Will BAFTA President Prince William make a statement about the racist incident?

Here are more photos of the Prince and Princess of Wales at last night’s BAFTAs. This was the first time they attended the BAFTAs together since 2023. They both skipped last year (they were on vacation), and William went solo to the 2024 BAFTAs and he garnered some of the worst headlines of his life. Sunday’s appearance didn’t go smoothly either, as it came three days after William’s uncle Prince Andrew was arrested for suspicion of misconduct related to sharing classified material with notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. It also went poorly because William was, as ever, completely unprepared. From the Guardian:

As awks goes, you don’t get much more tricky than showing up in the grandly regal manner three days after your uncle had been arrested for misconduct in public office. William, as per standard operating procedure, ignored shouted inquiries about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, but more pertinent questions were being asked off stage about exactly why the prince, and his seemingly ever-popular wife, were showing up unexpectedly dolled up to the nines? Could this be some sort of royal operation glambot, designed to try to draw republicans’ fire when the monarchy is wobbling as an institution? Well it worked, even if only temporarily; William seemed to elicit quite a bit of sympathy after struggling through an introduction to a studio legend he probably hadn’t heard of until 10 seconds before his speech was shoved into his hand.

Yeah, William knew ahead of time that he would present the Fellowship Award to Dame Donna Langley, Chair of NBC Universal Entertainment. He was unprepared. Apparently, the BAFTA President also skipped out on watching many of the BAFTA-nominated films this year, which is par for the course for William. He rarely watches the nominated films, nor does he ask his staff to prepare short summaries about the films so he can actually converse with the BAFTA nominees with any kind of grace. William told the Hamnet team that he hadn’t seen it yet because “I need to be in quite a calm state and I am not at the moment. I will save it.” And yet Kate said that she had watched Hamnet and she cried. The Mail reported that William said he had not seen Marty Supreme either (which is fine, that movie sucks) but he has watched Sinners. His summary of Sinners? “A bit dark.” Yikes.

While I didn’t bring this up in the story about John Davidson repeatedly shouting racist slurs at Black BAFTA nominees, I do wonder if Prince William, the BAFTA President, would consider issuing a statement about how that whole situation was mishandled. Is there any pressure on William to do so? Because it’s a huge mess and William is involved simply because of his position and the fact that he was in the audience when it happened. Something I keep coming back to is how little reporting there is about anyone from BAFTA apologizing directly to Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo. It genuinely feels like no one in the organization even checked in with them after they were racially abused on stage. Especially not BAFTA’s President, who found Sinners “a bit dark.”


29 Responses to “Will BAFTA President Prince William make a statement about the racist incident?”

  1. Tessa says:
    February 23, 2026 at 10:05 am

    He looks miserable and ignores keens festive glances. He looks,like he would rather be somewhere else.

    Reply
    • 2131Jan says:
      February 23, 2026 at 10:13 am

      Seated, he was practically sitting in the lap of the woman on the other side of him, leaving a foot of space btwn him and Wiglet. Where are all the body language experts now?

      And of course he won’t make a statement. Or perhaps when out again, he’ll just say, “We are very much not a racist organization, thank you, ” and keep on walking.

      Reply
  2. Crystal says:
    February 23, 2026 at 10:07 am

    He won’t and a part of me is convinced that the network massively facilitated this to take attention away from him and everything that’s going on.

    Reply
  3. Jais says:
    February 23, 2026 at 10:09 am

    I wonder if he even watched sinners. He heard vampires and said a bit dark. And wtf, there’s so much more that could be said about the richness and complexity of sinners. My god. And are we supposed to feel bad for him that’s he’s not been calm enough to watch Hamnet. Seriously? GTFOH. You know what’s really freaking dark, more than just a bit? The RF and the BM.

