the British monarchy can’t the stupid monarchists see that?
This. Does William not understand the role of an ambassador? They are ALSO supposed to look after the interests of their countrymen who are in that foreign nation. How is William supposed to be a statesman when he doesn’t understand even simple concepts?