Royalist: Prince William’s lab-coat event was overshadowed by Queen Camilla

Prince William was out yesterday in London. This was his first “solo event” since his uncle, Prince Andrew, was arrested last Thursday, one week ago. William visited the Francis Crick Institute ahead of its tenth anniversary. This was a somewhat traditional “appearance” for William – he turned up somewhere, flapped his jazz hands and performed a little skit for photographers. That skit? Big Boy Bill Wears a Lab Coat and Looks Through a Microscope.
Do we believe that this event was thrown together at the last minute because Prince Harry and Meghan went on a surprise tour of Jordan? No, I don’t. I think this was on his schedule already. If anything, this event impeded William’s need to spend hours barking down the phone at tabloid editors, begging them to change their Sussex-headlines to include him. Funnier still is this – Big Boy Bill’s Substack buddy Tom Sykes claiming that his solo event was overshadowed by CAMILLA!
Back in London, Prince William also joined the day’s royal roll-out. According to the Daily Mail, he was met with cheers—yes, cheers! not yells of what-did-your-dad-know-and-when-did-he-know-it for a change as he arrived at the Francis Crick Institute, a major biomedical research center in central London.
During his visit he asked researchers whether their work could help with “emotional regulation.” You keep getting the feeling that William really, really wants to say something, don’t you?
By mid-afternoon, the royals were flooding the zone in a cornucopia of causes and cameras. Yet even with Meghan’s Diana revival, Sophie’s hard-edged diplomacy and William’s science-and-mental-health pitch, all of them I predict, will be knocked off the front pages tomorrow by what unfolded at Clarence house shortly after lunch.
The day belonged to Queen Camilla, formerly Camilla Parker Bowles, who obliterated the competition by hosting Paddington Bear at her London residence as part of her longstanding literacy campaign. The images of the Queen Consort sharing tea, books and smiles with the children’s bear better known for his association with another Queen, are now dominating news sites and social media feeds, eclipsing the more earnest humanitarian and scientific engagements elsewhere.
And that, in the end, is the modern monarchy, isn’t it? A carefully choreographed battle for attention in which even war zones, cutting-edge labs and serious campaigns against violence can be upstaged by a well-timed photo call with a beloved storybook bear.
I enjoy Paddington as much as the next person, but the Paddington thing is starting to feel a bit weird? Especially when this poor bear is clearly being used for constant PR cleanup on a royal family who spent years harboring a predator in their midst? I have my doubts that Camilla’s Paddington photo-op overshadowed the Sussexes’ trip as well. But everyone overshadows William, up to and including a stiff breeze. William’s so pitiful that the Times of London is trying to convince people that William was just in Jordan too, like the Sussexes!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
There’s Peg, dressed as the common man again. I think it’s patronizing and rather strange that a middle-aged man plays dress-up. And lol at being overshadowed by an anthropomorphic bear. What a loser.
With his trumpian hands! lol
Ha – the Wails are not the scene stealers they once were. Once upon a time they would have overshadowed everyone else but not any more.
The internet has been all over the Sussex trip to Jordan with the WHO – even Cams event got more press than this.
It’s remarkable, in a way, the thought never seems to cross Will’s mind that if he made more of these types of visits, on a regular basis – not mostly when Harry is expected to be out and about – that people might begin to pay more attention to him overall. The media is certainly primed to hype him up (unlike, say, Sophie); he’s the POW and heir, after all. He might even learn to be better, more comfortable in these situations, or, heaven forbid, find something about “listening and learning” that actually interests him. Presumably he figures he shouldn’t have to because – well, Harry only pops up once in a while, and people still give him widespread attention; and/or, he’s livid because he really wants to do exactly what (how little) he wants, yet can’t control Harry being noticed. What a sad life.
But but but I thought they were supposed to respect the chain of command and not overshadow the higher ups. Shouldn’t it be The Egg in a Labcoat who deferred to the “queen” and her scheduling?
And, I’m sorry but if the heir to the throne can be overshadowed by a stuffed bear…do they not see how irrelevant they all are??
Also…what is he hinting at with the comment about William wanting to share something after he asked about emotion regulation. Why won’t these “reporters” come out and report on what they know. Stop dropping hints and tell the truth.
Yeah I’m like if he wants to say something then say something. All this hinting that he really has something on his mind looks weak. Then say it. Nobody buys that never explain farce anymore. It’s nothing more than a protective shield.
It seems like Eggbert is cueing up the “mental health” card to play in the near future – after all, the “cancer[ous cells had been present]” card worked so well for his wife.
Trouble with the card is that the King is supposed to be strong and lead his troops into battle.
It’s an odd thing to say – the Francis Crick Institute does some neurological research on memory (I think), but it doesn’t focus on mental health. Maybe Sykes knows something or maybe he’s just observing the weirdness of William’s public harping about his mental state at inappropriate times. It could be, like @AMB says, a preparation to retreat to Forest Lodge until the dust blows over.
I thought that was a really weird question too. Emotional regulation is a skill, not something you can take meds to attain. I guess meds can help minimize disregulation , but that’s a weird question to ask, and a weird inference by Sykes.
If he tries to take mental health time off after talking about how emotionally damaging being a quarter time pilot was for a year more than a decade ago, I think yall will have to riot. Or it could finally open the floodgates on him.
Lamictal mitigates reflexive rage. Old med, no side effects.
My prediction is he wants to talk about how frustrated he is over the Andrew situation and directly call out the king for how it’s been handled. That’s what I think he wants to say. He wants to say aloud that it’s not on him. That’s the whole hinting about wanting to say something.
Actually, I think you hit on it–Camilla outranks William, therefore her event gets more coverage. Period. Doesn’t matter that it was Paddington, it was Camilla’s event & therefore she gets the front pages.
Camilla’s Paddington photo op was not dominating anything. It got more press than William but the Sussexes trip got way more coverage. I’m in the UK and I barely heard about Camilla. Tom Sykes is becoming more and more unreliable. He’s not really worth bothering with now, he has nothing sensible to offer!
I did not even like it when the late queen Elizabeth appeared with that bear.it also brings to mind Andy’s collection of teddy bears
@Tessa, I also immediately thought, this is not the time for teddy bears and the royal family!
I actually can’t tell if Camilla is being brilliantly shady towards Andrew on purpose with this teddy bear event, or incredibly tone deaf to be showcasing royal involvement with young children and including anything that recalls Andrew to mind.
But sorry, Andrew has forever ruined any association the RF can make with teddy bears.
(Also, is there a new Paddington movie coming out? Like, where is this even coming from?)
ITA @Jukia 🙂 The first I heard of both Camilla and William doing events yesterday was when I came on here. All I’ve seen (and heard) is Harry and Meghan’s visit to Jordan.
I haven’t seen anything about either William or Camilla before this – but lots and lots about H&M.
Setting aside H&M though, I do think generally speaking Camilla’s event would get more attention than William’s, because everyone loves Paddington and because of the bit with the last queen.
but even so, like Kaiser said, the Paddington usage is getting a little weird. That bear is not going to be what saves the monarchy.
Paddington, the Royal Family’s new, FOR REAL secret weapon 🤣.
maybe they’ll make paddington bear a prince or hrh since he works more than w&k!
Paddington the Peacemaker, bringing brothers together around the world.
I think it’s strange that the Times doesn’t know Saudi Arabia and Jordan are 2 different countries 🤔
Yeah, I wondered about that. I did a quick google and Bill didn’t appear to have included Jordan in his 3 day trip to Saudi Arabia. Last time he was publicly there was 2023, for the big wedding..so, yeah. I guess the Times reporter just lumped all of the Arabian peninsula together (or maybe his plane landed there…?)
So I thought it was weird too, but my mind jumped to the idea that William stopped in Jordan either going to or heading back from KSA and this is the Times telling us that. But who knows.
Yes, they lied and hoped people are stupid.
Not impressed with either of them. Camilla being whimsical and scoot fake smiles.
Awkward William lacks charisma and doesn’t seem capable of generating positive impact from his appearances. He always seems out of place because of his awkwardness.
Considering Andrew and Charles have a penchant for teddy bears, I find the Windsor’s association with Paddington bear for branding quite distasteful, especially in light of the sex trafficking of young children that Andrew is linked to. 🤢
The Windsors are not escaping the toxic dysfunctional ‘mafia’ family brand; are they? Almost anything they do these days just seems creepy and/or seedy.
I just posted something similar. Why teddy bear images at a time like this with Andy moving out the teddy bears
Whoever’s inside that bear suit deserves hazardous duty pay.
I posted my thoughts on what I suspected about AMW teddy bear collection on an article here from yesterday, and Camilla’s decision to host Paddington just reminds me of that sick bear collection of his.
The Royal Family’s use of Paddington Bear for PR is indeed very weird. But the owners of IP are willing participants in this media manipulation by the Palace. As for who overshadowed William and the rest of the Royal Family, it was Harry and Meghan, no one else. It’s interesting to see the press desperately try to link them to the Royal Family this week.
Paddington’s everywhere at the moment, plugging a new musical – think it’s more enlisting her for promotion than the other way about.
If you are making a difference and are authentic, what difference would
It make how many others are out. To have such a posture suggest this is just for photo ops only.
It’s funny he can wear a lab coat or a uniform when visiting a lab or visiting soldiers but when he goes to Scotland he doesn’t wear a kilt and when he went to Saudi Arabia he didn’t wear what the sheik was wearing which for all intents and purposes looks to be a dress. This is all I’ve got about this event.
He also apparently refused to wear the gloves that were given to him that the lab person is wearing.
Thanks for reading Sykes’ substack, because many of us are never going to subscribe.
Weird that the Times thinks SA and Jordan are the same country.
The face of that young man, sitting expressionless beside William says EVERYTHING, in addition to “I’m just here so I don’t get fined”. 😀 I don’t think he volunteered to be part of that photo op.
Man, the royals are NEVER beating those allegations.
He clearly isn’t happy.
BTW Paddington is delightful, it is joyous and uplifting. A shame it is being used a prop by Windsors.
I suspect they latch on to Paddington so much because they hope it’s a reminder of the late Queen’s skit with him (for the Jubilee?) – they hope some of the goodwill from that will carry over, because they’re not great at generating their own.
As for William complaining that he’s always being overshadowed – well he’s only got himself to blame for that. He’s dull, lazy, boorish, unlikeable, humourless and completely lacks charm and charisma.
I did not like the skit the Queen had with Paddington. It was cute but not anything exceptional.
One of the key differences that I see when comparing pictures of H&M’s trips and W&K’s engagements is that H&M actually are there for the people. They listen to and emphazise with them, they seem to actually care. Like real people. But while W&K always stress that they are not anywhere to actually DO something, but to just listen and learn and shine a light on people and causes, I don’t ever see them do any of it. I only ever see THEM doing all the talking, with all the jazz hands there are, pulling all focus on themselves, no lights or care at all. And if they are not talking, and this goes especially for Kate, they are laughing, way to much and way too hard, it’s so freakin’ weird (in a weird way it always reminds me of Kim Jong Un, idk).
The kicker is K&M learn nothing, absolutely nothing.
“But everyone overshadows William, up to and including a stiff breeze.”
Kaiser, you slay me.
As for this: During his visit he asked researchers whether their work could help with “emotional regulation.” You keep getting the feeling that William really, really wants to say something, don’t you?
Actually, I keep getting the feeling that the rota, Sykes included, really, really wants to say something about William.
Camilla brought the token Black person, I see.
Always! You can count on the Windsors to perform their “inclusion and diversity“ for the all-important photo ops while simultaneously ensuring that no Black or Brown person gets anywhere near the royal household.