Michael B. Jordan won Best Actor at the SAG/Actor Awards: are you surprised?

Just before the SAG/Actor Award for Best Lead Actor was announced, my stomach turned as I anticipated another big win for Timothee Chalamet. I loathed Marty Supreme and I genuinely hope that Chalamet does not win the Oscar for it. Well, the SAGs chose perfectly – Michael B. Jordan won for Sinners, in what was one of the most shocking moments of the night. Viola Davis presented the award and she was literally screaming the whole time MBJ made it up to the stage. What was great about choosing MBJ is that he’s literally the fan-favorite AND the actors’ favorite – the other men in that category were thrilled for him. Chalamet was pleased, Ethan Hawke jumped up to hug Micheal, Jesse Plemons was thrilled.

I loved all of this. I loved his shock, I loved his speech, I loved how he received a spontaneous standing ovation. The people’s prince! For weeks, I’ve worried that Chalamet would end up winning the Oscar for that awful movie, but it’s looking more like the Best Actor race is far from settled. It’s also worth noting that Wagner Moura was not nominated for a SAG, but he’s considered a pretty major contender for the Oscar. Still, the SAG/Actor Awards are considered THE bellwether for the Oscars, so maybe MBJ’s campaign will work. I hope so.

Sinners also picked up Best Ensemble. I could definitely see something similar happening at the Oscars, with Paul Thomas Anderson winning Best Director for One Battle After Another, and then Sinners winning Best Picture.