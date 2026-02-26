Duchess Meghan wore Zara & maybe she’s copying Kate or Diana or Angelina!

One of the craziest parts of the now forever-war between the Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex is the refusal to… simply hold them to the exact same standard. When Princess Kate wanders around in her obvious (and psychotic) Meghan cosplay, very few legitimate sites or media outlets will point out that clearly, Kate is copying Meghan and has been for years. And yet whenever Meghan breathes, walks or wears a particular item of clothing, suddenly there are blaring headlines that Meghan is “copying” Kate. Or Princess Diana. Or whoever. It’s also bizarre because post-Sussexit, Meghan has pretty much maintained her own individual “moneyed California influencer” look.
Anyway, Meghan’s look today in Amman, Jordan was great. She wore black trousers, a fitted-yet-conservative black top and a £109 grey wool blend jacket from Zara. She also wore Chanel shoes. She removed that Zara coat when she was inside (Kate never removes her coat) and she looked fine. This Jordanian trip is not about Meghan’s clothes, and she’s chosen simple pieces which look professional and modest, which won’t distract from the work. And yet every other headline in the British media is about Meghan “copying” Kate by wearing clothes or kicking a soccer ball, or “copying” Diana by… having empathy for refugees and spending time with children? And even if Meghan was modeling her work on Diana’s legacy of genuine empathy, grace and care… isn’t that a good thing? Isn’t that what people should do in her position?
Additionally, Tom Sykes is crying on his Royalist Substack about how Meghan’s outfit yesterday – dark chinos and an olive-colored t-shirt – is similar to something Angelina Jolie wore to a refugee camp in 2003. Gasp! You mean both women, 23 years apart, decided to wear similarly durable, nondescript clothes as they made similar visits to refugee camps? Don’t get me wrong, I think what Meghan and Harry are doing these days is more comparable to Angelina’s UNHCR work as well. I said that yesterday – the Sussexes are adopting the celebrity-humanitarian model of someone like Angelina. Which makes it even funnier that the royalists keep insisting that everything Harry and Meghan do MUST be tied back to the left-behinds.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
-
-
The Duchess of Sussex in a music class during a visit to the QuestScope Youth Center at the Za’atari refugee camp, home to displaced Syrians, near Mafraq in northern Jordan.
Where: Mafraq, Jordan
When: 25 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend a World Health Organisation roundtable with key donors and humanitarian partners in Amman, Jordan.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Amman, Jordan
When: 25 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duchess of Sussex takes a penalty shot during a visit to the QuestScope Youth Center at the Za’atari refugee camp, home to displaced Syrians, near Mafraq in northern Jordan
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Mafraq, Jordan
When: 25 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the World Central Kitchen Food (WCK), at the Jordan Country Office, in Amman, Jordan. The WCK operates a crucial logistics hub in Amman, to coordinate aid for Gaza, including the deployment of mobile bakeries that produce hundreds of thousands of daily loaves
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the World Central Kitchen Food (WCK), at the Jordan Country Office, in Amman, Jordan. The WCK operates a crucial logistics hub in Amman, to coordinate aid for Gaza, including the deployment of mobile bakeries that produce hundreds of thousands of daily loaves
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accompany a World Health Organisation delegation to the National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts (NCRA) in Amman, Jordan
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accompany a World Health Organisation delegation to the National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts (NCRA) in Amman, Jordan
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accompany a World Health Organisation delegation to the National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts (NCRA) in Amman, Jordan
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accompany a World Health Organisation delegation to the National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts (NCRA) in Amman, Jordan
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a visit to the World Central Kitchen Food (WCK), at the Jordan Country Office, in Amman, Jordan. The WCK operates a crucial logistics hub in Amman, to coordinate aid for Gaza, including the deployment of mobile bakeries that produce hundreds of thousands of daily loaves
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duchess of Sussex arriving for a visit to the National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts (NCRA), with a World Health Organisation delegation in Amman, Jordan
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duchess of Sussex arriving for a visit to the National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts (NCRA), with a World Health Organisation delegation in Amman, Jordan
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
If Meghan is copying Kate, then why does Meghan always look great and Kate always looks like a mess?
Exactly and I’ve never seen Meghan wear a Victorian coat dress once and that is Kate’s brand style unless she is cosplaying Meghan.
I bet Meghan kicks loads of balls, she has two children, isn’t that what footballs are for.
There is a video, Harry is carrying Archie on his shoulders, and Meghan and Doria are kicking a ball with him.
I’m confused. What part of what’s she’s wearing is reminding people of Kate’s fashion? Im not seeing it?
