Platell: ‘Reluctant’ Prince William ‘is almost never to be seen’ these days

On the last day of January, a huge cache of documents were released from the Epstein Files. Within that cache, there were tons of documents relating to Jeffrey Epstein’s communications to and from Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson and the royal staff around them. Andrew and Fergie spent years lying and misrepresenting the depth of their friendship with Epstein, and in turn, King Charles and the royal establishment spent years covering up Andrew and Fergie’s messes and protecting them. Since those documents have become such a major story and a rolling catastrophe, Charles and Buckingham Palace have tried, in vain, to contain the story and control the narrative. It hasn’t worked. Charles and Prince William are getting “heckled” whenever they’re out in public, and there’s a growing concern about how the monarchy is once again mishandling everything. The Daily Mail’s columnists – arguably Charles’s base – have even turned against him. From Amanda Platell’s latest column, “The royals just don’t get it. Listen to me, Charles, William and Kate – unless something changes FAST, the monarchy’s over… and Andrew’s NOT your only problem.”
It pains me deeply as a lifelong monarchist to ask the question on so many people’s lips. But how can the royals ever recover from the sordid disgrace the former Prince Andrew has brought upon them as a result of his association with Jeffrey Epstein? Especially now we have learned so much more from the latest dump of the Epstein files, which confirm that Andrew and his complicit, cling-on ex-wife Fergie lied about their ongoing relationship with the prolific child sex offender, even as girls younger than their daughters were being abused.
…This all makes for horrible reading, yet my concern is certainly not for Andrew. It is for the monarchy and what happens now the truth is out. Can the royals ever rid themselves of the terrible stench of Andrew, who is still risibly eighth in line to the throne? Yet with the drip-drip of disclosures about Andrew’s and Fergie’s continued association with [Epstein], it just gets worse and worse.
How are the royals going to put an end to this ruination of their reputation, and reestablish themselves at the heart of British life? King Charles releasing Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision, a well-meaning but hand-wringing and self-congratulatory documentary about how we can all find peace in nature is not the answer, with the greatest of respect. It won’t bring solace to the millions of his subjects facing a crippling cost of living crisis. Feeling down? Hug a tree! Tell that to the kids and their mums in high-rise blocks who are struggling to find the money for beans on toast in an urban hellscape without a tree in sight!
Meanwhile, our reluctant king-in-waiting Prince William – who understandably took time off when Kate became ill with cancer – is almost never to be seen unless it’s for his worthy yet unremarkable Earthshot Prize trying to save the world. He mostly seems to be whizzing around their property on his electric bike. Yes that will be his 150-acre private home Forest Lodge. Kate this week was out and about emoting heart-rendingly about how lonely her struggle against her cancer has been. She was then pictured sewing some jeans for William in a factory in Cardigan, some place in Wales. Hold the front page!
Our ageing Queen Camilla – who’s barely a few points above Harry and Meghan in the popularity polls – has been visiting a primary school’s new library in London’s Regent’s Park to teach deprived kids to ‘read good’, as Ben Stiller’s Zoolander character Derek said in the movie. All very worthy. But the royals just don’t get it, do they? It’s not the planet they should be straining every sinew to protect right now, not sewing skills or the ability of the young to read. It is the monarchy. This is a crisis and its very survival is at stake thanks to the disgrace Andrew has visited on the family.
If the royals’ current underwhelming performance is anything to go by, within a decade they will become as irrelevant as the Kingdom of Lesotho, population less than three million. Our cherished monarchy is supposed to be the foundation of British culture, our bedrock, our proudest and most enduring institution in a troubled world, full of glitz and glamour and exuding soft power. It is under strain as never before. And the last thing it needs at this moment is to turn into a bleeding-heart centre for hug-a-tree therapy.
