Mail: The Sussexes ‘copied’ Prince William & Kate, they stayed at the same hotel!

As we’ve seen, Prince William has been losing his mind in general, but specifically about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s two-day humanitarian visit to Jordan, where they were attached to the World Health Organization. William’s freakout feels very “Jordan is MINE, Harold!” In fact, several pieces felt “commissioned” by Kensington Palace to argue that Prince Harry and Meghan are absolutely “copying” William and Kate. Check this out…
Harry and Meghan stayed in exactly the same £3,000 a night suite as the Prince and Princess of Wales during their ‘faux royal tour’ of Jordan, we can reveal. Following in his estranged brother’s footsteps, Harry chose William’s favourite room in his favourite hotel in Amman for his and Meghan’s whistlestop visit to a country so close to his brother’s heart.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have been on many occasions over the years while Kate lived there as a child in the early 1980s after her father Michael Middleton was posted there with his job as a flight dispatcher for British Airways.
William is a close friend of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan – both he and Kate attended his wedding in Amman two years ago – and in turn King Charles has a strong relationship with King Abdullah II, the Crown Prince’s father. But the ties go back even further, as the late Queen Elizabeth had a 40-year association with King Abdullah’s father, King Hussein who died in 1999 something King Charles highlighted on a visit to Amman in 2021.
However, the closeness didn’t appear to stretch to Harry and Meghan – who King Abdullah and the Crown Prince – didn’t meet during their 48-hour visit, which was arranged by the World Health Organisation.
But their stay in the luxurious Royal Suite at the five-star St Regis in Amman – described as being the ‘only one of its kind’ and is on the 15th floor of the 17-storey hotel more than made up any perceived snub. The suite comes with three fully equipped bathrooms, a 24 hour on call butler and the hotel website says it ‘embodies refined luxury tailored for royalty, it promises and unforgettable bespoke experience.’
It’s almost as if… most Western VIPs stay in the same few hotels in Amman, especially if those VIPs are traveling with security and have specific security needs. Weird, I know. The Independent was also tasked with arguing that Meghan and Harry “copied” William and Kate in regards to “playing football” and “wearing Zara” and referencing mental health. It’s not that I don’t see the similarities, it’s just that the British media has selective amnesia when it comes to who has historically copied whom with regards to the Sussexes and Keens. Just in case anyone needed a refresher…
What this tells me is that W&K spend 3,000 pounds a night whenever they go to Jordan.
This tells me that British taxpayers spend $3,000 a night (plus rooms for W+K’s staff) when they go to Jordan.
They know us Squaddies keep the BP in check, and they’re trying*to*toy*with*us. But, we got.our.eyes on them. Always.
I’ve never been to Amamn but I imagine like most major cities in the entire world there are a few hotels where extreme VIPs can stay and where all of their security team accommodations can be met. Which means that there’s a lot of overlap.
Also copying them by wearing worldwide brands, playing worldwide sports, and talking about stuff that not only has been a focus of one person’s mission for over a decade but it’s something that is championed by a lot of people?
I know we said a lot, but there’s something really wrong with William. This idea that literally everything belongs to him? And only as it relates to his brother. He doesn’t care about other celebrities talking about mental health, wearing clothes, staying at hotels. He doesn’t care about other celebrities donating money or foundations starting initiatives. He only cares about what Harry is doing.
The crash that’s going to occur when he’s King and realizes that he still has no control it’s going to be a sight to see. This is what happens when you raise someone who is any aspect temperamentally unfit to be in any leadership position, to literally think that there are anointed by God to be a leader.
William doesn’t do god so there shouldn’t be a coronation.
He really has a weird obsession with his brother, doesn’t he?
The Fail is so obsessed with how many bathrooms Meghan has access to…
So much focus on the bathrooms.
Many older – especially historical homes – do not have many bathrooms. Most of the Royal family’s properties are – wait for it – historical. And therefore, lacking in bathrooms compared to newer American homes.
Instead of it being like – its a cultural difference – William and Kate somehow feel as though Meghan and Harry’s home having more bathrooms than theirs is an intentional on up on them. As opposed to a feature of American design.
Because everything is about them
So true
Oh my goodness!! The copiers are the Wails (yes I know the proper spelling). The Wails don’t have an original thought in their heads. The Sussex set the trend and the Wails copy copy copy. I agree that that particular hotel has room for the security detail and so it was chosen for that purpose but sure let’s write a complete nonsense article about copying!
Meghan and Harry have always been no nonsense and adaptable ..they have roughed it out in tents and barracks , hostels and less than fancy accommodation. Not like that wannabe no good Middleton and useless Scooter who had always been had delusions of grandeur . So entitled , aspirational and expensive ..spas , ski lodges , beach resorts , yachts and multiple royal estates ? Obviously at this point in their lives , the Sussexes cannot be exposed to the wolves snapping at their heels..so a hotel that provides top level security is essential . When they cant even trust their hate spewing family .
What are they distracting from now?
They’re even copying the fact that people are always noticing how they copy the sussexes. They’re copying and projecting that storyline which is funny.
Exactly! It’s hysterical, it truly is!
Will and that ragtag racist royal rota are bonkers. All of this raging and hand wringing as though Will and his lazy wife couldn’t do the same kind of humanitarian trip. But it is Will’s choice to run around the world, often without his wife prompting Earthshit. He’s such a clown 🤡
The pettiness and rage emanating from those gutter rats including William is beyond ridiculous. All this nonsense proves is how insecure that man is and how he clocks his brothers every movement. How pathetic
The Fail is so silly
Many years ago, I travelled with a well-known person who stayed in a suite that Charles and Diana stayed in a few years prior. What are the odds? Was he copying Charles and Diana, or was it simply a case of that being the nicest place around? LOL.
