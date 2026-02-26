Duchess Meghan’s fashion in Jordan and some affordable alternatives

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are in Amman, Jordan for a two day humanitarian trip organized by the World Health Organization. We’ve seen Duchess Meghan in both dressy business clothing and in more casual day wear. I wanted to take a look at some of her outfits from this visit. I don’t love everything she’s worn, I don’t wear linen clothing due to how it wrinkles, but her outfits give me styling ideas for how to put together looks. She always looks polished and thoughtful. Thanks to What Meghan Wore for the IDs on some of these clothes, and I’ve found some more affordable alternatives too.
In the top image, taken during Meghan and Harry’s visit to the Za’atari Refugee Camp, Meghan is wearing the Riley Trouser by Jenni Kayne and The Boyfriend Shirt by With Nothing Underneath. Her t-shirt is Zara. I can’t find an exact match for her belt, but Tanner Goods has a similar belt.
Some more affordable alternatives for her white dress shirt include H&M’s oversized cotton shirt and Old Navy’s button down boyfriend shirt. Mango has a similar pair of pants, their cotton wide leg pleated front pants, at a fraction of the cost and Ann Taylor’s pleated wide-leg pants are also quite nice. Her shoes are the Vince Marin boat shoe.
During their roundtable visit earlier in the day, Meghan wore the Veronica Beard Yves Tweed Jacket in Dove White and their Marbeau Wide-Leg Pant.
I couldn’t find any similar tweed jackets for women under $300 but a white jacket is always sharp. H&M has a linen blend blazer for $59 and their gathered sleeve jacket also looks like something Meghan would wear. Bloomingdales has a tweed collarless jacket that looks much more expensive than it is. Options for pants include Uniqlo’s smart wide pants and Quince’s stretch crepe pleated wide leg pants would make versatile wardrobe staples.
In their visit to the rehab center, Meghan is wearing Zara’s wool blend topstitched jacket. Mango Outlet’s turtleneck wool coat is similar.
Yesterday Meghan rewore her Heidi Merrick Marish top in black gauze. More affordable options include Everlane’s oversized gauze shirt, Quince’s organic cotton gauze long sleeve shirt and O’Neill’s Leni relaxed long sleeve top.
You can see some of Meghan’s jewelry here. Thanks for reading and commenting on our shopping post. If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage and appreciate it!
Ohhhh I do so love her styling. She seems to know so well what works for her and also what she likes.
I used to know what worked for me. Not so much anymore. I think I’m over complicating it honestly.
Between knowing your colors, are you high or low contrast, AI picking your hairstyle and this whole – use your measurements to figure out your body type but also dress for your archetype and your soft classic or whatever ….
It shouldn’t be this hard 😂
I know! And then there’s the whole ‘this is what I liked & looked good on me THIRTY YEARS AGO’ problem. Sigh.
I don’t know why I have such a strong visceral dislike of that olive t-shirt with the white shirt over it, but I really hate it. I love everything else, especially that high necked wool coat.
I also hate the olive tee with white shirt. I think it’s because it looks particularly masculine to me—and not in a cool, edgy or androgynous way. (I love it when women go for menswear looks but this is different.)
Looks like a lab coat. Surprised the RR aren’t yelling about her copying William! 😉
I agree re the white shirt over the olive t-shirt. I love the rest of the outfit – but the white is jarring – a cream or beige would’ve been nicer. Everything else I adore!
I just generally dislike light clothes over dark clothes (like light ties on dark shirts … ugh).
If the colors had been reversed, I would have liked it.
No sit with me. I hate it too. LOL. Everything else is great.
i think it’s the pants for me. with the stark white shirt and the horribly wrinkled linen pants that loos too long…it just looks like she blindly reached into her closet and picked out random things to put on and then threw on a lab coat.
Maybe because I’m a huge fan of denim but I think a denim shirt would look much better over the olive green than the white shirt.
I’m reminded of those ‘pack for the weekend’ articles I used to read–they’d pick a couple of tops, trousers, skirts, shoes, etc. & then illustrate the mixing & matching you could do. A white ‘boyfriend’ shirt gives you lots of options. I think it was just used as a quick & easy cover up that can be worn with something else later in the trip.
