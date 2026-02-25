John Davidson reveals that BAFTA seated him close to a microphone

John Davidson has given his first interview since the BAFTAs. Davidson, who has the coprolalia type of Tourette’s syndrome, produced the British film I Swear, which is based on his life, and the film was up for several BAFTA awards. Early in the ceremony, Davidson involuntarily screamed the n-word at Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo as they tried to present an award on stage. Later in the evening, Davidson also shouted the same word at production designer Hannah Beachler. Throughout this days-long story, there’s been a widespread refusal by disability advocates and white people writ large to acknowledge that Jordan, Lindo and Beachler are worthy of compassion for how they were racially abused, and that they were harmed by racist language, even if that language was unintentional. In his first public statement, issued on Monday, Davidson also refused to actually say the words “I’m sorry” to Jordan, Beachler and Lindo, and instead his statement was mostly a promotion for his movie. It did not go over well, which is why Davidson came out on Tuesday and did an interview with Variety. Some highlights:
Davidson has reached out to Warner Bros, but not the Black artists directly: Since the fallout, Davidson’s team shares that he’s reached out to the studio handling “Sinners” in order to directly apologize to Jordan, Lindo and production designer Hannah Beacher.
Davidson on his Tourette’s: Very often, the media focuses on my particular type of Tourette’s, which is called coprolalia — the involuntary use of obscene or offensive language. This symptom affects 10% to 30% of people with the condition and is not a criterion for diagnosis. However, it is one of the hardest tics to manage and can be very distressing for those living with it. Many individuals report discrimination and isolation as a result. I have been physically beaten to within an inch of my life with an iron bar after ticking a comment to a young woman whose boyfriend and accomplice ambushed me one evening.
Guilt & shame: “The real challenge isn’t the tics themselves, but the misconceptions surrounding them. Understanding the full range of Tourette’s helps reduce stigma and supports everyone living with the condition. When socially unacceptable words come out, the guilt and shame on the part of the person with the condition is often unbearable and causes enormous distress. I can’t begin to explain how upset and distraught I have been as the impact from Sunday sinks in.
His tics are not his secret beliefs: “I want people to know and understand that my tics have absolutely nothing to do with what I think, feel or believe. It’s an involuntary neurological misfire. My tics are not an intention, not a choice and not a reflection of my values. Those who have seen “I Swear” will understand this. My tics have said and done things over the years that have caused huge pain and upset — punching Dottie [my second mother] in the face is a prime example. Dottie is someone I love dearly. I would never, ever want to hurt her. I have even punched her in the face when she was driving at speed, almost causing a head-on collision. Tourette’s can make my body or voice do things I don’t mean, and sometimes those tics land on the worst possible words. I want to be really clear that the intent behind them is zero. What you’re hearing is a symptom — not my character, not my thought, not my belief.
The n-word: “Tourette’s can feel spiteful and searches out the most upsetting tic for me personally and for those around me. What you hear me shouting is literally the last thing in the world I believe; it is the opposite of what I believe. The most offensive word that I ticked at the ceremony, for example, is a word I would never use and would completely condemn if I did not have Tourette’s.”
Ten offensive words: “I would appreciate reports of the event explaining that I ticked perhaps 10 different offensive words on the night of the awards. The N-word was one of these, and I completely understand its significance in history and in the modern world, but most articles are giving the impression I shouted one single slur on Sunday.
How he & BAFTA organizers prepared his attendance: StudioCanal were working closely with BAFTA, and BAFTA had made us all aware that any swearing would be edited out of the broadcast. I have made four documentaries with the BBC in the past, and feel that they should have been aware of what to expect from Tourette’s and worked harder to prevent anything that I said — which, after all, was some 40 rows back from the stage — from being included in the broadcast. As I reflect on the auditorium, I remember there was a microphone just in front of me, and with hindsight I have to question whether this was wise, so close to where I was seated, knowing I would tic.
When he realized that people could hear him: “Initially, my tics were noises and movements, but the more nervous I got, the more my tics ramped up. When my coprolalia tics came out, my stomach just dropped. As always, I felt a wave of shame and embarrassment hit me all at once. You want the floor to swallow you up. I wanted to disappear. I wanted to hide — just get away from all the eyes. I was hoping people would understand. My mind was saying: These people have seen the film. They will know I can’t help this. They will know it’s not me. This is exactly why we are here. I was saying in my head, “Please don’t judge me. Please understand this isn’t who I am.” I was trying to calm myself down, to breathe, but ultimately, I made the decision to leave to not cause any more upset. BAFTA found a private room with a monitor where I watched the rest of the awards.
