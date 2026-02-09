Times: King Charles hopes to contain ‘unstable’ Prince Andrew in Norfolk

One of the funniest things about King Charles is that he’s never been a good “manager.” He dithers, he’s indecisive, he has terrible instincts when it comes to PR, messaging, and staffing. He’s been closely associated with child-predators too, he just hasn’t gotten blasted for it because Prince Andrew was literally part of Jeffrey Epstein’s human trafficker crew. Well, watching Charles deal with Andrew over the past three years (in particular) has been fascinating from a bad-managerial standpoint. Charles has shown little foresight into how Andrew’s relationships with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell would come back to haunt the monarchy. Charles has shown consistently that he does not care for any of the victims. And even in the past week, Charles’s damage control efforts have been absolutely pitiful. It’s painful to watch an unwieldy institution strike the wrong note, day after day. Speaking of, Charles and his courtiers gave a big exclusive to Roya Nikkhah at the Times this weekend, and wouldn’t you know, it’s all about how Charles feels he *must* go gently on Andrew because Andrew is “unstable.”
The King is allowing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to live on his Norfolk estate because he wants to “contain” him, and believes he has no option other than to provide for his “unstable” brother. The revelations detailing Andrew’s relationship with the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein prompted the King to immediately “remove him from the public gaze” by “accelerating” his eviction from Windsor to Norfolk.
A palace source said: “The King feels he has no other option than to provide for his brother, who will be privately funded on a private estate. Every time he’s tried to support himself by independent means, it has led to greater trouble. Containing him is the hope.”
Sources close to Charles said the revelations, which have emerged over the past week detailing Andrew’s relationship with Epstein, were “shocking and distressing”. Royal sources described the late Queen’s second son as “unstable”.
After stripping Andrew of his royal titles in October and forcing him to move to a smaller property, the King has pledged to fund Andrew indefinitely, using private funds. Andrew’s security is also paid for by Charles. The King provides his brother with a “modest stipend” from which Andrew covers his staff and living costs. Sources said speculation that Andrew was “sitting on a large source of funds from his late mother or the sale of former homes is wide of the mark”.
In February 2022 Andrew reached a multimillion-pound out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she had been trafficked to Andrew by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell three times when she was 17, which he denies. It is understood he did not have adequate means to pay the settlement, which is thought to have been privately funded by Charles and the late Queen.
A friend of the King, 77, who was heckled about Andrew during a public engagement in Essex on Thursday, said he had expedited the move to Norfolk after being appalled by his brother’s continued daily rides around Windsor Great Park past waiting photographers and camera crews. The friend said: “The King is acutely aware of the public feeling. He doesn’t need to be heckled to understand the mood of the nation. Accelerating him [Andrew] out of Royal Lodge last was another nod to show he gets it. A plan made is not the same as a plan enacted, and the King wanted that plan enacted asap.”
“The King feels that keeping his brother out of the public gaze and away from any kind of public expense, is the right thing to do. Andrew is no longer a burden on the public purse and the King has done all he can to remove him from the public gaze, but the reality is he can’t remove him from the public consciousness.”
Andrew, who has made no comment since the latest release of Epstein files, is under mounting pressure to testify to the US Congress about his friendships with Epstein and Maxwell. It is believed the King feels it would be the right thing to do and royal sources have said it is “a matter for his conscience”. But most in royal circles concede that Andrew is unlikely to speak to the authorities, and is likely to be legally advised against it, given how badly he fared under questioning for Newsnight. Several of his statements in that interview regarding his closeness to Epstein, which he downplayed, and the length of their friendship, appear to have been contradicted by the newly released correspondence between the pair.
