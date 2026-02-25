“Netflix’s first teaser for their new version of ‘Pride & Prejudice’ is here” links

I’ll give any Jane Austen adaptation a shot, but Netflix’s Pride & Prejudice adaptation just looks… unnecessary? Like, people should just watch the Keira Knightley version, because this feels like a purposeless Gen Z redo. [LaineyGossip]
This story about Martin Short’s daughter Katherine is devastating. Our thoughts are with the Short family at this time. [Hollywood Life]
Chris Hemsworth got wrecked on Hot Ones? LOL. [Pajiba]
Romeo Beckham walked the Burberry runway. [Socialite Life]
Tim Gunn has been celibate for 43 years. [OMG Blog]
Kim Kardashian is doing an energy drink? [Just Jared]
I support Kristen Stewart but her mullet is horrific. [RCFA]
McDonald’s is finally introducing the Arch Burger to America. [Seriously OMG]
People are going crazy over this Love Is Blind scene. [Starcasm]
Gemma Chan is always beautiful. [Go Fug Yourself]
Robert Kennedy Jr. said a keto diet could cure schizophrenia. False. [Buzzfeed]
My whole feed is people thirsting after Mr Bennet instead of Darcy
It was poor casting to cast an actor as handsome as Rufus Sewell as Mr. Bennet lol. Mr. Darcy Who??
Well Rufus Sewell is mighty fine (and he would have been a fabulous Mr Darcy when he was younger – hell he’d made a great middle aged Mr Darcy) – I might give this a go as the cast list if pretty good. Fiona Shaw as Lady Catherine De Burgh will be good.
I would leave my husband in a nanosecond for Rufus Sewell. Even as an evil Nazi in The Man in the High Castle he was unbelievably magnetic.
That is one dull trailer.
Keto diet can be incredibly helpful for patients with schizophrenia, sometimes bipolar disorder. But it’s NOT a cure. It’s an aid that can be used alongside Rx medication and therapeutic intervention.
Regarding the P&P adaption, I think Emma Corrin looks more like Lizzy Bennett is supposed to look like. But yeah, nobody asked for this.
Or, is a keto diet helpful because it is inherently lower or absent in gluten? Studies have shown that for tested populations of people with schizophrenia there is a higher prevalence of gluten sensitivity. Adhering to a gluten-free diet can help reduce the symptoms of schizophrenia and improve functionality, in persons with an evidenced gluten sensitivity. Are keto diet advocates just trying to piggyback on the studies related to gluten-free diets for schizophrenics?
The Keira Knightley version of Pride and Prejudice? Nooooooooo! I think the best Pride and Prejudice is the ’95 version with Jennifer Ehle and Colin Firth. Ehle was by far the best Ms. Bennet. 🐐
Yup by far! I’m one of the few who detested the Keira Knightley version. I doubt any version can top the 1995 mini series but I’ll give this one a shot.
Absolutely, and it’s not even close!
It wasn’t trying to be close.
Over the years I realized there were things about the Keira Knightley movie that I liked. Like, Tom Hollander as Mr. Collins was superb. I actually prefer Brenda Blethyn’s Mrs. Bennett to all other portrayals of that character. But yes, the quintessential P&P is the 1995 BBC miniseries.
Oh yes. I’ll sit here by you. And btw, Jennifer Ehle is going to play Lestat’s mother in IWTV season 3. And that character? Well IYKYK. I love that show. The actors are so so good. And the reworking of Daniel Malloy and Eric Bogosian. Love it.
Yes please, Colin Firth is my Forever Darcy and Jennifer Ehle is the most delightful Lizzy. I love the 1995 miniseries more than words can say. I guess Gen Z can have this, but I’m not watching.
For those of you interested in seeing the 1995 version of Pride and Prejudice for the first, or umpteenth, time, it is currently streaming for free on both Tubi and YouTube (BBC Player). Tubi also has the 1980 version as well.