He’s not going to be the fall guy for this: “I had an expectation that the BBC would physically control the sound at the awards on Sunday. I was so far from the stage. From the lack of response from the early presenters to my tics, and with no one turning around to look at me, I assumed, like everyone else, that I could not be heard on the stage. The only time I became aware that my tic had reached the stage was when Delroy and Michael B. Jordan appeared to look up from their role as presenters, and soon after that I decided to leave the auditorium.
A lot of this was educational and informative, which I appreciate and I wish this was his first statement on the incident (rather than the clean-up on his first statement). What strikes me most of all is that Davidson had faith that BAFTA and the BBC would protect him and protect the other guests from his tics, and he’s pretty clearly saying that they did not. Seating him close to a microphone was dirty work. Refusing to edit out the n-word was dirty work. Editing out his other tics but leaving the worst one in the broadcast was seemingly the whole point, the whole message for BAFTA and the BBC. It feels like BAFTA weaponized him and used him, then tried to hang the whole thing around his neck.
I guess this interview was supposed to be more of the same (from his first statement) – explaining the disorder, promoting the movie, and asking for compassion for himself?
And, reaching out to the distribution company of the film isn’t directly apologizing to the people he’s harmed. The whole thing sounded like more excuses and film promotion. Why can’t people ever just come out and say I’m sorry, and leave it at that?
I also don’t understand this part: “is a word I would never use and would completely condemn if I did not have Tourette’s.” Why he can’t condemn it even though he does have the disorder?
Does he not deserve compassion, as a human being who involuntary spouts the worst words that exist? Talk about horrifying.
He’s not condemning what he said because he had no control over it and that is the nature of the disorder.
So over people acting like a neurodisorder or mental illness are just neurodivergence.
thank you for saying this. I can’t believe people are still coming after this man.
Of course he deserves compassion! Where did I say that he didn’t??
He’s been receiving tons of compassion since this happened, while refusing to offer an actual apology to the people he harmed. The people on the receiving end of his slur ALSO DESERVE compassion. That is my point. He is not offering it to them, calling on others to offer it to them, or apologizing for inflicting racial violence upon them.
Just because he doesn’t have control over his tics doesn’t mean he shouldn’t condemn them if they injure someone else. IMO.
My point was that the people on the receiving end of “the worst words that exist” deserve compassion as well.
He does deserve compassion. From what I just read, he’s told us a lot about his condition and has a movie showing us about it. It has gotten a lot of attention so the awareness of Tourette’s is going up. However, Delroy and MBJ and Hannah also deserve compassion. In fact they deserve better than they’ve been given by these institutions. I’m ready to hear more about what’s being done to make this right towards them. If anything can be done after this absolute failure of care.
He’s getting nothing but compassion. Criticizing him for not apologizing to his victims is not an attack. From the start he centered himself. Is the BBC shit for putting him front center? Absolutely. But he knows how his disability works and he should have had an apology for the people he insulted.
I don’t understand what is so difficult about this.
He’s not “getting nothing but compassion.” He’s had a lot of abuse. Did you see the Australian guy on social media with the same name? He’s got crazy abuse just for having the same name.
The most offensive word that I ticked at the ceremony, for example, is a word I would never use and would completely condemn if I did not have Tourette’s.”
This struck me as odd, too. He should condemn the word even if he said it involuntarily.
I was thoroughly unimpressed and his refusal to just apologize while categorizing his abusive language as curse words is all very telling. This statement is also again very centered on himself and asking for understanding but not at all on his own actions causing harm. Mics are set up in the audience throughout the auditorium to get sounds like clapping. This isn’t as big of a “gotcha!” moment either.
Do you honestly think this man has a direct line to some of the hottest actors around right now and a woman he’s never met before? And Americans to boot?
This poor man. I can’t imagine the shame and humiliation he is feeling. Yes, everyone involved has a right to feel this and no one can take that from them.
But the level of vitriol he has received, and I’m sure still will, saddens me. Please watch the film and educate yourself before judging this man so harshly.
Wow. Centering him over the people he hurt. Shame on you.
Shame on people who have no compassion for others. Everyone was hurt in this situation. Shame on you.
Exactly, ThatGirlThere.
I feel like the amount for explaining and compassion he’s been offered, far and wide, has far outweighed the vitriol of people being upset by his non-apology apology.
@thatgirlthere and @sussexwatcher. I’m done explaining how Mr Davidson could have been harmed, while causing harm too. The only way after days of discussion and many nuanced comments here, and numerous articles by BlPOC disability advocates to not understand, it’s to not want to understand.
It’s goal post moving to purposefully muddy the waters and to minimize the harm cause to multiple black professionals at an event where they should have been celebrating their work.
