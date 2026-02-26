Prince Harry & Meghan visited a rehab center in Jordan & left supportive notes

Here are some photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their second day of their Jordanian visit, which they are undertaking at the invitation of the World Health Organization. They visited the National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts (NCRA) in Amman and heard personal stories, meeting with doctors and patients/addicts. Harry and Meghan left personal notes as well. I’m sure the British press is having a normal one about all of this.

I’m actually trying not to pay too much attention to the hysteria over there about Harry and Meghan’s visit to Jordan, but from what I gather, there’s a glee from the usual suspects that they now get to mock and criticize everything the Sussexes are doing, saying and wearing. The royalists are also f–king furious that Harry and Meghan are forcing them to pay attention! There’s a convoluted logic at play – a refusal to acknowledge that King Charles might feel relief that the Sussexes are taking some of the heat off him and the institution because of the Prince Andrew situation. The Times did note this:

As the royal family reel from the fallout of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest, with the King and Prince William speaking of their “concern” over his conduct, Harry has separated himself from the scandal by declining to comment on his uncle’s disgrace. Amid the noise at home, the Sussexes, for a change, look less complicated and more wholesome as a result.

[From The Times]

I think that’s why the royal media is mad – they look like idiots, and the Sussexes look clean, wholesome and like they were smart enough to get out while the getting was good. Between Andrew and the racist BAFTA controversy this week, Harry and Meghan look… entirely vindicated, even to their biggest critics.

Duchess Meghan’s message of support. “Congratulations on your dedication to your care. Wishing you continued healing and happiness” pic.twitter.com/VSFrCv3lw2 — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) February 26, 2026

