Mail: King Charles was warned about Prince Andrew’s numerous crimes in 2019

As I’ve said before, I’m less interested in the ins and outs of Prince Andrew’s financial crimes, his alleged espionage and his alleged sharing of classified material. Given what we know about Andrew’s crimes against women and girls, it feels weird to see all of this focus on “Andrew shared classified documents.” That being said, the white collar crimes are connected to trafficking, abuse and the sex crimes because that’s the vital part of Andrew’s quid pro quo with Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew was passing along all of the classified info TO Jeffrey Epstein and Epstein’s associates, and in exchange, Epstein trafficked girls to Andrew. And ALL of this is connected to larger questions of “what did the institution/King Charles know and when.” Well, according to the Mail on Sunday’s cover story, Charles (then the Prince of Wales) was informed about a major part of Andrew’s criminal enterprise as early as 2019.
King Charles was warned as long ago as 2019 that the Royal Family’s name was being ‘abused’ by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s business associations, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. In a bombshell email, a whistleblower told the Palace that the former Duke had secret financial links to controversial millionaire financier David Rowland, who was abusing his royal links.
Messages seen by this newspaper also appear to show that Andrew – who was sensationally arrested on Thursday over suspicions of misconduct in public office – allowed Mr Rowland to effectively join in with his official duties. The cache of emails threaten to draw Charles further into the crisis, triggered by Andrew’s links to Jeffrey Epstein, and allegations he passed potentially confidential and sensitive documents to the convicted paedophile.
Andrew once told Epstein that Mr Rowland was his ‘trusted money man’. The banker and his son Jonathan joined Andrew on trips he made in his official capacity as a taxpayer-funded trade envoy between 2001 and 2011, visiting places such as China and former Soviet states. Over a period of several years, Andrew repeatedly alerted Mr Rowland to business opportunities arising from his work. Mr Rowland once gave Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson £40,000 to help clear debts and, in 2017, paid off a £1.5 million loan for Andrew.
In August 2019, a whistleblower who had detailed knowledge of Andrew’s business dealings with Mr Rowland sent an email to Charles, then Prince of Wales, via the royal lawyers Farrer & Co, warning of ‘David Rowland’s abuse of the Royal Family’. It said: ‘HRH the Duke of York’s actions suggest that his Royal Highness considers his relationship with David Rowland more important than that of his family.’
The whistleblower then sent a second email to Mr Rowland himself, copying in Clive Alderton, Charles’s private secretary, and Mark Bridges, the late Queen’s solicitor at Farrer & Co. That message said: ‘The evidence provided unequivocally proves that you have abused the Royal Family’s name.’ The email further alleged that Mr Rowland ‘paid HRH The Duke of York to procure a Luxembourg Banking Licence’ for his private bank, Banque Havilland, and included what were claimed to be Andrew’s bank account details.
You can see more information at the Mail. While some of this is new information to me (the whistleblower letters to Charles, the dealings with David Rowland), the broad strokes of “Andrew used his trade ambassador position to enrich himself and his sleazy friends” has been well-known this whole time. The problem is that few reporters really dug into it, because the other crimes were so heinous and because why look into it when Prince Harry married a Black American! Look again at the timing too – August 2019 was a moment of major upheaval for the Windsors. That whole month, there were hundreds of tabloid covers devoted to… the Duchess of Sussex’s Vogue guest-editorship. That was the height of the British media working in tandem with the Windsors to bully and abuse Meghan until she left the country. Not to mention, Jeffrey Epstein “died” in custody on August 10, 2019. Three months later, Andrew would give that horrible Newsnight interview, and Charles was the one telling QEII that Andrew had to step down as a working royal.
Anyway, there are definitely larger questions about what various senior royals knew and when, and that should be investigated as well. Not by the tabloids, not an internal CYA palace investigation, but a real police and parliamentary investigation alongside Britain’s security and intelligence services. But as soon as anyone starts saying “hey, the police need to interview the king about his brother’s crimes,” the whole thing will probably just go away.
Photos courtesy of Avlon Red, cover courtesy of the Mail.
Drip drip drip!! The info slowly comes to light. I have little faith a thorough investigation will be done for all who are involved including Chuckles!
They’ll do a very thorough and rigorous investigation! And then the printer will be broken and they won’t be able to share the results!
So Chuck knew it all way back in 2019, explains so much about the BP and KP targeting the Sussex’s it was all smoke and mirrors to keep the focus off of the Prince who was (allegedly🙄) involved in trading classified information for trafficked children and young women. All that manufactured hatred and outrage over everything Meghan did or didn’t do or say all while they actively supported and protected a man that is beyond redemption imo. The BRF has to answer for this coverup it owes the people some explanation for their actions.
It really does explain so much about what happened to Meghan. It could not be more clear, and I am just so angry for her that her life was offered up as cover for this degenerate family.