I am black and I see nothing wrong with showing a little compassion, to a man who was not in control of his tics. He it is clear feels terrible and BBC is a racist bitch of a station ad they have shown time and time again, just in a mutes fashion.
Well @booboochile it’s not clear to me he feels awful because he still hasn’t literally said I’m sorry because I know that my unintentional actions still were hurtful, at any point.
I refer you back to my original comment.
Whoever was running that show was diabolical. What the heck does the necklace that lady is wearing say? “Spunk the milk”…eww
It is a phrase that her husband has advancing the documentary/movie.
Has used not advanced.
Everything seems to have been orchestrated to create case.
I agree 100%. It was planned to drive home the impact of the illness. If he had been screaming the “f “ word or saying “whore” when a woman was on stage I bet it would have been edited out. If someone got on stage snd started pleasuring themselves it would have been edited out. The BBC and BAFTA planned this as a publicity stunt.
“Spunk for milk” is one of the ticks from his movie. The character says it when he’s asked to make coffee. It’s the punchline of the trailer.
Dare I ask what ‘spunk’ is or…no, never mind.
This should have been the first statement. Perhaps some of the very nuanced criticism from Black and POC disability advocates reached him. And he still should reach out to Michael, Delroy, and Hannah even if they may not wish to speak to him. He may not be totally in the wrong but he still screwed up his reaction too.
All that being said the BBC and BAFTA have shown incompetence of the highest order. Malicious incompetence because I don’t for one second believe that they didn’t think that they would just be able to be cute with racial slurs. They just didn’t realize that it would blow up the way that it did and all the negativity that they would get globally for it.
Putting someone with uncontrollable tics next to a microphone? Editing out him saying other offensive things but not a racial slur? Delroy and Michael still would have heard it, but now it’s a clip that lives in infamy on tiktok and Instagram to be sent to them and shared prolonging their humiliation. I hope actors give BAFTAs a pass next year. And I mean all actors. I don’t want to hear about your liberal bonafides if you’re back ki ki’ ing next year.
What you said. I think this is a great statement and better than that non apology one he did. And I have to say glad he’s reaching out to those affected though he was told not to by people here and elsewhere which was gross and awful.
Impact and intent are not the same thing. And the impact of this ruined the night for all and just showed BAFTA needs to not be a thing anymore.
This should have been a home run / slam dunk for disability rights advocates. Let me ventriloquise — “I’m so sorry my brain spouts the most offensive crap imaginable. I am so sorry for the mortification that this caused other attendees. Their anguish is mingled with my own, I’m all the more dismayed that this is beyond my control and I would only offer them my sincerest apologies.” Kill us with kindness. Having said that, BAFTA and the BBC both look hopelessly unprofessional, boorish, lazy, entitled and second-rate. Like, pull your socks up and put your house in order. If England had a heraldic crest these days with a Latin motto engraved across it, it would be something like, “I’m struggling to cope.” Which is — LOL. But I’m losing patience, living in this country. I mean. Really. You used to be *so* good at this. At so many things. You used to be the moral centre of the universe. WTAF happened?????
This is spot on. I feel the same about it over here in the states
More reason to keep away from Saltine Island. It has done more harm to the physical and emotional health of melenated people as well as the working class over the centuries that its time to just write it off. I wanted to go on a sponsored trip to Ireland but nope. Can’t do it. It’s in the UK and therefore unapologetically toxic.
Ireland would be upset to hear that they are in the UK considering they are an independent nation and were horrifically colonized by the UK for hundreds of years.
Unless you’re going to Northern Ireland, Ireland is not in the UK. Hope that brings some joy to your day that you can actually go on your trip and enjoy it!
🎯— except for the “center of the moral universe” part. That was never true.
Is is true that the I Swear film is set to open on the same day as Michael Jackson’s film? Because this all looks like a nasty set up.
Separately, those raised in white supremacy, who center themselves in everything, and weaponize their “fragility” see a genuine apology – admitting that harm occurred as humiliation or an attack. Even if you cannot control your utterances, you can apologize for the harm to others. It appears John Davidson apologized to the Queen immediately after swearing at her. Isn’t that curious? End of story.
He still hasn’t apologised though. His team claims he did, but he didnt refer to it nor say it in this interview.
That said they should not have sat him near a microphone
You are right !! It was pretty much the same but with the microphone added. He never once says to those he used the n word for that he is deeply sorry and until he does I will still believe and it’s my opinion that the man is a racists.
I think your comment is ignorant of the disease.
