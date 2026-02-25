It’s Celebitchy’s 20th anniversary today

In 2006 when I started Celebitchy I was living in Switzerland with my then-husband and our one-year-old son. I missed American pop culture so much that I was reading celebrity gossip blogs like PopSugar and DListed constantly. My career was as a web designer and usability consultant. I’d had some minor success with pop culture websites including a fan site for a celebrity (who later emailed me) and a tribute to Princess Diana in 1997 which was featured on then-new MSNBC. My goal for Celebitchy was to create a smart gossip site. I wrote consistently every weekday, for months and then years. YouTube did not exist, social media was MySpace and Friendster and Twitter was just about to launch. Kim Kardashian was just Paris Hilton’s assistant and Meghan Markle worked as briefcase girl on Deal or No Deal. I started getting help about a year in and Kaiser joined us in late 2008. We have had so many other excellent writers over the years including JayBird, MSat, Bedhead, Hecate, Corey, Oya, Carina, Quimby, Peridot and our now-current writers Kismet and Rosie. I cannot thank them enough.
Sites who linked to us and helped us out include MoeJackson (RIP), PopSugar, Dlisted (RIP!), I’m Not Obsessed, Socialite Life, Starcasm, OMG Blog, Reality Tea, Go Fug Yourself, Pajiba, Lainey Gossip, Seriously OMG WTF, Jezebel, Yeeeah and so many others. When DListed shut down in 2023 I was frankly devastated. Thank you so much to our ad company, Raptive! We could not have grown without their help and support. Also thank you to our webhosts, ServerStack, and to the photo agencies we work with: Avalon.red, Backgrid and Cover Images.
In 2010 I got an offer to buy the site from another major corporate-owned website. The deal came with the promise that they would let us run things as usual. The compensation package amounted to $900,000. I got the help of an excellent lawyer whom I still work with to this day. The major corporation asked for substantial changes during initial talks and I walked away. Private equity firms ruin everything and celebrity gossip sites are no exception. Former founders of The Superficial, What Would Tyler Durden Do and Pink is the New Blog have been open about the absolute bullsh-t they’ve gone through after being acquired. None of those sites still exist in any recognizable form.
In 2019 Kaiser and I started the podcast. We haven’t kept up with it like we did in the beginning as it’s a lot of work (although we have a new episode out this week!) but we’ve thoroughly enjoyed creating it and plan to continue making episodes. Thank you so much for listening to us and supporting our content there and on this site.
My main goal with this site and in life is to make a living without compromising my principles. I’m very much a stubborn Gen X woman, often to the detriment of this business. We run things almost the same way we have since the beginning. We don’t write to the algorithm, we don’t use click bait titles for the most part and we don’t have pages of slides you have to scroll through to view content. Respect to other sites that do this, it’s just not our way. We want our articles to be readable, entertaining, informative and to have a clear opinion. I often leave money on the table for this reason. I’ve never created a paywall or used Patreon or Substack. I’m not ruling it out, I just haven’t yet. I haven’t even added commercials to the podcast, but I plan to do this.
The evolution of the Internet and the weaponization of social media has been alarming to say the least. It’s helped bring the worst fascist in my lifetime to power in America. Innocent civilians are being murdered, kidnapped and sent to concentration camps. Children are being trafficked by the US government. The algorithm in Google and on popular social media sites is being exploited to magnify misinformation, lies and hatred. Bots and AI-powered agents are taking over comment sections and we’ve definitely seen that here. (I swear a bot even emailed me. I asked it to send a brownie recipe and it did.) All we can do is continue to call out fascism, to tell the truth and to run this site. I’m committed to doing that as long as we can make a living.
I’m proud of what we’re created and hope to keep it up for at least a few more years. If you would like to support us you can sign up for our mailing list. I’ve put some options for that below. I send about one email a day on weekdays and I write them all myself. Also please subscribe and review our podcast on the platform you use. (YouTube is a good start.) If you use Google News, subscribe to us there as one of your favorite sources.
Thank you for being part of our community and for reading, commenting and supporting us. Some of you have been here for over a decade or more. It means a lot and we appreciate you all! – Katie
Sign up for our Mailing List:
Top 10 stories about With Love, Meghan
Top 8 stories about Prince William drinking on the job
Top 8 stories about Prince Andrew’s arrest
Here are our social media accounts:
Celebitchy Twitter
Kaiser Twitter
Celebitchy Bluesky
Kaiser Bluesky
Threads
Facebook
Instagram
Pinterest
YouTube
Britney and Paris are shown in 2006 in Las Vegas credit: Finalpixx / Retna Pictures/Avalon. Paris and Kim Kardashian photo is from June, 2006. Credit: George Campos/Avalon. Second photo of them is from 2023 via Instagram/Avalon.red. Jude Law, Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz are shown at the premiere of The Holiday in 2006. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are shown outside a Banksy show in September, 2006. Credit: JFX Images/Look Press/Avalon. Photo of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes circa 2006 and credit: Look Press Agency/Look Press/Avalon. Charlize Theron is shown at the 2006 Oscars credit: Jacqui Wong/Avalon
Happy Anniversary!
And thank you thank you thank you! You are often my bright spot on hard days. Some times I see news and I think ‘….Wonder how Kaiser is going to respond to this?’ and you never disappoint. You also never disappoint on photo choices for your columns.
You are all amazing and I hope to keep reading for many years to come!
At least once a week, I will see something that will make me instantly giggle thinking about what Kaiser’s reaction will be!
Happy anniversary! I was working for the US federal government in 2017 when I found this site. (I was looking for Lainey, but I forgot what it was called. I think I searched for smart celebrity gossip.)
I read Celebitchy on the bus to work and it helped me prepare for a day of chaos and confusion.
This seems like a good time to say thanks for helping me get through those days.
Happy Anniversary! This site is amazing and a safe space for all of us during very trying times. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! Love you guys!
Happy anniversary!! I love this site.
OMG! Congratulations!! I’ve followed you and LaineyGossip for close to 20 years. I sincerely appreciate that you provide such incisive, clever commentary.
Thank you for keeping the site close to your heart and working so hard to stay independent.