One tranche of documents suggest Andrew invited Epstein to dinner at Buckingham Palace in September 2010, promising “lots of privacy”, a month after Epstein emerged from a year of house arrest and probation after his jail sentence for procuring a girl under 18 for prostitution. Another set of files included photographs of Andrew kneeling on all fours over a woman lying on the floor, in what appears to be Epstein’s New York house. Andrew remains eighth in the line of succession and is still a counsellor of state – a member of the royal family who can carry out state duties on behalf of the monarch, if the sovereign is not available. Palace sources say there are no plans to remove him as a counsellor of state as he is unlikely to be called upon and it requires legislation.
I’m intensely irritated by the palace labeling Andrew as “unstable.” This comes after weeks/months during which the palace centered Andrew’s mental health in their briefings too, saying that both King Charles and Prince William are super-worried about Andrew’s poor state of mind. All of it runs contrary to what we can see with our own eyes – that Andrew was out in Windsor, smiling and waving to people without a care in the world. And all of these “concerns” were never expressed about Virginia Giuffre, even when she died by suicide last year. The darkest part of me believes that the palace is actually trying to set something up to dispose of Andrew. But the cynical side of me believes that they’re fine with letting Andrew fester on the monarchy and this is all just Charles’s bad management and his refusal to simply step back and force Andrew to face some accountability.
So let me get this straight. Andrew’s mental health is of great concern to the king. But when Meghan, whom he supposedly liked very well, and was *carrying a scion of the royal line under her heart at the time,* said “hey, this hate campaign from the press is destroying my mental health, and I need help, for my own safety,” his response was “no you don’t.”
This man is the WORST.
Charles also let scooter drive harry out. He never spoke out against the media abuse Meghan and harry got
Charles is allowing a known sex offender to live on his property and support him and his staff. Do they have any idea how this looks?
“The King feels he has no other option than to provide for his brother, who will be privately funded on a private estate. Every time he’s tried to support himself by independent means, it has led to greater trouble. Containing him is the hope.”
Yes, yes, do “contain” your brother with the half a billion pounds you get from the taxpayers every year. It’s totally your money, and not a giant, centuries long grift.
So which bit is affecting his Mental health was he not in his right mind when he commited the acts, or is it because he has been found out to be a liar, or because his privileges are being taken away and he doesnt know who is with out them? and what is the public to do with this information feel sorry for him ?
Charles never turned over Andrew to the authorities. He set up Andrew on an estate and gives him an allowance and security. And he worries about Andrews mental health when he protects him from a possible prison sentence.
Charles isn’t worried about Andrew’s mental health, he’s worried about how many other sex traffickers he has as friends. If Charles really wanted to “contain” him he would hand him over to the police where he can live out his days in a prison cell.
Hey Chuckles you have done a good job of protecting your unstable pedo brother by paying off his victim (sure there are many more) keeping him safe in the UK with security, money and housing and staff (if any are willing). But you have done a horrific job of not making your unstable pedo brother take responsibility for his crimes!! The genie (unstable pedo) is already out of the proverbial bottle Chuckles and you will not be able to contain him!!
Spoiled brat /=/ “unstable”
I’ve been reading through the Epstein information in small doses and none of the men who did these vile acts to trafficked women and children are mentally stable or redeemable imo so I could personally careless about the former prince’s mental health. I just keep thinking about how brave Virginia was, but they broke these victims in unimaginable ways and for the BRF to try to garner sympathy is just appalling. I hope this eventually destroys that institution beyond repair.
And still only a woman has gone to jail.
virginia Guffrie didn’t kill herself
Charles is not in touch with the feelings of the public. He is so out of touch. I doubt he would have done a thing if the Epstein files were not released with evidence against Andrew
Again, I ask how can Charles pay for Andrew’s security when the courts said that people cannot just pay for their own security. Harry was denied that. I’m certain that Andrew’s security will be allowed to carry guns so it’s not some private security thing. Anyways, zero sympathy for Charles. Every member of the RF should be heckled loudly anytime they’re in public.
He can get private security but without information that the Met has. What Harry wanted was for his security to have the information about threats to himself. He can only get informed security through the Met, and he can’t pay the Met.