I think you need to look up the word apology. He never said he was sorry to the people he used the n word on. He wants compassion for himself but misses that that word was hurtful to other people. He needs to stop hiding behind his disease.
I still don’t hear him apologize to those he hurt in this interview. All I hear is more promoting of his movie. It’s all about him, so I am inclined to believe he is not really sorry.
It said in his statement that his team has reached out to WB to get in contact with Lindo and crew to apologize. Maybe they just don’t want to hear it. This whole thing is a mess and I am inclined to believe was a set up by the BBC to distract from Andrew. Something does not sit right, the BBC sat him next to a mic knowing full well he would tick.. and they didn’t edit anything. They did nothing to protect the black artists or the disabled man and look none of us are talking about Andrew, I do not trust any of these institutions.
“He needs to stop hiding behind his disease”=perfectly illustrates the common misunderstanding of neuro disorders and mental illness at large.
This misperception is grounded in our incoherent treatment of the mentally ill: we insist they must consent to inpatient treatment, which is most needed at precisely the point when the person cannot consent because they are not lucid.
Neuro disorders and mental illnesses are not cute. They are deeply destructive and harmful both to the person who has one as well as those around them. Insisting someone with a disorder/illness that robs them of agency is also somehow exercising agency is incoherent.
Nowhere does it say he has declined to apologize; instead, he reached out to apologize to the people affected directly…and you take offense because he’s not performing an apology for you publicly? Delroy Lindo himself said he thought the BAFTAs owed him an explanation afterward, and of course he’s right. Personally, it seems to me as though this man should’ve been in another location — I sympathize with him, but no one should be subject to verbal abuse and the actors should not have been expected to accommodate the n-word as though it were just another insult.
These are the difficult NUANCES of mental disorders and illnesses. But now that I’ve explained them, you can stop spreading misinformation and reconsider the harms your particular stance perpetuates.
You’re the one spreading misinformation.
I think it’s notable that Delroy Lindo immediately wanted an explanation from BAFTA / BBC not an apology from the dude with a known neurological condition. Like there is a huge differential in power here, and nothing to be gained from punching down or arguing about who deserves to be treated with compassion or who should perform a public apology. Demanding an explanation from the established, professional broadcast corporation responsible for organizing and running the event? Demanding an apology or godforbid accountability about the set up of the event and the failed censorship? Maybe even some meaningful and significant institutional change? Seems like this might be a better tree to bark up and a more appropriate target of collective outrage. I guess what I’m saying is John shouldn’t be centered in this narrative, but the BBC and BAFTA should be because they were responsible for the show and to their viewers and guests.
@Elly yeah? Where? Ever get someone committed to inpatient care in the United States? Ever dealt with a neurological condition that robs you of your agency? Everything I said was factual. But the belief that someone whose neurodisorder robs him of his agency was also somehow making choices, the belief that what he said somehow reveals something about his character, IS a profound misunderstanding of the nature of a neurological disorder. I have compared that misunderstanding to how society treats adults with mental illness to illustrate the harm of such beliefs. When we don’t understand the nature of mental illness or neuro disorders, we deny people access to the care they need. We contribute to their suffering and we harm ourselves.
@Meg totally agree.
@MegSays Accountability from both would be ideal. Is an apology such a difficult thing?
No sé cómo aún se sorprende de la actitud de la BBC y BAFTA, la forma en que han tratado todos estos años a la Duquesa de Sussex, ya nos da una pista de lo racista que son los medios británicos. Si demostraron su racismo con Meghan y con el Principe Archie cuando apenas tenía tres días de nacido, siendo ellos parte de la BRF, la familia más importante de UK, por supuesto que los demostraran con personas que ellos consideran no importantes. No me sorprende para nada la BBC y BAFTA.
En Inglaterra son muy hipócritas en cuanto al racismo. Creen no serlo, pero lo son. Si una nación es inacapaz de reconocer un problema entonces nunca van a solucionarlo.
La respuesta a este tema es patético. Están priorizando los sentimientos de una persona enferma por sobre los sentimientos de 3 personas que fueron atacadas sin razón. Y lo peor es que lo hacen escudándose detrás de la enfermedad de una persona, porque si Davidson no tuviera Tourette’s, entonces no tendrían excusa alguna para hacer lo que hicieron.
The BBC and BAFTA f’d royally here – they did do him dirty.
So now we know that the Brits have a problem with racism…. Not just the British royals. Mr. “We are not a racist family” did not understand how expressing concern about the potential skin color of an expected baby really is a big deal, particularly when you are trusted to be the moral leaders of a nation. Then he heads the BAFTAS and obviously doesn’t understand how broadcasting the N word on national television and in front of an audience of the leaders of the acting profession could injure every person of color in the hall, regardless of the disability of the person who uttered the word. I think that country is a lost cause. The lack of self awareness is exactly why they are going up in flames over Pedogate.
