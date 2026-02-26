Prince Harry & Meghan visited a rehab center in Jordan & left supportive notes

Here are some photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their second day of their Jordanian visit, which they are undertaking at the invitation of the World Health Organization. They visited the National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts (NCRA) in Amman and heard personal stories, meeting with doctors and patients/addicts. Harry and Meghan left personal notes as well. I’m sure the British press is having a normal one about all of this.
I’m actually trying not to pay too much attention to the hysteria over there about Harry and Meghan’s visit to Jordan, but from what I gather, there’s a glee from the usual suspects that they now get to mock and criticize everything the Sussexes are doing, saying and wearing. The royalists are also f–king furious that Harry and Meghan are forcing them to pay attention! There’s a convoluted logic at play – a refusal to acknowledge that King Charles might feel relief that the Sussexes are taking some of the heat off him and the institution because of the Prince Andrew situation. The Times did note this:
As the royal family reel from the fallout of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest, with the King and Prince William speaking of their “concern” over his conduct, Harry has separated himself from the scandal by declining to comment on his uncle’s disgrace. Amid the noise at home, the Sussexes, for a change, look less complicated and more wholesome as a result.
I think that’s why the royal media is mad – they look like idiots, and the Sussexes look clean, wholesome and like they were smart enough to get out while the getting was good. Between Andrew and the racist BAFTA controversy this week, Harry and Meghan look… entirely vindicated, even to their biggest critics.
Duchess Meghan’s message of support.
“Congratulations on your dedication to your care. Wishing you continued healing and happiness” pic.twitter.com/VSFrCv3lw2
— ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) February 26, 2026
Harry and Meghan have always looked more wholesome and clean compared to the left behinds.
Yeah that pissed me off. “For a change they look less complicated and more wholesome?” Compared to every single other royal, they’ve always been less complicated, wholesome, unproblematic, hardworking, in love, and fierce as hell.
They can miss me with the revisionist history.
Exactly! When were they ever problematic?
And that’s exactly why they are called left behinds 🤣🤣 the Sussex brand has surpassed the Wales 😍
Showing them how it’s done. It’s not a photo op and it isn’t about themselves it’s about service is universal and helping others! No wonder the salt isle is always angry with them because they were left with useless lazy royals who serve no one but themselves!
Hahahahahahaha….I love this for them.
And THIS is how you make people not focus on your clothes. I love the coat but everything she has worn on this visit was understated and respectful, to let the spotlight go to the ones in need.
And yet I can’t stop scrolling back to admire that outfit. Absolutely out of the park nailed it with modest but modern, professional but comfortable.
She truly has dressed very respectfully for the visit, and I also am in love with that coat even if it’s not a color I wear.
She’s dressed, well, professionally. She’s here for a job and she’s doing it well.
but, I do love that coat. How does she make something thats the color of mud look so good lol.
Okay, I am normally not a fashion girly, and I am being superficial as hell, but Meghan’s look here is flawless, IMO. BONUS for Harry’s complimentary outfit. I just love them so much..
ETA: Right under @SMART&MESSY is the perfect place for my comment, lol.
Same. That coat, the loose trousers, and chunky heels 🔥
Agree 👍🏽 it is flawless. Simple but so glamorous in its simplicity ❤️
The cut of that mushroom-hued jacket is amazing.
She’s so good at dressing for the task.
Sober people doing good work. On a more trivial note, I used to have a jacket very like that – I want it again.
The usual suspects in the British press like Jeremy Vine are asking if Harry and Meghan should return to royal life. The royal correspondents for Channel 5 and Sky News appeared to be upset that the royal rota was not invited to be on this trip, the papers are attempting to link Harry and Meghan to the Royal family, after years of distancing them from the institution, and are falsely reporting that William visited Jordan instead of Saudi Arabia. I think the British press wish Harry and Meghan were working royals now so that they could be used to distract from the Andrew situation.
Meghan has lovely handwriting. But actually, Harry’s is quite neat too. Unusual if he really does have dyslexia.
I’ve talked about growing up in a minorly high-profile family (within my parents and grandparents professional world, not nationally or golbally) and when I tell you how things like having good handwriting were non-negotiable for kids in the public eye (you do a shocking amount of writing cards and notes during the holidays, thank you notes, and leaving messages in guest books when you are family members in a high profile circumstance–especially in the 80s and 90s), so dyslexic or not, I’m sure there was a focus on that for Harry who was in a WAY, WAY, WAY more high profile situation than I was.
And the fact that we’re talking about his handwriting after he left a note that was photographed and released to the press is a perfect example of why!
Well, it’s a distraction from Andrew but they’re looking better than all the rest so don’t know how helpful that it is for the left behinds.
Always, always a breath of fresh air, a presence that brings love, respect, kindness.
Abolish The Monarchy.
I love that Meghan doesn’t let them dull her shine! Of course the British media used the most unflattering photos of the creases in her linen outfit. She looks much more pressed and professional here
In my head I look like Meghan, so put together, so appropriate in every circumstance. I just adore this woman.
They are doing good work.
I LOVE that jacket & the outfit. Classy and put together.
I think the RR is just mad they got scooped again and Harry and Meghan look great.
Its funny to me because the derangers are finding anything and everything to criticize about this trip, but it all falls flat considering ANDREW is right there. (for example – “they’re pretending to be royals!!” well they’re not pretending, they still are royals, and this is an international philanthropic trip not unlike what many famous do, including Angelina Jolie but not just her. And then there’s ranting about her not wearing a head scarf when clearly not every woman she’s with is wearing one.)
I think what’s bothering the rota a lot about this trip is that the Sussexes made clear that they told the palace – and who knows when that was, maybe it was Monday, maybe it was a month ago – but the palace did not leak it at all. And that’s not part of the contract, right?
Also, they’re clearly bothered by anything that indicates/proves H&M’s standing in the world. And being invited on a humanitarian trip by WHO shows how the world regards them.
The picture of them on the stairs surrounded by men in suits is a powerful image. Yes they have standing and influence that they’ve worked for. Poor William could never.
Their hand-written notes were really thoughtful, caring, and genuine (I love “It’s ok not to be ok”.) No “thoughts and prayers and concern.” And I loved Meghan’s low-key but appropriate outfit. Nothing about this visit was centering themselves (Waleses take note). This is how it should be done.
How can the rota complain about not being invited and then claim this is a “quasi-royal” tour in the same breath?
The optics are beautiful.
Harry and Meghan just get it.
They get how people struggle. They get how to show up and how to amplify the good work of others. They have so much empathy and ease. Neither of them is whining about how hard their lives are — they are ensuring the focus remains on the people they’re highlighting.
Kate and William should be taking notes but instead they’re likely throwing tantrums.