I ONLY know this because somehow in my threads a deranger popped up.
They’re saying the loose khaki olive/brown pants are copies of these skinny olive green jeggings Kate wore a few years ago. And that the white suit is a copy of Kate’s (the funny thing about that is that Kate DOES have a white suit that looks similar, but she never wore it until Meghan wore that white one at the Invictus games, can’t remember if it was the Hague or Germany.)
And the white blouse is a copy of Diana.
I give them credit weirdly for trying. They must have pulled something in their back stretching that far though.
(for Kate, its specifically this look, with the white tshirt, that they’re saying Meghan copied.)
https://katemiddletonstyle.org/item/g-star-high-g-shape-cargo-skinny-pants/
Like I said…..big stretch. HUGE. lol.
Omg. They’re really comparing Meghan pants to Kate’s jeggings. Yeah, that’s just not an example. And Meghan first wore a white suit at The Hague I believe.
Goes without saying Meghan is her own woman and she doesn’t “copy” anyone. I do think there’s a whisper of Angelina about her sometimes, but it makes sense that she would have admired Angelina’s balance of stardom and philanthropy early in her career. We all have influences in our lives.
It’s really Carolyn Bessette that they are both inspired by- as they should be because her style was fabulous
Exactly! One can draw style/fashion inspiration from another woman or man, while still retaining their own sense of self. For instance, I was inspired by Meghan’s look yesterday so today I’m wearing olive green pants, a black t-shirt with brown thick soled chelsea boots cuz I’m adding my own spin on Meghan’s look.
Yes exactly. We all have influences and style inspirations etc. And it makes sense that two women on humanitarian trips to more conservative countries might dress similarly.
Kate crosses the line and loses that benefit of the doubt because she does so much direct copying. For example, in March 2020, when Meghan was in that blue dress and that photographer went viral instantly (of those two in the rain), and the next day Kate was conveniently papped in a blue blazer – on its face, whatever. A light blue blazer for shopping and a royal blue dress to an evening event are two very different things. But its Kate, so we all know it was deliberate and her way of saying “look I can wear blue too!”
Anyone else we probably wouldn’t have thought twice about it.
I will just leave a wise woman’s insight here.
Toni Morrison described racism as a profound psychological “distraction” and a social construct used to uphold white supremacy, famously stating, “The function, the very serious function of racism is distraction. It keeps you from doing your work”. She argued that racism forces marginalized people to constantly explain their humanity.
Thank you. I need this reminder today.
👍
Meg doesn’t copy anyone. She wears what she feels is appropriate for what she is doing and she is comfortable wearing.
I abhor those black shoes.
What a silly argument or statement that Meghan is copying Kate. There is only so much fashion out there and even the fashion houses themselves copy each other?
Regardless of alleged copying, I love that jacket! Meghan always looks pulled together and appropriate.
The jacket is great and I want it. But she’s such a petite individual, the proportions of thse very loose clothes are eating her alive.
So I’ve been a MM fan since before Harry and thus I feel I have the long term cred to say…. lorda mercy her fashion choices make me sad. Those khaki trousers are really terrible fit and so wrinkled. I get that she is making a point that her humanitarian work is more important than fashion…but goodness. Her time as a royal featured many amazing looks and I’m pretty sure that was down to Jessica Mulroney. Since Meghan has been styling herself I’ve realized she has no sense of how to dress her body, what materials will photograph and travel well, and etc etc. Her clothes are cool (unlike Bea and Eugenie who simply have bad taste). I think Meghan has very good taste but her outfits just never seem to hit the sweet spot.
Nobody really needed my two cents but there it is.
Lastly, clothes that photograph well will lead to more front pages and thus more attention to her charities. IMO
The jacket is lovely she has great taste. Unfortunately the small and medium sizes have sold out. The Meghan effect obviously.
Kate WISHES she looked this polished and expensive. That Zara coat on Meghan is divine!
The thing that irritates me most is that Kate will change her entire style of dressing, and they won’t make a peep. Meghan will wear a white button down, and she’s copying Kate by wearing a white button down. It’s silly Kate has literally recreated an entire outfit down to the brand and the purse, wearing capsule basics is not copying someone. I too have a white button-down shirt, brown pants, black shoes.
Also they do this to minimize the real impact they have. They want to talk about clothes because they don’t want to talk about half a million dollars in financial donations and support, and how they’ve been working with World Central kitchen for years and how they have also supported WHO initiatives financially. They want the comparison to stay at the level of who kicked a soccer ball better and who wore the cuter pair of shoes. They absolutely don’t want anyone to ask why someone that gets 20 million a year tax-free can only offer the odd smile, and a half a pan of brownies on their visits.