I’d be interested to know a country that doesn’t have a problem with racism. Doesn’t make it any better, but it’s certainly far from unique.
They did everyone dirty, and are fully responsible for this mess.
I understand his explanation and am glad he gave the interview. BAFTA and BBC own a lot of responsibility for what happened.
However, it doesn’t matter that the insult was unintended or that his assumptions that his behavior would not be broadcast were wrong, he stills owes those 3 people an apology! Every statement he has made should have included a direct ‘I’m sorry’
Just say, ‘I messed up, I trusted people I shouldn’t have and because of that you got hurt and I’M SORRY.’
It’s not taking responsibility for involuntary tics, it’s taking responsibility for a bad decision. We all do it. And people who are decent and treat everyone with respect, apologize without excuses or exceptions!
A lot of people are in the wrong here, and they are all working for the BBC and BAFTA. To edit out “Free Palestine” and not the n-word is unacceptable and people should absolutely lose their jobs over this.
The BBC and BAFTA are the culprits here. They failed everybody. The BBC was too concerned with people saying Free Palestine and jokes about Andrew instead of showing a duty of care to John Davidson and Michael B Jordan, Delroy Lindo and the other Black people in the room.
I agree the BBC are mainly to blame. Not sure if we are allowed to post links here, but I thought this was an interesting take from Jason Okundaye, who was also in the audience, and is Black:
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2026/feb/25/baftas-bbc-n-word-john-davidson-black-disabled-people
As Jason says: “I think mounting pressure to apologise publicly downplays the reality of the condition: that this will not be the last time Davidson says the N-word, which is no fault of his own, and that he cannot reasonably be expected to spend his life apologising.”
It’s easy to say Davidson should apologise, this would be the expected reaction after unintentionally hurting or offending someone. But I think people are treating this like it’s a one-off incident, whereas it’s Davidson’s daily reality. Expecting him to apologise to every person he offends is going to make him feel like he’s apologising for his existence. But absolutely the BBC should not have seated him near a microphone, should have made clear to all present that the “involuntary vocal outbursts” might include highly offensive slurs, and should have edited the broadcast to ensure these were not broadcast.
He doesn’t have to spend the rest of his life apologizing, but he absolutely can better prepare people for what they may encounter as far as what he may say at events with them. Saying you may be subject to a “verbal outburst “especially when you have this event as a frame of reference, and apparently the understanding that this isn’t the first time that he has said this word, isn’t sufficient.
You’re going to have to say, you may be called a w****, the n-word, homophobic slurs, anti-Semitic or Islamophobic slurs at events with him. It’s not intentional but it is possible.
He can’t control what he says in the moment, but he can be proactive. Just expecting people to show up understand that he has Tourette’s and not give them the option to peace out on attendance if he’s going to be there, if they don’t want to hear that language targeted towards them isn’t sufficient.
@Dee(2) It sounds like he trusted the BBC to both provide an appropriate warning to the audience about what to expect, and to edit out any offensive outbursts. He had no practical option to do this personally. The BBC have failed him, just as they have failed Jordan and Lindo.
You guys need to knock this off.
@trixc I would say then that this is or should be a good wake up call to him that he cannot rely on other people to accurately and responsibly prepare others for his attendance at events.
He can utilize this experience to craft a statement that should be shared in advance. I mean, I just figured out something to say in about 30 seconds. If I was getting globally criticized, you damn well believe I would figure out a way to make sure that didn’t happen again, and let the onus be on me to make sure that I covered my butt.
If at a future event we find out that he’s done all of this, and the organizers were still playing games, then all the smoke would justifiably go towards them. But he does have some ownership on making sure that his disability is accommodated appropriately to the best of his ability beforehand.
There are folks in the comments who are accusing others of a lack of compassion because they would like to hear a simple apology. The fact that Mr. Davidson did not mean to give such offense does not negate the need for an apology which for some reason has become a line in the sand for some advocates. We all get it. This was an excellent explanation of his condition. He does not intend to hurt people. Yet, still, an apology is owed because it’s the impact on others which requires the apology. And none of this excuses the seemingly deliberate actions of the BBC and BAFTA to cause this harm to the actors and to Davidson.
Where I am. Too many people here and online are demanding everyone black apologize to Davidson. Like you all lost the plot here. Really.
Lots of explaining, but once again no apology. “I used ten other swear words during the broadcast.” Ok, but how many of those were racial slurs? And how many of those other utterances were edited out? This has been mishandled from the jump.
