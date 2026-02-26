Duchess Meghan wore Zara & maybe she’s copying Kate or Diana or Angelina!

One of the craziest parts of the now forever-war between the Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex is the refusal to… simply hold them to the exact same standard. When Princess Kate wanders around in her obvious (and psychotic) Meghan cosplay, very few legitimate sites or media outlets will point out that clearly, Kate is copying Meghan and has been for years. And yet whenever Meghan breathes, walks or wears a particular item of clothing, suddenly there are blaring headlines that Meghan is “copying” Kate. Or Princess Diana. Or whoever. It’s also bizarre because post-Sussexit, Meghan has pretty much maintained her own individual “moneyed California influencer” look.

Anyway, Meghan’s look today in Amman, Jordan was great. She wore black trousers, a fitted-yet-conservative black top and a £109 grey wool blend jacket from Zara. She also wore Chanel shoes. She removed that Zara coat when she was inside (Kate never removes her coat) and she looked fine. This Jordanian trip is not about Meghan’s clothes, and she’s chosen simple pieces which look professional and modest, which won’t distract from the work. And yet every other headline in the British media is about Meghan “copying” Kate by wearing clothes or kicking a soccer ball, or “copying” Diana by… having empathy for refugees and spending time with children? And even if Meghan was modeling her work on Diana’s legacy of genuine empathy, grace and care… isn’t that a good thing? Isn’t that what people should do in her position?

Additionally, Tom Sykes is crying on his Royalist Substack about how Meghan’s outfit yesterday – dark chinos and an olive-colored t-shirt – is similar to something Angelina Jolie wore to a refugee camp in 2003. Gasp! You mean both women, 23 years apart, decided to wear similarly durable, nondescript clothes as they made similar visits to refugee camps? Don’t get me wrong, I think what Meghan and Harry are doing these days is more comparable to Angelina’s UNHCR work as well. I said that yesterday – the Sussexes are adopting the celebrity-humanitarian model of someone like Angelina. Which makes it even funnier that the royalists keep insisting that everything Harry and Meghan do MUST be tied back to the left-behinds.