A tale as old as time, colonize and claim ownership and superiority. The British empire playbook. 🤷🏽♀️
It’s a hotel for goodness sakes. 😳
William and Kate are unoriginal. Prior to Meghan’s arrival to the royal institution, Kate was known for her above the knee coat dresses, clutch purses, hats/fashionistas worn askew and nude pantyhose.
Since Meghan’s arrival she has copied Meghan’s style and brands. Gone are the coat dresses, clutch purses, hats/fashionistas and pantyhose. She copied hugging people, she attempts to give speeches and even the choreography of her events from Meghan. It has been weird to see the evolution, disturbing because of the likeness to stalker’s obsessiveness towards a target.
The British tabloid propaganda makes William and Kate look crazy, clownish in the eyes of young people. No wonder young people mock them.
Harry and Meghan have cemented their brand in the zeitgeist. The Sussex brand has globally superseded the Windsor brand. It’s the reality. These British tabloid articles may buoy spirits within the Wales household and Kensington Palace when they read them but much of the rest of the world is having a good laugh and them. 🤷🏽♀️
Wherever the Sussexes go for humanitarian work, they are invited and warmly welcomed.
The fact that the DM is trying to embiggen William shows that Harry and Meghan’s trip was successful and showed up William and Kate. Plus Meghan was wearing Zara before she even knew who Kate was.
Meghan can throw together anything and look beautiful…pathetic that someone like Kate who has access to designers is trying to imply that Zara is her private property . Everybody wears a high street brand like Zara not just Meghan , though she makes it look extra special
Raise your hand if you believe that William is actually close to Crown Prince Hussein. Anyone? Me neither. These people are on the same invite lists because of who they are, nothing more. I’m sure he’s got some friends somewhere, but this dude isn’t one of them. I choose to live in the delusion that William manages to stand in a position other than covering his penis when he is with his actual friends.
A family friend not a personal friend.
Except William and Kate have NEVER done a royal tour to Jordan or am I not remembering one? They’ve barely done any royal tours in years. Whatever visits they’ve done to Jordan have been for a wedding or their own personal vacations. So this doesn’t really hold water.
And saying that Meghan is copying bc she’s kicking a ball…well sure. It’s not something that we will see often bc Meghan is sporty in a hiking and yoga way. Having kids is probably making her have to do that stuff though. But please she has to shimmy down a mountain and be forced to go down a snow tube, which is hilarious.
They could be confirming where they stayed when they holidayed in Jordan with the kids.
But yes there has never been a royal tour where both of them went to Jordan.
Jordan and the UK are political allies. Didn’t Jordanian royals train at Sandhurst? And btw, isn’t King Abdullah’s mother English?
William and Kate have been to Jordan for a wedding and for a family holiday. Kate lived there briefly as a child. Can’t remember why William was watching football with the crown prince. They have not made a humanitarian trip, have they? It would be impressive if Kate picked up a bit of Arabic while she was there as a child. Probably not, otherwise it would be touted to the heavens. Look what they do with Kate’s school girl piano playing skills.
To answer your questions: yes and yes. I doubt Kate even remembers her time in Jordan, she was so young then. And my memory is the same as yours, a couple of personal visits & a football match, hardly close, personal ties. Even if so, Harry & Meghan can’t visit? It’s so stoopid!
Col. and Mrs. Gardiner lived across the street from my folks in Amman; the cooks talked and we had wonderful security.
I’m inclined to hope Charles lives for many years because William is very unwell.
oh what does Harry make of all this I wonder. Did he ever foresee William flailing and failing so very badly. There’s probably some part of him that pities William while knowing he’s completely unapproachable and unsafe. Surely he looks at Kate and worries for her health, as we do. It’s sad and shocking and out of his hands I know
It seems like the Wailers are desperate to get some of that Sussex shine. They’re assuming the Sussexes stayed in that suite but unless they tell us, which they won’t for security reasons, this is just speculation. Will and Kate do the most superficial activities and photo ops on their tours. Also, compared to the Sussexes, how many tours have they actually been on the past few years? There’s nothing quadi-royal about this trip to Jordan because it’s results driven and the Sussexes personally put a lot of work into it. The Sussexes have planned this with partners they’ve had years long relationships with and a literally invested in these organizations. They weren’t there to meet the king or crown prince. Meanwhile William’s the one name dropping and clout chasing. This guy os so incredibly annoying with his constant whining.
‘Many occasions over the years’? K&W went for that wedding & for that vacation, and I think William visited once to watch football with the king in his man cave or something (I swear, I remember photos of them in chairs inside a room). So Jordan’s dear to their little hearts, eh? Sure.
Yes he did play video games. He also posed next to a cut out of kate as a child in Jordan.
Why does William even have a favourite hotel room in Amman? Why has he been to Jordan more than he’s been to most of the countries in the Commonwealth, countries that he will be King of one day.
Countdown to William’s next trip to Jordan in three… two… one…
The “copying” narrative is tedious both ways and I think everyone who engages in it should be eyerolled. Both women wear a lot of clothes. It’s ridiculous to say that something like a blue jacket is off-limits because one wore it once. It’s also ridiculous to say that a hotel room belongs to one or the other. This is absolute bottom-scraping shitstirring no matter who does it.