You are appreciated!
Same! I think I started reading in 2009? 10?
Thank you for keeping going! I remember the name Pink is the New Blog, but nothing about the site. I do remember WWTDD, I wondered what happened to them.
Cheers to 20 years and many more!
Happy Anniversary 🎉
Thank you for creating a smart , funny and intelligent space to create a dialog on what matters each day . It’s my first place each morning to connect to the world and many times during the day hehehe
I love the community here of razor sharp opinions and wit , straight up callouts and gifted communicators!
It does take a village !
I converted a decent number of my peeps to daily CB disciples and everybody is loving it.
Wishing you more success, longevity , joy and prosperity ♥️
Thank You 💗
This is literally my 20 year wedding anniversary
Congratulations to both Celebitchy and @Kaly! 🍾🎉
Me, too- I think I found this site in the later aughts- been hanging around since. I always get a laugh here from both the writing, and the comments.
Happy anniversary to Celebitchy and all the lucky Celebitches who get to hang out here!
I also came via Lainey Gossip, I think during the Katie Holmes surprise split with Tom Cruise. 2012 I think. I read pretty much every morning, always great insight & often makes me laugh, too. And I felt/feel real community around supporting the Sussexes, or at least giving them a fair shake. For many years this has felt like the only site with steadfast clarity on that topic.
Love you all so much. Always the first reading of the day, before I go teach US public policy & ethics. I cry a lot these days & tbh the stories I live best on this site do too. Thank you
Happy Anniversary and Congratulations!
I came to you through Lainey and lurked for a long time before I got the courage to post. Thanks so much for creating and maintaining this community. It’s my first stop of the day!
Also came here via Lainey, and thanks to the excellent writing, have stayed. Congratulations on the 20 years! Love the gossip, of course, but I also think this site hosts some of the best political commentary out there right now. Thank you to all for your hard work.
20! Way to go. Celebitchy is an unmissable daily read for me. Thank you! 🙂
Happy Anniversary, Celebitchy! Thank you so much for all that you do. You are my absolute favorite site, the one I check first thing in the morning. I feel like I stumbled upon something really special when I found you!
Happy anniversary, Celebitchy! I’m a relative newbie here but this site has been a bright spot in my day since I found it. Here’s to many more years ❤️
Happy anniversary ❤️. Thanks you Katie! Thank you Kaiser and Rosie and Kismet. This was a great read about the site and what it means and how it works.
Happy Anniversary! What a crazy walk down memory lane. Thank you for being here and all you do!!❤️❤️❤️
Happy Anniversary!
Super interesting to read the history of the site and that you were almost bought out. Glad you walked away!
One of the things I appreciate about this site over other gossip sites is the format – I find it easy to read and follow, and I like NOT having the slideshows. I like that the comment section is pretty straightforward, no upvoting or anything like that.
So thank you for all you do! I think this is a great community here and am glad I found it….maybe 2017? 2018? I know I was here before Meghan appeared on Vanity Fair, lol. But it was around that time. and I found you all because at the time, I was a frequent commentor on What Kate Wore and other royal gossip sites but the sycophantic coverage got to me. I think I googled “Kate Middleton isn’t perfect” or something like that and found this site, lmao. And here I’ve been ever since!
Yes, I agree 100% about the Celebitchy format being easy to read without needing extra clicks. I have given up on many other good sites over the years because they became too difficult and cumbersome to navigate – and I love that here, I can click through from one article to the next without returning to the home page each time. The only sites I read regularly now are Celebitchy and, if I have time, Pajiba.
I found Celebitchy and DListed (through Go Fug Yourself) in 2012 when I was recovering from an injury and couldn’t move. I have read every article since, and many entire comment threads. Celebitchy is my second online stop every morning, after the Canadian CBC news website. Since 2016, I have so appreciated reading about American politics from intelligent writers and the real people who comment. This site supports me; I feel like I have a community here.
As an aside, a few years ago I qualified to be a contestant on Jeopardy! and there were more than a few questions about pop culture that I could answer correctly because of what I have learned from reading Celebitchy. (Billy Porter, Billie Eilish, Moonlight – and more that I can’t quite remember.)
Katie, thank you! You have built something very special and your analysis of the current media / disinformation / digital AI nightmare landscape above is important. I applaud you for your principles, especially in giving up the amazon shopping posts. I will subscribe to the email list and hope the site continues as long as your fingers can type.
Please tell Bedhead that she is still missed! 🙂
Wait, what??
“I can click through from one article to the next without returning to the home page each time”
HOW DO I DO THIS!?!?!?
Congratulations and Happy Anniversary! I’ve been a daily reader for I don’t know how many tears. And how I miss DListed and Michael K, so many laughs!
Me too!
Oh, my gosh- Michael K- did one story in which I recall a photo of Britney Spears in underwear or short shorts and some commenter said something to the effect of: her farts smelled of cheeto dust, or something, and I nearly needed an 02 tank for a while there. Epic.
Found it in the archives once before it shuttered, but probably lost to the ether now.
Anyone recall that article? I wanna say it was an April story one year?
I remember and I found Celebitchy after reading about Prince Hot Ginge! My first read of the day and I always save a few articles to tide me over from Friday to Sunday. I remember being totally in awe of Katie Holmes when she left Tiny Tom.
Happy Anniversary! I’ve been around for longer than a decade and you have brought as through so much. I’m not sure how I found you – but your years of well written, intelligent commentary has been my go to. I have also appreciated political commentary in recent years. Thank you and Kaiser for being a part of my digital world for more than a decade!
I never comment, but I have to chime in to say happy anniversary!! I’ve been reading this site every day since early 2007, and I marvel at how it’s been the one constant in my life for so long. Thank you to Celebitchy and the team for your dedication!
Congratulations!! 20 years is a major milestone!! I love this site and visit daily to read the coverage and LOL at the brilliant comments. Here’s to another 20!!
Happy Anniversary! Don’t remember how I found you. But certainly glad I did! I read mainly for the royals articles but I do read the other items too. Again Happy Anniversary & thank you!