The Palace and Chuck will not be happy with these revelations in MoS . Saturday’s Times had royal sources quoting strategy to create a firewall between the King and Andrew’s situation. They can hardly claim that Chuck knew nothing if he was warned in 2019. Also Andrew Lownie has repeatedly given interviews on GMB stating complaints about Andrew from Foreign Office staff and others were presented to the then Queen but she waved them away. Andrew has agency and is responsible for his own actions however the buck has to stop with his employer, The Queen and now The King.
I’m really getting the sense that when it comes to Epstein, Andrew, and their many associates, the more rocks we turn over, the more slime is revealed underneath. I hope they keep digging.
Part of me thinks that this arrest/investigation is happening now so that they can “get” Andrew on some relatively small charge, like a misdemeanor, and then if something much bigger comes out later, he’ll already have “served his time” and be “punished enough”.
My understanding from what I’ve read is that we are only getting portions of the information and hardly any of the photos and videos they have which involve an astronomical number of terabytes. I just have not been able to get that out of my mind, I’m just sick to my stomach every day with more and more coming out knowing it’s barely the tip and the rest is probably so much worse.
Unfortunately for the Windsors, a vast population of people domestically and internationally have already cemented their negative opinions regarding the royals’ handling of the situation – the decades long cover up, the lack of transparency concerning the £12m payment to Virginia Giuffre, the lack of accountability and the continued protection of Prince Andrew who lied to the public about his relationship and involvement with JE – and will expect the establishment to continue to operate with opacity while lying to the public.
The victims deserve the truth and accountability they have been pursuing for years. British journalists who were considered reputable journalists are losing credibility defending the indefensible. The British establishment is unable to control the narrative in the media and keep it ‘domestic’ like they have been accustomed to for similar scandals (Lord Mountbatten and the Kincora boys, Prince Charles’ close friendship with Sir Savile, Bishop Ball) in the past. 😔 Information is traveling too fast globally for them to control the narrative. The history is also being examined by those who were not yet born or too young to know about the similar Mountbatten-Windsor scandals from the past.
Many of the conversations are happening around kitchen tables or in living rooms, and/or in private chats with friends as people access information independent of MSM and discuss within their circles. People are not dependent on journalists for the facts in this situation. Analysis of social media posts reflects high viewership of posts and comparatively low interaction In comments indicating the conversations are occurring offline. People recognize the immorality of the ‘elites’ and realize they have been upholding flawed toxic dysfunctional people as the epitome of class, Christianity and family values.
The Windsors have lost the trust of a vast percentage of the British public and internationally they have lost reverence previously afforded to the monarchy when QEII was alive. These days, the Windsors amount to little more than a running soap opera or celebrity reality show in the eyes of the public. Maybe circus show? 🤷♀️
Bottom line, people expect behind the scenes interference from the King regarding the police investigation of Andrew but public opinions are already cemented regardless of the outcome. William will inherit a weakened institution lacking mystique and public trust on a global scale. I wonder if the impending reality has dawned on him and if he’s panicking at the prospect of what is ahead.😏 🤭 😆
I think the distinction they’re making is this – there are many perverts in this world, but Andrew is a pervert who would commit treason to support his perversions.
I also think a quick peek into BP’s file cabinets will show that QEII and Charles knew about Andrew’s behavior well before 2019.
Look out for stories about lost or ‘legally’ destroyed documents. The royals will not be forthcoming with any incriminating information to support investigators. Unfortunately for them, the public has already cemented negative opinions of the institution. The bitter truth would have been difficult to swallow for monarchists but for the apathetic demographic (a large population of British), it will be easy acceptance and affirmation of why they don’t subscribe to a hereditary monarchy that upholds the classism that stifles their professional and financial growth. 😐
They knew and yet still he was invited to so many public family events post 2019. They kicked the Sussexes out of FC and told Andrew to move in. Charles has repeatedly chosen his criminal brother over his mixed race grandchildren. Tells you all you need to know. And whew yeah they were happy for Meghan to be the target for them in 2019. Terrible people.
Fortunately the Sussexes are far away from the circus 🎪. The Windsors are a toxic dysfunctional royal ‘mafia’ family and institution. The resilience of Harry and Meghan over the years is otherworldly. The fortitude needed to withstand what they faced and continue to face requires a strong spiritual core and strong community support from those who helped them get to where they are now in the US.
This performative shock at Andrew’s actions,also known as crimes, is not playing well.
Am I misremembering what happened when Pitch at the Palace first got going? I thought it was widely acknowledged to be a poorly disguised plan for Andrew to sell access because he needed money so desperately.
I think P@P started back in 2014, the same year Virginia first made her allegations against Andrew.
I really do hope that Charles is never beating the allegations that up until recently he was busily working to rehabilitate the reputation of someone he knew to be both a pedophile and a traitor. Some of us are not falling for the current operation to pretend Charles had no guilty knowledge of any of this.
People have already concluded that the Windsors – QEII, Charles, William – covered up and protected Prince Andrew. They paid £12m to silence Virginia Giuffre.
They will not escape their complicity in the coverup (sealed documents of Andrew’s service as trade envoy from FOI requests). Why? Because a lot of information has already been exposed with more coming out, yet the police investigation will likely be stymied by the institution.