Bill Gates backtracked & confessed to affairs with two Russian women

At the end of January, a huge batch of documents from the Epstein Files were released. That document dump completely changed everything for some very powerful people. Dominoes have fallen in the British royal family, Norway’s royal family, across Europe’s political class, and across academia and the business world. One thread of this: some very odd documents related to Bill Gates. Gates spent time with Jeffrey Epstein for years after Epstein’s conviction as a sex-trafficking predator. Gates liked Epstein’s company, and while Gates later said that he only “went to dinners” with Epstein until 2014, I’m not sure anyone believes that. One of the documents involved Epstein writing an email to himself about Gates, Russian girls and Bill’s need for antibiotics. It read like Epstein manufacturing kompromat on Bill Gates, right? Well, look at this.
Bill Gates this week admitted to having two affairs with Russian women while married to Melinda French Gates and apologized to staff at his charity for his past ties to sex offender and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein — while maintaining he was not part of anything “illicit.”
“I did nothing illicit. I saw nothing illicit,” the billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder said in a town hall for his Gates Foundation on Tuesday, Feb. 24, according to a recording reviewed by the The Wall Street Journal.
A spokesperson for Gates tells PEOPLE in a statement that “this was a scheduled townhall with employees, which Bill does twice a year. In the conversation, Bill answered questions submitted by foundation staff on a range of issues, including the release of the Epstein files, the foundation’s work in AI, and the future of global health. In the townhall, Bill spoke candidly, addressing several questions in detail, and took responsibility for his actions.”
Scrutiny has been renewed around Gates’ history with Epstein — who died in federal custody in 2019 after being accused of human trafficking — because a trove of documents released by the U.S. Justice Department showed yearsold draft emails Epstein wrote himself in which he accused Gates, 70, of contracting a sexually transmitted infection from “Russian girls” and then asking for Epstein’s help in order to hide it from his then-wife. A spokesperson for Gates had previously called those claims from Epstein “absolutely absurd and completely false.”
However, Gates acknowledged on Tuesday, he’d had affairs with a “Russian bridge player who met me at bridge events and one with a Russian nuclear physicist who I met through business activities.”
Gates reiterated to staff that “he never spent any time with victims, the women around [Epstein],” according to the Journal. He also said it was a “huge mistake to spend time with Epstein” after first meeting the sex offender in 2011 — long after Epstein had pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution.
He said this week that he did not properly check Epstein’s background but was aware of some “18-month thing” that had limited Epstein’s travel. “Knowing what I know now makes it, you know, a hundred times worse in terms of not only his crimes in the past, but now it’s clear there was ongoing bad behavior,” Gates said, according to the Journal.
[From People]
Yeah… after the January document dump, Bill Gates came out hot, with his spokesperson furiously denying the Epstein email and suggesting that every part of Epstein’s claims were fictitious. Now it turns out that Gates was sleeping with Russian women, and I’d be willing to bet that Epstein knew all about it. Who’s to say that Epstein didn’t set it up? I like how Bill’s spokesperson is still huffy as hell too – like, no one cares where and why Gates made these confessions, we care about the confession itself and how his story keeps changing. The next big reveal will be that Gates was still communicating with and seeing Epstein far longer than he previously admitted.
Of course Epstein set that up. How else would Bill Gates, BILL GATES, find Russian women to have “affairs” with. And that right there is your something illicit, Bill.
Wonder what he told the bridge partner and especially the nuclear scientist…
🎯
Gates also describes the victims not as “girls,” but as “women.” An interesting tell.
Source: People: “Gates told his staff that he “never spent any time with victims, the women around [Epstein],” according to the Journal.”
Absolutely. Of course he did because having blackmail material on one of the world’s richest men isn’t something Epstein would have passed up.
All roads lead to Putin in the Epstein files. Epstein was indulging his depravity and receiving blackmail payments from prominent men in finance (disguised as consulting fees), AND collaborating with, and selling kompromat to Putin. It’s not a coincidence that these women were Russian. They were honey pots. Oldest trick in the KGB playbook. I almost feel sorry for Gates. Almost.
Trump also had direct ties to Putin long before he got in to politics, through his connections to the Russian organized crime and oligarchs in NYC. Russian mob used to run a gambling operation in Trump Tower, and money laundering operation.
https://news.artnet.com/art-world-archives/trump-pardons-helly-nahmad-1938216
You nailed it! Putin really played the long game here and Trump has been his asset for a very long time.
