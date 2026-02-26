Royal photographers on ‘rude’ Prince William: ‘Horrible. Arrogant. C–t.’

New Statesman not only published a major cover story this week about the “crumbling” House of Windsor. They also published a piece called “On the hunt for Prince Andrew; Outside Sandringham, the British press had scented blood.” A reporter basically went to Norfolk and chatted with the photographers and videographers who were staking out Sandringham, specifically Wood Farm, which is where Andrew was arrested and where he returned following his arrest. This piece is certainly enlightening about how royal photographers feel about the people within the crumbling House of Windsor, which several photogs saying some hilarious harsh things about the royals. Some highlights:
The now-famous shot of Andrew in the backseat of his Range Rover: The previous day, the circus had been buoyed by the chance of catching Andrew returning from the police station after he was detained for 11 hours on suspicion of misconduct in public office. (Andrew has denied any wrongdoing.) But the ex-prince foiled them by taking the back entrance to the farm. It was Phil Noble from Reuters who got the shot of him lying down in the back of a car. The photographers were discussing it enviously. “It’s so sharp,” one said. “Don’t know how he got that – just luck. Perfectly dishevelled.” He admired how alarming Phil had made Andrew look. “They could have easily edited out the red eye, but they didn’t.”
Swapping stories about the royals: The seasoned royal photographers were sheltering under the trees by St Peter’s, the neighbouring church. They were swapping war stories about the royals. They didn’t seem to like any of them. William was the rudest of the lot, apparently. “Horrible. Arrogant. C**t,” one said. “Always tells me to f–k off.” The King was a bit more forgiving. “Charles will give me a bollocking and then shake my hand the next day.” They all missed Diana. “She played the game, didn’t she?”
The other royals: Much more irritating than William were the royals who didn’t even make for good photos. Zara Tindall, Princess Anne’s daughter, always shouted at them, chasing them off racecourses and demanding they put away their cameras away. Funny thing was, papers didn’t even want pictures of her. “Flipping Zara, I can’t give her away.”
How the photographers feel about royal reporters: They can’t stand the way the royal correspondents suck up to the Windsors. “You look at what the Mail writes and you want to vomit,” one said. It’s not as if those journalists actually like the royal family. “They’re all sycophant, sycophant, sycophant on air, and then off air, ‘Tw-t, tw-t, tw-t.’”
Andrew’s eventual move to March Farm? Wood Farm is only a temporary hideout for Andrew. He is staying there while the King pays for renovations at Marsh Farm, a more ramshackle property a few hundred metres away, where Andrew was due to live out his years of ignominy. I walked down the dirt road to see his future home. It was all uneven red brick, surrounded by outbuildings and empty stables. Crocuses and daffodils had bloomed in the garden. The house had two living rooms and five bedrooms. (Royal Lodge, the prince’s former home in Windsor, has 30).
William is the rudest? Big surprise. I remember that video, a few years ago maybe, of William aggressively getting in a photographer’s face as Kate encouraged him and wound him up. And yes, I believe most people who encounter William think he’s an arrogant C-U-Next-Tuesday. That’s the way he comes across normally, I can’t imagine what he’s like when he’s not “performing.” And the slam on Zara Tindall is f–king hilarious. And yes, I totally believe that royal reporters are two-faced monsters, spewing the palace’s line while privately describing all of them as “tw-ts.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
This is HILARIOUS!
It does make me wish though that the journalists would start to speak their minds on this. Maybe some of them are starting to (Amanda Platell, Liz Jones), but it’s high time someone told us the truth about William, for example.
The photogs aren’t saying anything that hasn’t been blazingly obvious to anyone with working eyes. To call pedrew the c word…well, I wish there was a word that denigrated a man as much as that word is meant to debase a woman to single body part.
The word you’re looking for is bellend
It’s tricky with English, above may undoubtedly be the more offensive word but it doesn’t work as well as straightforward w*nker.
As in, “he’s an absolute w*nker”.
Wow. The photographers didn’t hold back! I like it!!
I would be annoyed having to pretend these people were better than me and have them be jerks in my face. And I think most of the RR are now dealing with buyer’s remorse. Andrew has wrecked the monarchy and the fall out is going to be great.
Absolutely no one likes these execrable people. Yet, the media fawns and swoons over them. I do believe without the British tabloids the monarchy would have ended the minute Elizabeth took her last breath.