Which is clearly a lie, since Charles is paying for Andrew to have Met security.
They’re not doing anything to knock off andrew. I’ve watched enough copaganda to know there are drugs that can induce a heart attack and leave no trace. If they wanted him dead, he would be. This duty of care shit enrages me. No duty of care for the king’s son and grandchildren, but won’t someone think of the poor rapist/human trafficker.
In Spare, Harry told how he warned them that their failure to protect his wife, would do irreparable damage to the monarchy. They didnt take heed. Now look what theyre dealing with. Those fkrs are out of their depth
The Windsors are racist and perverse. They will easily lean towards their nature when confronted with a choice to be good people.
Greedy seedy racists. 😏
If Harry and Meghan ever had any lingering doubts about their decision to quit that mess, Andrew and Charles erased those.
…if Charles doesn’t have to hold Andrew accountable for his trafficking and obscene behaviour, he doesn’t have to hold himself accountable for failing to stop it, address it, call it out, or impose any consequences, if only to protect the institution. It’s that simple. If Andrew doesn’t have to be accountable, neither does Charles. Hence they both have a get-out-of-jail (in Andrew’s case, literally) free excuse: instability. The problem with people who weaponise or instrumentalise mental health this way — in a manipulative, and cynical way — is that they are just as likely, in the next breath, to accuse the real victims of “overdramatising.” Or some such gaslight. Charles is just not on the moral high ground. They’re both full of “muck,” as Melinda French put it.
This new narrative of Andrew being “unstable” however explains why Charles finally booted him out of Royal Lodge and was furious (reading between the lines of the briefing) that Andrew doesn’t look “unstable” even one little bit, on the contrary he’s beaming with delight. That’s what made Charles move with a quickness, to stem the bleeding – because Andrew won’t play along.
As we know well, the playbook is:
1) Declare any member of the RF they don’t like as “unstable”. It’s not the monarchy as a system and an institution, it’s a BAD APPLE that has to be dealt with but THE REST OF US AND THE MONARCHY ARE STILL PERFECT! See also: Diana, Harry…
2) Declare for said member of the RF they have to keep sweet (Andrew) that they have a “duty of care,” that they’re “worried”, “concerned” etc to explain why the monarchy has to keep them sweet (to continue giving them lodging, security, staff, legal protection…all the perks)
3) In contrast, declare for any member of the RF they don’t like, where they don’t have to or want to keep them sweet that they are Persona Non Grata. Yank their security (Diana, Harry and Meghan), yank their lodgings (Harry and Meghan), yank any perceived perks or benefits such as titles (Diana’s HRH, Harry and Meghan’s titles), try to prevent them from having a sustainable or happy life post-monarchy (Diana, Harry and Meghan) in every way they can.
Indeed thats their tired old playbook. And the reason that they have been able to keep that grift going for so many decades, is the mutually beneficial relationship between the Firm and the shidtmedia.
Which is why I had hoped that when M, an american citizen, joined the BRF, that the american media would feel freeer to get their own correspondents to cover the monarchy instead of relying on the lying complicit RotaRATS.
Now, ownership of all major media is wrapped up in the hands of a few self-serving oligarchs who have no interest in truth and facts and holding the powerful to account.
@Kingston The way they have kept this grift going for 1,000 years is by being wrapped up tight with oligarchs who have no interest in facts or accountability.
What do you say to this lack of awareness. The Windsor family is so accustomed to privilege that the cannot recognize their lack of respect for people’s intelligence and lack of compassion for people outside of their circle of sycophants.
They are going to great lengths to protect and cover up for Prince Andrew despite the evidence of his lies and deviance.
King Charles has in the past demonstrated his support of perpetrators of sexual abuse (Jimmy Savile, Peter Ball, Lord Mountbatten) and not the victims. I am therefore not surprised that he is supporting Prince Andrew in this situation.
