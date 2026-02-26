Prince William & Kate went to Powys, Wales ahead of St. David’s Day

Jeez, won’t someone think of the poor Princess of Wales? She’s working her fingers to the nub! Three public appearances in six days?? And they made Kate go out in the rain as well. Y’all know that wig smelled like wet dog. Anyway, Prince William and Kate had to run down to Powys, Wales today, Thursday, February 26. This is being called an appearance in advance of St. David’s Day, which is March 1st. Usually, William and Kate try to go to Wales ON St. David’s Day. Why did they go a few days beforehand? Is it because March 1st is on a Sunday this year and they don’t want to work on two weekends back-to-back? LMAO.

Kate wore various shades of red/wine. Her coat (a repeat) is McQueen and those shoulders are doing her no favors. Her blouse is from ME+EM and it looks totally ‘80s. Her boots are Gianvito Rossi. She also wore a pair of Kiki McDonough citrine-drop earrings. As you can see, they were doing stuff with daffodils. Daffodils are worn (and carried) to celebrate Welsh heritage. Kate and William have no Welsh heritage. But hey, they came out in the rain and they made little kids stand out in the rain to meet them too. All so they wouldn’t have to work on Sunday!

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

46 Responses to “Prince William & Kate went to Powys, Wales ahead of St. David’s Day”

  1. M says:
    February 26, 2026 at 10:49 am

    She’s back to flag dressing again. None of it goes, it’s too fussy, and those boots are hideous. Those poor kids having to wait in the rain to see some strange woman gurn at them.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      February 26, 2026 at 3:36 pm

      Also, if it’s going to rain, and you know it’s going to rain, why not wear a raincoat? Why wear a wool coat? Does she have no Burberry trenches in her closets?

      Those poor little kids with the soaking wet hair! I hope everybody got home OK & changed their clothes & had some hot cocoa!

      Reply
  2. Susan Collins says:
    February 26, 2026 at 10:49 am

    Yes must do photo op on Thursday so as not to screw up weekend.

    Reply
  3. Sharon says:
    February 26, 2026 at 10:50 am

    She sure looks tired.

    Reply
  4. Becks1 says:
    February 26, 2026 at 10:56 am

    She can’t pull off monochromatic looks – she ends up clashing instead of looking chic and classy.

    She is swimming in that coat. She somehow looks skinnier than she did last week.

    I don’t like her, at all, and she went into this with eyes as wide open as they can be – but how devastating it must be to be so sick and not have anyone in your life willing to help you.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      February 26, 2026 at 11:15 am

      That’s why it’s bs when they pretend the Middletons are a close family. Well no they aren’t because decent parents would have taken real action to help their daughter, not negotiate for more access to royal perks with the husband making life difficult for their daughter.

      They are a mercenary family. No better than the Windsor.

      Reply
    • The Duchess says:
      February 26, 2026 at 11:22 am

      There’s a photo not featured on here where she’s holding her left arm out and it’s basically all bone. I was appalled. Nobody in her life gives a damn about her, not to say she should be surprised. The firm & Midds only gave a hoot when she provided the heir and spares. It was always going to end this way.

      Reply
    • Dee(2) says:
      February 26, 2026 at 1:12 pm

      Yeah that picture where she’s looking at William is really sad. There’s no way that you can look at that and not be very concerned about the health of a person that size.

      As for her family I wonder if it’s the case of not wanting the intervene because it’s more beneficial for her to be inside the tent rather than out, or if there has been some attempt at intervention and she’s too obstinate to take them seriously.

      It’s really hard to say because her mom is her mom, I can’t really get a read on her dad, I’m not sure what sort of relationship she has with her sister if one. And her brother appears to be clutching on to her with both hands and legs for the sheer association so I don’t know if he would ever rock the boat by going against her.

      Reply
  5. Lady Digby says:
    February 26, 2026 at 11:01 am

    Have they been told that this is the new regime of getting out and about at least three days a week or is this just during the Andrewgate emergency and normal lethargy will soon be resumed?

    Reply
    • Me at home says:
      February 26, 2026 at 11:57 am

      Plus Harry and Meghan are doing great things in Jordan, so the Wails have no choice, poor dears.

      They were probably already doing to so something for St David’s Day, though, but maybe they wouldn’t have actually gone there? Or maybe that’s why they’re there today instead of on the actual day this weekend (also it’s the weekend).

      Reply
  6. Blair Warner says:
    February 26, 2026 at 11:02 am

    The boots and shoulder pads aren’t my thing, but I think she looks good here, apart from the fried wig. I adore the citrine earrings!

    This is the kind of bread-and-butter event they should be doing five days a week, all year.

    Reply
    • The Duchess says:
      February 26, 2026 at 11:28 am

      But they won’t. This latest flurry is literally because of Andrewgate and Harry & Meghan in Jordan. They have done this tactic for years.

      Flurry of engagements > social media post commemorating XYD Day/Week > exhaustion kicks in > holiday. Then repeat.

      They will disappear for Easter soon enough.

      Reply
  7. HeatherC says:
    February 26, 2026 at 11:04 am

    The hair is still too long and she needs to let go of the curls. But at least it’s not as….big…as some of the others she could have chosen. There. I said something nice. Goal met for the week.