“Our cherished monarchy is supposed to be the foundation of British culture, our bedrock, our proudest and most enduring institution in a troubled world, full of glitz and glamour and exuding soft power.” Those kinds of sentiments make me wonder if “the monarchy as foundational British culture” died with Princess Diana. Even if you don’t believe that and you argue that no, the monarchy was able to limp along with a great deal of cultural relevancy for years after Diana, then surely you agree that the one-two punch of the Sussexit and Queen Elizabeth II’s passing finally killed the monarchy’s cultural relevance for good? The fact that they had yet another beautiful, fresh, empathetic young woman marry a prince and they completely bungled it (again)… that was the beginning of the end. QEII’s death a few years later was the proverbial final nail in the coffin.
As for Platell’s assessment of the reluctant Scooter King and his sad, lonely wife… every now and then they stop hyping those two pieces of dry, flavorless toast and it’s so funny. It’s like the Emperor Has No Clothes, only they all admit that he’s naked every few months, then they go back to claiming that of course he’s wearing his grandest scooter finery. I didn’t expect the hit on poor old winebag Camilla though. Rough stuff.
“emoting heart-rendingly about how lonely her struggle against her cancer has been.”: lonely? Really? Tell us more! I thought William took some time off to be with his wife and family during that difficult time!
The nerve — was it so lonely because she didn’t actually receive any therapy?? ffs, her much, much older father-in-law who still has cancer manages to “work” far more than her, and with zero whines. She’s a piece of work and will be “recovering” the rest of her lazy, useless life.
Platell is alluding to a video that KP put out on World Cancer Day in which Kate spoke about getting treatment for can be filled with loneliness and fear for some people. Perhaps she’s speaking from her own experience.
To me, Kate’s heart-rending emoting was strikingly impersonal. I don’t recall her talking about herself at all (and don’t make me rewatch it to make sure). Instead it was all “you may feel lonely” and generic things along the lines of what a struggle cancer can be.
Yeah, someone clearly understood what Napoleon once advised his general staff: when your enemy is making a mistake, get out of his way. The best thing Harry and Meghan did, was to leave.
Yes, the RF actually did them a big favor by not allowing H&M to be “half-in, half-out”. They are an ocean away and clear of the fallout.
It’s amazing, isn’t it? The RF and BM were constantly grouping the Sussexes with Andrew and it didn’t work. The left behinds were ultimately left holding the bag that is Andrew. They were quick to kick out the couple that was going to overshadow the rest of them in a positive way and slow to rid themselves of the person who overshadows them in the most negative way. Tsk tsk.
My big take away from this piece is this gutter rat admitted her only concern was for the monarchy. In essence she sounds just like the principle’s
she is trying to admonish. There is zero decency in that House of Windsor or with the gutter press. The victims are all that should be mattering to all those rats, not propping up a soiled dynasty whose better days, if there were any is behind them.
It’s always Platell or Jan Moir who get to be the critical ones. The bbc would never…even though they should. Anyways, in all this accurate criticism, what does Platell want to actually see them do?? Sure, the Wales could be less reluctant and work-shy. Okay, but that’s not going to all of the sudden make them full of glamour and glitz. Bc they just don’t have it.
That’s what stood out to me here too. She’s mocking the bread and butter events, she’s mocking the social media videos, she’s mocking Earthshot (“unremarkable” ouch) – so what does she want from them?
i think part of the issue for these monarchists is that as they pull back the layers, they’re starting to realize there’s not a lot there. the bread and butter events can seem tone deaf. So can nature documentaries (I would say that Kate deserves the same criticism about the outdoors that she aims at Charles here) and so can big fancy events. What does platell want from her royal family? As long as Charles shows up to open Parliament and such, they’re fulfilling their official roles. It feels like she’s starting to realize that the other aspects of a monarchy arent really all that necessary, but cant fully admit that yet.
Right? Bc I didn’t think her visits to a welsh textile factory and a jeans company were bad choices at all. I wouldn’t categorize those as tone deaf. Now the “be one with nature” stuff, sure. Wearing a gold dress to celebrate Trump, absolutely. Bc yeah, she never says what she wants them to do.
The main problem is that these two never did the work from 2011 on so they don’t have a foundation to build upon. It has only been a game of catch up with Harry and Meghan and even then they do less than the minimum and rely upon the sycophancy of the British media to prop up their meagre efforts.
