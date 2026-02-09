Platell: ‘Reluctant’ Prince William ‘is almost never to be seen’ these days

On the last day of January, a huge cache of documents were released from the Epstein Files. Within that cache, there were tons of documents relating to Jeffrey Epstein’s communications to and from Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson and the royal staff around them. Andrew and Fergie spent years lying and misrepresenting the depth of their friendship with Epstein, and in turn, King Charles and the royal establishment spent years covering up Andrew and Fergie’s messes and protecting them. Since those documents have become such a major story and a rolling catastrophe, Charles and Buckingham Palace have tried, in vain, to contain the story and control the narrative. It hasn’t worked. Charles and Prince William are getting “heckled” whenever they’re out in public, and there’s a growing concern about how the monarchy is once again mishandling everything. The Daily Mail’s columnists – arguably Charles’s base – have even turned against him. From Amanda Platell’s latest column, “The royals just don’t get it. Listen to me, Charles, William and Kate – unless something changes FAST, the monarchy’s over… and Andrew’s NOT your only problem.”

It pains me deeply as a lifelong monarchist to ask the question on so many people’s lips. But how can the royals ever recover from the sordid disgrace the former Prince Andrew has brought upon them as a result of his association with Jeffrey Epstein? Especially now we have learned so much more from the latest dump of the Epstein files, which confirm that Andrew and his complicit, cling-on ex-wife Fergie lied about their ongoing relationship with the prolific child sex offender, even as girls younger than their daughters were being abused.

…This all makes for horrible reading, yet my concern is certainly not for Andrew. It is for the monarchy and what happens now the truth is out. Can the royals ever rid themselves of the terrible stench of Andrew, who is still risibly eighth in line to the throne? Yet with the drip-drip of disclosures about Andrew’s and Fergie’s continued association with [Epstein], it just gets worse and worse.

How are the royals going to put an end to this ruination of their reputation, and reestablish themselves at the heart of British life? King Charles releasing Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision, a well-meaning but hand-wringing and self-congratulatory documentary about how we can all find peace in nature is not the answer, with the greatest of respect. It won’t bring solace to the millions of his subjects facing a crippling cost of living crisis. Feeling down? Hug a tree! Tell that to the kids and their mums in high-rise blocks who are struggling to find the money for beans on toast in an urban hellscape without a tree in sight!

Meanwhile, our reluctant king-in-waiting Prince William – who understandably took time off when Kate became ill with cancer – is almost never to be seen unless it’s for his worthy yet unremarkable Earthshot Prize trying to save the world. He mostly seems to be whizzing around their property on his electric bike. Yes that will be his 150-acre private home Forest Lodge. Kate this week was out and about emoting heart-rendingly about how lonely her struggle against her cancer has been. She was then pictured sewing some jeans for William in a factory in Cardigan, some place in Wales. Hold the front page!

Our ageing Queen Camilla – who’s barely a few points above Harry and Meghan in the popularity polls – has been visiting a primary school’s new library in London’s Regent’s Park to teach deprived kids to ‘read good’, as Ben Stiller’s Zoolander character Derek said in the movie. All very worthy. But the royals just don’t get it, do they? It’s not the planet they should be straining every sinew to protect right now, not sewing skills or the ability of the young to read. It is the monarchy. This is a crisis and its very survival is at stake thanks to the disgrace Andrew has visited on the family.

If the royals’ current underwhelming performance is anything to go by, within a decade they will become as irrelevant as the Kingdom of Lesotho, population less than three million. Our cherished monarchy is supposed to be the foundation of British culture, our bedrock, our proudest and most enduring institution in a troubled world, full of glitz and glamour and exuding soft power. It is under strain as never before. And the last thing it needs at this moment is to turn into a bleeding-heart centre for hug-a-tree therapy.