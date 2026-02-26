Poor Princess Anne, 75, will play a ‘pivotal’ role in keeping the Windsors ‘afloat’

For six years now, the Windsors have been desperately trying to find “replacements” for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I still remember the “Magnificent Seven” branding in QEII’s final years – the Mag7 consisting of QEII, Prince William, Kate, Charles, Camilla and… I guess Prince Edward and Sophie? Then when QEII died, it became the new “Fab Four” – Charles, Camilla, Kate and William. But wait, two of the Fab Four are incredibly lazy and arrogant! So they needed special guest stars in the form of “secret weapons.” Sophie is dusted off every five months or so and declared a “secret weapon.” They’ve been trying to make Sophie’s daughter Lady Louise into a secret weapon as well, only Louise isn’t playing along. Zara Tindall was a secret weapon for a time, as was her brute husband. It feels a bit sad now, doesn’t it? So they’re trying to dust off the OG Secret Weapon, Princess Anne. Poor Anne is 75 years old and in 2024, she suffered a catastrophic head injury which seemed to significantly change her (even if the family refused to admit it). Well, now the Daily Mail is trying to pretend that it will all be okay for the Windsors if people just focus on poor Anne.

She is hailed as the nation’s no-nonsense royal whose professionalism never wavers in the face of adversity. Now, as the Royal Family faces its greatest crisis to date following the arrest of former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, it is Princess Anne who is set to play a ‘pivotal’ role in keeping the Firm afloat, according to a royal expert. As the Royal Family navigate the scandal, they will be looking to their down-to-earth and hardworking ‘trump card’ – the Princess Royal, 75, who is ‘synonymous with dedication to duty’, said Richard Fitzwilliams. Mr Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail: ‘She relishes a high workload and usually undertakes the most royal engagements of any royal. However, she prefers to avoid the media circus that follows the most high profile royals. She is absolutely pivotal in keeping public support for the monarchy.’ The royal expert added that a wise and insightful Anne may likely be able to assist her brother, King Charles, with his handling of the crisis. He explained: ‘What Anne can offer King Charles, who reportedly has been under pressure from William over his handling of this crisis, is down to earth advice.’ Mr Fitzwilliams noted that the royal siblings may ‘not always agree’, but says that in such unprecedented circumstances ‘it is pivotal that Charles listens to views which differ or are opposed to his own’. Over the course of the last few weeks, the stoic Princess Royal has routinely maintained a brave face – while also delighting royal fans with her quick wit and humble nature during her public engagements. And as calls for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to do ‘the decent thing’ and remove himself from the royal line of succession mount, one may begin to question where Anne could fall amid a possible royal restructure. As Mr Fitzwilliams noted, the Princess Royal is currently 18th to the throne, given that the altered rules of succession in 2013 ‘unfortunately were not applied retroactively’. ‘If they had been she would have been 5th behind William and his family and the public would undoubtedly welcome that,’ he explained.

I don’t really have an issue with Anne, and I think that’s how most people feel – she does a lot of events, barely gets any attention, is known to be quite no-nonsense, and she’s not a fashion-plate. She’s fine. That’s it, I suppose – they’re frantically looking to promote the least offensive Windsor and they’re like “IDK, maybe Anne??” These people should do a tad more research though – last year, Anne was widely credited with making the argument to King Charles that he should go easier on Prince Andrew and that Charles should walk back some of Andrew’s punishments. I guess we’re supposed to forget about that! We’re also not supposed to remember that Anne actually wants to retire and she thinks it’s past time for her nephew Prince William to stop being such a lazy bum.