🎯
Yes! When was soliciting prostitutes/escorts not illicit, and the fact that he was friends with a sex trafficker it doesn’t take a genius to figure out how he got connected with the women.
These men just can’t stop telling on themselves, can they?
“…now it’s clear there was ongoing bad behavior” … Really??? Bad behavior?? What do you call a hurricane, Bill? A passing rainstorm?
They really are doing everything they can to push us into our own French Revolution.
Dude’s supposed to be a genius and only now is it clear what Epstein was doing?
Gotta love how he describes these as affairs. Assuming that the females in question were of age (major assumption!), these were almost certainly “honey traps” by Russian intelligence. One of the released emails reveals the astonishing news that Epstein was Putin’s “financial advisor”. Yet, Putin remains untouched by all the dirt now covering so many other prominent men.
Totally a honey pot target! I’m laughing really hard at the way he’s justifying it by pointing to their “qualifications”. Ooh, a professional bridge player and a nuclear physicist! Sure thing, sweetheart.
These tech dudes are much too stupid to have so much power and influence. Does Gates really think that random Russian women find him sexually irresistible? One of the things we’re learning from the Epstein files is that the smartest men in the world are actually the dumbest.
I find it amusing that all these Masters of the Universe are relying on the “I’m sorry but I’m just a huge effing idiot” defense. Really instills confidence.
I grew up in Seattle and super disappointed in Gates. Never a beloved local but he was “better” than most billionaires. The Epstein-adjacent behavior is bad enough, but the fact that he and so many others believe they can keep lying their way out of it is pathetic.
I know – some “18-month thing”? Seriously? They swagger around, hoovering up all the money on the planet because they’re the smartest ever, and they’re brought down by the age-old tug on the dick.
A lot going on here. Disgusting man.
First, it’s certainly interesting and must be enraging for Melinda how much the Epstein allegations seem to have perverted our sense of morality. Imagine being a betrayed wife whose cheating husband has the gall to downplay his behavior with “but, she wasn’t a child!”. It’s gross how he is using his “affairs” with adult women to suggest that he’s not really a problematic man.
Second, I put “affair” in quotes because, while there’s not enough information here, the Epstein revelations also seem to be confusing people about what gender and sexual based crimes actually are. Sex trafficking and exploitation are not child-specific crimes. Yes, children can certainly be the victim of these crimes, but so can adults. Again, not enough information being provided, but it’s certainly possible these women could have been trafficked (consent is irrelevant if the act of recruiting and transporting these women can be proved through abuse of power or other coercive pressure applied to them). I know when people think of sex trafficking they imagine something like in tv shows or movies- girls being kidnapped, put in trucks, guarded with guns, etc. The reality of the profile of trafficking victims is much much broader. Yes, you can be trafficked and then return to a seemingly “normal” middle-class life, yes you may even board the plane by yourself. How coercion and force operate in these context can be much more nuanced than the Hollywood stories.
Anyway, disgusting man.
Thank you for this post. Yes to everything you just stated and Bill is such a vile POS.
I think it just underscores the degree to which law enforcement doesn’t take sex trafficking seriously, in large part due to the victim-blaming and lack of understanding around how people respond to coercion (well, no one forced her, she took a taxi by herself to the place; she had a boyfriend and could have told anyone what was going on if she didn’t want to be there; etc). In a world where sex trafficking was taken seriously, just the limited information Bill disclosed here should be the basis for opening a criminal investigation.
We know:
1. He was friends at the relevant time with Epstein, a convicted sex trafficker
2. He communicated about these women to Epstein, again a convicted sex trafficker
3. He says that these women traveled to conferences and competitions to meet him and have sex (establishing at least the transportation for purposes of sexual activity element of trafficking)
Of course, it’s possible that these women were truly affair partners and not trafficked, they may also have been Russian plants (which while gross would not be considered sex trafficking). But, the fact that Bill Gates could just say this at a public event and no investigation is triggered speaks volumes to how even now law enforcement is not taking seriously Epstein’s trafficking operation.
Are there any powerful men that don’t behave deplorably in private left? President Obama is the only exception that comes to mind. I don’t know what conclusions we can draw about present day society as a whole but I’m pretty sure they’re not good.
These people make me want to vomit.
Bill Gates needs to resign from his foundation and retire from public life.
The nerve of this nasty man, wanting us to forget his Russian girls, the STDs, and allegedly drugging his wife. And oops! He forgot to vet his bestie, Epstein. That’s convenient.