The Windsors are a toxic dysfunctional Royal ‘mafia’ family and institution. 🤷🏽♀️
Yes, Andrew is unstable – as in “loose cannon” and “who knows what more creepy revelations there will be.”
Andrew is fine. I think he’s making a bit of demands and threats to write his own memoir or something like that, so by labeling him unstable they hope to discredit him should he feel the need to do that.
“The King doesn’t need to be heckled to understand the mood of the nation.”
One little sentence containing so much entitlement. How rich. #NoKings
They are very upset about the public heckling. Somewhere I saw an article chastising the public for doing so. You know what that means? The public should do it MORE. All the time. Don’t let them catch a breath or a moment’s peace.
I wonder when Sarah Ferguson will start singing from whatever limb she ends out on…
Exactly @Amy T Andrew and Fergie are a double act so why has she opted to not accept freebie accommodation with him? Has she got a better offer elsewhere? Sir Richard Branson is a millionaire with a title, his own private island and is a recent widower, maybe Fergie fancies being Lady Branson? RF should be worried about “containing” Fergie because she fancies herself as an author. Marriage to a tolerant billionaire or penning another memoir after all Fergie has a certain standard of living which she regards as her’s by right?! If RF don’t offer her an allowance and accommodation in exchange for silence then the red head is going to start singing!
Sarah has zero influence, power, or ability to persuade the men-in-grey to allow her to have even crumbs from the Firm. If they can prevent H from having a royal property to call home, even tho he and M would pay market rate for it, what could Sarah say or do to get them to give her any benefits whatsoever today, in light of the shame she has brought on herself. Even PeDrew is skidding.
Sarah was only tolerated since their divorce because she laid down and invited them to walk all over her. After her failed attempt at freedom in America soon after the divorce, she went crawling back to the Firm on her hands and knees and her dignity for crumbs. She had been eating said crumbs, making herself the royal clown for all these decades. Now she’s reached the end of her rope.
Charles had shown absolutely no concern for Harry and Meghan when they were being smeared in the press and when he cut off the funding and security after they left in 2020. Roya Nikkhah is nothing but a stenographer for the Royal Family. This piece is embarrassing.
A “modest stipend” that covers several staff members, so minimum several hundreds of thousands of pounds. Words have no meaning to them
Andrew knows what happened to Diana, that is his leverage!
I have zero sympathy for any of these leeches. Though if I’m Chuckles and Peg, given their past behavior, my number one fear would be the threat of Andrew and Sarah having no reason not to just burn the whole shit show down if they’re made *too* very uncomfortable. Bit of a rock and a hard place. Andrew especially has always seemed like a vicious bitch who would happily grab everyone around him while he’s going under. I feel certain he’s getting way more money and perks than what’s being reported. He’s a time bomb for the RF, of their own making, and kinda impossible to defuse at this point.
The RF are all about protecting their own divine right to rule. They want to pretend that Andrew has been punished and is depressed and at risk of self harm so everybody else should just back off and leave them alone to enjoy their wealth and privilege. I only feel sorry for the victims of Epstein and Andrew.
“the King has done all he can to remove him from the public gaze”
And that’s all that Charles really thinks needs to be done — keep Andrew out of sight. As if that will expunge the crimes from Andrew’s moral record. As if that will compensate for shielding Andrew from police or congressional questioning.
Right? Because we’ve all moved past Diana. Out of sight, out of mind, and all that. The delusions these people live with are baffling.
Back again saying that the RF, especially the king, don’t care or object to pedrew’s behavior because they agree and embrace it themselves. Perversion runs deep deep deep in the RF. Charles has surrounded himself with a disgusting gaggle of p€dos. He has embraced them and defended them. Lord Mountbatten, Jimmy Saville, Peter Ball, Laurens van der Post, Andrew, etc. Come on. In his case the math is mathing. You’re probably not offended because you’re possibly also offending.