PS was the brownie recipe any good? Lol
Greetings from Wisconsin. I also stumbled upon this site several years ago. I was googling prince Harry and Meghan sometime after the Oprah interview and was disheartened at the seriously negative spin on all things Sussex. I think I typed in something like Meghan Markle positive news and I was offered other news sites than daily mail etc. Almost didn’t click on “Celebitchy,” but glad I did! Currently I am enjoying the Sussex archives, a newsworthy supplement for those interested in their backstory. Quite fascinating! As someone who had never read celebrity gossip before, I echo other posters and admit this site is my first stop every morning.
Congratulations on surviving and thriving in a chaotic time.
Happy Anniversary! Been with you since the beginning. The only celebrity gossip site I read now. Thank you for your intelligence and for having your hearts in the right place. Thanks also for allowing comments. The group here are amazing.
Congratulations on Your Anniversary 🥳 !!
Thank you for incisive commentary and creating a real community from whom I’ve learned so much ❤️
Congratulations! This is a great site. I often see photos that I hope Kaiser sees and uses. Kaiser, I love your wit.
A very happy 20th anniversary to you Celebitchy, Kaiser, Kismet, Rosie and the rest of the Celebitchy team! I don’t visit a lot of celebrity blogs/websites but yours I visit daily. It is so refreshing and informative. Keep up the great work. Here’s to many more years. 🥳🥂🎉
In our current effed up timeline, Celebitchy’s 20th anniversary is a welcomed moment of celebration! It’s a celebration of one of the spaces I and so many rely on, a space that has stayed true to your mission and to the community you’ve created. So first let me say congratulations, but foremost, I want thank you so much for all I’ve learned, laughed and escaped over these many years.
Yes, I say many years because looking at those dates in the post, I really do think I am close to an OG reader – wow how time flies! I came for the gossip but stayed because of the thoughtfulness, cleverness and community of incredible people. Some posters I really miss (hope they still lurk) and everyday I learn from newer posters’ points of view.
Never change Celebitchy!
Love to you all.
I’m also close to an OG reader. I found this site in 2007 and never left. It’s the community for me. I was in my early 20s back then and I’ve learned so much from the thoughtful or expert commenters here that in many ways they have shaped me as a person over the years. I’d like to thank all of them for so often taking the time respond and explain things so thoughtfully, teaching me compassion and sympathy towards others. And of course there are the fun times when we can let snark and bitching fly for a little bit of escapism. I hope we get many more years of Celebitchy. I need this. 🩷
Congrats! And I hope you keep going on the way we know you! Always looking forward to my daily portion of ”CELEBITCHY” . Thank you so much! 🙏
♥️🎈🎉🥂🍾🥂🎉🎈♥️
I got here through Lainey Gossip, and Celebitchy is the only celebrity website I read.
Leaving money on the table sucks, but sometimes it’s the only way for freedom of expression to still exist, and I appreciate this corner of the vast and awful-ish internet.
Happy Anniversary! I’ve been mostly lurking, sometimes posting on this blog almost since the beginning. It’s the first thing I read every morning. I truly enjoy this more than any other gossip site I’ve read over the years. Thank you for all your hard work keeping this going, and here’s to another 20 years! 🎉✨️
Happy anniversary! May you continue to thrive and grow! I’ve been following this site almost since its inception. I’d always sneak in a couple of stories while having my coffee before work (teaching), and devour the rest during lunch time; somedays, it was the only bright and relaxing spot in a hectic day (esp on rainy days with the kids indoors!).
Your site is still the first thing I open every morning, while having my coffee and enjoying the sunrise. It’s as much my morning routine as brushing my teeth and getting dressed, and it’s never failed to entertain me and inform me; the articles are well written, funny at times, poignant at others.
You’ve created a warm, supportive community, followers/posters that support each other as well, through happy and hard times of their own. We come to recognize names and the “voices” of each other through their replies. I’m really grateful for them, too: we shared experiences and (sometimes snarky) references that make me laugh at times, and ache with them/for at other at times. I send each of you a hug this morning.
Thank you, Katie/CB, for creating this bright spot to come to every day. Let’s raise a coffee to CB, Kaiser, Rosie, Kismet, and to all of the writers of the past who helped shape Celebitchy to what we read today.
Happy 2oth!
I’ve read near every day since 2009 – it’s my non negotiable with coffee. Saturdays and holidays are sad because no new content, truly I love celebitchy and it’s been a largely credibly news and information source for me for so long. Keep up the amazing work and thank you
I SO appreciate what Celebitchy is doing re: the supportive analyses of the H & M situation (since day one) and for gathering all of these smart, funny commenters in one place and shaping this into a true online forum. There’s so much canned, processed, tainted garbage online but this is my place for realness, excellence, much laughter and unfiltered goodness. I love what you’re doing so much! Happy Anniversary!!! 🥳💐
Congrats you guys!! Thanks for all your hard work. I’ve been following you for a substantial part of your 20 year existence and still thoroughly enjoy your content. Keep it up!
Many congratulations. I discovered you during Covid lockdown . It kept me going. Reading back over the old articles on William and Kate was fascinating. This is a valuable archive. I hope you have it backed up. Keep up the good work.
Happy Anniversary and Congratulations! Over the years Celebitchy has been my mainstay for accurate information and analysis of celebrity culture, plus it’s just a great community. In these dark and frightening days, it’s a safe space where opposing viewpoints are treated with respect. And Celebitchy has been raucous fun! Cumby curls and Hiddles! We crash the platform once!
So here’s to you, Celebitchy, Kaiser, Rosie and Kismet! Wishing you all the best and thank you all for your hard work. ❤️🎉🍾🥂
Congratulations on an almost impossible accomplishment! Staying true to yourself makes you a unicorn in the forest of blogs. I come here first every morning. My favorite thing about this site is that sometimes I’m not sure why I feel a certain way about a situation or person in a post, then I read the comments and it never fails that someone has explained it in a way that resonates. Thank you and here’s to 20 more 🥂 💫
Happy anniversary! Private equity ruins media — so glad you are still here! I so appreciate the site’s witty and incisive coverage.
Congrats!
Love y’all. Keep on doing great work.
