Eric Dane’s friend set up a GoFundMe and Rebecca Gayheart shared it

Eric Dane passed away on Thursday, February 19 after a short battle with ALS. He was only 53 and spent his final days surrounded by his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and his two daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14. As ALS progresses, patients need round-the-clock care, and the cost of care is very expensive. Actors that rely on SAG-AFTRA insurance have to work a certain amount of hours in order to maintain it. Zachary Quinto reportedly specifically wrote a role for Eric as an ALS patient on Brilliant Minds, which allowed him to meet those requirements. That is truly one of the kindest Hollywood stories I’ve ever heard.
Even with insurance and resources, Eric’s illness took a big toll on his finances. According to Rebecca, they had to appeal to their insurance company twice before they got approval for an at-home nurse. When shifts weren’t covered, Rebecca stepped in and looked after Eric herself. After his passing, Eric’s friend Mike McGuiness set up a GoFundMe for his daughters. Over the weekend, Rebecca shared the link to it on her Instagram. Here’s what it says:
It is with profound sadness that we share the loss of Eric Dane after a hard-fought battle with ALS, leaving behind his devoted wife, Rebecca, and his two teenage daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world.
Following his diagnosis, Eric became a passionate spokesperson for the ALS community, using his voice and platform to advocate for fellow patients and to push for greater awareness. Even as his own health declined, he remained deeply committed to helping others facing the same devastating disease. As his illness progressed far more quickly than anyone could have imagined, Eric’s friends have come together to create this GoFundMe to support his girls and their future needs.
Any contribution, no matter the size, will help provide stability during this incredibly difficult time and in the future for Eric’s wonderful daughters.
As of Monday morning, the GoFundMe for Billie and Georgia had raised over $337,000 with more than 3,400 contributors. After all of the drama surrounding the GoFundMe that was set up for James Van Der Beek’s family, I think there is a bit of public weariness about contributing to another one at the moment. The GoFundMe was initially under review, but has since been verified. Celebrity supporters include Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, Hailey Beiber, and Brad Falchuk.
Speaking of Falchuk, Eric spoke with him for Netflix’s Famous Last Words series, which features an interview with a public figure that will only be released after their death. You may have seen the very poignant episode they did with Jane Goodall, whose final words urging that we not lose hope in a better future still make me cry. Eric’s interview concluded with a very moving message that he recorded for his daughters. As a parent, it’s a tough watch, but he does a beautiful job of sharing his last words. I’ll share it below, but if you can’t watch it, CB posted the transcript of his message here. I truly recommend at least reading it.
I watched his video and it made me ugly cry. As a mom, I would hope to leave a message for my kids that was as articulate and poignant as his was.
Obviously, these Go Fund Me campaigns are created out of real need, and deserve compassion.
Far away and aside from judging these two famous people circumstances, I can say yes to Rosie’s speculation about growing public dyspepsia around Go Fund Me campaigns which is a not even glorified form of public begging.
There’s a lot of unpack and it’s not nice–it involves judgment about people’s private choices about their finances that are now being placed at the public’s feet. Choices such as a downpayment on 36-acre property for a cash-strapped unemployed mother of six who will not be able to make mortgage payments.
The place where I’ve settled is being horrified how our country falls woefully short on healthcare, to the point of cruelty, bankruptcy, and preventable death. Scandinavians must be so confused (Canadians: close by and aware of how much we suck). We are– Were– a wealthy country.
Personally I think that these actors might be really wealthy, but not crazy rich, and medical treatments are really expensive and can have an impact on their finances.
Your compassion is kind.
I’m not sure how you know that the GFM campaigns are created out of real need. For example, it isn’t clear that Van Der Beek’s wife is cash-strapped. Nor Rebecca Gayheart. That’s what people are objecting to, and I do believe it is valid. It is valid to ask why they need to fundraise when they have millions of dollars to buy ranches.
The country does fall woefully short on healthcare, but still it doesn’t cost $3 million to treat ALS. That is what Van Der Beek’s wife has so far from donations, and the GFM still isn’t closed. Speaking of preventable deaths, she has actively, vocally campaigned **against** vaccines. She has propagated covid conspiracy theories.
I agree with this take – “need” is not a word I would necessarily use for every campaign. This is a matter of wanting to maintain a lifestyle. So, so many families lose a house, not just struggle to maintain their second house. I struggle with people rushing to support families who clearly have more money than the average person – why do we seem to think that these families need more, are entitled to more than others? It’s odd to see this deep sympathy for some of the most fortunate but turn a blind eye to those who truly have been wiped out.
More should be done to improve the healthcare system in the US. A loved one being sick shouldn’t lead to bankruptcy.
I saw the Brilliant Minds episode!
It was cool from Zachary to do that, at the same time it’s awful that we live in a world where someone so ill has to work to meet the requirements for the health coverage 🙁
More should be done about healthcare in America and I bet that due to the JVdB situation you are going to see more people not contributing to celebrities GFM’s.