He called Alan Cummings a paedophile, so there’s that.
It seems so odd to me that he won’t issue a direct apology but I wonder if he has mentally trained himself to always reframe his actions in the context of his condition as a defensive strategy against the overwhelming shame/anguish associated with it? Like saying “I’m sorry” is taking accountability for his actions but because they are involuntary he feels he shouldn’t be held accountable? The language he uses when he discusses his condition really assigns a sort of “otherness” or sentience to it. It reads very much to me as “I am not my illness” mindset which is definitely a coping strategy dealing with chronic conditions.
But honestly fuck the BAFTA/BBC. It was gross incompetence and being absolute pricks to put him near a microphone. As the organizers it’s their job to make accommodations to ensure ALL attendees are safe. They failed utterly and now there are three people who experienced something truly awful. There is zero reason the BAFTA/BBC cannot offer a clear and direct apology addressing the impact of hearing such abusive racist language while still extending compassion to someone with an awful condition and taking full accountability for not managing the situation properly.
I feel so bad for Jordan, Lindo and Beachler who had to experience such abusive racist language. It feels so gross that we are seeing the de-centering and minimizing of Black experience in order to extend compassion to someone with an awful condition. One does not have to be lost at the expense of the other. We can do both!
In the trailer for his film, another character (I assume the second mother figure) tells him never to apologise for the things he says involuntarily. So that’s definitively a thing. Like somebody above me wrote, if he apologised for every offence caused, he would just spend his life apologising, so I do believe he stopped doing that mostly because it brings him down more. However you turn this, his condition truly sucks, the whole situation sucked also for several attendees and black folks in general, and BAFTA and BBC are at best incompetent and at worst evil.
Pretty well convinced at this point that this was wholly intentional to drive views and clicks. And, well, we gave them what they wanted, didn’t we? Here we all are still talking about it days later. What a cruel tactic for everybody on the receiving end of it.
I didn’t read all of the comments, but the ones I did read were quite disappointing. The actors and designer deserve a heartfelt apology from Davidson, and the BBC/ BAFTAS handled this horribly. Intent is irrelevant if someone is harmed.
No one can convince me that this wasn’t intentional on the part of BBC and the BAFTA. Also, BAFTA’s president (William) won’t apologize because he was probably in on it. Shame on all of them. Disgusting pieces of sh**.
This is more about the BBC’s and BAFTA’s declining viewership and lackluster programming. A shameful publicity stunt to prop up sagging ratings. Tourette’s Syndrome came into American awareness as a neurological disability in the 1970’s, followed by decades of actors, athletes, performers from various industries, and ordinary people living with the disability coming to the forefront to lead campaigns that raised awareness. Limited space prevents naming the many famous people in the US who live with it. What I can’t recall is anyone who failed to apologize after having found themselves in a similar situation as Mr Davidson. Not to Warner Bros, but to the individual(s) affected. Compassion is a two way street in these situations. Leave it to the BBC and BAFTA to throw a brick and then hide their hands.
It was brutal to read yesterday that Michael B. Jordan’s parents were crying after they heard the slur directed at their son. Just brutal.
I appreciated Davidson’s explanation and really do feel for him, but I wish he’d said, “I’m so sorry for the pain I’ve caused Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo, Hannah Beachler and other Black people who heard my tic.”
Still, he did this interview and offered more information and contrition than Bafta, Bafta’s president or the BBC.
Is he afraid of apologizing because it would jndicate taking responsibility and take the onus off the illness? I feel an apology would clear up his intent (ie he didn’t want to say it).
I am sorry if you have Turettes and shout things out you should not be invited to these events.
I have compassion I just think that if cannot control what comes out of your mouth it is not fair to ALL the others I mean cmon
As pretty usual, Black bodies were used to shield white men. This was 100% done on purpose to distract from Andrew/Epstein/Mandelson.
But it’s still f yours got for me.
Are you kidding me with this sentence? ” I have been physically beaten to within an inch of my life with an iron bar after ticking a comment to a young woman whose boyfriend and accomplice ambushed me one evening.”
He’s attempting to criminalize people reacting to him terrorizing a woman. And that’s exactly what it was. He may not have been doing it on purpose but they didn’t know that. Then to call it an ambush. Yeah, f him. He wants all the compassion and grace in the world but has none for others. At no point in any of this interview does he acknowledge that people on the receiving end of his disorder might be affected too. All he does is point fingers and whoa is me his way through it.
If someone has beaten him with an iron bar as a response to one of his tics, that is criminal assault. Are you arguing that physical assault with a weapon is a reasonable response to (involuntary) verbal abuse?