@Dee(2)
Toni Morrison described racism as a profound psychological “distraction” and a social construct used to uphold white supremacy, famously stating, “The function, the very serious function of racism is distraction. It keeps you from doing your work”. She argued that racism forces marginalized people to constantly explain their humanity.
The Windsor family, the royal institution, the British establishment are racist. Their actions, their reactions, their narratives reflect their racism. Sometimes it is subtle, sometimes it is blatantly obvious. One shouldn’t expect the Windsor family, the royal institution, the British establishment to deviate from centuries of practiced social norms which benefit them immensely. One should recognize it, acknowledge it and highlight it but one should not be drawn into a debate about it hoping for their acceptance or a change in beliefs that will as a consequence strip them of the importance and superiority complex upon which they thrive. 😔
How can one expect humanity from them? They slaughtered people, enslaved people, plundered, and colonized thriving civilizations to assert their superiority and feed their greed. They forced their language and religion upon those civilizations to control them. They erased and rewrote history, currently control historical records and artifacts in museums and charge people – including the descendants of the people whose civilizations were plundered – to view select artifacts they choose to display and chronicle in a manner that is favorable to them.
Ha ha they wish Meghan was copying Special K! Then Special K always looking a hot mess wouldn’t be so obvious and that would be something else that they could scream about Meghan. I find Kate’s SWFing of Meghan and thus her attempts to erase Meghan to be psychotic and problematic. It’s ridiculous that no one in the UK media is calling out Kate’s repeated style stalking behavior of Meghan and Diana, despite numerous examples of it. That is not normal! And its a very disturbing personality trait for the future queen consort to have.
2003. How long did it take him to find a matching picture of….anyone! They are so stupid and embarassing.
Meghan and Harry are concentrating on grassroots orgs on their visit. They are not meeting any Jordanian royal family or any governmental officials. In that respect, it is more of a celebrity humanitarian trip than a state visit
I think Jordanian Government officials are in these talks, the refugees needs help and Jordan is bearing the brunt of the cost.?
Harry and Meghan went on a vacation somewhere, Harry is sunburnt and Meghan is tan.
The sister(?) of the Jordanian king, who has an HRH, is in one of the photographs from today, as are some government officials.
These royalists are unhinged. Why are they behaving like this is the first time Meghan made a visit like this?
So, was Meghan supposed to visit the REFUGEE CAMP in full on formal wear??
These musty dusty fools cannot comprehend that a Black woman is stylish and that their lazy princess has not a 10th of her fashion sense. Racist-ass losers.
@Thatgirlthere
Oh they comprehend. They know exactly what they are doing and have been doing.
Kate has colonized Meghan’s style, essentially Meghan’s ethos is now embodied by Kate. The media which operates as the Windsor PR propaganda machine has essentially transferred Meghan’s ethos onto Kate and now the media propagandists claim Meghan is ‘copying’ or ‘following’ Kate.
Marginalized people have been treated this way by white supremacy systems for centuries. Inventions, fashion, colloquials, music, food, etc have been co-opted, stolen and repackaged such that the origin story, the truth, the history is erased.
Colonizers will colonize! 😔
“Meghan’s ethos is now embodied by Kate.” What a gigantic load of horsepoop.
Since when (if ever) have Kitty’s core values matched Meghan’s?
Sussexes donated $500K to support wounded children in Gaza and Ukraine.
Willy or Kitty donations???
That’s the propaganda that is sold in the tabloids. The tabloids don’t report the news they create the news. The British media creates narratives (supported by Palace aides) about the royals and for quite a while they have been selling Meghan’s persona as Kate’s then tell lies to malign Meghan focused diminishing her reputation, credibility and ability.
One of the reasons the Sussexes left is because they realized the palace was willingly lying to the media for members of the Windsor family but not telling the truth for the Sussexes. 🫤
The jacket reminds me of the tweedish one she wore to the gala for first responders in Santa Barbara , where they rubbed shoulders with Kevin Costner. Was that one Carolina Herrera?
It also kinda reminds me of the white jacket she wore on (before?) International Women’s Day in March 2020 when visiting a school in Dagenham, East London.
Also the red one she wore in Harlem when she visited a school
https://www.whowhatwear.com/meghan-markle-new-york-city-outfit
Please.
I love how practical Meghan’s looks have been. She dressed so she could bend down to listen to people and could move freely.
There was one clip of her kneeling at the end of a refugee’s hospital bed, listening intently to what was being said. Diana would have loved her.