Bill Gates should be shunned from society, if not questioned by the police. What’s the holdup? If the Brits can arrest an actual Prince, the USA can arrest a rich, white man, too. Pathetic.
It’s funny to me how he was able to rehab his image once he married because anyone over the age of 45 must remember that he was considered evil when he was running Microsoft. Treated his employees, business partners and competitors horribly. There were movies made about it! Why anyone thought he turned it all around for love is beyond me.
🎯
He’s disgusting and I am glad his ex wife divorced him.
Sure, Bill! Then why did you lie instead of saying that? They just can’t stop lying! There must be something else in those files about him if he’s coming clean now. What other honey and money traps did Epstein set for Bill? And these guys are supposed to be geniuses…
Bill’s mommy made his career happen. He’s no genius.
To give Bill’s claim: “No trafficked women here! I met a Russian woman at a bridge event” some context:
My parents were avid bridge players, they played “professional” bridge and social bridge.
It’s a partner game 2 on 2 but, if there’s 8 players, you switch and each partner plays another pair for the same “hand”.
So they played with others at bridge parties, usually in some friends’ homes, at the bridge center with other club members, or at a tournament at a hotel where they earned points and were nationally ranked. People also play online which both Bill Gates and Warren Buffet have done.
His term “bridge event” is covering a lot. I assume he’s claiming he met a Russian woman at the local bridge club (every city has them) or, more likely a tournament (usually held at a hotel) which is “professional” play. (Think of tennis tournaments where nationally ranked tennis pairs compete and move up. )
Bridge “event” is covering a wide range of events. Perhaps Bill is trying to imply he met a Russian woman at a bridge tournament…. and slept with her at the tournament hotel… and not a woman that Epstein supplied
I assume Epstein supplied / connected both these women. He knew Gates liked bridge & other hobbies, our sexual habits are the least likely to change, etc. Gates may pretend it’s consensual but all these men are stupid enough to think that these women just happen to fall out of the sky and want to sleep with them. And oh look, Epstein is right there willing to help with any problem – and they *know* he’s willing to help with any problem, which is a question I have. Why would you think he’d help you secretly drug your wife?
These piece of shit men. All of the women and girls were objects for them.
I think Gates needs to look up the definition of illicit. It was kind of made to go with the word “affair”.
Very few jurisdictions in the US actually have adultery as a criminal offence.
The guy who brought Microsoft to the world could not do an Internet search for Epstein and his crimes to figure out the “18- month…” thingy?
^THIS!
WTAF?!
These guys, who think that they are God’s gift to humanity, and think they are above the rest of us, … he didn’t know why Epstein couldn’t travel?
I was just a kid in SFL and I could tell you why Epstein couldn’t travel.
I hope he can never show his condescending face in public ever again. His legacy is destroyed. Good.
He probably used Bing.
LMAO
🤭
Just ew. Ew.
So easy to search for Mila Antonova and Bill…so, has he been a Russian asset for 25+ years???
Only thing I have to say is, sex with Bill Gates? Yuck!
It never fails to fascinate me just how stupid the men who think they are the smartest in the room really are. The world is being destroyed by losers. He needs to resign from Microsoft and his foundation because Putin clearly has him by the short and curlies. Just. Ick. Go away.
Oh, Bill is pretending he had no idea? Weird, as Melinda clocked it right away during her one and only party (one of the girls even said Melinda was the only one who asked her if she was okay/could Melinda help). Bill just didn’t give a shit. He was fine with drugging his wife; anonymous women and girls would mean nothing to him.
So, Epstein has multiple trafficking levels? The ones willing to marry the marks (in exchange for, say, an Einstein visa? And visas for her family.). Then the ones Epstein would send to the marks, like the women Bill mentions (I’m sure there were more than just two for him). There were ones he’d travel with/have for guests when he’d travel (like Virginia, horrifically). And the ones he’d have at his homes for guest “massages,” etc grotesque activity. God. These poor girls and women. And the men just thought it was the right and appropriate way of things. It’s sick.
And these men had complete trust in Epstein. He learned their likes and preferences and delivered. He bought (and threatened) the women’s silence. He took care of any and all problems the men had. He had doctors on the payroll across the country. Was that part of the draw? Health and safety and security? And that’s why Bill was pissed in the emails (per epstein’s blackmail response). Living dolls to do whatever they wanted.
The network Epstein had to operate like this is staggering and, frankly, overwhelming. Too many men (and too many women) won’t care. And I assume there has to be someone else doing this now. There’s too much money and power in it and seemingly little consequences in it to date.