Hey everyone at Celebitchy.com,
I have been following every post since 2008 and this is the first time I am leaving a comment (I can’t believe it myself). You have no idea how much this blog has shaped my opinions since a young 20-year old and it has been such an integral part of my life ever since. Thanks for existing.
Greetings from Spain as an Austrian immigrant.
Alles Gute zum 20. Jahrestag (I know some of the writers speak German)
Sabine!
Happy anniversary!! I found you through Jezebel years ago and you became daily reading for me. Keep up the good work!
– another stubborn Gen Xer
🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾
I have been hanging out here for fifteen of those! Love this site!
Happy Anniversary and many more! Once I accidentally stumbled upon this wonderful website several years ago, I stopped reading other gossip websites and haven’t looked back (I will watch a couple of YouTubers if the pop culture subject matter interests me). It’s truly been wonderful to be able to go to a Sussex friendly space. Also, CBers are intelligent and very knowledgeable about diverse topics so I’ve also learned a lot from the comment sections! Thank you!
THANK YOU for 20 great years of gossip and news and opinion! I’ve been reading the site almost from the beginning; it’s my lunch activity.
Happy anniversary! Love this website and the podcast.
I started reading not too long after you started up this fantastic site. Smart is right! Your willingness to call out fascism and keep us up to date on top stories as well as escapist topics is a perfect combination for me. Thanks to you and Chandra, and all the other writers over the years.
What a great event to celebrate today! Happy anniversary!! 🥳 Celebitchy has been a daily staple for me almost since your inception. Since before this last horrible election of Drumpf, I gave up on corporate media and can only get my news from sites like yours. Thank you for being the bright light in so many of our days. Long may you wave. 😘
Happy Anniversary! This has been my favorite site for years and these days I feel more grateful for this space than ever. Thank you for being a stubborn Gen Xer 🙂
Happy Anniversary Thank you so much for great celebrity gossip throughout the years. I love your site. I appreciate what you do and thank you.
Reading this site is my reward in the morning after I take care of my most tedious tasks. I’m so grateful for Celebitchy and its hilarious and wise writers!
Congratulations, and here’s to many more years!
Happy anniversary!!! I got here via GFY wayyy back in the day and have been mostly lurking ever since. How has it been 20 years?!?
CB- many thanks from another Gen-Xer for not selling out, and for keeping this a smart and safe place to start the day. Thanks also to those whose brilliant, thoughtful, and funny comments I look forward to reading later. Big virtual hugs to all you bitches! 💖
I’ve been reading since at least 2009, I believe. I stumbled upon this site having browsed google articles about Lindsay Lohan during her trainwreck era. Good times and I’m still here. Happy anniversary!
Yes me too! Oh what a time that was! All those trips to court. We are all kinder people nowadays I think, perhaps older and wiser?
Thank you for continuing to be awesome and for the variety of things you post about!
I had wondered what happened to some of the sites you listed and why I can’t stand to visit them anymore; sad, but interesting, to find out. I always learn a lot here!
Happy anniversary, Celebitches! I started reading regularly and posting in 2007/2008 around the time I married and had my first child. My username has changed several times, but this site has been a daily hangout for most of my adult life and I love the community here. ❤️
Cheers to stubborn GenXers with integrity! Celebitchy is always a bright spot in my day. Happy Anniversary!!!
Aw, congrats! I discovered you a few years after you launched… and you’re still one of my first stops every day. Thanks for serving up the gossip coverage and analysis I love!
Happy Anniversary Celebitchy!
Thank you for all of your hard work all these years. I’ve been reading you for a very long time; but didn’t comment for ages and ages because I always felt like I wasn’t smart enough. But, you have created this great space for conversations to happen and now I chime in when I’m feeling confident 🙂
Thank you for not selling out, for keeping things real and I raise my tea to you this morning in cheers!
I have been reading your blog since 2008 when a friend introduced me to hot guy Fridays. Your fabulous celebrity gossip has been a constant in my life since then. The articles are smart, funny, and well written and I love that every morning I can wake up and read something new. Thank you for your excellent coverage of all things gossip over the last 20 years and wishing you so much more success in the coming years!!
Congratulations! I have been a long time (decade+) daily lurker (even checking for your Sunday posts!). I love all of your writing, photos and combo of gossip/news. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!
Happy Anniversary!!! Thank you for all the wonderful articles through the years!
Happy Anniversary!
Cele|bitchy is often the first site I read in the morning. I appreciate you for smart gossip and commentary on world news.
Keep up the good work and here’s to another 20 !!
I’ve been reading this site daily for literally 20 years then! Wow, time flies! Thank you for all your content, I love this site and hope to see it last another 20. Much love from Canada!
Congratulations!
Congrats on 20 years! Here to another 20 for your always entertaining site! 🎉
Happy Anniversary!! I don’t post very often, but reading this site multiple times a day helps me preserve a modicum of sanity in this insane world. Thanks for being there! ❤️
Happy anniversary and congratulations, you’re almost old enough to vote (if we ever get to again)!
I first clicked over from go fug yourself, it has to be more than 15 years ago now. Your site was always different. Smarter, funnier, opinionated. Love you all.
I discovered this wonderful place a few years ago when a message board I used to frequent had a thread that ended up being a gathering ground for Meghan haters! Definitely needed to distance myself from that. Your site is an oasis of sanity! And then along with being so positive about Harry and Meghan I found a place that hates Trump as much as I do. Happy dance.
I’ve also found this a great place to find out who the newer celebrities are so I don’t look totally clueless when their names pop up elsewhere!
So thank you so much!
Happy Anniversary, thanks for a great newssite!
Putting on one of my favorite old skool R&B groups -Ray, Goodman & Brown’s “Happy Anniversary My Dear” ✨️🎶✨️
“DListed 🥀 led me here over 10 years ago and when I look at my gossip site viewership then (which was…quite frankly…OFF THA CHAIN” 🫨)…versus now…
“Celebitchy” is one of two gossip sites I visit…and the ONLY one I visit daily & post on…
To quote one more R&B legend…Anita Baker… “You bring meeeeee joy!” ✨️🎶✨️
May the site continue to flourish ✨️💚✨️
Has it been twenty years already?! Congratulations to Celebitchy!
