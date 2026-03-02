‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #190: thanks for your support!

Introduction: Minutes 0 to 5:15

Chandra is really into the musician Sombr. Here’s a link to his Variety interview that Chandra mentioned and his song Back to Friends. We’re both watching Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette. We love the music and the setting really brings us back to the 90s. The actors, especially the leads Sarah Pidgeon and Paul Anthony Kelly, are doing a great job. They also got the hair and fashion right after early test images were widely criticized. I think they did the Jackie Kennedy and Daryl Hannah characters dirty. You can listen below and on YouTube.

The biggest news from the BAFTAs was the fact that a man with tourette’s syndrome, John Davidson, shouted the N word early in the ceremony when Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were presenting. The BBC’s broadcast of the BAFTAs was on a two hour delay. They had plenty of time to cut that word but they did not. On Sunday night, Sinners production designer Hannah Beachler tweeted that Davidson also shouted the N word at her and at another woman. The emphasis in coverage was on John Davidson and his intent rather than the people who were harmed. It took the BAFTAs until the next day to issue an apology. Davidson’s initial apology centered himself and didn’t acknowledge the hurt he caused. Deadline had an exclusive that executives from Warner Brother reached out the BAFTAs about it right after it happened. WB was assured that the BBC and the show’s production company would be notified about cutting the slur from the broadcast.

There was an obvious lack of care for the Black artists who had to present after that moment. Delroy Lindo told Variety in an interview at the after party that no one reached out to him or Michael B. Jordan and that he wished “someone from BAFTA spoke to us.” Host Alan Cumming later said during the ceremony “We apologize if you are offended tonight.”

After his initial apology, Davidson gave an interview to Variety the next day. He spoke more about his condition and he said that his production company was told that the BBC would edit out his tics from the show. What’s more is that he was 40 rows back from the stage but was seated near a microphone. It seems like a set up. Here’s a link to the tweet I mentioned about Prince Andrew.

Prince William is president of BAFTA and he hasn’t said anything about this. We think American artists should boycott the BAFTAs. A British filmmaker named Jonte Richardson resigned from a BAFTA panel over this and BAFTA is reportedly doing a review.

Harry and Meghan just did a two day trip to Amman Jordan organized by the World Health Organization, which is part of the UN. It was like a diplomatic trip that someone like Angelina Jolie might do. On Wednesday they took part in a panel discussion with UN leaders and visited a refugee camp and a hospital. Thursday they made a visit to a rehab facility, Jordan’s National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts, and wrote sweet notes to the people there. They also visited World Central Kitchen and a cancer center. There were stories in the British press claiming that the Jordanian royal family snubbed the Sussexes, which wasn’t true.

My comments of the week are from Lens and Winnie Cooper's Mom on the post about our 20th anniversary. All of your comments touched us and we appreciate you a lot.