Here are some photos of Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner and Odessa A’zion at last night’s BAFTAs. Some quick fashion talk: Kylie wore vintage Thierry Mugler, and Odessa wore Dior. I dislike both looks, honestly. Kylie also avoided the BAFTA red carpet, but joined Timothee inside the event. I wonder if they’re building up to Kylie and Timothee walking the Oscar red carpet together for their first awards-show red carpet.

Timothee and Odessa were BAFTA-nominated for Best Actor and Supporting Actress, and both lost. In fact, Marty Supreme made BAFTA history by not winning anything despite the film’s eleven nominations.

Marty Mauser has lost another critical match — but this time, it was in the awards game. Josh Safdie’s sports dramedy “Marty Supreme” left this year’s BAFTA ceremony with an unwelcome distinction, tying the record for most losses in a single night after going 0-for-11.

The film entered BAFTA with formidable nomination strength and broad expectations of converting in at least a handful of categories — particularly for leading actor Timothée Chalamet, who picked up major stops this season at the Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globes in Jan. In one of the night’s biggest shocks, Chalamet lost to Robert Aramayo from Kirk Jones’ Tourette’s drama movie, “I Swear.”

Now, the A24 contender was shut out across the board, joining “Women in Love” (1969) and “Finding Neverland” (2004) as the only films to go winless with 11 nominations. Notably, both of those titles still went on to win a single Oscar on their respective nights: Glenda Jackson for best actress (“Women in Love”) and Jan A.P. Kaczmarek for original score (“Finding Neverland”). The BAFTA result is especially striking given Safdie’s own dominance on the ballot; he is the year’s most-nominated individual with four nominations, spanning his roles as director, co-producer, co-writer and co-editor.