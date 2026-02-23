‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #189: the degenerate formerly known as Prince Andrew



Introduction: Minutes 0 to 1:45

Chandra has been going through a tough time and we’ve been protecting our peace. We celebrate our 20 year anniversary this week! I founded Celebitchy in February, 2006 and Chandra has worked here since late 2008. You can listen below and on YouTube!

Royals: Minutes 1:45 to 14:00

Prince Andrew was arrested at Wood Farm in Sandringhham on Thursday for “suspicions of misconduct in public office.” New documents in the latest Epstein file release suggest that he traded confidential information with Epstein in a kind of quid pro quo for access to trafficked girls. Police also searched Andrew’s former residence, Royal Lodge. Andrew had to be forced out of Royal Lodge earlier this month after being spotted riding his horse and waving to tourists. He was originally supposed to move out last year. In the latest cache of Epstein files it came out that Epstein had trafficked a 20-year-old woman to Prince Andrew in 2010. Andrew could face years in jail.

King Charles issued a statement after Andrew’s arrest saying, in part, “the law must take its course.” His previous statement from February 9 was that he stands “ready to support” the police “as you would expect,” and “their Majesties’ thoughts and sympathies have been, and remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse.” Other family members have also said they were thinking of the victims. Charles and Queen Elizabeth’s defense has been that they believed Andrew’s lies. This defense falls flat when you consider that they had MI6 at their disposal. Andrew still has royal protection somehow.

We learned too many things that we don’t want to know about Epstein and his evil associates. We don’t get into the details. I pay a segment from Zoom from last week we talked about the royals and Epstein. Here’s a link to the jmail.world Epstein emails that I mentioned.

Chandra hopes that Andrew has to face real consequences and thinks this may be the end of the monarchy as everyone is involved. We’ve heard that Prince William’s charity received donations from known close associates to Epstein. Will and Kate are mishandling this despite hiring a crisis manager. William recently did a BBC interview were he talked about men’s mental health. This was widely criticized as tone deaf.

Oscar-nominated movies: Minutes 15:30 to end

Chandra has seen Sinners, One Battle After Another, Marty Supreme, The Secret Agent, Bugonia, Frankenstein and half of Sentimental Value. I’ve seen Sinners, One Battle After Another, Marty Supreme, Frankenstein, Train Dreams and half of Hamnet. I didn’t like Train Dreams or Hamnet, although I only saw half of Hamnet. Chandra loved Sentimental Value and says the acting is amazing. She hopes Wagner Moura wins best actor for The Secret Agent. She loathed Marty Supreme and thinks Timothee Chalamet should not win for that performance. I liked Marty Supreme a lot. My favorite movie is Sinners and I want Michael B. Jordan to win. Chandra wants Teyana Taylor to win supporting actress. This awards season has been chaotic. I also saw If I Had Legs I’d Kick You and didn’t like it. Chandra liked Bugonia but mostly for the ending. She also loved Lanthimos’ Poor Things and thinks Emma Stone deserved the Oscar for that.

Thanks for listening bitches!