Congratulations! Long time lurker! Nearly two decades. And my first post! From the UK. Top analysis always. My first stop for celeb gossip. Love this site and thank you for your hard work and dedication 💜 x
Happy Anniversary! I stumbled in here around 2011ish. So happy to find a place where it’s safe to be smart!
Happy Anniversary! Found you through GFY for over ten years ago, and even though I seldom comment (as English is not my first language and I’m not very good writing in English) this is a everyday must for me. And it’s been the only celebrity gossip site I’ve read for many years now.
Thank you for this amazing site and thank you also for allowing comments. I’ve learned so much about American way of life and for a Scandinavian the often mystic political side of the US, both from the posts and the commentary.
Congratulations! And thank you for providing and fostering a site which provides such insightful and witty commentary from both readers and authors, on a wide range of topics.
Happy Anniversary!! I didn’t know the story of how CB came to be and enjoyed the history stroll. I’m so glad you haven’t sold it and remained the smart gossip place. I don’t remember when I started following, but I want to say it was before 2010. I love the long takes, the deep memory of culture and the piercing analysis that is so hard to find in gossip. I’ve had veils needfully pulled from my eyes here and learned not to be so credulous. Bonus: I learned how to decode British media shade!
I also want to thank fellow commenters for adding to so many stories with information and perspectives. I typically avoid comment sections, but here I look forward to them and have joined in. You guys are awesome as well and it means a lot to have this insane world processed in a community of humane, rational minds. Happy Anniversary to all!
Congratulations! I haven’t checked in for awhile =/ but what a lucky day that it’s your anniversary. It was lovely to read about the history and growth of Celebitchy! I’ve been here since I was a teen taking study breaks =D
Thank you very much guys! Long time reader rarely a commenter, but you have been my source of truth and University of Critical Thinking.
Many happy returns to the site and the team that keeps things running.
Above all thanks to CB for establishing the site, and to Kaiser and her talent to choose photos that eventually become classics.
I think I’ve been around for quite some time, from the days when it still was a blogspot site.
While I don’t actually spend much time on gossip sites, this is the one I come back to nearly every day because of the different stories on offer, be it for Kismet’s cute or crazy animals, or movies, break-ups, the occasional political rant — and, above all, Harry and Meghan and the workshy bullies, fakers, and liars they left behind on plague island.
Or for discussing the *really* important things in life like when to take down Christmas lights. Don’t laugh, Rosie, but I passed several houses last night when I got home (via a detour) that *still* had lights up that were definitely leftovers.
To the regulars, irregulars, and everyone else here who often provide insightful or funny comments, thank you for a fun, amazing ride.
My thought is, wait until the weather is better to take the lights down.
Thank you for never selling! Before coming to this site I followed a bunch of movie review/movie gossip sites and slowly but surely they were bought up and became unrecognizable and therefore lost all viewership and then disappeared. Same thing sees to have happened with gossip sites. Thanks for never changing!
Happy anniversary! Thanks for giving me something fun to read on my lunch break for so many years! May we have many more years to come!
This site and each of your posts have truly kept me sane and alive. Dlisted was my original go-to and I still miss Michael K every single day, but you’ve provided a salve to my gossip wound.
I also really appreciate you discussing politics and being open with your opinions, especially when free speech is being censored everywhere.
Happy anniversary. Glad to read that you’ve stayed through to yourselves.
Thank you for all your hard work and commitment, this site literally helps me make it through my day. As a stubborn Gen X woman who is working in a male dominated field living through the misogyny of it all, I appreciate your values, views and witty stories.
THANK YOU, KEEP IT UP!
Happy Anniversary!! 20 looks fabulous on you! 🎉🎉🎉👏👏👏
Thanks for being a bright, smart, funny spot in my day!! I wasn’t here at the very beginning, but shortly after and every day since and I’m so thankful for you guys!! Cheers!!
Congratulations and thank you for your wonderful site. I read this first thing every morning.
Congratulations on 20 years! Happy Anniversary!
Happy Anniversary and thank you for this fabulous space! Colin is serving champagne on the veranda
Congratulations!
I came here back in 2016 at the height of the Hiddleswift Era and have stayed for it all. Thanks for creating an intelligent gossip site.
Congratulations! Thank you for an entertaining site where good discussion is possible.
Congratulations on your anniversary. I stumbled upon Celebitchy from a connection to a site that was dedicated to bashing Leanne Rimes, not that I am a fan of hers, but, the inside knowledge intrigued me. It started to get very dark at that site, and since coming to Celebitchy it has been a real treat to read the collection of varied articles and opinions.
I have learned so much from this site, and some of the comments are so clever and witty, I delight in coming here every morning. My husband often asks me. “how do you know that?”,
and I tell him Celebitchy is my research place for current events.
And I love to see my fellow Canadian contributors on here, to share our perspectives and insights.
Happy anniversary!! Celebitchy is my daily read and has been ever since I discovered you several years ago. Thank you for staying true to your values and for uplifting both fun pieces of content and serious ones.
Given that my day job is co-leading a nonprofit that is fighting for democracy, public policies that actually benefit people and not those in power, and for a world where we pay attention to facts over misinformation — topics that feel especially heavy these days — this site is a restorative place for me to retreat, recharge, reflect, refresh, and renew. I am grateful for everything you do to make it that place for me and many others!!
Congratulations 🎊 on your 20th anniversary. I found your site by accident and have been an avid reader ever since. With the current situation going on you are the only site I visit and post on since I’m done with all social media now. Thank you for this little oasis of sanity.
I definitely found this site from links on Dlisted. Happy Anniversary! I cannot believe it’s been 20 years! Man, those were the glory days of gossip–TomKat, the Brangelina baby, TWANS, the K-Fed divorce, it was all so relatively carefree and fun compared to the present 😭😭😭
@Chaine Do you mean STAINS?
Happy Anniversary! I can’t believe I’ve been reading for 20 years, what?! This might be my first comment, but I read Celebitchy every damn day — CB is my not-guilty-whatsoever pleasure. Thank you so much for infusing more wit, humor and conviction into our world <3
I had no idea it was so long… I came here via Just Jen (blimey) and never left! Thanks so much to all the fabulous writers and commenters: as others have said, I genuinely look forward to what both will have to say…
Here’s to the next 20!
