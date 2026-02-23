Will BAFTA President Prince William make a statement about the racist incident?

Here are more photos of the Prince and Princess of Wales at last night’s BAFTAs. This was the first time they attended the BAFTAs together since 2023. They both skipped last year (they were on vacation), and William went solo to the 2024 BAFTAs and he garnered some of the worst headlines of his life. Sunday’s appearance didn’t go smoothly either, as it came three days after William’s uncle Prince Andrew was arrested for suspicion of misconduct related to sharing classified material with notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. It also went poorly because William was, as ever, completely unprepared. From the Guardian:

As awks goes, you don’t get much more tricky than showing up in the grandly regal manner three days after your uncle had been arrested for misconduct in public office. William, as per standard operating procedure, ignored shouted inquiries about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, but more pertinent questions were being asked off stage about exactly why the prince, and his seemingly ever-popular wife, were showing up unexpectedly dolled up to the nines? Could this be some sort of royal operation glambot, designed to try to draw republicans’ fire when the monarchy is wobbling as an institution? Well it worked, even if only temporarily; William seemed to elicit quite a bit of sympathy after struggling through an introduction to a studio legend he probably hadn’t heard of until 10 seconds before his speech was shoved into his hand.

[From The Guardian]

Yeah, William knew ahead of time that he would present the Fellowship Award to Dame Donna Langley, Chair of NBC Universal Entertainment. He was unprepared. Apparently, the BAFTA President also skipped out on watching many of the BAFTA-nominated films this year, which is par for the course for William. He rarely watches the nominated films, nor does he ask his staff to prepare short summaries about the films so he can actually converse with the BAFTA nominees with any kind of grace. William told the Hamnet team that he hadn’t seen it yet because “I need to be in quite a calm state and I am not at the moment. I will save it.” And yet Kate said that she had watched Hamnet and she cried. The Mail reported that William said he had not seen Marty Supreme either (which is fine, that movie sucks) but he has watched Sinners. His summary of Sinners? “A bit dark.” Yikes.

While I didn’t bring this up in the story about John Davidson repeatedly shouting racist slurs at Black BAFTA nominees, I do wonder if Prince William, the BAFTA President, would consider issuing a statement about how that whole situation was mishandled. Is there any pressure on William to do so? Because it’s a huge mess and William is involved simply because of his position and the fact that he was in the audience when it happened. Something I keep coming back to is how little reporting there is about anyone from BAFTA apologizing directly to Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo. It genuinely feels like no one in the organization even checked in with them after they were racially abused on stage. Especially not BAFTA’s President, who found Sinners “a bit dark.”