Yep. It’s a facade built on a flimsy house of cards dealt by the sycophantic press.
Platell seems to be circling around calling for the BRF to give up Andrew to the Met and the FBI–but she never gets there. And probably no rota will ever make that call clearly and directly.
So instead Platell goes after things that don’t really bother me, or bother you guys, like teaching the poors to read good, or visiting Welsh textile factories (even if Kate was clearly scouting Forest Lodge fabrics and an art gallery on the same trip). I mean, they should do more of these, and maybe get charisma transplants at wherever they get their veneers, but the charisma issue doesn’t actually seem fixable.
Incoming: Platell’s grovelling apology in 3…2…1. Isn’t that what happened the last time she called Kate lazy and uninspiring?
The charisma issue is indeed not fixable.
She’s so stupid. Those are the types of events the royals should be doing. It’s strange that, despite their many flaws, married ins Camilla and Kate are hitting it better than William. He pops up mostly for soccer matches and drinking in pubs. Platell wants glitz and glam after just writing about Charles’s documentary being tone deaf? What’s tone deaf during a housing crisis is all the issues around Royal homes and not working despite millions of pounds from the duchy of Cornwall.
You guys, it’s not difficult: all Platell is asking is for the monarchy to “return” as the bedrock of British culture (note the singular) and to have them in turn lead the entire world, because historically everyone just loved the British Empire and there were no lasting negative effects of it whatsoever.
And if it’s not too much to ask, she would also like this to happen with maximum glitz, glam, and soft power. It’s almost embarrassingly simple, really: all the royals need is to embody the military, economic, and political strength of all of the past colonial powers but also combine that with the sparkle and glamour of Hollywood, and maybe the effortless charisma and persuasion of the Obamas while they’re at it.
A completely straightforward and quite easily accomplished plan for the future, no notes at all. The Windsors should be embarrassed that they didn’t think of this first and count themselves blessed that Platell was willing to share her brilliant insights in print. Now they’ve got this blueprint, all they need to do is execute it!
It seems more than a tad insulting to imply that a country which has given the world Shakespeare, Capability Brown, the Industrial Revolution and the Beatles has no “bedrock” of culture other than one dysfunctional family. And yet monarchists are supposed to be patriotic, right?
The Monarchy is brain dead surviving on life support just waiting for the plug to be pulled for all but the very geriatric royalists.
It would take so, so little to be popular again with the public. The angry one and lazy one could get off their butts and do consistent, meaningful work. They could work 20 hours/week and still be applauded for their stellar commitment, but they cannot manage even that. Chuck could start getting real with the finances – fix your slum lord properties and stop taking money from the public that you don’t need and never needed. Walk the walk. Give back the jewels and whatever other treasures that the crown has no business owning.
It would take nearly nothing for these greedy losers to turn things around, but they have neither the morals nor the will to make it happen.
They are so desperately stupid, they are incapable of recognizing the obvious and course correcting. It’s astounding, for a thousand year old institution. Turns out intermingling blood lines is a terrible idea, who knew?!
Oh Amanda your British monarchy has been a problem for a very long time and this is just the latest big problem that it has and in these times it’s not going to be able to go away. This king or any to follow are not the rulers of the past and that’s because we live in a 24/7 news cycle. Gone are the days that if you wanted a divorce and didn’t get it you could start your own religion and demolish the one that didn’t see things your way and you got away with it because the whole world was not watching as it does now. Gone are the days of colonizing other countries with no worldwide backlash. Maybe Amanda you should come to terms with the fact that taxpayers of your country are wanting the monarchy to be abolished because what has the monarchy ever done good for them!! This monarchy brings nothing but shame and pedos and lazy entitled assholes.
I wonder when any of them are going to realize that the UK does not need a monarchy since they don’t do anything. Heck, they didn’t even need it at all after WWII. Once you had a PM and the British decided the monarchy was for display and not politics, stop funding them and get rid of it.
I’ve often seen comments that the RF brings in tourism but France gets more tourism and they don’t have a monarchy.