What I would give to watch a clip of them all talking about the royals.
It sure is amusing watching Willy’s camp briefing about he’s the voice of reason and Charles should abdicate now, and others pushing back HARD. Didn’t the New Statesman call Willy “illiterate” a few months ago? Even the Fail is hedging its bets, letting Platell and Jones have at Willy.
Lol and I love it! The truth shall set you free. Your turn, RRs! Tell us everything – but no lies. I don’t know why one of them hasn’t written a tell all. I’m sure there’s a way they could do it using a pseudonym…
What phase of mourning for the loss of H&M and the reality of the left-behinds is this?
Seems awfully close to just admitting defeat.
Great article! And amazing all this starting to come out about Willy.
The photo corps was complicit in killing Willy’s mom, so I sort of get his antipathy.
Still, nowadays he plays them like a fiddle to brief against everyone he’s incandescent at and to plug himself. So acting like a See u next Tuesday while he uses them shamelessly is a bit rich.
That’s the thing. These are the people who hang out under the trees in front of your house to catch you going in or out. Or follow you to the horse grounds where you’re competing & need to concentrate. And ‘Diana played the game’; did she? Or did she suffer it for so long it made her life miserable & eventually killed her. Sure it was fun to read their opinions, but at the same time there seems to be good reasons to run them off all the time.
As for the journalists, though, I did enjoy the ‘sycophant, sycophant, sycophant’ then ‘tw*t, tw*t, tw*t’.
My feeling too. I doubt Harry would have much good to say about *them*.
My sentiments exactly.
People have been saying for years that those in the media have been dying to tell the truth about the royals and William in particular. This sounds like the first crack. Will it spread or be doused down I wonder.
That pic of Andrew is destined to be one of the GOATs of photographic journalism – Noble should get a Pulitzer.
Hilarious that some activists hung a framed portrait of this very photo of Andrew in the Louvre museum in Paris the other day. The caption underneath reads “He’s sweating now”. 😁
It is a great photo – Andrew looks like a rodent in it.
I know. When it first came out I thought Punxsutawney Phil had seen his shadow.
Apparently Just Andrew has seen his shadow. He’s indefensible and everyone knows it. So going after William next makes sense.
Charles is literally unimpeachable and there’s got to be mountains of dirt on Willy!
Someone has to know what caused Kate’s scar. I doubt it was from throwing pillows.
He’s not doing himself any favors.
Loving the tea! But Wills ruder than Andrew?
Plus Zara, but I can imagine she(and the other lesser royals) dont really sell
I know that a terrible thing to say about anyone, ruder than Andrew!? Unspoken bit how about racist? Stupid? Corrupt,? Depraved? What do insiders know about Wilbur? Is he WORSE than gulp, Andrew? Once he’s King he literally is the law and can’t be charged with anything? Why are the Fail getting aggressive with Wilbur? What type of dossier do they have on Wilbur? What exactly happened in 2024 ?
I can see Andrew letting them get the shots they need (not in this particular case, lol, but back when he was a working royal), or at least not fighting them on it.
Someone on here who worked for a newspaper or photo agency (can’t remember) years ago so that Meghan was a favorite among the photographers because she always gave them their shot. She knew how to pose, how and when to look at the cameras, etc. And not in a “omg she’s desperate for attention” kind of way at all – just in a way that let photographers at official events do their jobs. So not looking way as she gets out of the car, or pausing for a moment before entering the building, etc.
William doesn’t care about that.
Now paparazzi are different, obviously, but even then oftentimes there is a game to be played. William just hates the paparazzi because of his mother (understandable) and because he can’t control their pictures without suing, and they could damage his PR image if they get the wrong picture.
Fascinating though to hear what these photographers think of the royals.
It’s probably just that the photographers are forced to interact more with William. Andrew hasn’t had a public role for years, and he hasn’t ever been a big draw so far as I remember. Maybe in the eighties?
But these photographers are tasked with trying to get usable shots of William who is alternately grimacing, baring his teeth, looking like a bored, petulant teenager, or blankly ignoring his wife. All so that the royal sycophants can try to spin dung into gold. It’s an unenviable job, and it’s clear both William’s bad attitude and plain ineptitude make their lives harder. I think it’s telling that one was reminiscing about Diana, who well understood the power of image and was able to play the game when she wanted.