    Reply
  8. Mslove says:
    February 26, 2026 at 11:07 am

    There stands Keen, dry as a bone under her cozy umbrella, while those poor kids get soaked.

    Reply
    • The Duchess says:
      February 26, 2026 at 11:17 am

      Why hasn’t their newly employed crisis manager told them that leaving people out in the freezing rain is a terrible look? This has to be the third time they’ve done this to small kids now.

      Reply
  9. Ha says:
    February 26, 2026 at 11:11 am

    Of course they’re out H and M can’t be the only ones getting world news attention.

    Reply
  10. The Duchess says:
    February 26, 2026 at 11:16 am

    She looks on pins. He looks disinterested. Basically the same old, same old from these two.

    Reply
  11. SuOutdoors says:
    February 26, 2026 at 11:16 am

    At least she skipped the big monster hair for her darker workday wig and a lighter make-up (or photoshop us back?). Andrewgate or the Jordantour seem to have lit a fire under their lazy behinds…

    Reply
    • Me at home says:
      February 26, 2026 at 11:44 am

      The rain would have frizzed the doll curls? She’d look so much better with straightish hair at shoulder length or just below.

      Reply
  12. Nic919 says:
    February 26, 2026 at 11:17 am

    It remains pathetic that she does those puppy dog looks to William and he continuously ignores her.

    Reply
    • QuiteContrary says:
      February 26, 2026 at 11:27 am

      I honestly don’t know how she can persist in this humiliation … but her body is keeping the score. She is wasting away.

      Reply
      • Lady Digby says:
        February 26, 2026 at 12:03 pm

        Agreed 💯 ladies. I had a brief relationship in my mid twenties with a very attractive man who sulked to punish me and keep me in line. His specialty was to be the life and soul of the party just to emphasize how much he was cold-shouldering me. It was humiliating and soul destroying especially in public when I was frozen out. Luckily I wasn’t desperate, had enough pride and self worth to realise I deserved better treatment and move on with my life. Seeing Kate fawn over him is triggering because I could interpret it as her trying to placate and appease him to avoid all that coldness and fury being directed at her.

  13. Tessa says:
    February 26, 2026 at 11:24 am

    Keen just has to give those festive glances and adoring looks that Scooter does not return. She needs a good hair stylist.

    Reply
  14. Beff says:
    February 26, 2026 at 11:37 am

    Masterful job selecting photos, per usual, Kaiser! 👏🏻

    Reply
  15. Neeve says:
    February 26, 2026 at 11:40 am

    Haor the BEST I have seen in a long time, it looks like it was flat ironed and its all silky and healthy looking.

    Reply
  16. Lady D says:
    February 26, 2026 at 12:34 pm

    In the picture of her and the two children, she’s looking right past them at what could only be a camera instead. The one below it is her classic, I’m concerned, take my picture pose, and what the hell is she doing to that baby in the picture below her custom posing? That poor child must have been terrified.

    Reply
  17. MSJ says:
    February 26, 2026 at 12:36 pm

    The traveling royal circus 🎪 is in Wales today.What a joke. £500m annually for a pantomime. 🤦🏽‍♀️ The ‘Corrupt Windsors’ are not worth to cost to have them. They are a toxic dysfunctional royal ‘mafia’ family and institution.

    Reply
  18. ChillinginDC says:
    February 26, 2026 at 12:52 pm

    I don’t like to health watch people, but she’s lost way too much weight which is aging her severely.

    Reply
  19. Millie328 says:
    February 26, 2026 at 12:57 pm

    Did she sport her real hair in those engagement photos from way back in time? I thought her hair looked gorgeous. If that was her real hair, why is she wearing a wig now?

    Reply
  20. Mrs S says:
    February 26, 2026 at 1:05 pm

    The outfit looks ok. I am happy when they do the bread and butter work. Good job. Another one of these soon?

    Reply
  21. Becks1 says:
    February 26, 2026 at 1:46 pm

    omg, someone on threads posted pictures of this whole set up today. The crowds were dismal. As in, she posted two people waiting before they brought in the school kids and some of their parents. The utility workers had to stop working lol.

    They were helicoptered in and then a tent was set up with private facilities for them – I assume bathrooms, to brush up appearances, etc.

    Reply
  22. Amy Bee says:
    February 26, 2026 at 2:14 pm

    Kate is such a bad dresser.

    Reply
  23. bisynaptic says:
    February 26, 2026 at 2:33 pm

    William does have Welsh heritage, at least through his Tudor ancestors, but it goes back 500 years.

    Reply
  24. MSJ says:
    February 26, 2026 at 5:07 pm

    Just thought I’d pop in to center the victims of the sex trafficking network who are living with trauma while pursuing truth and accountability from Prince Andrew and others who participated in Epstein’s sex trafficking network. 😔

    We should never forget or lose sight of their pursuit for truth and accountability as the Windsors perform their pantomime to distract us.

    Reply
  25. tamsin says:
    February 26, 2026 at 11:39 pm

    I cannot believe that small children have to stand in the rain and show Kate their art. It’s a disgrace. There’s a picture of a small group of children huddled under an eave and Kate is standing in front of them holding a giant umbrella. If I were the parent of any of those children
    I would be furious. So much for Kate caring about the welfare of children.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment