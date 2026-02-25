“Netflix’s first teaser for their new version of ‘Pride & Prejudice’ is here” links

I’ll give any Jane Austen adaptation a shot, but Netflix’s Pride & Prejudice adaptation just looks… unnecessary? Like, people should just watch the Keira Knightley version, because this feels like a purposeless Gen Z redo. [LaineyGossip]

This story about Martin Short’s daughter Katherine is devastating. Our thoughts are with the Short family at this time. [Hollywood Life]

Chris Hemsworth got wrecked on Hot Ones? LOL. [Pajiba]

Romeo Beckham walked the Burberry runway. [Socialite Life]

Tim Gunn has been celibate for 43 years. [OMG Blog]

Kim Kardashian is doing an energy drink? [Just Jared]

I support Kristen Stewart but her mullet is horrific. [RCFA]

McDonald’s is finally introducing the Arch Burger to America. [Seriously OMG]

People are going crazy over this Love Is Blind scene. [Starcasm]

Gemma Chan is always beautiful. [Go Fug Yourself]

Robert Kennedy Jr. said a keto diet could cure schizophrenia. False. [Buzzfeed]