Anybody remember Andrew on a Royal Tour to America in the 1980s spray painting photographers at some event and then they submittal bills for their expensive cameras that he’d ruined? He came across as rude, arrogant and destructive then. I can remember thinking what an embarrassment he was to us then! Who picked up the bill for that “lark!”
I won’t defend Will but he lost his mother to pursuing photographers. So they missed Diana’s game huh? How did that work out for her? Now her son is just the worst to them, go figure.
LOVING their comments about the rota!!
Yeah, I was somewhat confused about these photographers. Are they paps? Or are they the rota photographers that the royals want to cover their event? Or a combination?
I think it’s a combination. There are still paparazzi in the UK obviously, but I think for the royals they probably do more stakeouts and less chasing on motorcycles now. I also think they don’t hang out unless something interesting is going on and they’re hoping for a certain picture (here, clearly, Andrew being arrested was interesting and he got the money shot.)
I mean I don’t get the impression that they’re sitting on the road between Forest Lodge and Lambrook on a daily basis, especially since a lot of press won’t run those pictures (i.e. a photo of the kids on their way to school would probably not be bought.) These people are capitalists and they’re going to try for what sells. It’s what makes that photograph of Kate and her mom in the car so suspicious.
But its also possible that some of these photographers are on the royal beat regularly and so know the royals a little better than the random paps that are hanging out at nightclubs at the like.
But it seems like with Diana, she couldn’t even leave Kensington Palace without being chased. I don’t think its quite like that anymore. So when W&K are photographed and something like the DM runs it – I always assume it was quasi approved.
Yeah we almost never see papped pictures of the wales family in the uk. Isn’t that point of the Rota? I guess my point is that some of these photographers are being asked to cover the royals and yet William is still being rude?
“They’re all sycophant, sycophant, sycophant on air, and then off air, ‘Tw-t, tw-t, tw-t.’”
Oh I wish they’d let their mask slip and tell us what they really think
“Funny thing was, papers didn’t even want pictures of her. “Flipping Zara, I can’t give her away.” 😂😂😂
I’m dead 💀
I love it because I can’t stand that raggedy woman and her Shrek look-a-like husband.
We all knew Will was/is trash so this is all just form confirmation.
Andrew should be going to prison for his crimes not waiting for a home to be renovated for him to live the rest of his pathetic life.
I came here to pretty much echo what you posted lol.. AMW should be preparing for the tower not a renovated five bedroom house with staff and security. The rest about William I have suspected for awhile he was the worst of the bunch.
William was the rudest of the lot, apparently. “Horrible. Arrogant. C**t,” one said. “Always tells me to f–k off.” The King was a bit more forgiving. “Charles will give me a bollocking and then shake my hand the next day.” They all missed Diana. “She played the game, didn’t she?”
Too true and so funny. The exposure of Andrew has really opened the floodgates on how nasty Will and co really are . The irony of them piling on Meghan for supposedly bullying staff when Andrew has always treated everybody outside his family as dirt to be stepped on. Will was horrible to the mum who brought in homemade cakes: just so rude and dismissive for someone who makes no effort himself. If he was just plain Mr M-W no one would give him a glance, probably think he was a down on his luck wino, let alone clamouring for his photo or thoughts on anything.
The Windsors are famously rude, all of them, though Andrew has the rep of being the rudest of them all.
This is actually amusing other than missing Diana, who they hounded even in death. After all of the security shenanigans with the Sussexes, I no longer think a flashing camera caused the wreck.
I hope they keep doing these anonymous Royal adjacent quotes. If photographers bitching in the cold is what starts the breaking of the dam, bring it on.
I will never forget the comment one reporter made, detailed on this site several years ago, that if we knew what he knew about William, “Your eyes would bleed.”
Never forget that. There is something horrific being hidden…”bleeding eyes” is very a graphic description, suggesting whatever it is, is beyond what any of us are imagining.
Reporters are supposed to have the courage to report the truth, warts and all, so why hasn’t he published.
Reporters report what their editors tell them to report, and it’s quite obvious that those who run the papers in the UK are not going to go after the Windsors by telling the truth.
There’s also rumors that a super injunction exists. Which means the reporters can’t write about certain info related to William, or even say there’s an injunction issued that forbids them to write about certain info related to William.
What I don’t understand about Super Injunctions though, is that it is my understanding they’re only good in certain parts of the UK, usually England. Why don’t the Scottish and Northern Irish reporters blab?