Happy Anniversary! This is my first post ever, but I’m a daily visitor. It feels like the right time to express my appreciation for all that you do. I’m here every morning while I drink my coffee or when I need a break at work.
Just came here to say Celebitchy is my favorite read of the day! I think I found you almost 20 years ago via a link on Tomato Nation. Thank you for the many years of snarky celebrity coverage and political rantings. You guys are great!
Happy Anniversary to Celebitchy! Many thanks to you for keeping this such a fun, informative place for us all these years.
Congratulations on this milestone. You have really built a wonderful space and community. I have been on CB since the beginning where for years my daily trifecta was CB, dlisted and Lainey G.
So thank YOU and thanks to all the community. On any topic this site has hosted so many smart takes and insights. Look forward to reading you for 20 more!
Celebitchy, lainey gossip and dlisted (rip) have been the best entertainment news websites! Having had a radio show devoted to pop culture and entertainment from 2002-2024, I can say without a doubt that you helped us every single day. And are the first website I look at every day! Thank you thank you!
Happy Anniversary, you gorgeous brained founders and writers! My buddy Incognito told me about you, and I’ve been hooked ever since. Your work has carried me through some dark days. Thank you for staying true to the mission. Gossip isn’t shameful; it is a way for the marginalized to stay safe in a dangerous world, AND you have pictures of great, and sometimes not-so-great, clothes! What’s not to love?
Thank you for your hard work and dedication. Happy Anniversary 2️⃣0️⃣🥳
Happy Anniversary!!
Looking for sites that supported H&M caused me to stumble over this always interesting page!
Keep up the good work!
Happy Anniversary Katie
and the entire Celebitchy team.
I found this site years ago through Go Fug Yourself (which I got to from TWoP – itself an illustration of what can happen when a unique independent site gets bought by a corporate entity with promises of editorial independence) and got hooked during the Cumby – Hiddles era and stayed on because of the range of topics and the entertaining, sane commentary of the insane world we live in!
It’s one of my near-daily haunts, and was a lifeline in really tough personal times (ie caregiving elderly mom in her last year during COVID lockdown) when I could not bear diving into current news on more ‘serious’ sites but still needed to feel connected to the wider world.
The straightforward post, links and comment styles are a huge draw along with the great content. (Ive found I’ve got lower and lower tolerance with sites that favor click-bait headers, loud colors, stacked slideshow articles and listicles, etc and will just opt out)
Thanks for being here!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY KATIE and many thanks to Kaiser too. I don’t know how long ago I discovered this site but it’s been a long, long time. I miss dear departed DSquared too. Oh, the good old days of gossip! I give you and your weekly Zoom call full credit for getting me through the pandemic and the only reason I dropped out was moving my mother into memory care nearby and having to focus on her needs. But I still read Celebitchy every day. Thank you for your service!
Happy Anniversary! I found this site when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle started dating and have been a devoted reader ever since.
I almost never comment, but I read everyday since …. I don’t even know! Definitely the Aughts. I would come home from work every day and read the site while I had a snack. I normally still read at the same time of day, year after year. (Am resting today so am early.)
Thanks so much for doing this, it’s a surprising constant in my life and I enjoy everyone’s comments immensely.
Happy Anniversary! 🎊 I stumbled upon this website looking for truthful articles about the royal family, and you never disappoint! Thank you.
Happy anniversary.
This blog has a special place in my heart as I was on maternity leave when I discovered you and it made my days much funnier. All the a-listers had kids at the same time 20 years ago!!! I was not alone!!!
Thanks for the blog! I found you guys over 10 years ago when I had a newborn and needed entertainment during all the night feeds. I enjoy the commentary and the celebrity tennis news is always the cherry on top. Keep it up!
Happy Anniversary!!! I rarely comment but I’m here every day to read what you all have written. Your coverage of all manner of things has been outstanding. When humor is appropriate, you’ve got it covered. If a topic is nuanced and requires compassion, you’ve got that covered too. The comments section is never a nightmare and that is incredibly rare! I appreciate all of the hard work that goes into keeping Celebitchy the way it is and thank you for it as well!
Thank you, Katie! You should be very proud, what started as a website has now become a community. I come here every day and I’m so thankful that I found you all! I started reading celebrity just before 2016. And what started as a casual read for entertainment turned into a safe space where I have learned and grown as a person. Knowing you all are out there, feeling the way that I am feeling, gives me the strength to get through each day and most importantly to hope. Thank you. 🙂
Happy anniversary and thank you from the bottom of my heart for your commitment to your vision. I love this site for the posts and for the most intelligent and interesting community of writers and posters – the discourse is thoughtful and has helped keep me sane, especially since 2016.
Here’s to the next 20 and beyond!
An idea: At 25, let’s book a resort and do a weekend party!
Happy birthday/anniversary! You are as old as my son, and I’ve been following you for almost as long. My morning routine in the years that I’ve had a smartphone has been to check the BBC news to make sure the world hasn’t imploded/exploded overnight, then head straight to Celebitchy where I know I will get gossip, as well as a hot take on any political issues.
Your site has kept me sane through the last ten years of American politics — I don’t think I could have coped without your insightful analysis and empathy. And I take great comfort in the likeminded folks in the comments.
Thank you! Long may you continue x
In 2008 (18 years ago), I was sitting in a lecture hall at University and noticed a girl in the row ahead of me reading Celebitchy. I checked it out, and have been reading weekly, if not daily, since then. Really one of my go-to publications for not only gossip, but always a smart take on things. This is my first comment! Congratulations on the success of your site and I look forward to coming back for years to come.
20 years?! No. What? No! Congrats on this amazing achievement! And Congrats to everyone at Celebitchy for making this a great place to come and be part of a community of truly awesome people.
I’ve been here a long time and I think I got here through DListed (RIP Michael K! sniff), and stayed for the great articles and of course, the witty, wonderful comments section with all the amazing commenters! I’ve learned so much from everyone–and it’s been a joy.
