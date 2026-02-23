Teyana Taylor wore a stunning Burberry ‘coatdress’ to the 2026 BAFTAs

One of the things I’ve enjoyed the most about Teyana Taylor’s awards season is that she hasn’t gone back to the same designer for all of her awards-show looks. She’s been mixing it up and having fun and working with lots of different people. She hasn’t stuck to one silhouette either, which is also fun for the fashion people. At last night’s BAFTAs, Teyana wore Burberry – a spectacular custom piece with a high collar, beautifully tailored for her figure. This looks like a costume (complimentary). Gorgeous!!

Rose Byrne in Miu Miu, with Bobby Canavale in Prada. This is fine? I don’t hate it or love it. It reads as a tad bridal, but the dress is actually a pale yellow. Her styling is always on point and her face card is insane.

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas in Armani. This is meh? I feel like she doesn’t really know how to dress for these awards shows.

Kirsten Dunst in Valentino, with her husband Jesse Plemons (who was there to support Bugonia). Kirsten’s look is awful. Can designers stop with the giant shoulders and puffy sleeves? Ugh.

Aimee Lou Wood in Emilia Wickstead. She’s lovely but this doesn’t suit her, nor does she look particularly comfortable in it. The pale pink washes her out and it looks like she’s afraid to move.

Gillian Anderson in Roksanda Spring 2026. Beautiful. Regal. Stunning. Gillian has spectacular style these days. This was one of my favorite gowns of the BAFTAs.