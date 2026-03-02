Michael B. Jordan won Best Actor at the SAG/Actor Awards: are you surprised?

Just before the SAG/Actor Award for Best Lead Actor was announced, my stomach turned as I anticipated another big win for Timothee Chalamet. I loathed Marty Supreme and I genuinely hope that Chalamet does not win the Oscar for it. Well, the SAGs chose perfectly – Michael B. Jordan won for Sinners, in what was one of the most shocking moments of the night. Viola Davis presented the award and she was literally screaming the whole time MBJ made it up to the stage. What was great about choosing MBJ is that he’s literally the fan-favorite AND the actors’ favorite – the other men in that category were thrilled for him. Chalamet was pleased, Ethan Hawke jumped up to hug Micheal, Jesse Plemons was thrilled.
I loved all of this. I loved his shock, I loved his speech, I loved how he received a spontaneous standing ovation. The people’s prince! For weeks, I’ve worried that Chalamet would end up winning the Oscar for that awful movie, but it’s looking more like the Best Actor race is far from settled. It’s also worth noting that Wagner Moura was not nominated for a SAG, but he’s considered a pretty major contender for the Oscar. Still, the SAG/Actor Awards are considered THE bellwether for the Oscars, so maybe MBJ’s campaign will work. I hope so.
Sinners also picked up Best Ensemble. I could definitely see something similar happening at the Oscars, with Paul Thomas Anderson winning Best Director for One Battle After Another, and then Sinners winning Best Picture.
I yelled “yes!” very loudly when his name was announced. What a pleasant surprise.
I did too, I scared the crap out of my dogs!
. Great news that he got the award and so very well deserved.
I have to admit, i havent seen marty supreme, but sinners was awesome and Jordan deserved a win for his outstsnding performances imho.
My little Wallace ( his character in the Wire) really made it. He was one of my favorite kids on this show and a real standout already.
Reggie Porter Montgomery Forever!
(All My Children)
Reggie Porter forever is right but Wallace was special. So happy about this.
I’m happy for him.
This obviously will not make up for what happened at the BAFTAs, but this and NAACP awards made me really happy for him, Delroy, and the entire Sinners cast and crew this weekend. I’ve always felt like getting the SAG/Actor award meant a lot to the actors because it’s coming directly and only from their peers.
I’m so happy he was feeling the love in the room and whether he wins Oscar night or not, I hope he’s proud of his work and is pleased that others recognize it as well. I can only imagine the discomfort he must be feeling at award shows right now and I’m happy that his next two experiences were so lovely.
Yup after last week’s shit show I’m glad he’s getting the love and respect they all deserve
Marty Supreme was so awful, I can’t understand how it’s gotten any awards at all. Sinners was maybe the only thing I’ve seen this year that I will happily rewatch, it was SO good. Delighted to see MBJ get recognized for it and keeping my fingers crossed for him at the Oscars.
I was surprised! Despite being nominated, it hadn’t felt like he was in the conversation even though he should’ve been. So yeah, what a great win. It’s wild to think about him being on AMC ,the Wire, Friday night Lights and parenthood. What an epic run of shows. Would love to see him the Oscar. If not him, then Moura. No shade to Timmy but I don’t like Marty supreme. And I hated him vibing out to Levin O’Leary in of his win speeches and that we have to keep seeing that guy on the carpet bc of that movie. Ick.
Edit- Kevin o’ Leary
It’s time for me to do rewatch of The Wire, it’s been too long! For some reason, it always surprises me that MIchael B. Jordan is old enough to have been on that show.
I saw Bubbles (Andre Royo) from The Wire at my local farmers’ market, and I immediately started shaking and crying. That character is in my top 10 for best character EVER, and I just lost it. My son still makes fun of me for it. It remains one of my most embarrassing moments, and I didn’t even talk to the guy!
That made me tear up. Viola Davis announcing this en then Samuel L. Jackson announcing Sinners for best ensemble was extra special.
He deserves the Oscar. He played two roles! The blue & red helped in the beginning but it became clear who was Smoke and who was Stack.
Yes, yes, yes! I loved Sinners and MBJ was outstanding. The only movie I went to see in the theaters two time.
I’m so happy for MBJ. It’s been so fun watching his steady progression over the years. He consistently turns in amazing work and Sinners was just next level. He and Ryan Coogler are just an amazing team.
I could not be more excited!!! I have loved MBJ since he was on AMC, and honestly I am still angry he and Ryan didn’t sweep the awards for Fruitvale Station (aka the best movie ever made), so hopefully they get all the flowers now.
This was so deserved and I am so happy for him. “Where the F’ is Wallace?” Winning those awards.
Jesse Plemons and Michael B. Jordan did a lovely interview recently—they were on Friday Night Lights together. I am a huge fan of that show and it is great to see them both doing so well.
Yaaaaasssss!!! My movie husband is not only fine, he is soo damn talented!😍
I really want to watch Sinners but I need to know, exactly how scary is it? Can anyone help me with this?