Because it will only be on Tubi for a few more days (and free shows and movies on YouTube are always disappearing), I’m planning for a weekend watch of Pride and Prejudice! If you are able to do it as well, enjoy!
Agree. Every single character absolutely nailed it. Julia Sawalha did a great job as Lydia.
1. Every generation deserves a chance to make the classics in their own image. These adaptations are like the cast of SNL. You will probably always favor the cast/adaptation that got you got into it in the firstplace. 2. RFK, Jr spent most of his career railing against pollution and pesticides to completely capitulate once in an undeserved government position. He is the ultimate liar and sellout. We need universal healthcare in this country. Anyone saying anything else is a con artist. 3. Yikes on the nutritional value of the Arch Burger. We literally export heart disease.
I always say the same thing – if you love Austen or P&P, then the more adaptations the better. Each generation should have their own. For any Austen fans, check out JASNA.org for more treasures ! (Hope that’s permitted!)
I will follow Olivia Coleman wherever she goes, so I’ll definitely be watching. I read that this is going to be from the same showrunner as Heartstopper, a series I treasure, so here’s hoping for an interesting take on P&P.
Oh really. I didn’t know that. And yes, I love Olivia Coleman, Emma Corrin and Heartstoppers. It’s doubtful that it will hit me in the same way as the 1995 version but a lot of that is just about the time you were at in your life when you watched it.
A lot of my feed is “do we even need another P&P” and I wholly agree. Why must we remake the same exact adaptations ignoring work by other honorary Historical Romances by more diverse and racialized authors.
If I’m honest, I understand the desire for the remakes of the classics, but in my heart, I’m just like please dear god can we balance itout with something new and interesting that is not out of the cannon. If there was actually balance, then I don’t think there would be such a knee-jerk reaction to a remake. And there’s not balance. Especially in this moment of time and considering that the people in charge of the industry, whether it’s the studios or the entertainment media. People need to check themselves and look at that is actually being green-lit over the next few years.
I don’t get this at all. Emma Corrin’s acting is SO bland, and they somehow made Jack Lowden look unattractive. The only good thing here is Rufus Sewell, who is still a snack.
Why is Elizabeth Bennet sitting on a roof? Does not bode well.
😆
I can pretty much guarantee she is on the roof so that she can see bingley and Darcy ride around on their horses when bingley first arrives at netherfield.
I detest the Keira Knightly version! Colin Firth all the way. Definite miscast on this Mr Darcy.
All I got from the trailer is that Netflix stays having the worst wig game in town.
Right. There is nothing whatsoever in this trailer. Nothing.
LOL! I’ve always thought the Keira Knightley version was unnecessary after the most excellent 1995 A&E/BBC 6-part adaptation of Jane Austen’s ‘Pride & Prejudice’. Starring Colin Firth as Darcy, the incredibly cast 1995 version is the closest thing to the novel I’ve had the pleasure of watching, with talented American actress Jennifer Ehle nailing Elizabeth Bennett’s rapier wit, pluck, and intelligence .
Jack Lowden is so great on Slow Horses. And so terribly miscast as Darcy.
Emma Corrin is, as always…there. Just there. This is an easy skip.
Agreed about Emma Corrin. She was a successful young princess Diana in the crown, but that was more to do with the eternal appeal of Diana, than the actress. She looks very bland in this, and other things I’ve seen her in.
Wait…is that a young Simon Pegg cast as Darcy? jkjk, but still…
It looks boring 😐. I’m not a fan of Emma Corrin’s acting.
I love the 2005 version’s soundtrack. I still listen to it from time to time.
I will skip this one and wait instead for the adaptation of Pride, Prejudice and Zombies and Mr. Darcy takes a wife.
I’ll never understand why they almost never adapt other Jane Austen’s books. Sure, the latest Persuasion was terrible but the previous one was great and most of her books have only been adapted once and never again. It’s just weird to me, almost as if people pretend that P&P is the only book Jane Austen had ever written.