    Reply
  4. Magdalena says:
    February 23, 2026 at 10:09 am

    H+M were recently seen entering an elevator while attending the NBA match recently, so OF COURSE these two copycats had to release a photo of themselves in an elevator too. They clout-chase even the most basic moments by the overseas royals.

    Reply
  5. Dee(2) says:
    February 23, 2026 at 10:10 am

    He’s bored with racism so doubtful, but I have to ask again what do they do to fill up their days? You’re the president of BAFTA, and you’re pretending that it wasn’t a last-minute decision to do a ” look squirrel” so why haven’t you watched all the films? Also, why haven’t you prepped for the speech you are giving? At least to make sure you are pronouncing names correctly and won’t stumble.

    Just tragically unprepared and it’s going to be very interesting when Charles isn’t here to hide behind, how he’s going to explain why his constant unpreparedness and bumbling is a regal good thing.

    Reply
  6. LauraD says:
    February 23, 2026 at 10:13 am

    Sinners is “a bit dark” is the kind of sly remark I’d expect from William. I’m just so glad that H&M got those kids away from that awful family and their “concerns”. I very much doubt that William will offer an apology to Michael and Delroy as we’ve heard on numerous occasions that the future king is “bored of racism”.

    #Notmyfutureking!

    Reply
  7. Susan Collins says:
    February 23, 2026 at 10:15 am

    It seems he is only concerned about racism in football. Of course he did nothing about that either just platitudes. I don’t expect anything from him on this either. He seems they type to have enjoyed the outburst

    Reply
    • Beverley says:
      February 23, 2026 at 10:52 am

      THIS.☝🏾 I believe that Peg IS a racist…that’s why he’s so “bored” with the subject of racism. You have to actually care about marginalized people to give a damn. I believe William is absolutely a racist and probably enjoyed a hearty chuckle, along with several others present, when that vile outburst occurred. He will NEVER make a statement, because he was as tickled as all the others who tittered.

      Reply
  8. Constance says:
    February 23, 2026 at 10:16 am

    Kate truly looks ghoulish in those lights…
    And who is telling her that the hair situation is working for her? If she DID have chemo and suffered hair loss…it would be so much more useful and helpful to admit that and speak frankly (for once) about what cancer she experienced and the how and whys of her treatment. She and
    Chas missed an opportunity to be modern and useful in keeping mum about their cancers.,,as though their body parts are reverential and must not be mentioned even when milling around cancer wards…

    Reply
  9. Inge says:
    February 23, 2026 at 10:22 am

    The ‘a bit dark’ about Sinners jumped out to me. Why would someone racist condemn other racism at the Bafta’s?

    And as usual he fails to prepare, theBafta presidentnot wanting to watch the movies is idiotic, then againhe also told people at a preplanned Bollywood event that he’d never watched a Bollywood movie

    Reply
  10. MSJ says:
    February 23, 2026 at 10:29 am

    William: “I need to be in quite a calm state and I am not at the moment. I will save it.”

    Not surprised Mr incandescent with rage 😤 is panicking at the moment. He is incapable of handling pressure. His reign as King (Head of State of the United Kingdom and all its realms) will be a spectacle to behold.

    William went on BBC radio a week ago and told the audience that he has a toolbox 🧰 that he uses for mental health challenges and recommended the toolbox to the audience yet he made the statement above. 🤦🏽‍♀️ What’s the truth, does he or doesn’t he have a toolbox that works for him? The contradictions never cease when William opens his mouth to speak. No wonder the royal rota goes to great lengths to create and push propaganda to prop him up.

    William (President of BAFTAs) as usual was probably too lazy or disinterested to watch the films so he resorted to what he’s comfortable doing – he deflected.

    Reply
  11. First comment says:
    February 23, 2026 at 10:29 am

    “William seemed to elicit quite a bit of sympathy after struggling through an introduction to a studio legend he probably hadn’t heard of until 10 seconds before his speech was shoved into his hand” :did I understand correctly? The guardian makes fun of William famous being unprepared? Of not reading his notes?