Exactly, people go for the buildings not the people. Nobody expects to run across Will and Kate dining in Kensington or Charles climbing the stairs in Buckingham Palace.
I will never understand the monarchists. It is like rooting for your jailor. It is cheering on the people who robbed your house. It is hoping against hope that the institution that took away your water, your heat, and your food, gets to survive more years on your dime.
It is bonkers…
Same folks that vote for republicants in the US — they are voting for people who think of them as useless animals who don’t deserve health care, don’t deserve a living wage, don’t deserve an education and are incapable of making their own decisions about health care. They are literally ransacking the public right now, and so many grinning idiots approve of the message.
You are spot on! It is the same mentality. It is the people who vote against their own interests.
So True!!! And Just Like MAGA Idiots in the US, Voting for family members to be deported. Make it make sense!!!
Sometimes the newspaper editors ask the columnists to yank the Royal Family’s chain and I think this piece is an example of that. They’re asking William and Kate to be something that they’re not and they weren’t so arrogant that they believed that Harry and Meghan would remain as working royals despite being smeared by them like the rest of the family and the press.
They have to make the monarchy serious, I don’t know how it is in other monarchies but the fact that the British monarch is mostly covered tabloids style always strikes me as odd and counterproductive. If the press around them can be more critical, not in a tabloids way, but more like how is the impact of those visits on the organizations they’re visiting, how their foundations operate stuff like that, it would go a long way to make them look relevant. The British public is apathetic because they’re covered not as the serious institution it pretends to be.
Platell sits amongst the pantheon of the worst of the worst bottom feeders gutter rats. She just can’t help herself with the racist comments sliding out of her forked tongue- what on earth has the kingdom of Lesotho with a population of 3 million got to do with the pi*s poor performance of Sir Peggington?
I am from a “commonwealth” country with a population of less than 1.5 million, most commonwealth countries of the Caribbean and the Pacific have populations in 100 thousands, even New Zealand has a population of 4 million (which as an Australian she should know!) What made her pick on an innocuous AFRICAN country with links to Harry as a comparison hmmmm………
I agree – the comparison doesn’t even make sense! Is Platell saying that without a strong monarchy, the UK will somehow drastically reduce their population to only 3 million? That would indeed indicate some problems, but the state of the monarchy would be far down the list I reckon.
In fact, since she gave that figure, it could be argued that if were to compare per person and per square km, the monarchy of Lesotho arguably has a much stronger impact on their own country and the world stage than the British one. Perhaps Platell didn’t want to reach for the easy comparisons to “irrelevant” or defunct monarchies in Europe, like Greece, Italy, or (gulp) France, to name but a few. But she sure does feel comfortable using a tiny African part of the commonwealth as the butt of her joke, though, huh?
They can’t even hide the racism and it is just a reminder of what Meghan was facing there.
Bingo! Why didn’t she pick on Monoco? Or Norway? Or any other white country?? Hmmm……
Racists can never keep their repugnance under wraps. It’s a vital part of their identity and many resent the fact that racism had been vilified for so long. They seem elated and relieved that bigotry is back in fashion.
Yep, the Kingdom of Belgium and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg are right in the room with us.
I guess Lesotho’s prince was Harry’s partner in their charity, but it seems like a completely unnecessary swipe.
Amanda is taking pot shots at the heir for hardly working and she also hinting at a separation from Kate. Many people suspect they are quietly separated so when he stood down in 2024 to be at her side when he should have taking on more royal duties to cover for his dad, it felt like a feeble excuse for scooting away from all responsibility. She’s right Andrew’s misconduct stinks to high heaven but another big problem for the Firm is the heir who does not care to work. He’s needed to steady the ship now and when he takes over but he’s done less and less since his 2022 promotion. He wants to shrink the role to fit his slothfulness and that isn’t going to play well. The Fail aren’t happy with his conduct which has worsened recently: 2025 was a new low all those luxury holidays and VJ no show, grabbing 150 acres and badly spelt tweets. He’s no oil painting and isn’t charismatic, intelligent, well spoken, caring, dynamic and proactive. The Fail want to boast about their FK being the brightest and the best and they can’t.