Yes, I am. You think they knew it was involuntary? This big random dude was terrorizing the woman they were with. They acted immediately. No one is to wait to see if he turns violent first.Some of y’all are so hell bent on making this guy a good dude no matter how much he shows you he is a self centered dick.
Why did the BBC put a mike near a guy known to spout obscenities who was sitting 40 rows from the front?
Why did the BBC fail to edit the incident with a two hour delay and a removal of a free Palestine comment?
Why hasn’t the president of BAFTA apologized?
This looks like a set up for media attention at the expense of MBJ, Delroy Lindo and Hannah Beachler and they are throwing Davidson under the bus.
Yes he needs to make a better apology but this guy doesn’t have the PR departments these institutions have.
The President of BAFTA couldn’t be bothered because racism is boring. Just like he is.
And he’s not intelligent enough to be able to make a nuanced statement on all the issues at play in this specific situation.
Bottom line…I have to use a rollator in order to walk in public…IF I run into someone with my mobility device…I don’t EXPLAIN my disability…I IMMEDIATELY apologize for hurting or disrupting them…because THAT IS MY CHARACTER!
I question Mr. Davidson’s character due to his choice to IGNORE in his apologies…the Black people who were HARMED onsite & the people worldwide who were harmed because BAFTA/BBC are deplorable! 😦
I question Mr. Davidson’s character because he has EARNED THAT!😠
I understand he has a disability but how difficult is it to say something along the lines of…
I regret I didn’t get a chance to speak with both of them directly at the event. We’re trying to reach them privately so that I can personally apologize to them but in the meantime I’d like to publicly state here that I apologize wholeheartedly for the harm my words caused to them and the audience. While those offensive words were said because of an uncontrollable tic and were not intentional, I fully understand it does not lessen the impact for those on the receiving end…especially in such a prestigious professional setting.
If he and his team had addressed this directly at the event, the negative focus would be solely on the BBC mishandling of the incident and magnifying it globally…and he would’ve been lauded for his corrective efforts.
I can’t imagine what it’s like living with a condition where one unpredictably and involuntarily blurts out offensive words. But I also can’t imagine not apologizing to unsuspecting bystanders especially in that situation.
Also apparently it’s come out that Davidson called Cumming the F word so again, you have to wonder why that was cut and the N word was not. I think this was a failure all around. And I really wish that the full description of what the tics were shared with everyone so people could have decided if they wanted to attend or not. If someone said yes this person has tics and may swear and say offensive language nowhere in my mind is it that they are going to toss slurs at people. So they should have clarified. And putting a mic near him was insane. I also wonder why they didn’t do more to make sure his environment would not stress him out as it’s come out that many people in the room would cause his tics to be increased. Could they have lowered the mics? Could they have made sure he had more room? Could they have made sure he had a safe path to step away? This was a mess and if I read the word inclusive anymore I am going to lose it.
it seems pretty clear that seating him behind a hot mic was part of the plan all along. “get the audience reaction” as much as topless models in tabloids, blagging and phone hacking is the English way.
This statement was great in furthering people’s understanding of his disability. I’m dismayed and disappointed by his continued refusal to directly apologize to MBJ, Mr. Lindo and Ms. Beachler, who he hurled the slur AT. People are people. Sigh…
The revelation about BAFTA is extremely disgusting! Davidson must be devastated over how his trust was betrayed but good for him for dragging them under the same bus they threw him under! I correctly stated in another post that in this age of clicks and views, many businesses have the attitude that bad publicity is still publicity and they wanted people to still talk about the ceremony long after it aired. What they didn’t expect was the swift, furious, and still ongoing backlash. It’s like MAGA being racist on their jobs and being absolutely shocked when they get fired from their jobs. They never seem to learn that (racist) actions have consequences.
🎯💯
I honestly felt this statement was even worst because he still refuses to apologize. I feel my original assessment was correct.
“40 rows back” and a microphone in front of him seems like a plan to get him comfortable and then broadcast the tics.
Gosh, what a mess. I would not wish coprolalia on anyone. My guess is John Davidson will not apologize or doesn’t see the need to because he doesn’t see himself as responsible for what happened. He literally can’t control what comes out of his mouth. Also, imagine if he had to apologize for every single offensive thing that he involuntarily says? That’s an exhausting way to live.
Unfortunately, his involuntary tics caused harm, regardless of his intent. Michael B. Jordan and Delroy may understand intellectually John Davidson did not mean what he says, but the emotional impact of that word shouted like that out of context still caused them harm. They don’t want to belittle a disabled person who can’t control what they say but they aren’t going to pretend they are okay that it happened. It’s not okay.
