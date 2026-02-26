Prince William & Kate went to Powys, Wales ahead of St. David’s Day

Jeez, won’t someone think of the poor Princess of Wales? She’s working her fingers to the nub! Three public appearances in six days?? And they made Kate go out in the rain as well. Y’all know that wig smelled like wet dog. Anyway, Prince William and Kate had to run down to Powys, Wales today, Thursday, February 26. This is being called an appearance in advance of St. David’s Day, which is March 1st. Usually, William and Kate try to go to Wales ON St. David’s Day. Why did they go a few days beforehand? Is it because March 1st is on a Sunday this year and they don’t want to work on two weekends back-to-back? LMAO.

Kate wore various shades of red/wine. Her coat (a repeat) is McQueen and those shoulders are doing her no favors. Her blouse is from ME+EM and it looks totally ‘80s. Her boots are Gianvito Rossi. She also wore a pair of Kiki McDonough citrine-drop earrings. As you can see, they were doing stuff with daffodils. Daffodils are worn (and carried) to celebrate Welsh heritage. Kate and William have no Welsh heritage. But hey, they came out in the rain and they made little kids stand out in the rain to meet them too. All so they wouldn’t have to work on Sunday!