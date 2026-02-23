Timothee Chalamet & ‘Marty Supreme’ made BAFTA history by losing

Here are some photos of Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner and Odessa A’zion at last night’s BAFTAs. Some quick fashion talk: Kylie wore vintage Thierry Mugler, and Odessa wore Dior. I dislike both looks, honestly. Kylie also avoided the BAFTA red carpet, but joined Timothee inside the event. I wonder if they’re building up to Kylie and Timothee walking the Oscar red carpet together for their first awards-show red carpet.
Timothee and Odessa were BAFTA-nominated for Best Actor and Supporting Actress, and both lost. In fact, Marty Supreme made BAFTA history by not winning anything despite the film’s eleven nominations.
Marty Mauser has lost another critical match — but this time, it was in the awards game. Josh Safdie’s sports dramedy “Marty Supreme” left this year’s BAFTA ceremony with an unwelcome distinction, tying the record for most losses in a single night after going 0-for-11.
The film entered BAFTA with formidable nomination strength and broad expectations of converting in at least a handful of categories — particularly for leading actor Timothée Chalamet, who picked up major stops this season at the Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globes in Jan. In one of the night’s biggest shocks, Chalamet lost to Robert Aramayo from Kirk Jones’ Tourette’s drama movie, “I Swear.”
Now, the A24 contender was shut out across the board, joining “Women in Love” (1969) and “Finding Neverland” (2004) as the only films to go winless with 11 nominations. Notably, both of those titles still went on to win a single Oscar on their respective nights: Glenda Jackson for best actress (“Women in Love”) and Jan A.P. Kaczmarek for original score (“Finding Neverland”). The BAFTA result is especially striking given Safdie’s own dominance on the ballot; he is the year’s most-nominated individual with four nominations, spanning his roles as director, co-producer, co-writer and co-editor.
I recently watched Marty Supreme, and I talked about my thoughts in this week’s Gossip With Celebitchy podcast. But I’ll give you the broad strokes here in this post: I HATED Marty Supreme. What a useless, worthless movie about terrible characters making terrible decisions. I’m not a Timothee Chalamet hater by any means, but I genuinely hope that Marty Supreme gets shut out of the Oscars too, and that the Best Actor Oscar goes to literally anyone else in the category. Please, please do not give Chalamet the Oscar for THIS performance.
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are seated at the #BAFTAFilmAwards.
View the full gallery: https://t.co/RrDv85dObI pic.twitter.com/2H8cEDLCOS
— Variety (@Variety) February 22, 2026
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I didn’t dislike the movie and I do like him but I also hope he doesn’t win. It will go to his head and it’s already pretty full as it is.
I also went to the movies to see Marty. I wish I didn’t. All the characters were terrible.
I don’t like the movie. Sorry I just don’t. It’s not for me. Maybe it is for others though? No hate on Timothy but yeah I’d love to see him win for a different role. Not this one. Wagner Moura for the win please.
Michael B. Jordan for me!
How did Chalamet get a CNN town hall?
MBJ! I’d be good with that too.
His all out campaign for this movie has always seemed odd to me. Even the trailers didn’t scream, gotta go see a table tennis movie. I have wondered if the campaign was some sort of game just to see if he could get people to see it. He made such a spectacle out of going to see it. Like a social media experiment.
I didnt mind the media campaign, even if it was a little annoying, which fit the film vibe. At the end of the day, getting people into the theaters is a good thing. Which he did. But that doesn’t mean his role was deserving of an Oscar over some of the other performances.
I didn’t even know this movie was about table tennis 😭. Somewhere along the line the actual content of this movie got buried.
I’m assuming he gave a decent performance, but I was put off from watching it when Gwyneth Paltrow discussed making out with him haha. Idk why but I just didn’t feel like watching it after that. And I think Gwyneth can act as well. Not sure if the rest of the media promotion was annoying like this, but Gwyneth’s interview(s) was enough to make me not want to see it haha.
HATED Marry Supreme! I came out of the movie theatre angry at Josh Safdie, but didn’t hold it against Chalamet… until that interview he did on the campaign trail where he was talking about his own incredible artistry and body of work. I can’t believe it, but I’m actually rooting against this clown right now.
Was that the interview about working really really hard? I pictured crew members snickering at that remark.
I also hated this movie (I posted on an earlier MS thread)! The characters were all extremely unlikable, the repeated wild/violent scenarios were unbelievable, and Timothee Chalamet does not have the gravitas to be a leading man in this way. He’s a fine actor and certainly attractive, but really looks like a teenager—it was impossible to believe that all those women would be charmed by him.
Me thinks Leo is going to get his *surprise!* 2nd Oscar (though I would prefer any of the other guys except Tim)
Leo was great in OBAA, so I wouldn’t hate him winning. And though it pains me to say it, so was Sean Penn, though his performance is really a co-lead, not Supporting. Benicio’s performance is more truly supporting. All three men already have Oscars, so none of them is “overdue.” I mostly hope that PTA wins Best Director.
That whole cast really delivers. I wish Regina Hall got more recognition; I actually preferred her performance to Teyana’s (mostly because her character was more likable.). I do see that Regina won an AARP Movies for Grownups award!
Once again Celebitchy has validated my opinion! I thought maybe it was just because I’m an old lady that I didn’t like Marty Supreme at all. My thoughts too were that there were no redeeming characters. Plus ping pong is boring. I don’t have a clear opinion on who should win best actor but as far as best movie I thought Train Dreams was absolutely the most beautiful movie I’ve seen in a long time.
I quite enjoyed Marty Supreme but I agree that the characters were largely terrible – especially Marty. I thought Chalamet was great though, even if I thought his character was truly terrible. I thought Goop and Odessa turned in fantastic supporting performances too. I’m so bummed they both missed at the Oscars.