Agreed, the “eyes bleed” comment suggests something way beyond rudeness or even drunkenness. It’s much darker. I wish someone would spill.
This is absolutely hilarious. What a LAUGH!!
Though when you think of how long William will reign, the laugh might be on his poor subjects…
I’ve always believed that the royal rota hate William and most of the Royal Family. They’re terrible people but they press feels that they have to suck up to them for access. They also had a parasocial relationship with Harry hence the anger and sadness when he left and their inability to accept Meghan.
And water is wet 🤣! Of course Peggy is a massive See You Next Tuesday, seething within animosity, jealousy and every other pathetic defect. He’s a complete cretin, with no redeeming qualities and his ghastly fake cancer common wife, Madam Waity is his equal.
Hilarious!😂
I would love it if people at their events told the truth about Wilbur and Kate: turned up late, looking like they’d been dragged through a hedge backwards, hadn’t done any preparation, couldn’t understand what she was mumbling, she was really disconnected and laughing like a maniac when I was talking about sick kids, he scooted off ahead, exuding genuine hostility towards his wife who he refused to acknowledge. Boy was I embarrassed at their lack of basic skills . My staff and I behaved professionally whilst they acted peeved at having to turn up for a twenty minutes visit on a wet Wednesday in Sheffield. She behaved like a movie star when the photographers clicked away whilst he ground his teeth and looked more demented than the hamster in If I had Leg I’d Kick You. He smelt of alcohol and she was scarily thin and it was just so stressful to be around them both. The reality is totally different to their saccharine image in the press and then I was obliged to give a quote praising them to the skies for honouring us with a visit!!
The British seem to pull ranks and protect them even if they are jerks. We did have someone speak of kate being super late to the V and A museum once and basically ignored the patrons who paid to see her, but outside of that they let the charade continue.
Meghan knew how to smile for the cameras. They always got great shots of her. Royal photographers could have retired on shots of Meghan. They could have bought summer homes on shots of her. She knew how to play the game. She was experienced, as well as being beautiful and photogenic. I love it that these bozos are stuck with the nasty, unphotogenic, churlish, twatish, leftover royals to shoot.
They killed their golden goose. For Meghan and Harry’s sake, I’m glad the royals were so stupid with their racism and pettiness because they Sussexes would be suffering in misery behind the royal curtain otherwise. But now the world is seeing what we royal watchers have long seen–there’s nothing magical behind the curtain. The royals are showing their nasty, sordid selves to the world. All vestiges of royal glamour are gone. Trotting Kate out in a gown and a bad wig doesn’t cut it anymore. The Epstein scandal may very well have tainted the idea of royal glamour for good–between the UK and Norway. Now royalty is connected not just to corruption (which it low key always has been) but to human suffering (it always has been that as well, but it’s not hidden in the shadows anymore)
But anyway, we need more stories like this. Tell the truth about these ingrates.
Meghan is so incredibly photogenic! And Harry has natural charisma like his mom. The press really screwed up by pushing them out of the UK!
Glad that goose is dead…. Think about all that we wouldn’t know if H&M didn’t stand for themselves and stood under the monarchy to prop those people up…. Let it all fall…..
The video clip of Meghan on the red carpet at the recent charity gala really tells it. She very calmly turned this way and that as the photographers called out “Meghan, look over your shoulder, now look this way, now a little to your left…etc.” She was gracious and smiling – and she knew exactly how much was enough and when to move on.
It almost sounds as if the rats are starting to abandon the proverbial sinking ship. Nobody wants that Epstein taint on them. Lolz.
See this is the type of Royal gossip that you should be getting on a regular. I don’t understand why they thought it was going to be advantageous in the long run to just kiss the butts of these people constantly and pretend that butter wouldn’t melt in their mouths. That’s boring and people tune out after a while. You also don’t have to go the other route and completely demonize anything that anyone does the way they do the Sussexes because it becomes unbelievable and silly and it’s also boring.
As for their estimations of the various royals, it all tracks. These people from the people born into the family, to their spouses, to the people that work for them legitimately have this air of superiority that is completely unearned. And seem to take real offense nowadays at the treasonous thought that maybe you have to prove your worth and that I don’t have to defer to you because you were luckily born into a bloodline?
I never imagined I would have something in common with the royal photographers, but apparently I do!
