Eric Dane’s friend set up a GoFundMe and Rebecca Gayheart shared it



Eric Dane passed away on Thursday, February 19 after a short battle with ALS. He was only 53 and spent his final days surrounded by his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and his two daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14. As ALS progresses, patients need round-the-clock care, and the cost of care is very expensive. Actors that rely on SAG-AFTRA insurance have to work a certain amount of hours in order to maintain it. Zachary Quinto reportedly specifically wrote a role for Eric as an ALS patient on Brilliant Minds, which allowed him to meet those requirements. That is truly one of the kindest Hollywood stories I’ve ever heard.

Even with insurance and resources, Eric’s illness took a big toll on his finances. According to Rebecca, they had to appeal to their insurance company twice before they got approval for an at-home nurse. When shifts weren’t covered, Rebecca stepped in and looked after Eric herself. After his passing, Eric’s friend Mike McGuiness set up a GoFundMe for his daughters. Over the weekend, Rebecca shared the link to it on her Instagram. Here’s what it says:

It is with profound sadness that we share the loss of Eric Dane after a hard-fought battle with ALS, leaving behind his devoted wife, Rebecca, and his two teenage daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world. Following his diagnosis, Eric became a passionate spokesperson for the ALS community, using his voice and platform to advocate for fellow patients and to push for greater awareness. Even as his own health declined, he remained deeply committed to helping others facing the same devastating disease. As his illness progressed far more quickly than anyone could have imagined, Eric’s friends have come together to create this GoFundMe to support his girls and their future needs. Any contribution, no matter the size, will help provide stability during this incredibly difficult time and in the future for Eric’s wonderful daughters.

[From GoFundMe]

As of Monday morning, the GoFundMe for Billie and Georgia had raised over $337,000 with more than 3,400 contributors. After all of the drama surrounding the GoFundMe that was set up for James Van Der Beek’s family, I think there is a bit of public weariness about contributing to another one at the moment. The GoFundMe was initially under review, but has since been verified. Celebrity supporters include Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, Hailey Beiber, and Brad Falchuk.

Speaking of Falchuk, Eric spoke with him for Netflix’s Famous Last Words series, which features an interview with a public figure that will only be released after their death. You may have seen the very poignant episode they did with Jane Goodall, whose final words urging that we not lose hope in a better future still make me cry. Eric’s interview concluded with a very moving message that he recorded for his daughters. As a parent, it’s a tough watch, but he does a beautiful job of sharing his last words. I’ll share it below, but if you can’t watch it, CB posted the transcript of his message here. I truly recommend at least reading it.