Someone had made the comment somewhere if John Davidson was known to involuntarily punch/physically harm others, he probably would not have been invited to the broadcast or maybe set up in a separate room away from others for his safety and the other guests’ safety. I don’t know if John watching the show in a separate room would have been the right choice (it would have avoided this whole situation) .He keeps insisting on the “I was 40 rows away from the stage.” But there were probably other people of color sitting in the audience. How does he know other people around him didn’t hear that word and feel victimized by it and just didn’t react?
I feel compassion for all involved. I don’t really know if there is a solution that would satisfy everyone.
Right. I have a long-standing neurological condition. Epilepsy. If I had a seizure and fell over and hurt someone on the way down – I won’t because it’s been well-controlled by medication for ages – would I apologise? For having the condition? No, because it is what it is. For bruising the person I inadvertently banged into? Yes. You can make the point that it was beyond your control but that you are sorry it hurt them.
To which the appropriate response would be ‘apology accepted, I know you didn’t intentionally hurt me’.
I’m going to repeat the fact that John Davidson apologized to the Queen immediately after swearing at her. He did this in a brief straightforward manner. Is this an inconvenient fact to engage with?
Exactly THIS. Yesterday, there were so many people attempting to excuse this man’s harm (intentional or not, it was still HARMFUL) by repeatedly stating that he even swore at the queen, yet they all seemed to have missed the fact that the man apologised there and then to her!
So if he continues to refuse to apologise then to my mind it is because he seems to think that it is beneath him to apologise to Black people for the impact and harm his words caused. It would have been devastating to hear the words spoken in the flesh in that room as it were, but imagine all the people at home watching it and hearing that word???
Wow I missed this yesterday, and it makes all of the what do you expect him to do apologize for all his life defenses even weaker.
Seems like there’s a common thread in a lot of the responses here today and over the past few days that basically boil down to, well what do you expect him to do? As if he just has no agency beforehand, during, or after in his life. Very bizarre from people that claim to be defending him.
Really? So he did once apologize to the queen? Maybe his views on that have changed as have his feelings towards his involuntary disability, idk. But umm apologizing to the queen but not black people? I mean?
Wait? He did…..okay then. I take back anything I said today. Lord.
There is a thoughtful take on this in The Guardian today, by Jason Okundaye, an assistant Opinion editor who was at the BAFTA. He says he “left the room with a sense of understanding, even if I was a little unsettled by the incident. But I have been left much sadder by the broadcaster’s negligence. This episode could have been the right opportunity for awareness and education. Yet our institutions seemingly remain completely unfit to meet the moment.” I feel it captures things well.
People with mental illnesses that commit crimes are still accountable for their crimes. If you embezzle during a manic phase or stab someone due to psychosis, you can be found guilty (or guilty-but-mentally-ill and sentenced to a forensic psych unit). Imposing consequences doesn’t mean you have a lack of compassion for the person with the mental illness.
Yes, you’re exactly right
Knowing he had this disability, why would he sit near a microphone? Why didn’t he say anything: Hey, this isn’t a good idea.
You can have compassion for him, and I do, while still acknowledging he has some culpability in this as well.
He’s still centering himself, still not acknowledging the harm his tic have caused to *others*.
So maybe American actors can disassociate with Bafta because of Bafta’s horrible treatment of Black American movie stars, and the Oscars, in a tit for tat, can disallow British actors from competing for the Oscars (and man, the English have won A LOT of Oscars). If we wait for William, patron of Bafta, to clean up Bafta, we’d be waiting forever because a) he does fuck-all in general and 2) he’s bored by racism and 3) he only cares about himself and maybe his children.
I agree with this. Coverage of Andrew was DOMINATING the media prior to this; he was in the freaking Louvre. Immediately following this broadcast, it has plummeted in favor of this coverage. The time delay, the editing out of pro-Palestine comments, the microphone – you can not convince me that BBC execs / Palace cronies didn’t make a joint decision to the effect of “we can air this with no real blowback given the circumstances, and it’s sure to change the direction of news coverage” Which is another disgusting exploitation, but what can you expect with this lot?
How hard is it to say sorry? Unless you aren’t sorry for using that word?
Did I miss in the interview that he said he was sorry? Apparently not. The more this man speaks the less compassion I have for him. I don’t think he’s benefiting people with Tourette’s. Why didn’t he say he was sorry in the above interview? He did say he felt guilt and shame. Then why not say he’s sorry? Despite any intentions otherwise, he hurt the actors and their families and all people of color who watched or heard the broadcast. Personally, I will not be watching the Bafta awards in the future.