“You look at what the Mail writes and you want to vomit,” one said.
Same, bro. Same.
(And I hope Zara gets wind of this hilarious takedown.)
Years ago I read an interview with William in which he was asked for two words to describe himself. He said “I’m a prince, and I’m tall.” I actually felt sorry for him that his sense of self seemed to have nothing to do with any kind of personhood, just a role and a super generic physical description term. But it’s not surprising that he’s horrible to other people given that he doesn’t even seem to see himself as an actual human being.
Wow! Just wow!
Wilbur comes across as moody and bad tempered who hates photographers and bread and butter events. Harry could jolly him along and make things fun but he’ s gone and so Wilbur is stuck in a Kafkaesque nightmare of smiling in public for the next 50 years. He’s not suited to public life and has had it thrust on from birth. He’s pushing back big time against the inevitable reign by just not doing a lot and when he does venting his spleen on photographers etc.,
Aren’t these “photographers “ paparazzi? The same ones that hounded Dianna and caused her death . Why do we now like them ?
I’m not sure. There should be distinction between royal photographers and paparazzi.
I just asked that above. Are these paps or the royal photographers that are invited to show up at events? Bc the royals do need photographers to show up and cover their events. That’s pr for the royals so there’s no reason to be rude in those situations. Or are these intrusive paps?
The article talks about GB News setting up a reporter, etc. There were for sure regular press photographers there and even news photographers. The whereabouts of Andrew after his arrest and release is a legitimate news story. Similarly, if the man is taking photos of Zara at the races he’s a credentialed photographer. The Wales are notorious for inviting photographers to their events and then ignoring them and refusing to so much as pause a moment for the photo.
I could be wrong, but I took it that these are legitimate reporters that are part of a press call at events. So award shows, announced engagements, Royal tours, Royal events like Trooping, or Ascot, etc. I don’t expect William to have any love for paparazzi chasing him down on motorbikes, but it’s part of your contract which you are handsomely rewarded for to smile for the cameras at the races.
He may not like the media, but you are a public figure and supposedly a public servant. Taking photos to highlight the event that you’re at is part of the spoken and unspoken contract with the media.
Yeah, that’s the thing. They need and want photographers to cover their events so they can show the public their “service.” Obv if someone is intrusively papping that’s another story. But we almost never see papped pictures of the Wales in the uk. So I think these are more the reporters sent to cover royal events?
Oh, you’re killing me. You pulled out the photos again. I am loving this. Imagine how nasty Will is in private, and how nasty he was to H and M. Well, we don’t have to stretch our imaginations too far. There is always that photo, my favorite photo of Will to love/hate, him looking sideways at Meghan. And how nasty do you have to be to pledge your liege to your father in a once in a lifetime ceremony, and not even look at him.
Game calls game.
This is hilarious!
“Horrible. Arrogant. C-nt.” Those 3 words really summarize Wilbur in such a truthful and hilarious way. And Kaiser, the beach pictures are sublime–always will be. I do believe Wilbur does say, “Fuck off” to the photographers, much as Trump said f-ck you twice and gave the middle finger to a worker who called him a pedophile protector. Wilbur and Donald have so much in common. Crappy people in high positions doing terrible things.
I worked in the West Village in Manhattan and headed out of the office to pick up lunch. As I turned the corner paparazzi spotted Kate Hudson and her first fiancé (Chris something) with their baby boy walking up to their front door. The aggressive swoop of photogs was absolutely terrifying~ one almost threw me to the ground to get ahead. A very different experience than seeing it in online images.
Will-not’s arrogance, laziness and snobbish entitlement is going to bring the entire monarchy crashing down. This story is almost identical to stories Andrew’s staff have leaked about him. Andrew was also nicknamed “the c#nt” by his RPOs. The media is subtly linking Will-not and Andrew….
For me what needs to be stressed here is that, unlike Andrew, W is the £23m man.
W is laughing up his sleeve at the simple national & global public and their simple but very obliging press.
Andrew seems to have some sort of Court order in place requiring all mention of him to state that he strenuously denies any wrongdoing; well I suggest that the UK press starts printing “the £23m man” alongside all future comments about W. Fair?
Kaiser, write a story with the video of Kate egging on William to be rude to reporters. I missed it. We need more gossip like that video. I don’t believe that butter doesn’t melt in Kate and William’s mouths. I want the photographers and commentators to speak out more.