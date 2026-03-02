Mail: The Sussexes ‘copied’ Prince William & Kate, they stayed at the same hotel!

As we’ve seen, Prince William has been losing his mind in general, but specifically about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s two-day humanitarian visit to Jordan, where they were attached to the World Health Organization. William’s freakout feels very “Jordan is MINE, Harold!” In fact, several pieces felt “commissioned” by Kensington Palace to argue that Prince Harry and Meghan are absolutely “copying” William and Kate. Check this out…

Harry and Meghan stayed in exactly the same £3,000 a night suite as the Prince and Princess of Wales during their ‘faux royal tour’ of Jordan, we can reveal. Following in his estranged brother’s footsteps, Harry chose William’s favourite room in his favourite hotel in Amman for his and Meghan’s whistlestop visit to a country so close to his brother’s heart.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been on many occasions over the years while Kate lived there as a child in the early 1980s after her father Michael Middleton was posted there with his job as a flight dispatcher for British Airways.

William is a close friend of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan – both he and Kate attended his wedding in Amman two years ago – and in turn King Charles has a strong relationship with King Abdullah II, the Crown Prince’s father. But the ties go back even further, as the late Queen Elizabeth had a 40-year association with King Abdullah’s father, King Hussein who died in 1999 something King Charles highlighted on a visit to Amman in 2021.

However, the closeness didn’t appear to stretch to Harry and Meghan – who King Abdullah and the Crown Prince – didn’t meet during their 48-hour visit, which was arranged by the World Health Organisation.

But their stay in the luxurious Royal Suite at the five-star St Regis in Amman – described as being the ‘only one of its kind’ and is on the 15th floor of the 17-storey hotel more than made up any perceived snub. The suite comes with three fully equipped bathrooms, a 24 hour on call butler and the hotel website says it ‘embodies refined luxury tailored for royalty, it promises and unforgettable bespoke experience.’