I come here every morning to start my day and see what’s up in the world and in gossip and to see what my fellow Celebitchies have to say!
Cheers! I hope you are around for many more years!
Thank you for your excellent coverage! I have enjoyed your site on a daily basis since my university days- so must be from 2006 or 2007. I hope you continue for another 20 years!!! THANK YOU!!!
Happy anniversary!!!
I have no social media presence. I made my students tear up the Linked In information the college counseling department stupidly pushed on them today. This is my only social media community where I feel comfortable talking about pop culture from a feminist WOC perspective. I love this place!! Thank you for not selling it out to private equity and keeping this a place where people can engage with ease and with a friendly community!
Huzzah!! Happy Anniversary! I’m so happy for you guys. I haven’t been here since the beginning, but I followed a link over from Pajiba many years ago and am so glad I did. You and the community you’ve created here are a key part of my day. The mix of silly and entertaining posts along with those that also offer whip-smart social and political commentary is perfect. I’m so grateful for the writers who strike that balance and keep up with what is often horrible news. Also, thank you for building this space where people can have such fun and friendly conversations with just the right amount of snark and bitchiness. Here’s to twenty more years (or more!) if you want them (please want them).
Wow, congratulations 🤩🎉🎊
I have visited this site nearly every(week)day since 2008! I discovered Celebitchy from Dlisted (miss them sooo much!) when I was a senior in high school. I really appreciate how this site has been so consistent through the years. I love the consistent batch of articles every morning instead of the race to cover every story the hour it breaks. It gives the feeling of an old school paper rather than the modern day constant content deluge that is the modus operandi these days. This is a huge reason why I am such a loyal reader. And I now have a whole new respect knowing that you walked away from such a lucrative acquisition deal to adhere to your principles. It makes more clear to me than ever why I love this site so much.
I actively try to avoid the ‘constant content’ over stimulatizaI have increasingly become a social media luddite over the years and feel exhausted by the corporatization of all things, especially the media and our government. Here though, I feel you have really preserved the feel of a pre-social media age on the internet.
I really appreciated getting to learn the writers personality through their writing over the years. I feel for the most part the writers here have opinions that aline with my own, and even in the comments you will find level headed opinions and debates that can add to or even influence my own understanding of a topic. What a truly rare thing on the world wide web in this age! Often when I see celebrity news or any news through other media I will immediately think to myself “I can’t wait to read Celebitchy’s take on this” (especially about all the royal shenanigans!). I have even emailed you over the years with some interesting smaller news tidbits I thought you might have missed and I hoped you might cover in a post, and you almost always did! If you ever did decided to do a patreon or an add free subscription option I would be the first person to enthusiastically throw money your way!
Truly thank you! Congratulations on 20 years. Here’s to 20 more (please, please, please)!!!
Happy Anniversary Celebitchy and THANK YOU for being here. You’re part of my every day for over 19 years and I don’t know how I could do without you.
Happy Anniversary, Celebitchy! I am so thankful I stumbled across this site one day. You’re on my daily must-read list!
I remember finding y’all through this crazy now defunct The Superficial. Congrats to y’all for lasting so long! I come here every single morning even check if y’all have a reason to post on the weekends lol
Happy anniversary, CB!
I’ve been with since almost the beginning when Kaiser was still one of the commentators! 😆
You got me through university, an incredibly depressing time in my life.
Congrats to all of you for your humour, good sense and consistency throughout the years. 🥂
Happy Anniversary to my favorite blog! 💗 I don’t recall exactly when I first started reading, but it was early enough that I went back to the beginning and read every column and comment.
It took me years to make a comment myself!
I appreciate your take on things and when I know it’s going to be a difficult news day, I come here first.
🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉
I have looked forward to opening Celebitchy every day since at least 2010 (that’s insane!). Congratulations for creating such an incredible community where we can continue to feel safe and heard. Keep up the good fight and the excellent work. We appreciate you.
Happy Anniversary!!! Epic!! I found the site in 2010, and was all Kim Who? Stayed for the LeeAnn/ Brandy drama… Hot Guy Friday…I barely knew about CDaN and Michael K, but suddenly I feel old.
Happy Anniversary to our precious, straight-up, irreverent Celebitchy!
To 20 more years!!!
Happy Anniversary Celebitchy! I don’t remember when I found you, but it had to have been 2014 or 2015, because I was already a regular reader and remember so clearly the posts when Harry and Meghan rumors started! You’ve been my daily companion for over 10 years, your photo selections are top choice, and I have learned so much from the articles and comments over the years. Cheers to 20 years! 🎉🥂
🥂👏👏👏🥂
Happy anniversary!! I discovered this blog back in 2006 when you’d click a button and go to the first post <3 I was also an expat living in Europe and eagerly waited for my pop culture fix everyday after lunch. Thank you so much Katie for staying true to yourself in these trying times. I appreciate it and will be coming back for more CB in the years to come!
Congratulations! Happy Anniversary! I remember finding Celebitchy and breathing a sigh of relief – it was and is a breath of fresh air and high point of my day.
Congrats! I would love to support this wonderful site but am not really into receiving emails or listening to the podcast. I do love this site though. Why don’t you have a donate button wikipedia style? I imagine I can’t be the only one who’d be happy to make a voluntary yearly or so donation to support this amazing site!
Congratulations! Thank you for the decades of smart entertainment! I can’t believe how long it has been. I was still in law school when I started reading, 20 years ago!!!! I was in class, and the girl in front of me would read your blog and Go Fug Yourself every day. I was curious and started reading. We’ve grown up together!
I’ve been around since 2009! The days of cracktinis and Paris Hilton and Leann Rimes cheating and more. Ah simpler times!
Y’all. What a great comment section.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY
Happy Anniversary 🎉 I don’t remember how I found this site but I know it had to do with Harry and Meghan. I gave up social media after the election so this site is where I get all of my news and one of the first things I read in the morning. Thank you for providing a sane community to be a part of.
Happy anniversary! I didn’t realize I’ve been here for so long bc I recognized almost every writer you listed. Cheers to many more years!
Congratulations to Katie and all the writers!