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      February 23, 2026 at 10:38 am

      And did he really elicit sympathy??? Who is feeling sympathy for him? The BM is working overtime to humanize the royals.

      Reply
    • Lady Digby says:
      February 23, 2026 at 10:42 am

      Him being unprepared is totally on brand and not knowing people are, what their accomplishments are and even watching the top films is parr for the course. How is this meant to reassure anyone that he’s a safe pair of hands as a middle aged PoW who could be king any moment?

      Reply
  12. YankeeDoodles says:
    February 23, 2026 at 10:35 am

    If your performance in your role depends on you being in the right “mood” or “state of mind” to do it, then you need to do some work to get yourself into the right headspace. Diana famously took public speaking lessons. You can’t fake it till you make it. That’s a phrase you hear a lot in the UK, and it’s very awkward, it implies a level of cynicism about other people’s achievements, that they must be faking it, nothing is genuine. It’s all keeping up appearances. So every opportunity to reckon with judgement and testing just becomes petty point scoring.

    Reply
  13. CM says:
    February 23, 2026 at 10:46 am

    The best thing I’ll say is that I liked their coordinated outfits. I liked Kate’s dress.

    Reply
  14. Me at home says:
    February 23, 2026 at 10:51 am

    It does seem like this was last minute, because he said Kate watched Hamnet the night before, maybe trying to prepare herself re at least one of the movies (also she wore a dress on repeat and a disheveled wig, neither of which is completely unusual, but still could suggest hurried prep). They were on vacation the previous week, the kids presumably go to bed earlier, and it would have been a fun night together to watch these movies, so what on earth were they doing on their vacation (presumably together) if they planned to attend this all along?

    But the most stunning thing is William saying he wasn’t “calm” enough to watch with Kate. “Not calm” because he was angry about Andrew, fearful about the monarchy’s future, not sharing a roof with Kate, or, you know, drunk?

    Reply
  15. QuiteContrary says:
    February 23, 2026 at 12:18 pm

    “I need to be in quite a calm state and I am not at the moment. I will save it.”

    Who even talks like this about a movie???

    He just has zero interpersonal skills.

    Reply
  16. Elly says:
    February 23, 2026 at 12:22 pm

    It seems to me that it would have been better for him to be a no show than to show up and make passive aggressive racist comments. It’s also very disrespectful that he didn’t watch the movies. I mean, c’mon how much effort does it take to watch the movies? Maybe even take a few notes to be able to knowledgeably discuss them. It shows his self entitlement that he didn’t watch the movie’s. Why should the future king have to do anything he doesn’t want to do is his attitude and it sucks.

    Reply
  17. Lilly (with the double-L) says:
    February 23, 2026 at 12:33 pm

    The “president” should say something, even though we know it will be written for him. He likely won’t and he’s sure trying for sympathy for himself. He’s alluding to mental health issues, but it doesn’t seem genuine. Show your work; I find those doing the work aren’t always there with the perfect words and yet the beauty of being on the healing path glows. It shines in that I generally see people have compassion for others as they learn self-regard too. That journey is such a piece of wonderful humanity.

    Reply
  18. Kathalea says:
    February 23, 2026 at 12:37 pm

    Its gonna take a day or more. Theyre watching public opinion, before they respond. As usual…

    Reply
  19. L Williams says:
    February 23, 2026 at 1:07 pm

    I understand that the BBC has a two hour delay on the BAFTA awards They managed to edit out the woman who said Free Palestine and the man who made comments about Trump. But they let those racial slurs go right thru to people’s I players until some people complained. Then they withdrew the broadcast and re-edit it. Their excuse they didn’t hear it. I am glad the Sussexes are out of that backwater country.

    Reply
  20. 411fromdownunder says:
    February 23, 2026 at 5:46 pm

    William (if commenting) – “We are very much… not… a racist organisation.” 😒

    Reply