Thank you. My god the olive shirt and those oversized wrinkled khakis. Last public appearance she was in this huge oversized wrinkled khaki suit. I don’t really know what is going on ?? How can she keep making such poor fashion choices – the pants are always dragging the floor.
I feel like I’m being a little bit of a stage mom, though. I just want her to succeed ! She is criticized by the press so much. She needs to control what she can and good fashion choices (hire a stylist) are such a simple way. Why give the press room to write negative stories on her outfits?
Oh man. I would LOVE articles on fashion from around the world. We are planning a trip to Europe – countries undetermined – and just the idea of being more dressed up / put together while also being in walkable cities is hard!
Also beauty and fashion tip and hacks.
I heard that French women use a dry oil after the shower? That southern women use “dusting powder”? Glycolic acid on your underarms? And how do people wear black without looking like death? Also – how do people match blacks or navy’s?? I just want to know everyone’s – I so this. Not like a – I dry brush for 30 minutes every morning and night in my two hour skincare routine.
But like – every month I do a 24 hour makeover. I use crest strips. Use a color conditioning mask. Exfoliate with blah blah blah. So my heels and my darken my eyebrows. Just all the things even if I have kept up on them.
I do know from my grandmother that when buying black and navy get the pants and shirt at the same time and use the same designer/company to get a match otherwise don’t just buy separates unless you are ok pairing it with another color or having a mismatched look. I always took her fashion advice because the women was obsessed with paisley prints and somehow always looked perfectly styled.
This! I was about to say never buy or wear black because it’ll end up not looking black-black after a few wears & washes and also because it won’t necessarily match the other black item you’re wearing.
It feels like Meghan has underdressed for this trip, and deliberately so. This is obviously not the trip to be stepping out in Balenciaga!
It looks appropriately dishevelled and grounded.
She is also dressing appropriately modestly- being in a muslin country during the holy month of Ramadan.
I have been buying Everlane shoes for while now.. I love all the shoes I have from them but had no clue the sell clothing and I love that gauze shirt..
I would like an affordable alternative to the velvet pumps she’s wearing while walking down the stairs. Those are beautiful! Such a great picture.
I don’t understand why anyone would choose to wear linen.. It always looks disheveled..
Because linen is by far more comfortable in hot humid climates. Much more so than cotton.
Ask me how I know 😌
And the natural wrinkles are a known acceptable and light casual appeal for warm weather aesthetics.
Second this. You’ll die without linen in Houston. But on the upside, it’s so humid it doesn’t wrinkle as badly here. I also keep a spray bottle with water in my closet so I can very lightly spritz wrinkles out quickly and easily mid day if I remember to do it. I have Quince linen button ups in 4 colors.
Obviously you’ve never lived in a hot & humid climate. Linen clothing is essential in that climate and everyone knows that.
When I lived in Mexico I constantly wore linen clothing. Everyone did.
The trick for me was to wear a linen cotton blend and use starch when I ironed my freshly laundered linen clothing.
Your body heat will help the wrinkles fall out throughout the day.
Also, in that climate, nobody noticed the wrinkles because we were all dressed the same. Wasn’t a big deal.
Same for when I traveled throughout Central America in my youth.
You have to. And the wrinkles knock out of it too if you starch it after and hang. Wrinkles fall out throughout the day. You can’t breathe in the Middle East in cotton. It’s just too wet in my opinion.
To each his own. I live in hot weather but never wear linen. Maybe some kind of linen blend that doesn’t wrinkle.
To answer the linen question: are you not from a hot place? Especially a hot and sweaty place? I’m from the bottom of the bowl of the Ohio River Valley where humans absolutely were not meant to live, and also lived in Washington, D.C. and Durham, N.C. so I have always worn a lot of linen. It’s honestly the only thing I want to wear in summer anymore. I either wear it slightly wrinkled off the clothesline, or I iron it.
I wanted to get married in a linen dress but my mother went wild over the thought of so many wrinkles. I told her that if I was getting married in summer in NC and she was going to freak out over linen, then she could pay for my silk wedding dress with silk lining because I wasn’t going to sweat it out in polyester. So that’s how I ended up with a luxuriously all silk wedding dress.
I do like that black top, thanks for sharing some alternatives.
Ooh! That Bloomingdale’s ‘tweed’ jacket is on sale!