Wow! I came in 2009 after my cousin heard that I read Perez Hilton’s blog and said this one was way better! And it was! I never went back.
It’s a really great place to go to get serious news as well as fun celebrity gossip. My favorite stories have been about Wills & Kate’s wedding, Megan and Harry, the Coldplay Concert debacle, fashion/awards show coverage, anti-Trump and ICE posts, any kind of relationship dramas, etc. The commentariat here is the most educated I’ve ever seen! I’ve learned a lot. Thanks a million, keep it coming!
I love this site. I don’t really “know” fashion I love reading your critiques of things, I find it very interesting.
I’ve been reading since bedhead was writing. You’ve had a host of good writers past and present. I appreciate that this site isn’t misogynistic, so many women of our era, Gen X have internalized it. I appreciate that you all choose to uplift women, unless they’re acting a fool.
I genuinely love reading your stories everyday, I look forward to it.
Thank you all.
Been reading your Celebitchy since at least 2009, moved from NYC to Edinburgh 10 of those years ago and it has helped me feel still connected. Congrats on your anniversary, and thank you for many entertaining insightful analyses over the years! Ah yes, the Leann Rimes years!
Happy Anniversary Celebitchy! I lurked for years before commenting anything and am so grateful for the outlet you give us all. I check for you first thing in the morning the way I used to check my local newspaper before it was gobbled up by private equity.
Thanks for all you do xxoo
Happy bitcheversity!!! This is the only celeb site I trust. This is my escapism from the real world, and I love it here! Cheers to everyone 💐 🥳👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
Happy anniversary!
I think I discovered you 2015 or thereabouts. You’ve made the hellscape bearable by providing a space for intelligent discourse, kind opinions, liberalism, feminism… all the good isms, with savagely funny, sage, informative, troll-free discussions. Sometimes, I look at (usually) women I pass and wonder if she’s a CB commenter/reader that could be a potential like mind!
The community is amazing…. thank you for not selling out in this often horrid system. We need you guys 🙂
Congratulations ! Happy Anniversary and Thank you..This is one of my truly safe and happy places.💕
Congrats! Happy Anniversary. Looking toward another 20 years. You build a great community.
Congratulations team! May you have many happy returns of the day.
Yay!! Happy Anniversary! You’ve been a bright spot for me through the years. 🙂 Congrats on the longevity!
Happy 20th anniversary, and thank you for the intelligent gossip! I read you every day and have been for most of those 20 years. Cheers!
Happy Anniversary! I’ve been reading it since the beginning. At first it felt like a fun indulgence…but through the years it’s way more to me than just gossip or red carpets. Thank you!
Congratulations! I really appreciate the origin story and the commitment Celebitchy and all the writers have had to this site. It is so bonkers and awesome that this playful approach to gossip and calling out hubris and propaganda has created a community that so many actively seek out to either start our day or to take a respite from it. Major shout outs to all commenters!
Congratulations on 20 years. 👏👏
I can’t remember how I found you in 2008. D-listed maybe. I read you every day and if I don’t, it’s only because I’m sick, but I get itchy and catch up fast. Your blog is the only one where I read the comments. They add insights and make me laugh😄
Happy 20th! I’ll check out the subscriptions when I get back home. You guys saved my sanity when I stuck a toe back into the royals during the whole Kate Middleton Missing saga, and I started with the Mail not knowing how terrible it was, and ended up asking wtf was going on with the coverage of Harry and Meghan.
Woah! I just realized I’ve been reading the site since 2012! Thank you for being one of the last good, juicy, entertainingly written corner of the internet.
Happiest of happys to you! And as a genxer myself, you should be proud of the community you created!
Happy 20th! This site is by far the best for celeb gossip. I always enjoy reading your posts.
Congratulations on your 20th! I’ve been a devoted reader from your beginning. I find your discussions and take & most of all your integrity feel very on target to how I feel completely. So comforting. First thing with my coffee I read you. Thank you for your hard work & honesty & you are very appreciated!!!
I discovered you 15 years ago, and rarely miss a day. I think this is only my second/third post, but I love, love, love the comments and the community that you have created.
And thank you for your sense of fun, your intelligent takes and your courage in these crazy times. Here’s hoping for another twenty!
Happy Anniversary!
I’ve been here near daily since 2007/2008, though I don’t comment very much.
At this point, I think CB has been the longest constant in my life (that’s not my parents or brother 😂)
Happy anniversary!
The first time I came across your site was when I was googling something about Rachel Zoe – instantly fell in love with the style of the site. This would have been about 2009 and I think I’ve checked this site daily ever since! There’s always enough stories a day to keep me satiated, it’s serious when it needs to be and doesn’t JUST cover fluffy, sugary stuff.
I also love the way you can search and filter by celebrities – very easy to access and use.
Keep up the great work!
From all the way down in Australia 🙂
Happy Anniversary!!
I’ve been reading celebitchy daily since 2007! Thanks for creating such a great space for us all!
Wow! 20 years!!! 🥳🙌 Way back in the day I was a big fan of Ted Casablanca and would read Perez Hilton, Dlisted (my old fav), Popsugar, Pink is the New Blog, Socialite Life, Radar, Gawker, TMZ, CDAN, etc. I can’t remember how stumbled upon Celebitchy but I have been a fan since I found you linked on one of those other sites. Don’t know what I would do without a daily dose of Celebitchy. Love your site and will stay with you as long as you feel like keeping it up! ❤️ the Podcast too. Thanks for keeping this site up with such integrity. That is in such short supply these days!
Happy Anniversary!
Wow! I’m not sure how long I’ve been here (a long time!)
In the old days you were in my top 5 celeb goss sites, now you are the only one I read (unless you give a link, but I don’t ‘go there’ first)
Keep on doing this!
Well done and congratulations, and thanks for all you do
CONGRATULATIONS! As someone who’s been blogging for 20+ years as well, I know what a massive accomplishment this is. Especially dodging a lucrative (but sketchy) buyout!! The fact that Celebitchy is still online (let alone still profitable — YAY RAPTIVE!) is truly a testament to that Gen X tenacity. Love y’all!!
Congratulations! I appreciate the insightful commentary and wish you all the best!