Although not a monarchist and not British I always thought was always a big part of the UK’s identity. I agree that the death of Diana was the beginning of the end. Watching Meghan slay at the weekend reminded me of Diana. I don’t normally comment on what people wear but Kate’s recent appearances in her drab greens and browns don’t deliver, and we know she can put on some style for occasions like the balcony appearance and Wimbledon. This is actually an important part of what her role can represent and could make up for her husband’s dullness. But add her lack of style, absence of glamour to the fact she won’t travel for work with William (or William won’t let her) it’s a real opportunity missed. It’s not entirely her fault as the royals wanted the opposite of Diana and that’s what she is.
I admit, I laughed out loud at Platell’s sarcastic “Feeling down? Hug a tree!”. Although the criticism is directed at Charles, I feel like Kate and her hapless “Nay-cha is healing” videos also caught a few strays there. She’s right in her analysis that the royals just don’t get it and have little to say about the struggles citizens are struggling with. However, I think her remedy of avoiding the touchy-feely, “bleeding-heart” stuff is dead wrong. The problem is not that the Windsors try to engage with the public and deal with issues that touch people; the problem is that they are very, very bad at it!
Oh, and Platell, don’t think we didn’t notice the reference to the “irrelevant” Kingdom of Lesotho, which just so happens to be a country dear to Harry and where he and their Prince founded Sentabale. Gee, I wonder why she felt the need to include that comparison?
Somehow, I don’t think that Amanda Platell gets it all either. I don’t think that Andrew visited disgrace and crisis on the royals in isolation. There was his mummy, the queen, who sheltered him, who made sure she was seen visibly supporting him by riding to CHURCH (of all places) with Andrew. That was a silent signal that people in her kingdom should love and cover for Andrew if they loved her. There was the rest of their family who engaged with Andrew in events, private or public, and that includes William. Also, there was the British media who joined in on all the covering up, by going easy on Andrew, his family, and by going hard on others who did nothing wrong and nothing criminal. They all deserve Andrew and may they keep him.
What does she want or expect them to do?
The thing is, the royals had a chance to do the right thing years ago and hand over Andrew to the police for questioning, but instead they protected him and so, yes, the stench is permanent.
It’s going to stick like the blood on Macbeth’s hands.
Harry & Meghan have BOTH SHOWED their tired ass 🇬🇧 Royal Family a PERFECT blueprint on how to run their service work post pandemic & in THIS century because what they did before AIN’T cutting it…so their hubris…ignorance & cruelty keeps them from evolving so 🤬 em!
I laughed at Platell’s reference to Derek Zoolander’s Center for Kids Who Don’t Read Good — omg! Why can’t it be like this all of the time?
H&M would make Victoria proud with the post modern middle class values they espouse on social media and live in real life.
I continue to the blown away by the hate so many Brits have for them.
It’s slowly dawning on the BM that with these lackluster royals, they might have to find other ways to supplement their income. No constant money making headlines with this crew (without H&M). The BM is being forced to prop up cooked spaghetti with nothing to add to it. And leave Lesotho alone. We know what you’re trying to do but even the “bicycle monarchies” are more relevant and “work” more than the current BRF and are preparing their heirs/heiresses for their future roles. Bulliam is likely teaching his offspring to resent you. He’s deliberately withdrawing from his current and future roles more & more each day. And when he does “work”, the BM is either excluded or given crumbs. The super injunction is super effective. Did you really think that Wills and Harry would ever forget or forgive you for the parts you played in their mother’s constant smearing, stalking, and premature death (murder?)?
Bbbutt, I thought it was Meghan (& Harry) who are the destroyer (s) of the monarchy!! What with her freshness, healthyness, happiness, kindness, goodness, beauty(ness), intelligence(ness), articulate(ness), husband adoring (ness), successfullness, unwilling to take shit(ness), truthfulness, trustworthiness. Ok. Ok I could go on, but let me stop. You get the point.
