Royalist: Prince William’s lab-coat event was overshadowed by Queen Camilla

Prince William was out yesterday in London. This was his first “solo event” since his uncle, Prince Andrew, was arrested last Thursday, one week ago. William visited the Francis Crick Institute ahead of its tenth anniversary. This was a somewhat traditional “appearance” for William – he turned up somewhere, flapped his jazz hands and performed a little skit for photographers. That skit? Big Boy Bill Wears a Lab Coat and Looks Through a Microscope.

Do we believe that this event was thrown together at the last minute because Prince Harry and Meghan went on a surprise tour of Jordan? No, I don’t. I think this was on his schedule already. If anything, this event impeded William’s need to spend hours barking down the phone at tabloid editors, begging them to change their Sussex-headlines to include him. Funnier still is this – Big Boy Bill’s Substack buddy Tom Sykes claiming that his solo event was overshadowed by CAMILLA!

Back in London, Prince William also joined the day’s royal roll-out. According to the Daily Mail, he was met with cheers—yes, cheers! not yells of what-did-your-dad-know-and-when-did-he-know-it for a change as he arrived at the Francis Crick Institute, a major biomedical research center in central London. During his visit he asked researchers whether their work could help with “emotional regulation.” You keep getting the feeling that William really, really wants to say something, don’t you? By mid-afternoon, the royals were flooding the zone in a cornucopia of causes and cameras. Yet even with Meghan’s Diana revival, Sophie’s hard-edged diplomacy and William’s science-and-mental-health pitch, all of them I predict, will be knocked off the front pages tomorrow by what unfolded at Clarence house shortly after lunch. The day belonged to Queen Camilla, formerly Camilla Parker Bowles, who obliterated the competition by hosting Paddington Bear at her London residence as part of her longstanding literacy campaign. The images of the Queen Consort sharing tea, books and smiles with the children’s bear better known for his association with another Queen, are now dominating news sites and social media feeds, eclipsing the more earnest humanitarian and scientific engagements elsewhere. And that, in the end, is the modern monarchy, isn’t it? A carefully choreographed battle for attention in which even war zones, cutting-edge labs and serious campaigns against violence can be upstaged by a well-timed photo call with a beloved storybook bear.

I enjoy Paddington as much as the next person, but the Paddington thing is starting to feel a bit weird? Especially when this poor bear is clearly being used for constant PR cleanup on a royal family who spent years harboring a predator in their midst? I have my doubts that Camilla’s Paddington photo-op overshadowed the Sussexes’ trip as well. But everyone overshadows William, up to and including a stiff breeze. William’s so pitiful that the Times of London is trying to convince people that William was just in Jordan too, like the Sussexes!

