Duchess Meghan’s fashion in Jordan and some affordable alternatives



Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are in Amman, Jordan for a two day humanitarian trip organized by the World Health Organization. We’ve seen Duchess Meghan in both dressy business clothing and in more casual day wear. I wanted to take a look at some of her outfits from this visit. I don’t love everything she’s worn, I don’t wear linen clothing due to how it wrinkles, but her outfits give me styling ideas for how to put together looks. She always looks polished and thoughtful. Thanks to What Meghan Wore for the IDs on some of these clothes, and I’ve found some more affordable alternatives too.

In the top image, taken during Meghan and Harry’s visit to the Za’atari Refugee Camp, Meghan is wearing the Riley Trouser by Jenni Kayne and The Boyfriend Shirt by With Nothing Underneath. Her t-shirt is Zara. I can’t find an exact match for her belt, but Tanner Goods has a similar belt.

Some more affordable alternatives for her white dress shirt include H&M’s oversized cotton shirt and Old Navy’s button down boyfriend shirt. Mango has a similar pair of pants, their cotton wide leg pleated front pants, at a fraction of the cost and Ann Taylor’s pleated wide-leg pants are also quite nice. Her shoes are the Vince Marin boat shoe.

During their roundtable visit earlier in the day, Meghan wore the Veronica Beard Yves Tweed Jacket in Dove White and their Marbeau Wide-Leg Pant.





I couldn’t find any similar tweed jackets for women under $300 but a white jacket is always sharp. H&M has a linen blend blazer for $59 and their gathered sleeve jacket also looks like something Meghan would wear. Bloomingdales has a tweed collarless jacket that looks much more expensive than it is. Options for pants include Uniqlo’s smart wide pants and Quince’s stretch crepe pleated wide leg pants would make versatile wardrobe staples.



In their visit to the rehab center, Meghan is wearing Zara’s wool blend topstitched jacket. Mango Outlet’s turtleneck wool coat is similar.

Yesterday Meghan rewore her Heidi Merrick Marish top in black gauze. More affordable options include Everlane’s oversized gauze shirt, Quince’s organic cotton gauze long sleeve shirt and O’Neill’s Leni relaxed long sleeve top.

You can see some of Meghan’s jewelry here. Thanks for reading and commenting on our shopping post. If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage and appreciate it!